Monday, 12 June 2017

Spin twins combine to leave Fiddlers reeling

PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS returned to winning ways with a 79-run victory against a decent FIDDLERS side on Sunday.

Debutant Scott Harris looked in fluent touch as he raced to 50 in just eight overs before being run out by a direct hit.

David Williams fell to former Windsor skipper Rahul Mohindru shortly after, but Chris Humphreys continued to show his renaissance as a batsman with a third half-century of the season and Phil Duncan smashed a quick fire 35 before he was caught at deep mid-wicket.

Richard Ashton and Alfie Clifton kept the momentum going by becoming their side’s third and fourth half-centurions of the game — the latter his first for the club — and Peppard Stoke Row posted an impressive 277-6 from their 40 overs.

Hamish Scott and Williams — bowling with pace and bounce — put the Fiddlers under pressure, but Simon Jessup looked in ominous touch as he passed 50.

The introduction of spin twins Max Baker-Smith and Humphreys proved decisive, with the former making the initial breakthrough when having James Hewitt stumped by Duncan with the score on 115.

Humphreys then had Jessop caught by Williams, and the pair collected further braces apiece, Baker-Smith having Boyne Hill captain Tom Mellor caught by Clifton for 8 to leave the visitors 163-6.

Satheech Elaganathan took a wicket with his second ball as the Unicorns turned the screw, and the returning Scott claimed two wickets in three balls to help dismiss the Fiddlers for 198.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS

S Harris, run out

50

C Humphreys, st —, b Mohindru

53

D Williams, b Mohindru

3

P Duncan, c Chapman, b Mohindru

35

R Ashton, c Beard, b Parham

52

A Clifton, not out

57

S Elaganathan, lbw, b Mellor

8

M Baker-Smith, not out

13

Extras

6

TOTAL (6 wkts)

277

THE FIDDLERS

J Hewitt, st Duncan, b Baker-Smith

25

S Jessop, c Williams, b Humphreys

75

J Mahoney, c Perkins, b Humphreys

26

T Mellor, c Clifton, b Baker-Smith

8

A Parkham, c Humphreys, b B-Smith

5

J Nunn, c Harris, b Humphreys

6

L Herridge, b Elaganathan

0

M Chapman, b Elaganathan

8

L Beard, b Scott

15

R Mohindru, not out

5

M Salmon, b Scott

0

Extras

23

TOTAL

198

Best bowling: C Humphreys 3-19, M Baker-Smith 3-42, S Elaganathan 2-14, H Scott 2-24.

