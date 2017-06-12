Hosts hold on to maintain unbeaten record

WITH a backdrop of the annual VW rally being held in the park opposite, STONOR welcomed CRAZIES HILL AND COCKPOLE GREEN to their ground on Sunday.

An overcast sky meant little sunshine but only the lightest of drizzle on one occasion during the afternoon. The home team’s vice captain, John Powell, stood in for absent skipper Marc Lovatt and won the toss, putting the visitors into bat.

Crazies Hill’s opening pair of Swift and Noyes made things look relatively easy staying put for 32 overs and in the process putting on a 159-run partnership.

The persistence of Powell finally paid off when clean bowling Noyes for 81. That appeared to be the breakthrough that was much needed with spinner Chris Maidlow then taking three wickets by bowling Montgomery and Handcock, and opener Swift with the last ball of the innings to leave the visitors on 203 at tea.

Stonor’s opening batsman pairing of the solid and steady Ian Cripps and the free scoring Jez Farr strode out to start the home teams innings but just eight overs in and Farr, who has been in blinding form with the bat this season, was bowled by Margrie for 12. Noel Williams, in at three, didn’t take long to get his eye in hitting four fours and a six in quick time before being stumped by fellow wicket keeper Handcock off the bowling of Margrie for 23.

Chris Maidlow was unable to be as effective with the bat as he was bowling, being dismissed second ball for 0, once again at the hands of Margrie and Cripps was eventually caught off the bowling of Simpson for 23, so it was down to the returning Ben Denton who was playing his first match for some time, and John Powell to put some runs on the board.

A good effort from both men saw Denton hit 34 including two sixes and two fours before being caught on the boundary off Hanton’s bowling, while Powell made a stylish 37 (six fours and a six) before being caught off Crazies Hill’s in-form bowler Margrie.

With six wickets fallen, 25 overs bowled and 126 runs scored, and with few free scoring batsmen to come, Stonor’s prerogative switched from chasing the win to remaining unbeaten.

Oli Kavanagh and Richard Hunt doggedly stuck around before losing their wickets, which left Dave Connolly and Rowan Austin to fend off enthusiastic and ambitious appealing from the visitors, to see out the remainder of the innings to draw the match and leave Stonor still unbeaten this season.

CRAZIES HILL AND COCKPOLE GREEN

H Swift, b Maidlow 86 A Noyes, b Powell 81 D Montgomery, b Maidlow 0 H Simpson, retired 2 O Handcock, b Maidlow 3 T Margie, run out 8 S Hanton, not out 4 Extras 19 — TOTAL (5 wkts) 203

Best bowling: C Maidlow 3-46.

STONOR

I Cripps, c —, b Simpson 23 J Farr, b Margie 12 N Williams, st —, b Margie 23 C Maidlow, b Margie 0 B Denton, c —, b Hanton 34 J Powell, c —, b Margie 37 O Kavanagh, b Montgomery 1 R Hunt, c —, b Pritchard-Gordon 3 D Connolly, not out 1 R Austin, not out 5 Extras 15 — TOTAL (8 wkts) 154

Best bowling: T Margie 4-22.