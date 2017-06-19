Boat club brings in £4,000 to decorate new clubhouse
MEMBERS of the Goring Gap Boat Club raised ... [more]
Monday, 19 June 2017
HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE
Division 1
Banbury (8) 189-7, Slough (13) 223-7; Burnham (8) 204-8, Finchampstead (15) 293-5; Great and Little Tew (0) 161-8, High Wycombe (0) 239-6; Henley (25) 92-2, Oxford (2) 89; Horspath (25) 265-4, Tring Park (4) 212.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
T
|
A/C
|
L
|
B
|
Ps
|
Henley
|
6
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
16
|
93
|
Horspath
|
6
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
6
|
91
|
Burnham
|
6
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
18
|
81
|
Finch’stead
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
33
|
76
|
Oxford
|
6
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
9
|
75
|
Slough
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
25
|
74
|
H Wycombe
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
13
|
73
|
Banbury
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
13
|
68
|
Great & LT
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
8
|
54
|
Tring Park
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
19
|
43
MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE
Division 1
Wokingham (25) 163-4 beat Cove (8) 162 by six wickets; Falkland (10) 205-8 drew with Boyne Hill (14) 252; Finchampstead 2nds (14) 292 drew with Cookham Dean (10) 237-8; Marlow (25) 272-5 beat Henley 2nds (4) 147 by 125 runs; Stoke Green (25) 212 beat Gerrards Cross (6) 111 by 101 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Cove
|
6
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
8
|
108
|
Wokingham
|
6
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
11
|
96
|
Gerrards Cross
|
6
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
13
|
93
|
Marlow
|
6
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
22
|
87
|
Stoke Green
|
6
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
19
|
84
|
Falkland
|
6
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
24
|
84
|
Boyne Hill
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
36
|
76
|
Cookham Dean
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
29
|
69
|
Henley 2
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
25
|
65
|
Finchampstead 2
|
6
|
0
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
41
|
41
Division 2A
Kew (25) 206-6 beat Bagshot (13) 205-7 by four wickets; Chesham 2nds (6) 154 lost to Windsor (25) 274-7 by 120 runs; Eversley (25) 150-3 beat Harefield 2nds (5) 149 by seven wickets; Kidmore End (6) 246-5 beat Maidenhead and Bray (6) 178 by 68 runs; North Maidenhead (7) 143 lost to Hayes (25) 151 by eight runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Windsor
|
6
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
10
|
115
|
Kidmore End
|
6
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
8
|
113
|
Kew
|
6
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
14
|
99
|
Hayes
|
6
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
10
|
95
|
N Maidenhead
|
6
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
15
|
95
|
Bagshot
|
6
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
20
|
80
|
Eversley
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
28
|
73
|
Chesham 2
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
21
|
61
|
Maid & Bray
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
24
|
44
|
Harefield 2
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
38
|
38
Division 3A
Finchampstead 3rds (25) 270-1 beat Chiswick and Whitton (4) 189 by 81 runs; Fleet (25) 106-2 beat Newbury (3) 105 by eight wickets; Wargrave (7) 148-9 drew with Cove 2nds (15) 207; Wokingham 2nds (14) 216-7 drew with Falkland 2nds (6) 153-8.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wargrave
|
6
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
22
|
122
|
Cove 2
|
6
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
36
|
86
|
Wokingham 2
|
5
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
34
|
84
|
Purley
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
19
|
76
|
Fleet
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
25
|
75
|
Finchampstead 3
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
21
|
71
|
Falkland 2
|
5
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
39
|
64
|
Chiswick & Whit
|
6
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
22
|
54
|
Newbury
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
35
|
35
Division 5B
Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 243-6 beat Wargrave 2nds (5) 140 by 103 runs; Bracknell (11) 150 lost to Aldershot 2nds (25) 152-9 by one wicket; Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (9) 251-8 drew with Wokingham 3rds (14) 278-8; Falkland 3rds (10) 219 lost to Henley 3rds (25) 265 by 46 runs; Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (25) 144-4 beat Slough 4ths (6) 142 by six wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Boyne Hill 2
|
6
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
15
|
140
|
Maid & Bray 2
|
6
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
130
|
Henley 3
|
6
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
14
|
114
|
Aldershot 2
|
6
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
15
|
97
|
Slough 4
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
27
|
84
|
Falkland 3
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
31
|
81
|
Wargrave 2
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
16
|
73
|
Wokingham 3
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
41
|
66
|
Bracknell
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
34
|
59
|
Chiswick & W 2
|
6
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
57
|
57
Division 7A
Eversley 3rds (8) 190-7 drew with Kidmore End 2nds (13) 244-6; Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (25) 217-8 beat Bracknell 2nds (4) 68 by 149 runs; Newbury 2nds (25) 132-2 beat North Maidenhead 3rds (7) 131 by eight wickets; Thatcham Town 3rds (-5), Theale and Tilehurst 2nds (25), match forfeited by Thatcham Town 3rds; Wokingham 4ths (7) 168-9 drew with Fleet 2nds (15) 175-6.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Theale & T 2
|
6
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
16
|
116
|
Bracknell 2
|
6
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
11
|
111
|
Kidmore End 2
|
6
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
29
|
104
|
Newbury 2
|
6
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
19
|
94
|
Maid & Bray 3
|
6
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
10
|
92
|
N Maidenhead 3
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
30
|
80
|
Eversley 3
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
20
|
77
|
Wokingham 4
|
6
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
37
|
69
|
Fleet 2
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
17
|
67
|
Thatcham Town 3
|
6
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
27
|
29
Division 7B
Henley 4ths (0), Chesham 4ths (25), match forfeited by Henley 4ths; High Wycombe 4ths (25) 98-9 beat Farnham Royal 2nds (7) 97 by one wicket; Hillingdon Manor 2nds (25) 187-3 beat Chalfont St Peter 2nds (11) 186-8 by seven wickets; Ruislip 2nds (25) 171-8 beat NPL 2nds (12) 167-8 by two wickets; Tring park 3rds (25) 143-6 beat Wooburn Narkovians 2nds (9) 141 by four wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Tring Park 3
|
6
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
132
|
Wooburn Nark 2
|
6
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
23
|
123
|
H Wycombe 4
|
6
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
9
|
116
|
Farnham Royal 2
|
6
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
31
|
106
|
Chalfont St P 2
|
6
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
18
|
93
|
NPL 2
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
40
|
90
|
Ruislip 2
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
33
|
83
|
Hillingdon M 2
|
6
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
31
|
81
|
Chesham 4
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
15
|
35
|
Henley 4
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
7
|
7
Division 9A
Newbury (25), Thatcham Town 4ths (-5), match forfeited by Thatcham Town 4ths; Wargrave 3rds (25), Eversley 4ths (0), match forfeited by Eversley 4ths; Wokingham 5ths (25) 146 beat Cove 5ths (6) 77; Yateley (25) 76-1 beat Kidmore End 3rds (2) 75-8 by nine wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wargrave 3
|
5
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
107
|
Newbury 3
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
87
|
Cookham Dean 4
|
5
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
86
|
Wokingham 5
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
28
|
85
|
Kidmore End 3
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
23
|
55
|
Thatcham Town 4
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
52
|
Cove 5
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
21
|
48
|
Eversley 4
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
27
|
Yateley 4
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
15
MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE
Division 1
Binfield (30) 104-4, Chalfont St Giles (3) 100; Littlewick Green (25) 150-6, Braywood (5) 149; Taplow (16) 253-5, Penn and Tylers Green (6) 167-8; White Waltham (8) 184-8, Harpsden (24) 186-8; Wraysbury (30) 232, Pinkneys Green (6) 123.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Wraysbury
|
6
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
164
|
Binfield
|
6
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
160
|
Harpsden
|
6
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
117
|
Taplow
|
6
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
112
|
White Waltham
|
6
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
87
|
Braywood
|
6
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
79
|
Chalfont St Giles
|
6
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
79
|
Penn & TG
|
6
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
71
|
Littlewick Green
|
6
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
63
|
Pinkneys Green
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
30
Division 2
Amersham Hill (8) 189, Taplow 2nds (30) 307-7; Hurley (30) 237-9, Wraysbury 2nds (11) 206; Knotty Green (30) 324-9, Binfield 2nds (7) 173; Ley Hill (30) 313-9, Coleshill (4) 82; Pinkneys Green (30) 139-8, Holyport (6) 135.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Ley Hill
|
6
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
160
|
Taplow 2
|
6
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
138
|
Knotty Green
|
6
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
116
|
Wraysbury 2
|
6
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
113
|
Hurley
|
6
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
104
|
Binfield 2
|
6
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
87
|
Holyport
|
6
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
78
|
Pinkneys Green 2
|
6
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
73
|
Amersham Hill
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
52
|
Coleshill
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
31
Division 3
Braywood 2nds (29) 177-7, White Waltham 2nds (6) 171-8; Chalfont St Giles 2nds (10) 208, Pinner (30) 268-6; Harpsden 2nds (25) 159-4, The Lee (5) 158; Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (0), Little Marlow (30), match conceded by Penn and Tylers Green; Winchmore Hill (30) 153-8, Denham (7) 150.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Pinner
|
6
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
134
|
Harpsden 2
|
6
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
133
|
Little Marlow
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
115
|
Winchmore Hill
|
6
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
107
|
Denham
|
6
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
89
|
Braywood 2
|
6
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
83
|
Chalfont St G 2
|
6
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
79
|
White Waltham 2
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
57
|
The Lee
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
55
|
Penn & TG 2
|
6
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
46
Division 4
Denham 2nds (7) 176-9, Holyport 2nds (29) 180-7; Little Marlow (10) 209-7, Knotty Green (13) 224-7; Pinner 2nds (30) 253-3, Littlewick Green 2nds (1) 64.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Holyport 2
|
5
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
116
|
Knotty Green 2
|
5
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
90
|
Pinner 2
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
86
|
Hurley 2
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
71
|
Little Marlow 2
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
46
|
Amersham/ Lee 2
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
37
|
Denham 2
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
22
|
Littlewick Green 2
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
18
WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE
Premier Division
Peppard Stoke Row (34) 168-5 beat Sandhurst (7) 164-9 by five wickets; Sulhamstead and Ufton (9) 132 lost to Berkshire County Sports (36) 177 by 45 runs; Welford Park (4) 152 lost to Crowthorne and Crown Wood (35) 154-3 by seven wickets; West Reading (36) 210-4 beat Ruislip Victoria (7) 209-9 by six wickets; Woodcote (9) 206-6 lost to Woodley (33) 207-5 by five wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Sulhamstead & U
|
6
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
157
|
31.4
|
West Reading
|
6
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
151
|
30.2
|
Crow & CW
|
6
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
143
|
28.6
|
Berkshire CS
|
6
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
139
|
27.8
|
Sandhurst
|
6
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
123
|
24.6
|
Peppard SR
|
6
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
122
|
24.4
|
Ruislip Victoria
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
54
|
10.8
|
Woodcote
|
6
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
54
|
10.8
|
Woodley
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
53
|
10.6
|
Welford Park
|
6
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
32
|
6.4
Division 1
Bradfield (8) 174-7 losing draw to Checkendon (27) 238-6; Emmbrook and Bearwood (35) 247 beat West Reading (6) 116 by 131 runs; Farley Hill (7) 153-9 lost to Sulhamstead and Ufton (34) 154-4 by six wickets; Goring (37) 226-8 beat Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (8) 96 by 130 runs; Mortimer West End (19) 231-9 losing draw to Ibis Mapledurham (26) 239-8.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Bradfield
|
6
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
152
|
30.4
|
Emmbrook & B
|
6
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
142
|
28.4
|
Ibis Mapledurham
|
6
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
164
|
27.3
|
Mortimer WE
|
6
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
132
|
26.4
|
Checkendon
|
6
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
115
|
23.0
|
Goring
|
6
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
136
|
22.7
|
Sulham & Ufton 2
|
6
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
113
|
22.6
|
Peppard SR 2
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
94
|
15.7
|
Farley Hill
|
6
|
0
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
53
|
8.8
|
West Reading 2
|
6
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
37
|
7.8
Division 2
Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (7) 150-6 lost to Emmbrook and Bearwood (35) 151-8; Earley (6) 64 lost to Waltham St Lawrence (31) 65-9; Hawley (3) 108 lost to Twyford and Ruscombe (37) 109-1 by nine wickets; Woodley 2nds (6) 102 lost to Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (35) 161-7 by 59 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Waltham St L
|
6
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
146
|
29.2
|
Shinfield
|
6
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
166
|
27.6
|
Twyford & Rus
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
115
|
23.0
|
Hawley
|
6
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
125
|
20.8
|
Stratfield T/HW
|
6
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
124
|
20.6
|
Earley
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
88
|
17.6
|
Warfield
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
102
|
17.0
|
Crow & CW 2
|
6
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
98
|
16.3
|
Woodley 2
|
6
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
67
|
13.4
|
Emm & Bear 2
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
79
|
13.1
Division 3
Purley (23) 187 winning draw against Mortimer (7) 126-9; Ruislip Victoria 2nds (5) 187-7 lost to Bradfield 2nds (34) 188-2 by eight wickets; Sandhurst 2nds (5) 93 lost to Knowl Hill (35) 203-7 by 110 runs; West Reading 3rds (35) 274 beat Welford Park 2nds (7) 98 by 176 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Knowl Hill
|
5
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
118
|
29.5
|
West Reading 3
|
6
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
145
|
29.0
|
Sandhurst 2
|
6
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
139
|
27.8
|
Welford Park 2
|
5
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
123
|
24.6
|
Bradfield 2
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
114
|
22.8
|
Purley 3
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
100
|
16.6
|
Peppard SR 3
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
62
|
12.4
|
Ruislip Victoria 2
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
22
|
4.4
|
Mortimer
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
13
|
3.2
Division 4
Crowthorne and Crown Wood 3rds (35) 55-0 beat West Reading 4ths (0) 52 by 10 wickets; Emmbrook and Bearwood 3rds (2) 101 lost to Sulhamstead and Ufton 3rds (37) 102-2 by eight wickets; Shinfield 2nds (26) 283-9 winning draw against Falkland (8) 178-8.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Shinfield 2
|
5
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
126
|
31.5
|
Crow & CW 3
|
6
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
136
|
27.2
|
West Reading 4
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
95
|
23.7
|
Waltham St L 2
|
6
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
103
|
20.6
|
Mortimer WE 2
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
99
|
19.8
|
Sulham & Ufton 3
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
82
|
16.4
|
Falkland Dev
|
7
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
114
|
16.2
|
Binfield 3
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
21
|
7.0
|
Emm & Bear 3
|
6
|
0
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
23
|
3.8
19 June 2017
