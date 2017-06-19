HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

Banbury (8) 189-7, Slough (13) 223-7; Burnham (8) 204-8, Finchampstead (15) 293-5; Great and Little Tew (0) 161-8, High Wycombe (0) 239-6; Henley (25) 92-2, Oxford (2) 89; Horspath (25) 265-4, Tring Park (4) 212.

P W D T A/C L B Ps Henley 6 3 0 1 0 2 16 93 Horspath 6 4 0 0 0 2 6 91 Burnham 6 3 1 0 0 2 18 81 Finch’stead 6 2 1 0 0 3 33 76 Oxford 6 3 0 0 1 2 9 75 Slough 6 2 1 0 1 2 25 74 H Wycombe 5 3 0 0 0 2 13 73 Banbury 6 2 1 1 0 2 13 68 Great & LT 5 2 0 0 0 3 8 54 Tring Park 6 1 0 0 0 5 19 43

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 1

Wokingham (25) 163-4 beat Cove (8) 162 by six wickets; Falkland (10) 205-8 drew with Boyne Hill (14) 252; Finchampstead 2nds (14) 292 drew with Cookham Dean (10) 237-8; Marlow (25) 272-5 beat Henley 2nds (4) 147 by 125 runs; Stoke Green (25) 212 beat Gerrards Cross (6) 111 by 101 runs.

P W D L A/C B Ps Cove 6 5 0 1 0 8 108 Wokingham 6 4 0 2 0 11 96 Gerrards Cross 6 4 0 2 0 13 93 Marlow 6 3 0 3 0 22 87 Stoke Green 6 3 0 3 0 19 84 Falkland 6 3 1 2 0 24 84 Boyne Hill 6 2 1 3 0 36 76 Cookham Dean 6 2 1 3 0 29 69 Henley 2 6 2 0 4 0 25 65 Finchampstead 2 6 0 1 5 0 41 41

Division 2A

Kew (25) 206-6 beat Bagshot (13) 205-7 by four wickets; Chesham 2nds (6) 154 lost to Windsor (25) 274-7 by 120 runs; Eversley (25) 150-3 beat Harefield 2nds (5) 149 by seven wickets; Kidmore End (6) 246-5 beat Maidenhead and Bray (6) 178 by 68 runs; North Maidenhead (7) 143 lost to Hayes (25) 151 by eight runs.

P W D L A/C B Ps Windsor 6 5 0 1 0 10 115 Kidmore End 6 5 0 1 0 8 113 Kew 6 4 0 2 0 14 99 Hayes 6 4 0 2 0 10 95 N Maidenhead 6 4 0 2 0 15 95 Bagshot 6 3 0 3 0 20 80 Eversley 6 2 0 4 0 28 73 Chesham 2 6 2 0 4 0 21 61 Maid & Bray 6 1 0 5 0 24 44 Harefield 2 6 0 0 6 0 38 38

Division 3A

Finchampstead 3rds (25) 270-1 beat Chiswick and Whitton (4) 189 by 81 runs; Fleet (25) 106-2 beat Newbury (3) 105 by eight wickets; Wargrave (7) 148-9 drew with Cove 2nds (15) 207; Wokingham 2nds (14) 216-7 drew with Falkland 2nds (6) 153-8.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wargrave 6 4 2 0 0 22 122 Cove 2 6 2 2 2 0 36 86 Wokingham 2 5 2 2 1 0 34 84 Purley 5 2 0 2 1 19 76 Fleet 5 2 1 2 0 25 75 Finchampstead 3 5 2 1 2 0 21 71 Falkland 2 5 1 4 0 0 39 64 Chiswick & Whit 6 1 2 2 1 22 54 Newbury 5 0 0 5 0 35 35

Division 5B

Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 243-6 beat Wargrave 2nds (5) 140 by 103 runs; Bracknell (11) 150 lost to Aldershot 2nds (25) 152-9 by one wicket; Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (9) 251-8 drew with Wokingham 3rds (14) 278-8; Falkland 3rds (10) 219 lost to Henley 3rds (25) 265 by 46 runs; Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (25) 144-4 beat Slough 4ths (6) 142 by six wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Boyne Hill 2 6 5 1 0 0 15 140 Maid & Bray 2 6 5 0 1 0 5 130 Henley 3 6 4 0 2 0 14 114 Aldershot 2 6 3 0 2 1 15 97 Slough 4 6 2 1 2 1 27 84 Falkland 3 6 2 1 3 0 31 81 Wargrave 2 6 2 0 3 1 16 73 Wokingham 3 6 1 1 4 0 41 66 Bracknell 6 1 0 5 0 34 59 Chiswick & W 2 6 0 2 3 1 57 57

Division 7A

Eversley 3rds (8) 190-7 drew with Kidmore End 2nds (13) 244-6; Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (25) 217-8 beat Bracknell 2nds (4) 68 by 149 runs; Newbury 2nds (25) 132-2 beat North Maidenhead 3rds (7) 131 by eight wickets; Thatcham Town 3rds (-5), Theale and Tilehurst 2nds (25), match forfeited by Thatcham Town 3rds; Wokingham 4ths (7) 168-9 drew with Fleet 2nds (15) 175-6.

P W D L A/C B Ps Theale & T 2 6 4 0 2 0 16 116 Bracknell 2 6 4 0 2 0 11 111 Kidmore End 2 6 3 2 1 0 29 104 Newbury 2 6 3 0 3 0 19 94 Maid & Bray 3 6 3 0 2 1 10 92 N Maidenhead 3 6 2 1 3 0 30 80 Eversley 3 6 2 1 2 1 20 77 Wokingham 4 6 1 2 2 1 37 69 Fleet 2 6 2 1 3 0 17 67 Thatcham Town 3 6 0 1 4 1 27 29

Division 7B

Henley 4ths (0), Chesham 4ths (25), match forfeited by Henley 4ths; High Wycombe 4ths (25) 98-9 beat Farnham Royal 2nds (7) 97 by one wicket; Hillingdon Manor 2nds (25) 187-3 beat Chalfont St Peter 2nds (11) 186-8 by seven wickets; Ruislip 2nds (25) 171-8 beat NPL 2nds (12) 167-8 by two wickets; Tring park 3rds (25) 143-6 beat Wooburn Narkovians 2nds (9) 141 by four wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Tring Park 3 6 5 0 0 1 0 132 Wooburn Nark 2 6 4 1 1 0 23 123 H Wycombe 4 6 4 1 0 1 9 116 Farnham Royal 2 6 3 1 2 0 31 106 Chalfont St P 2 6 3 0 3 0 18 93 NPL 2 6 2 1 3 0 40 90 Ruislip 2 6 2 0 4 0 33 83 Hillingdon M 2 6 2 2 2 0 31 81 Chesham 4 6 1 0 5 0 15 35 Henley 4 6 0 0 6 0 7 7

Division 9A

Newbury (25), Thatcham Town 4ths (-5), match forfeited by Thatcham Town 4ths; Wargrave 3rds (25), Eversley 4ths (0), match forfeited by Eversley 4ths; Wokingham 5ths (25) 146 beat Cove 5ths (6) 77; Yateley (25) 76-1 beat Kidmore End 3rds (2) 75-8 by nine wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wargrave 3 5 4 1 0 0 7 107 Newbury 3 5 3 0 1 1 5 87 Cookham Dean 4 5 3 1 0 1 4 86 Wokingham 5 5 3 2 0 0 28 85 Kidmore End 3 6 1 0 4 1 23 55 Thatcham Town 4 5 2 0 2 1 0 52 Cove 5 6 1 0 4 1 21 48 Eversley 4 6 1 0 4 1 0 27 Yateley 4 5 1 0 4 0 0 15

MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE

Division 1

Binfield (30) 104-4, Chalfont St Giles (3) 100; Littlewick Green (25) 150-6, Braywood (5) 149; Taplow (16) 253-5, Penn and Tylers Green (6) 167-8; White Waltham (8) 184-8, Harpsden (24) 186-8; Wraysbury (30) 232, Pinkneys Green (6) 123.

P A W D L Ps Wraysbury 6 0 5 1 0 164 Binfield 6 0 5 1 0 160 Harpsden 6 1 4 0 1 117 Taplow 6 0 3 1 2 112 White Waltham 6 0 2 1 3 87 Braywood 6 0 2 2 2 79 Chalfont St Giles 6 0 2 0 4 79 Penn & TG 6 0 1 2 3 71 Littlewick Green 6 0 1 0 5 63 Pinkneys Green 6 1 0 0 5 30

Division 2

Amersham Hill (8) 189, Taplow 2nds (30) 307-7; Hurley (30) 237-9, Wraysbury 2nds (11) 206; Knotty Green (30) 324-9, Binfield 2nds (7) 173; Ley Hill (30) 313-9, Coleshill (4) 82; Pinkneys Green (30) 139-8, Holyport (6) 135.

P A W D L Ps Ley Hill 6 0 5 1 0 160 Taplow 2 6 0 4 1 1 138 Knotty Green 6 0 3 1 2 116 Wraysbury 2 6 0 3 0 3 113 Hurley 6 0 3 1 2 104 Binfield 2 6 0 2 1 3 87 Holyport 6 1 2 0 3 78 Pinkneys Green 2 6 1 2 1 2 73 Amersham Hill 6 1 1 0 4 52 Coleshill 6 1 0 0 5 31

Division 3

Braywood 2nds (29) 177-7, White Waltham 2nds (6) 171-8; Chalfont St Giles 2nds (10) 208, Pinner (30) 268-6; Harpsden 2nds (25) 159-4, The Lee (5) 158; Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (0), Little Marlow (30), match conceded by Penn and Tylers Green; Winchmore Hill (30) 153-8, Denham (7) 150.

P A W D L Ps Pinner 6 0 4 2 0 134 Harpsden 2 6 0 4 2 0 133 Little Marlow 6 1 3 2 0 115 Winchmore Hill 6 0 3 1 2 107 Denham 6 1 2 1 2 89 Braywood 2 6 1 2 0 3 83 Chalfont St G 2 6 1 2 0 3 79 White Waltham 2 6 1 1 0 4 57 The Lee 6 1 1 0 4 55 Penn & TG 2 6 0 1 0 5 46

Division 4

Denham 2nds (7) 176-9, Holyport 2nds (29) 180-7; Little Marlow (10) 209-7, Knotty Green (13) 224-7; Pinner 2nds (30) 253-3, Littlewick Green 2nds (1) 64.

P A W D L Ps Holyport 2 5 0 4 1 0 116 Knotty Green 2 5 1 2 2 0 90 Pinner 2 5 0 2 1 2 86 Hurley 2 4 0 2 2 0 71 Little Marlow 2 5 0 0 2 3 46 Amersham/ Lee 2 3 0 1 0 2 37 Denham 2 4 1 0 1 2 22 Littlewick Green 2 4 0 0 1 3 18

WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE

Premier Division

Peppard Stoke Row (34) 168-5 beat Sandhurst (7) 164-9 by five wickets; Sulhamstead and Ufton (9) 132 lost to Berkshire County Sports (36) 177 by 45 runs; Welford Park (4) 152 lost to Crowthorne and Crown Wood (35) 154-3 by seven wickets; West Reading (36) 210-4 beat Ruislip Victoria (7) 209-9 by six wickets; Woodcote (9) 206-6 lost to Woodley (33) 207-5 by five wickets.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Sulhamstead & U 6 4 0 1 1 157 31.4 West Reading 6 4 1 0 1 151 30.2 Crow & CW 6 4 0 1 1 143 28.6 Berkshire CS 6 3 1 1 1 139 27.8 Sandhurst 6 3 0 2 1 123 24.6 Peppard SR 6 3 0 2 1 122 24.4 Ruislip Victoria 6 1 0 4 1 54 10.8 Woodcote 6 0 1 4 1 54 10.8 Woodley 6 1 0 4 1 53 10.6 Welford Park 6 0 1 4 1 32 6.4

Division 1

Bradfield (8) 174-7 losing draw to Checkendon (27) 238-6; Emmbrook and Bearwood (35) 247 beat West Reading (6) 116 by 131 runs; Farley Hill (7) 153-9 lost to Sulhamstead and Ufton (34) 154-4 by six wickets; Goring (37) 226-8 beat Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (8) 96 by 130 runs; Mortimer West End (19) 231-9 losing draw to Ibis Mapledurham (26) 239-8.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Bradfield 6 4 1 0 1 152 30.4 Emmbrook & B 6 3 1 1 1 142 28.4 Ibis Mapledurham 6 3 2 1 0 164 27.3 Mortimer WE 6 3 2 0 1 132 26.4 Checkendon 6 1 2 2 1 115 23.0 Goring 6 3 1 2 0 136 22.7 Sulham & Ufton 2 6 3 0 2 1 113 22.6 Peppard SR 2 6 1 1 4 0 94 15.7 Farley Hill 6 0 1 5 0 53 8.8 West Reading 2 6 0 1 4 1 37 7.8

Division 2

Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (7) 150-6 lost to Emmbrook and Bearwood (35) 151-8; Earley (6) 64 lost to Waltham St Lawrence (31) 65-9; Hawley (3) 108 lost to Twyford and Ruscombe (37) 109-1 by nine wickets; Woodley 2nds (6) 102 lost to Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (35) 161-7 by 59 runs.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Waltham St L 6 4 1 0 1 146 29.2 Shinfield 6 4 1 1 0 166 27.6 Twyford & Rus 6 2 1 2 1 115 23.0 Hawley 6 2 3 1 0 125 20.8 Stratfield T/HW 6 3 0 3 0 124 20.6 Earley 6 1 3 2 1 88 17.6 Warfield 6 2 1 3 0 102 17.0 Crow & CW 2 6 2 2 2 0 98 16.3 Woodley 2 6 0 2 3 1 67 13.4 Emm & Bear 2 6 1 1 4 0 79 13.1

Division 3

Purley (23) 187 winning draw against Mortimer (7) 126-9; Ruislip Victoria 2nds (5) 187-7 lost to Bradfield 2nds (34) 188-2 by eight wickets; Sandhurst 2nds (5) 93 lost to Knowl Hill (35) 203-7 by 110 runs; West Reading 3rds (35) 274 beat Welford Park 2nds (7) 98 by 176 runs.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Knowl Hill 5 3 1 0 1 118 29.5 West Reading 3 6 4 0 1 1 145 29.0 Sandhurst 2 6 3 1 1 1 139 27.8 Welford Park 2 5 3 1 1 0 123 24.6 Bradfield 2 5 2 1 2 0 114 22.8 Purley 3 6 2 1 3 0 100 16.6 Peppard SR 3 5 0 2 3 0 62 12.4 Ruislip Victoria 2 5 0 1 4 0 22 4.4 Mortimer 5 0 2 2 1 13 3.2

Division 4

Crowthorne and Crown Wood 3rds (35) 55-0 beat West Reading 4ths (0) 52 by 10 wickets; Emmbrook and Bearwood 3rds (2) 101 lost to Sulhamstead and Ufton 3rds (37) 102-2 by eight wickets; Shinfield 2nds (26) 283-9 winning draw against Falkland (8) 178-8.