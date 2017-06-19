Monday, 19 June 2017

HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

Banbury (8) 189-7, Slough (13) 223-7; Burnham (8) 204-8, Finchampstead (15) 293-5; Great and Little Tew (0) 161-8, High Wycombe (0) 239-6; Henley (25) 92-2, Oxford (2) 89; Horspath (25) 265-4, Tring Park (4) 212.

P

W

D

T

A/C

L

B

Ps

Henley

6

3

0

1

0

2

16

93

Horspath

6

4

0

0

0

2

6

91

Burnham

6

3

1

0

0

2

18

81

Finch’stead

6

2

1

0

0

3

33

76

Oxford

6

3

0

0

1

2

9

75

Slough

6

2

1

0

1

2

25

74

H Wycombe

5

3

0

0

0

2

13

73

Banbury

6

2

1

1

0

2

13

68

Great & LT

5

2

0

0

0

3

8

54

Tring Park

6

1

0

0

0

5

19

43

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 1

Wokingham (25) 163-4 beat Cove (8) 162 by six wickets; Falkland (10) 205-8 drew with Boyne Hill (14) 252; Finchampstead 2nds (14) 292 drew with Cookham Dean (10) 237-8; Marlow (25) 272-5 beat Henley 2nds (4) 147 by 125 runs; Stoke Green (25) 212 beat Gerrards Cross (6) 111 by 101 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Cove

6

5

0

1

0

8

108

Wokingham

6

4

0

2

0

11

96

Gerrards Cross

6

4

0

2

0

13

93

Marlow

6

3

0

3

0

22

87

Stoke Green

6

3

0

3

0

19

84

Falkland

6

3

1

2

0

24

84

Boyne Hill

6

2

1

3

0

36

76

Cookham Dean

6

2

1

3

0

29

69

Henley 2

6

2

0

4

0

25

65

Finchampstead 2

6

0

1

5

0

41

41

Division 2A

Kew (25) 206-6 beat Bagshot (13) 205-7 by four wickets; Chesham 2nds (6) 154 lost to Windsor (25) 274-7 by 120 runs; Eversley (25) 150-3 beat Harefield 2nds (5) 149 by seven wickets; Kidmore End (6) 246-5 beat Maidenhead and Bray (6) 178 by 68 runs; North Maidenhead (7) 143 lost to Hayes (25) 151 by eight runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Windsor

6

5

0

1

0

10

115

Kidmore End

6

5

0

1

0

8

113

Kew

6

4

0

2

0

14

99

Hayes

6

4

0

2

0

10

95

N Maidenhead

6

4

0

2

0

15

95

Bagshot

6

3

0

3

0

20

80

Eversley

6

2

0

4

0

28

73

Chesham 2

6

2

0

4

0

21

61

Maid & Bray

6

1

0

5

0

24

44

Harefield 2

6

0

0

6

0

38

38

Division 3A

Finchampstead 3rds (25) 270-1 beat Chiswick and Whitton (4) 189 by 81 runs; Fleet (25) 106-2 beat Newbury (3) 105 by eight wickets; Wargrave (7) 148-9 drew with Cove 2nds (15) 207; Wokingham 2nds (14) 216-7 drew with Falkland 2nds (6) 153-8.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wargrave

6

4

2

0

0

22

122

Cove 2

6

2

2

2

0

36

86

Wokingham 2

5

2

2

1

0

34

84

Purley

5

2

0

2

1

19

76

Fleet

5

2

1

2

0

25

75

Finchampstead 3

5

2

1

2

0

21

71

Falkland 2

5

1

4

0

0

39

64

Chiswick & Whit

6

1

2

2

1

22

54

Newbury

5

0

0

5

0

35

35

Division 5B

Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 243-6 beat Wargrave 2nds (5) 140 by 103 runs; Bracknell (11) 150 lost to Aldershot 2nds (25) 152-9 by one wicket; Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (9) 251-8 drew with Wokingham 3rds (14) 278-8; Falkland 3rds (10) 219 lost to Henley 3rds (25) 265 by 46 runs; Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (25) 144-4 beat Slough 4ths (6) 142 by six wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Boyne Hill 2

6

5

1

0

0

15

140

Maid & Bray 2

6

5

0

1

0

5

130

Henley 3

6

4

0

2

0

14

114

Aldershot 2

6

3

0

2

1

15

97

Slough 4

6

2

1

2

1

27

84

Falkland 3

6

2

1

3

0

31

81

Wargrave 2

6

2

0

3

1

16

73

Wokingham 3

6

1

1

4

0

41

66

Bracknell

6

1

0

5

0

34

59

Chiswick & W 2

6

0

2

3

1

57

57

Division 7A

Eversley 3rds (8) 190-7 drew with Kidmore End 2nds (13) 244-6; Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (25) 217-8 beat Bracknell 2nds (4) 68 by 149 runs; Newbury 2nds (25) 132-2 beat North Maidenhead 3rds (7) 131 by eight wickets; Thatcham Town 3rds (-5), Theale and Tilehurst 2nds (25), match forfeited by Thatcham Town 3rds; Wokingham 4ths (7) 168-9 drew with Fleet 2nds (15) 175-6.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Theale & T 2

6

4

0

2

0

16

116

Bracknell 2

6

4

0

2

0

11

111

Kidmore End 2

6

3

2

1

0

29

104

Newbury 2

6

3

0

3

0

19

94

Maid & Bray 3

6

3

0

2

1

10

92

N Maidenhead 3

6

2

1

3

0

30

80

Eversley 3

6

2

1

2

1

20

77

Wokingham 4

6

1

2

2

1

37

69

Fleet 2

6

2

1

3

0

17

67

Thatcham Town 3

6

0

1

4

1

27

29

Division 7B

Henley 4ths (0), Chesham 4ths (25), match forfeited by Henley 4ths; High Wycombe 4ths (25) 98-9 beat Farnham Royal 2nds (7) 97 by one wicket; Hillingdon Manor 2nds (25) 187-3 beat Chalfont St Peter 2nds (11) 186-8 by seven wickets; Ruislip 2nds (25) 171-8 beat NPL 2nds (12) 167-8 by two wickets; Tring park 3rds (25) 143-6 beat Wooburn Narkovians 2nds (9) 141 by four wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Tring Park 3

6

5

0

0

1

0

132

Wooburn Nark 2

6

4

1

1

0

23

123

H Wycombe 4

6

4

1

0

1

9

116

Farnham Royal 2

6

3

1

2

0

31

106

Chalfont St P 2

6

3

0

3

0

18

93

NPL 2

6

2

1

3

0

40

90

Ruislip 2

6

2

0

4

0

33

83

Hillingdon M 2

6

2

2

2

0

31

81

Chesham 4

6

1

0

5

0

15

35

Henley 4

6

0

0

6

0

7

7

Division 9A

Newbury (25), Thatcham Town 4ths (-5), match forfeited by Thatcham Town 4ths; Wargrave 3rds (25), Eversley 4ths (0), match forfeited by Eversley 4ths; Wokingham 5ths (25) 146 beat Cove 5ths (6) 77; Yateley (25) 76-1 beat Kidmore End 3rds (2) 75-8 by nine wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wargrave 3

5

4

1

0

0

7

107

Newbury 3

5

3

0

1

1

5

87

Cookham Dean 4

5

3

1

0

1

4

86

Wokingham 5

5

3

2

0

0

28

85

Kidmore End 3

6

1

0

4

1

23

55

Thatcham Town 4

5

2

0

2

1

0

52

Cove 5

6

1

0

4

1

21

48

Eversley 4

6

1

0

4

1

0

27

Yateley 4

5

1

0

4

0

0

15

MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE

Division 1

Binfield (30) 104-4, Chalfont St Giles (3) 100; Littlewick Green (25) 150-6, Braywood (5) 149; Taplow (16) 253-5, Penn and Tylers Green (6) 167-8; White Waltham (8) 184-8, Harpsden (24) 186-8; Wraysbury (30) 232, Pinkneys Green (6) 123.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Wraysbury

6

0

5

1

0

164

Binfield

6

0

5

1

0

160

Harpsden

6

1

4

0

1

117

Taplow

6

0

3

1

2

112

White Waltham

6

0

2

1

3

87

Braywood

6

0

2

2

2

79

Chalfont St Giles

6

0

2

0

4

79

Penn & TG

6

0

1

2

3

71

Littlewick Green

6

0

1

0

5

63

Pinkneys Green

6

1

0

0

5

30

Division 2

Amersham Hill (8) 189, Taplow 2nds (30) 307-7; Hurley (30) 237-9, Wraysbury 2nds (11) 206; Knotty Green (30) 324-9, Binfield 2nds (7) 173; Ley Hill (30) 313-9, Coleshill (4) 82; Pinkneys Green (30) 139-8, Holyport (6) 135.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Ley Hill

6

0

5

1

0

160

Taplow 2

6

0

4

1

1

138

Knotty Green

6

0

3

1

2

116

Wraysbury 2

6

0

3

0

3

113

Hurley

6

0

3

1

2

104

Binfield 2

6

0

2

1

3

87

Holyport

6

1

2

0

3

78

Pinkneys Green 2

6

1

2

1

2

73

Amersham Hill

6

1

1

0

4

52

Coleshill

6

1

0

0

5

31

Division 3

Braywood 2nds (29) 177-7, White Waltham 2nds (6) 171-8; Chalfont St Giles 2nds (10) 208, Pinner (30) 268-6; Harpsden 2nds (25) 159-4, The Lee (5) 158; Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (0), Little Marlow (30), match conceded by Penn and Tylers Green; Winchmore Hill (30) 153-8, Denham (7) 150.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Pinner

6

0

4

2

0

134

Harpsden 2

6

0

4

2

0

133

Little Marlow

6

1

3

2

0

115

Winchmore Hill

6

0

3

1

2

107

Denham

6

1

2

1

2

89

Braywood 2

6

1

2

0

3

83

Chalfont St G 2

6

1

2

0

3

79

White Waltham 2

6

1

1

0

4

57

The Lee

6

1

1

0

4

55

Penn & TG 2

6

0

1

0

5

46

Division 4

Denham 2nds (7) 176-9, Holyport 2nds (29) 180-7; Little Marlow (10) 209-7, Knotty Green (13) 224-7; Pinner 2nds (30) 253-3, Littlewick Green 2nds (1) 64.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Holyport 2

5

0

4

1

0

116

Knotty Green 2

5

1

2

2

0

90

Pinner 2

5

0

2

1

2

86

Hurley 2

4

0

2

2

0

71

Little Marlow 2

5

0

0

2

3

46

Amersham/ Lee 2

3

0

1

0

2

37

Denham 2

4

1

0

1

2

22

Littlewick Green 2

4

0

0

1

3

18

WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE

Premier Division

Peppard Stoke Row (34) 168-5 beat Sandhurst (7) 164-9 by five wickets; Sulhamstead and Ufton (9) 132 lost to Berkshire County Sports (36) 177 by 45 runs; Welford Park (4) 152 lost to Crowthorne and Crown Wood (35) 154-3 by seven wickets; West Reading (36) 210-4 beat Ruislip Victoria (7) 209-9 by six wickets; Woodcote (9) 206-6 lost to Woodley (33) 207-5 by five wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Sulhamstead & U

6

4

0

1

1

157

31.4

West Reading

6

4

1

0

1

151

30.2

Crow & CW

6

4

0

1

1

143

28.6

Berkshire CS

6

3

1

1

1

139

27.8

Sandhurst

6

3

0

2

1

123

24.6

Peppard SR

6

3

0

2

1

122

24.4

Ruislip Victoria

6

1

0

4

1

54

10.8

Woodcote

6

0

1

4

1

54

10.8

Woodley

6

1

0

4

1

53

10.6

Welford Park

6

0

1

4

1

32

6.4

Division 1

Bradfield (8) 174-7 losing draw to Checkendon (27) 238-6; Emmbrook and Bearwood (35) 247 beat West Reading (6) 116 by 131 runs; Farley Hill (7) 153-9 lost to Sulhamstead and Ufton (34) 154-4 by six wickets; Goring (37) 226-8 beat Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (8) 96 by 130 runs; Mortimer West End (19) 231-9 losing draw to Ibis Mapledurham (26) 239-8.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Bradfield

6

4

1

0

1

152

30.4

Emmbrook & B

6

3

1

1

1

142

28.4

Ibis Mapledurham

6

3

2

1

0

164

27.3

Mortimer WE

6

3

2

0

1

132

26.4

Checkendon

6

1

2

2

1

115

23.0

Goring

6

3

1

2

0

136

22.7

Sulham & Ufton 2

6

3

0

2

1

113

22.6

Peppard SR 2

6

1

1

4

0

94

15.7

Farley Hill

6

0

1

5

0

53

8.8

West Reading 2

6

0

1

4

1

37

7.8

Division 2

Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (7) 150-6 lost to Emmbrook and Bearwood (35) 151-8; Earley (6) 64 lost to Waltham St Lawrence (31) 65-9; Hawley (3) 108 lost to Twyford and Ruscombe (37) 109-1 by nine wickets; Woodley 2nds (6) 102 lost to Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (35) 161-7 by 59 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Waltham St L

6

4

1

0

1

146

29.2

Shinfield

6

4

1

1

0

166

27.6

Twyford & Rus

6

2

1

2

1

115

23.0

Hawley

6

2

3

1

0

125

20.8

Stratfield T/HW

6

3

0

3

0

124

20.6

Earley

6

1

3

2

1

88

17.6

Warfield

6

2

1

3

0

102

17.0

Crow & CW 2

6

2

2

2

0

98

16.3

Woodley 2

6

0

2

3

1

67

13.4

Emm & Bear 2

6

1

1

4

0

79

13.1

Division 3

Purley (23) 187 winning draw against Mortimer (7) 126-9; Ruislip Victoria 2nds (5) 187-7 lost to Bradfield 2nds (34) 188-2 by eight wickets; Sandhurst 2nds (5) 93 lost to Knowl Hill (35) 203-7 by 110 runs; West Reading 3rds (35) 274 beat Welford Park 2nds (7) 98 by 176 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Knowl Hill

5

3

1

0

1

118

29.5

West Reading 3

6

4

0

1

1

145

29.0

Sandhurst 2

6

3

1

1

1

139

27.8

Welford Park 2

5

3

1

1

0

123

24.6

Bradfield 2

5

2

1

2

0

114

22.8

Purley 3

6

2

1

3

0

100

16.6

Peppard SR 3

5

0

2

3

0

62

12.4

Ruislip Victoria 2

5

0

1

4

0

22

4.4

Mortimer

5

0

2

2

1

13

3.2

Division 4

Crowthorne and Crown Wood 3rds (35) 55-0 beat West Reading 4ths (0) 52 by 10 wickets; Emmbrook and Bearwood 3rds (2) 101 lost to Sulhamstead and Ufton 3rds (37) 102-2 by eight wickets; Shinfield 2nds (26) 283-9 winning draw against Falkland (8) 178-8.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Shinfield 2

5

2

2

0

1

126

31.5

Crow & CW 3

6

4

1

0

1

136

27.2

West Reading 4

4

3

0

1

0

95

23.7

Waltham St L 2

6

2

2

1

1

103

20.6

Mortimer WE 2

5

2

1

2

0

99

19.8

Sulham & Ufton 3

5

2

0

3

0

82

16.4

Falkland Dev

7

2

3

2

0

114

16.2

Binfield 3

4

0

0

3

1

21

7.0

Emm & Bear 3

6

0

1

5

0

23

3.8

