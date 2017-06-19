Nutt cracks unbeaten century to sink Falkland

A SUBLIME unbeaten ton from Fergus Nutt helped PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS improve their record to 7-2 with a 32-run victory over a strong FALKLAND side on Sunday.

Nutt and Scott Harris (23) shared an opening stand of 58 before the latter was caught at backward point by Jimmy Shaw.

Phil Duncan departed shortly after but Alfie Clifton looked in good nick as he made 34.

Gary Legg was trapped lbw second ball, but his son Will showcased his class in making an unbeaten 33.

With Nutt unbeaten on 99, Legg junior, in the final over, hit a single to allow Nutt to reach his century. The Unicorns closed their 35 overs on 216-4.

Hamish Scott had former Reading teammate Rohan Mehra caught behind early in the Falkland reply, before Legg accounted for Ollie Harrison — well held at slip by Richard Ashton — and Rob Jones more routinely taken by Josh Perkins to leave Falkland 82-3.

Perkins then had Andy Townsend caught by skipper David Williams but with Shaw at the crease, the game remained in the balance.

Chris Humphreys cleaned up Falkland captain Rob Carson before Satheech Elaganathan removed Matt Jones.

The key dismissal of Shaw arrived shortly after via a fine Legg junior run out, and with Humphreys (4-35) routing the tail, the visitors were bowled out for 184.