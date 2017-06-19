Perry shines as Greys enjoy winning weekend

Boat club brings in £4,000 to decorate new clubhouse
GREYS GREEN’S Ahmed took five wickets as the hosts defeated visitors HAMBLEDEN on Saturday.
Put into bat the visitors were rocked by the early dismissal of Rosier and the incoming batsmen found scoring difficult on a slow pitch.
Dickie held the innings together but, at 26-3, it needed the greater power of Mos, Jelfs and A Richards to move the score along. Taking over from the opening bowlers, Jenkins and Cross bowled well, taking a wicket apiece.
The score had advanced to 100-5 when the return of Ahmed and Shafqat saw the last four wickets fall for just 12 runs, leaving Hambleden all out for 134.
Greys Green lost an early wicket and pacey bowling from Jelfs kept the batsmen alert but the score had advanced to 40 before the second wicket fell.
Shafqat kept Jelfs at bay whilst N Holroyd made a well-judged 25 before being caught near the boundary. Against the nagging, accurate bowling of Holloway and Grant, Greys Green were still more than 50 short of their target and only nine overs remaining.
A positive 21 from Ahmed left Greys requiring a dozen but, when Shafqat was caught for 47, the draw or a tie were still possible but Jenkins and Dawkins brought the hosts the win with just three balls remaining.
HAMBLEDEN
|
P Rosier, c Holroyd, b Ahmed
|
2
|
R Dickie, c Dawkins, b Cross
|
25
|
C Sanders, b Shafqat
|
8
|
N Arnold, c Cusden, b Shafqat
|
2
|
D Moss, b Jenkins
|
26
|
J Jeffs, b Ahmed
|
20
|
A Richards, c Dawkins, b Ahmed
|
23
|
M Murton, b Ahmed
|
6
|
J Grant, c & b Shafqat
|
0
|
D Holloway, not out
|
6
|
P Richards, b Ahmed
|
5
|
Extras
|
13
|
—
|
TOTAL
|
134
Best bowling: B Ahmed 5-29.
GREYS GREEN
|
M Shafqat, c P Richards, b Grant
|
47
|
T Cross, c & b A Richards
|
1
|
M Cusden, b Jelfs
|
16
|
N Holroyd, c Jelfs, b Grant
|
25
|
B Ahmed, c Sanders, b Jelfs
|
21
|
L Jenkins, not out
|
3
|
P Dawkins, not out
|
4
|
Extras
|
18
|
—
|
TOTAL (5 wkts)
|
135
GREYS GREEN made it two wins in two days on Sunday as they ran out winners at TWYFORD AND RUSCOMBE.
Reaching 28 without loss, Twyford then started to lose wickets quickly with Ahmed and Shafqat clean bowling the first five in the order. Things didn’t improve when Lubbock came on at first change and he took two wickets in his first over as Twyford found themselves at 46-7, with four wickets falling for just one run.
Berry and Rogers mounted a resourceful counter-attack, taking the score past 100 before the last three wickets fell, in a cluster, just before tea and Twyford were all-out for 110. The accuracy of the bowlers Lubbock, Ahmed and Shafqat was evident in the fact that eight of their victims were bowled.
Though they had little to defend, Hackett, Teal and Berry all bowled well and might have taken more than the two wickets to fall for 33, after 19 overs.
Greys Green still needed 77 from the final 20 overs but the arrival of Perry altered the tempo and, supported by Cusden, he proceeded to reach a quick-fire 50 in the next 10 overs with several boundaries as the visitors reached their target without further loss.
TWYFORD AND RUSCOMBE
|
P Woodman, b Ahmed
|
20
|
M Teal, b Ahmed
|
13
|
H Fort, b Ahmed
|
0
|
R Singh, b Shafqat
|
2
|
J Low, b Shafqat
|
3
|
M Downes, c Ahmed, b Lubbock
|
0
|
M Berry, c Cusden, b Beckett
|
32
|
D Avello, b Lubbock
|
0
|
I Rogers, b Lubbock
|
12
|
E Henley, not out
|
2
|
P Hackett, b Lubbock
|
2
|
Extras
|
24
|
—
|
TOTAL
|
110
Best bowling: A Lubbock 4-25, B Ahmed 3-12, M Shafqat 2-14.
GREYS GREEN
|
N Dennis, b Hackett
|
1
|
M Cusden, not out
|
35
|
T Manzoor, b Singh
|
13
|
S Perry, not out
|
56
|
Extras
|
6
|
—
|
TOTAL (2 wkts)
|
111
19 June 2017
