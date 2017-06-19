Vockins bludgeons century

LEE VOCKINS hit 148 runs to help hosts NETTLEBED defeat local rivals PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAS on Sunday.

After being put into bat Nettlebed lost both openers against some tight bowling from Dyer and Kimber. Vockins and 14-year-old Jem McAllister put on a 114 run third wicket partnership before Vockins went on to complete a second successive century hitting seven sixes in the process.

In reply the visitors found runs hard to some by amid good swing bowling from Micheal Butler and Jack Latter and good catches from McAllister.

Youngsters Sam Butler and Owen Simmons picked up a wicket apiece as the hosts ran out comfortable winners.

NETTLEBED

R Simmons, b Dyer 1 P Latter, c Lambert, b Kimber 18 L Vockins, c Lambert, b Carter 148 J McAllister, run out 24 R Latter, not out 20 S Butler, not out 2 Extras 16 — TOTAL (4 wkts) 229

Best bowling:

PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAS

C Lee, c McAllister, b Butler 7 G Lee, c McAllister, b J Latter 28 B West, c Vockins, b J Latter 2 D Watts, c Edwards, b Butler 13 M Lambert, run out 12 A Watts, b Simmons 33 R Carter, c P Latter, b Butler 0 A Roberts, b Butler 0 C Beaton, c & b Butler 2 R Dyer, c Simmons, b R Latter 10 M Kimber, not out 0 Extras 0 — TOTAL 107

Best bowling: M Butler 4-15, J Latter 2-19.