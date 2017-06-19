Vockins bludgeons century

Boat club brings in £4,000 to decorate new clubhouse
Monday, 19 June 2017
LEE VOCKINS hit 148 runs to help hosts NETTLEBED defeat local rivals PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAS on Sunday.
After being put into bat Nettlebed lost both openers against some tight bowling from Dyer and Kimber. Vockins and 14-year-old Jem McAllister put on a 114 run third wicket partnership before Vockins went on to complete a second successive century hitting seven sixes in the process.
In reply the visitors found runs hard to some by amid good swing bowling from Micheal Butler and Jack Latter and good catches from McAllister.
Youngsters Sam Butler and Owen Simmons picked up a wicket apiece as the hosts ran out comfortable winners.
NETTLEBED
|
R Simmons, b Dyer
|
1
|
P Latter, c Lambert, b Kimber
|
18
|
L Vockins, c Lambert, b Carter
|
148
|
J McAllister, run out
|
24
|
R Latter, not out
|
20
|
S Butler, not out
|
2
|
Extras
|
16
|
—
|
TOTAL (4 wkts)
|
229
Best bowling:
PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAS
|
C Lee, c McAllister, b Butler
|
7
|
G Lee, c McAllister, b J Latter
|
28
|
B West, c Vockins, b J Latter
|
2
|
D Watts, c Edwards, b Butler
|
13
|
M Lambert, run out
|
12
|
A Watts, b Simmons
|
33
|
R Carter, c P Latter, b Butler
|
0
|
A Roberts, b Butler
|
0
|
C Beaton, c & b Butler
|
2
|
R Dyer, c Simmons, b R Latter
|
10
|
M Kimber, not out
|
0
|
Extras
|
0
|
—
|
TOTAL
|
107
Best bowling: M Butler 4-15, J Latter 2-19.
19 June 2017
