Hosts have the edge

A KEENLY contested development match between local rivals HURLEY and WHITE WALTHAM saw the hosts prevail by 18 runs at Shepherds Lane on Sunday.

With both teams consisting mainly of U11s with a couple of senior players, for many of the youngsters it was their first taste of cricket lasting longer than 20 overs per side.

Hurley won the toss and opted to bat first with skipper James Calliss and Thomas Mennie opening the innings against Max Brooker and Siddant Pant.

Calliss got off the mark with a well struck boundary but Mennie was bowled first ball by Brooker. Apart from Calliss (14) Matthew Wadsworth (1) was the only other batsman in the top five to score a run as Brooker proved too hot to handle for the Hurley batters.

At 19-5 Hurley were in trouble but Connor Botha and Hassan Gul dug in to steady the innings, both batsmen batting for the allotted eight overs before retiring. Noah Drew (7) also showed some grit with a 21 ball innings.

Dave Simoes made a vital 20 before retiring, allowing Gul and Botha to resume at the crease with both players finising undefeated as Hurley ended their innings on 91-8.

White Waltham sent out Ames and Haywood to start their reply. The score had reached 8 in the fourth over when Haywood was run out attempting a risky second run. Some tight bowling from Hassan Gul (2-5), Noah Drew (2-5), Henry Drew (1-7) and Connor Botha (1-5) made life difficult for the White Waltham batsmen.

Hubbard remained unbeaten on 13 and Tommy Murphy played a belligerent innings for 11 but White Waltham never looked like threatening the Hurley total as the visitors ended their innings on 73 runs.