Openers set up easy win

VISITING side KIDMORE END, skippered by Leonard, ran out winners in this 44/41 overs friendly match at THEALE AND TILEHURST on Sunday.

Kidmore were put into the field on a hot day but James Frost and Sam Crawford bowled with accuracy and pace to restrict Theale and Tilehurst to 21-1 off the first 10 overs, Frost finishing with figures of 5-2-7-1.

Mo Rizwan and Berry followed were then brought into the attack. Rizwan accounted for opener Cooper who was caught by Frost and Berry bowled White.

The spell of the day came from debutant McNaught, whose 14-over spell broke the back of the Theale and Tilehurst innings.

He had Dimmack caught by Frost at slip diving to his right before McNaught beat the charging batsman with good flight and keeper Jake Easton took off the bails.

Theale’s Cooper provided some resistance with 62 not out as his side ended on 176-8 off 44 overs.

Mohammad Umer and Louis Ingrams got Kidmore’s reply off to a flying start putting on 73 in the first 10 overs as both capitalised on anything short or over-pitched. Ingrams was then stumped off Cooper for 29 and Ingrams followed in Cooper’s next over as he was bowled for a 39, which included a large swept six. Debutant Wright then made a valiant 11 before picking out long on off the bowling off Mason.

Easton and skipper Leonard then produced a partnership of 72 in 10 overs. Easton hit 40 before getting caught leaving Leonard to hit a four through extra cover to finish his innings on 53 not out and secure the win.