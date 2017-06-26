Skilleter shines with bat and ball

Village's 'last chance' to move under-sized and crumbling school
MATTHEW Skilleter took five wickets and hit a half-century as GREYS GREEN were held to a draw at home to STROLLING OPTIMISTS last Saturday.
The visitors, batting first, saw Evans and Marsh show class as they both had half centuries and if they had stayed longer, could have pushed their total skywards.
But Skilleter, with 5-36, two smart catches from Dennis and a stinging return catch to dismiss Evans, enabled Greys Green to dismiss the visitors on the stroke of tea for 205.
Wood bowled a testing opening spell, taking two quick wickets and leaving Greys 8-2 and then 30-3, before Skilleter joined Cusden. Together, they put on more than 100 in quick time and a win was a possibility but Skilleter’s dismissal, for a quickfire 51, put an end to that scenario and gave the Optimists their own scent of victory.
Despite the return of Wood and Evans, Greys finished on a respectable 170-5, with Cusden undefeated on 48.
STROLLING OPTIMISTS
|
O Evans, c & b Cusden
|
52
|
N Cowan, c Dennis, b Jenkins
|
5
|
J Wood, lbw, b Skilleter
|
7
|
G Slocombe, b Skilleter
|
0
|
P Marsh, b Fairhead
|
59
|
L Marsh, b Cross
|
10
|
N Harvey, b Skilleter
|
19
|
F Cowan, c Dennis, b Skilleter
|
2
|
S Cowan, b Skilleter
|
0
|
F Thorne, not out
|
19
|
E Gibson, b Jenkins
|
19
|
Extras
|
12
|
—
|
TOTAL
|
205
Best bowling: M Skilleter 5-36, L Jenkins 2-56.
GREYS GREEN
|
N Dennis, lbw, b Wood
|
7
|
T Cross, b Wood
|
0
|
M Cusden, not out
|
48
|
A Jenkins, b Evans
|
9
|
M Skilleter, b Slocombe
|
51
|
P Dawkins, c Thorne, b Evans
|
7
|
Extras
|
45
|
—
|
TOTAL (5 wkts)
|
170
Best bowling: J Wood 2-22.
26 June 2017
