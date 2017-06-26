Nomads side lose their way

Village's 'last chance' to move under-sized and crumbling school
Monday, 26 June 2017
CHELSEA NOMADS elected to bat first on another hot day at CHECKENDON but failed to take advantage in their 40 over Sunday game.
Opening bowler Jack Gray dismissed both openers finishing with 3-28 while teenagers Eesh Mishra and Charlie Gray took two wickets apiece. Athletic catching and ground fielding enabled Checkendon to restrict the visitors to 147-9.
Experienced opening batsman John Acland-Hood was the mainstay of the home team’s inning with a vital 65 before Sunday captain Manpreet Singh played the role of finisher, hitting 47 not out.
Spinners Synge and Tom Hayes threatened for Chelsea Nomads but Checkendon ran out winners by four wickets.
CHELSEA NOMADS
|
Sisley, c H Wickens, b J Gray
|
0
|
Fitzgerald, c Westcar, b J Gray
|
16
|
Thomas, b Mishra
|
29
|
Fuller, not out
|
20
|
Jeffries, c J Gray, b H Wickens
|
27
|
D Hayes, lbw, b Mishra
|
9
|
I Asad, run out
|
1
|
Newton, b J Gray
|
3
|
J Asad, b C Gray
|
2
|
T Hayes, c J Gray, b C Gray
|
2
|
Synge, not out
|
10
|
Extras
|
28
|
—
|
TOTAL (9 wkts)
|
147
Best bowling: J Gray 3-28.
CHECKENDON
|
Ash Tripathi, c —, b Newton
|
6
|
J Acland-Hood, c I Asad, b Synge
|
65
|
M Heslop, c & b D Hayes
|
2
|
J Westcar, c Newton, b T Hayes
|
14
|
S Dandin, c —, b T Hayes
|
7
|
M Singh, not out
|
47
|
E Mishra, b Synge
|
0
|
Adi Tripathi, not out
|
4
|
Extras
|
5
|
—
|
TOTAL (6 wkts)
|
150
26 June 2017
