Nomads side lose their way

CHELSEA NOMADS elected to bat first on another hot day at CHECKENDON but failed to take advantage in their 40 over Sunday game.

Opening bowler Jack Gray dismissed both openers finishing with 3-28 while teenagers Eesh Mishra and Charlie Gray took two wickets apiece. Athletic catching and ground fielding enabled Checkendon to restrict the visitors to 147-9.

Experienced opening batsman John Acland-Hood was the mainstay of the home team’s inning with a vital 65 before Sunday captain Manpreet Singh played the role of finisher, hitting 47 not out.

Spinners Synge and Tom Hayes threatened for Chelsea Nomads but Checkendon ran out winners by four wickets.

CHELSEA NOMADS

Sisley, c H Wickens, b J Gray 0 Fitzgerald, c Westcar, b J Gray 16 Thomas, b Mishra 29 Fuller, not out 20 Jeffries, c J Gray, b H Wickens 27 D Hayes, lbw, b Mishra 9 I Asad, run out 1 Newton, b J Gray 3 J Asad, b C Gray 2 T Hayes, c J Gray, b C Gray 2 Synge, not out 10 Extras 28 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 147

Best bowling: J Gray 3-28.

CHECKENDON