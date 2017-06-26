Mayo hits century but side fall short

Village's 'last chance' to move under-sized and crumbling school
PLANS to relocate Goring Primary School have been ... [more]
Monday, 26 June 2017
JEZ MAYO, a late addition to the WOODCOTE side hit an unbeaten century on Sunday against BRITWELL SALOME in a game which might never have happened.
A fixture mix-up saw Woodcote players at Britwell Salome and their opponents at Woodcote. When both teams eventually appeared at Woodcote a 50 overs match was agreed and a run-fest ensued.
Britwell posted more than 200 with Jonny Clark and his 12-year-old nephew, Archie the pick of the home bowlers.
Mayo led the charge as Woodcote did their level best to gain an unlikely victory but in the end the home team fell 20 runs short.
BRITWELL SALOME
|
H Khurshi, c Fuller, b Jonny Clark
|
44
|
B Andre, lbw, b Jonny Clark
|
1
|
N Little, b Roberts
|
56
|
D Coates, retired
|
57
|
A Khurshi, c Jack Clark, b A Clark
|
10
|
S Strong, c Mayo, b A Clark
|
10
|
A Herrington, not out
|
13
|
J Kaufman, not out
|
4
|
Extras
|
7
|
—
|
TOTAL (5 wkts)
|
202
Best bowling: Jonny Clark 2-29, Archie Clark 2-42.
WOODCOTE
|
J Mayo, retired
|
103
|
C Anderson, b Kaufman
|
10
|
J Tucker, run out
|
0
|
A Burgess, st —, b Griffiths
|
6
|
A Clark, c —, b Khurshi
|
9
|
Jonny Clark, not out
|
20
|
M Pearson, c —, b Khurshi
|
16
|
S Fuller, b Khurshi
|
0
|
S Bell, not out
|
2
|
Extras
|
16
|
—
|
TOTAL (6 wkts)
|
182
26 June 2017
