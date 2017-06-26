Monday, 26 June 2017

Mayo hits century but side fall short

JEZ MAYO, a late addition to the WOODCOTE side hit an unbeaten century on Sunday against BRITWELL SALOME in a game which might never have happened.

A fixture mix-up saw Woodcote players at Britwell Salome and their opponents at Woodcote. When both teams eventually appeared at Woodcote a 50 overs match was agreed and a run-fest ensued.

Britwell posted more than 200 with Jonny Clark and his 12-year-old nephew, Archie the pick of the home bowlers.

Mayo led the charge as Woodcote did their level best to gain an unlikely victory but in the end the home team fell 20 runs short.

BRITWELL SALOME

H Khurshi, c Fuller, b Jonny Clark

44

B Andre, lbw, b Jonny Clark

1

N Little, b Roberts

56

D Coates, retired

57

A Khurshi, c Jack Clark, b A Clark

10

S Strong, c Mayo, b A Clark

10

A Herrington, not out

13

J Kaufman, not out

4

Extras

7

TOTAL (5 wkts)

202

Best bowling: Jonny Clark 2-29, Archie Clark 2-42.

WOODCOTE

J Mayo, retired

103

C Anderson, b Kaufman

10

J Tucker, run out

0

A Burgess, st —, b Griffiths

6

A Clark, c —, b Khurshi

9

Jonny Clark, not out

20

M Pearson, c —, b Khurshi

16

S Fuller, b Khurshi

0

S Bell, not out

2

Extras

16

TOTAL (6 wkts)

182

