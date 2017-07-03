Village fears parking chaos if car showroom becomes new homes
RESIDENTS and councillors have again opposed
Monday, 03 July 2017
HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE
Division 1
Banbury (25) 157-7, High Wycombe (9) 156; Burnham (10) 210, Oxford (25) 214-7; Finchampstead (8) 164-3, Slough (10) 272-7; Great and Little Tew (3) 128, Tring Park (25) 131-2; Henley (7) 243-8, Horspath (15) 268-4.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
T
|
A/C
|
L
|
B
|
Ps
|
Henley
|
8
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
20
|
125
|
H Wycombe
|
8
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
33
|
121
|
Horspath
|
8
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
29
|
120
|
Oxford
|
8
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
20
|
114
|
Finchampstead
|
8
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
38
|
109
|
Banbury
|
8
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
24
|
104
|
Burnham
|
8
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
33
|
96
|
Slough
|
8
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
38
|
93
|
Great & LT
|
8
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
27
|
73
|
Tring Park
|
8
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
28
|
73
MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE
Division 1
Cove (13) 263-5 drew with Henley 2nds (7) 204-6; Falkland (25) 98-5 beat Finchampstead 2nds (2) 95 by five wickets; Wokingham (25) 274-4 beat Gerrards Cross (12) 271 by six wickets; Marlow (8) 250-7 drew with Cookham Dean (13) 252-7; Stoke Green (25) 163 beat Boyne Hill (5) 92 by 71 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wokingham
|
8
|
6
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
11
|
146
|
Stoke Green
|
8
|
5
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
19
|
134
|
Cove
|
8
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
28
|
128
|
Falkland
|
8
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
33
|
118
|
Gerrards Cross
|
8
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
36
|
116
|
Cookham Dean
|
8
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
42
|
107
|
Boyne Hill
|
8
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
41
|
106
|
Marlow
|
8
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
36
|
101
|
Henley 2
|
8
|
2
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
42
|
82
|
Finchampstead 2
|
8
|
0
|
1
|
7
|
0
|
51
|
51
Division 2A
Maidenhead and Bray (13) 257-7 match abandoned against Bagshot (7) 165-6; Chesham 2nds (25) 252-3 beat Kew (11) 251-6 by seven wickets; Eversley (25) 213-5 beat Windsor (12) 209 by five wickets; Hayes (25) 91-4 beat Harefield 2nds (2) 87 by six wickets; North Maidenhead (25) 224-3 beat Kidmore End (11) 223-9 by seven wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
N Maidenhead
|
8
|
6
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
15
|
145
|
Kew
|
8
|
5
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
25
|
135
|
Kidmore End
|
8
|
5
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
23
|
128
|
Hayes
|
8
|
5
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
16
|
126
|
Bagshot
|
8
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
20
|
112
|
Eversley
|
8
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
35
|
105
|
Chesham 2
|
8
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
33
|
98
|
Windsor
|
8
|
6
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
22
|
87
|
Maid & Bray
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
1
|
52
|
72
|
Harefield 2
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
0
|
45
|
45
Division 3A
Finchampstead 3rds (25) 176-6 beat Falkland 2nds (9) 173 by four wickets; Fleet (12) 249-4 drew with Purley (5) 174-4; Newbury (25) 118-3 beat Chiswick and Whitton (3) 116 by seven wickets; Wokingham 2nds (25) 242-6 beat Cove 2nds (13) 238 by four wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wargrave
|
7
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
22
|
147
|
Wokingham 2
|
7
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
34
|
134
|
Finchampstead 3
|
7
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
21
|
121
|
Cove 2
|
7
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
49
|
99
|
Fleet
|
7
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
45
|
95
|
Purley
|
7
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
34
|
91
|
Falkland 2
|
7
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
62
|
87
|
Chiswick & Whit
|
8
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
32
|
64
|
Newbury
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
37
|
62
Division 5B
Boyne Hill 2nds (15) 219 drew with Aldershot 2nds (8) 156-9; Falkland 3rds (25) 237-6 beat Bracknell (13) 234-7 by four wickets; Henley 3rds (25) 138-5 beat Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (6) 134 by five wickets; Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (6) 103 lost to Wokingham 3rds (25) 197 by 94 runs; Wargrave 2nds (25) 327-4 beat Slough 4ths (5) 158 by 169 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Boyne Hill 2
|
8
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
38
|
163
|
Maid & Bray 2
|
8
|
6
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
11
|
161
|
Henley 3
|
8
|
5
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
20
|
145
|
Aldershot 2
|
8
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
23
|
130
|
Falkland 3
|
8
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
41
|
116
|
Wokingham 3
|
8
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
41
|
116
|
Slough 4
|
8
|
3
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
32
|
114
|
Wargrave 2
|
8
|
3
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
26
|
108
|
Bracknell
|
8
|
2
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
47
|
97
|
Chiswick & W 2
|
8
|
0
|
2
|
5
|
1
|
70
|
70
Division 7A
Fleet 2nds (25) 113-2 beat Eversley 3rds (5) 110 by eight wickets; Theale and Tilehurst 2nds (25) 210-6 beat Kidmore End 2nds (13) 208 by four wickets; North Maidenhead 3rds (25) 209 beat Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (5) 74 by 135 runs; Thatcham Town 3rds (25) 233-8 beat Bracknell 2nds (6) 102 by 131 runs; Wokingham 4ths (25) 209-6 beat Newbury 2nds (4) 92 by 117 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Theale & Tile 2
|
8
|
5
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
29
|
154
|
N Maidenhead 3
|
8
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
30
|
130
|
Kidmore End 2
|
8
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
55
|
130
|
Bracknell 2
|
8
|
4
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
24
|
124
|
Eversley 3
|
8
|
3
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
25
|
107
|
Fleet 2
|
8
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
31
|
106
|
Newbury 2
|
8
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
30
|
105
|
Maid & Bray 3
|
8
|
3
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
23
|
105
|
Wokingham 4
|
8
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
42
|
99
|
Thatcham Town 3
|
8
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
33
|
60
Division 7B
Farnham Royal 2nds (25) 171-4 beat Chesham 4ths (10) 170-8 by six wickets; Henley 4ths (0), Wooburn Narkovians (25), match forfeited by Henley 4ths; High Wycombe 4ths (15) 231-9 drew with NPL 2nds (9) 200-9; Hillingdon Manor 2nds (25) 114-5 beat Ruislip 2nds (6) 111 by five wickets; Tring Park 3rds (25) 188-3 beat Chalfont St Peter 2nds (11) 187-8 by seven wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Tring Park 3
|
8
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
6
|
163
|
Wooburn Nark 2
|
8
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
31
|
156
|
Farnham Royal 2
|
8
|
5
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
31
|
156
|
High Wycombe 4
|
8
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
39
|
146
|
Hillingdon M 2
|
8
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
31
|
131
|
Ruislip 2
|
8
|
3
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
39
|
114
|
Chalfont St P 2
|
8
|
3
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
37
|
112
|
NPL 2
|
8
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
62
|
112
|
Chesham 4
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
0
|
36
|
56
|
Henley 4
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
0
|
7
|
7
Division 9A
Kidmore End 3rds (25) 53-1 beat Cookham Dean 4ths (0) 50 by nine wickets; Wargrave 3rds (25) 156-1 beat Newbury 3rds (8) 155-8 by nine wickets; Wokingham 5ths (25), Thatcham Town 4ths (-5), match forfeited by Thatcham Town 4ths; Evesley 4ths (25) 212-5 beat Yateley 4ths (12) 210-9 declared by five wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wargrave 3
|
7
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
157
|
Wokingham 5
|
7
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
28
|
135
|
Newbury 3
|
7
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
13
|
120
|
Cookham Dean 4
|
7
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
8
|
90
|
Kidmore End 3
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
23
|
80
|
Cove 5
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
21
|
73
|
Thatcham Town 4
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
13
|
60
|
Eversley 4
|
8
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
52
|
Yateley 4
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
12
|
27
MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE
Division 1
Harpsden (25) 138-3, Littlewick Green (3) 134; Penn and Tylers Green (4) 172, Wraysbury (30) 174-2; Taplow (30) 267-7, Braywood (11) 241; White Waltham (12) 243, Binfield (30) 271.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Binfield
|
8
|
0
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
206
|
Wraysbury
|
7
|
0
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
194
|
Harpsden
|
8
|
1
|
6
|
0
|
1
|
172
|
Taplow
|
7
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
142
|
White Waltham
|
8
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
129
|
Braywood
|
8
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
99
|
Penn & TG
|
8
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
95
|
Chalfont St Giles
|
7
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
86
|
Littlewick Green
|
8
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
68
|
Pinkneys Green
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
48
Division 2
Binfield 2nds (30) 135-2, Amersham Hill (3) 132; Knotty Green (30) 355-6, Coleshill (9) 213; Ley Hill (30) 414-4, Taplow 2nds (5) 185; Wraysbury 2nds (29) 193, Holyport (6) 103.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Ley Hill
|
8
|
0
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
220
|
Knotty Green
|
8
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
148
|
Binfield 2
|
8
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
147
|
Taplow 2
|
7
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
143
|
Wraysbury 2
|
7
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
142
|
Holyport
|
8
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
4
|
114
|
Hurley
|
7
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
3
|
110
|
Amersham Hill
|
8
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
85
|
Pinkneys Green 2
|
7
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
85
|
Coleshill
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
44
Division 3
Braywood 2nds (12) 198, Denham (30) 213; Pinner (30) 234, White Waltham 2nds (5) 44; The Lee (30), Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (0), match conceded by Penn and Tylers Green; Winchmore Hill (25) 105-2, Harpsden 2nds (2) 101.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Pinner
|
8
|
0
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
193
|
Harpsden 2
|
8
|
0
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
165
|
Winchmore Hill
|
8
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
2
|
161
|
Denham
|
8
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
144
|
Little Marlow
|
7
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
116
|
Chalfont St G 2
|
7
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
104
|
Braywood 2
|
8
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
103
|
The Lee
|
8
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
92
|
White Waltham 2
|
8
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
64
|
Penn & TG 2
|
8
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
53
Division 4
Amersham Hill/The Lee (30) 254-2, Littlewick Green 2nds (8) 221; Holyport 2nds (22) 224-7, Knotty Green 2nds (8) 221-5.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Holyport 2
|
7
|
0
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
151
|
Knotty Green 2
|
7
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
128
|
Pinner 2
|
6
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
116
|
Hurley 2
|
6
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
89
|
Amersham/Lee 2
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
70
|
Little Marlow 2
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
57
|
Denham 2
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
52
|
Littlewick Green 2
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
5
|
26
WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE
Premier Division
Peppard Stoke Row (6) 166-9 lost to Crowthorne and Crown Wood (32) 167-2 by eight wickets; Ruislip Victoria (8) 153 lost to Berkshire County Sports (36) 193 by 40 runs; Sulhamstead and Ufton (37) 212-8 beat Woodley (4) 93 by 119 runs; West Reading (24) 284-4 winning draw against Sandhurst (11) 216-5; Woodcote (25) 249-8 winning draw against Welford Park (19) 238-6.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Sulhamstead & U
|
8
|
6
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
231
|
33.0
|
Berkshire CS
|
8
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
212
|
30.2
|
West Reading
|
8
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
183
|
26.1
|
Crow & CW
|
8
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
180
|
25.7
|
Peppard SR
|
8
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
165
|
23.5
|
Sandhurst
|
8
|
3
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
139
|
19.8
|
Woodcote
|
8
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
116
|
16.5
|
Welford Park
|
8
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
86
|
12.2
|
Ruislip Victoria
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
1
|
69
|
9.8
|
Woodley
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
1
|
66
|
9.4
Division 1
Bradfield (39) 164-6 beat Sulhamstead and Ufton 2nds (6) 162 by four wickets; Checkendon (3) 90 lost to Ibis Mapledurham (38) 91-3 by three wickets; Farley Hill (37) 220 beat West Reading 2nds (7) 129; Goring (34) 107-9 beat Emmbrook and Bearwood (9) 106 by one wicket; Mortimer West End (24) 234-4 winning draw against Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (17) 200-8.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Ibis Mapledurham
|
8
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
238
|
29.7
|
Bradfield
|
8
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
200
|
28.5
|
Mortimer WE
|
8
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
193
|
27.5
|
Emm & Bear
|
8
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
190
|
27.1
|
Goring
|
8
|
5
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
209
|
26.1
|
Checkendon
|
8
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
157
|
22.4
|
Sulham & Ufton 2
|
8
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
126
|
18.0
|
Peppard SR 2
|
8
|
1
|
2
|
5
|
0
|
119
|
14.8
|
Farley Hill
|
8
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
0
|
94
|
11.7
|
West Reading 2
|
8
|
0
|
1
|
6
|
1
|
52
|
7.4
Division 2
Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (34) 103-5 beat Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (5) 101 by five wickets; Earley (37) 44-4 beat Warfield (4) 42 by six wickets; Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (2) 59-0, Twyford and Ruscombe (34) 306-8, match abandoned; Hawley 196-5, Waltham St Lawrence 235, match abandoned; Woodley 2nds (7) 187 lost to Shinfield (25) 327-7 by 135 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Waltham St L
|
8
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
179
|
29.8
|
Shinfield
|
8
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
236
|
29.5
|
Twyford & Rus
|
8
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
188
|
26.8
|
Hawley
|
8
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
150
|
21.4
|
Earley
|
8
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
1
|
131
|
18.7
|
Stratfield/HW
|
8
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
146
|
18.2
|
Crow & CW 2
|
8
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
135
|
16.8
|
Woodley 2
|
8
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
104
|
14.8
|
Warfield
|
8
|
2
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
115
|
14.3
|
Emm & Bear 2
|
8
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
88
|
12.5
Division 3
Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (9) 220-7 lost to Bradfield 2nds (35) 221-8 by two wickets; Purley (30), Ruislip Victoria (0), match conceded by Ruislip Victoria; Sandhurst 2nds (30), Mortimer (0), match conceded by Mortimer; Welford Park 2nds (35) 196-2 beat Knowl Hill (5) 195-9 by eight wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
West Reading 3
|
7
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
180
|
30.0
|
Sandhurst 2
|
7
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
169
|
28.1
|
Welford Park 2
|
7
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
165
|
23.5
|
Bradfield 2
|
7
|
3
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
159
|
22.7
|
Knowl Hill
|
7
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
127
|
21.1
|
Purley 3
|
8
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
162
|
20.2
|
Peppard SR 3
|
7
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
104
|
14.8
|
Ruislip Victoria 2
|
7
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
57
|
8.1
|
Mortimer
|
7
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
18
|
3.0
Division 4
Binfield 3rds (27) 276-6 winning draw against Emmbrook and Bearwood (8) 157-6; Falkland Development (30), West Reading 4ths (0), match conceded by West Reading; Shinfield 2nds (10) 233 lost to Mortimer West End 2nds (37) 236-6 by four wickets; Waltham St Lawrence 2nds (5) 117 lost to Sulhamstead and Ufton 3rds (35) 226-9 by 109 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Shinfield 2
|
7
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
173
|
28.8
|
Crow & CW 3
|
7
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
166
|
27.6
|
Sulham & Ufton 3
|
7
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
152
|
21.7
|
Mortimer WE 2
|
7
|
3
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
136
|
19.4
|
Waltham St L2
|
7
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
108
|
18.0
|
Falkland Dev
|
8
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
144
|
18.0
|
West Reading 4
|
6
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
100
|
16.6
|
Binfield 3
|
6
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
57
|
11.4
|
Emm& Bear 3
|
7
|
0
|
2
|
5
|
0
|
31
|
4.4
