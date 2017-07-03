Monday, 03 July 2017

HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

Banbury (25) 157-7, High Wycombe (9) 156; Burnham (10) 210, Oxford (25) 214-7; Finchampstead (8) 164-3, Slough (10) 272-7; Great and Little Tew (3) 128, Tring Park (25) 131-2; Henley (7) 243-8, Horspath (15) 268-4.

P

W

D

T

A/C

L

B

Ps

Henley

8

4

1

1

0

2

20

125

H Wycombe

8

4

1

0

0

3

33

121

Horspath

8

4

2

0

0

2

29

120

Oxford

8

4

1

0

1

2

20

114

Finchampstead

8

3

2

0

0

3

38

109

Banbury

8

3

1

1

0

3

24

104

Burnham

8

3

1

0

0

4

33

96

Slough

8

2

3

0

1

2

38

93

Great & LT

8

2

2

0

0

4

27

73

Tring Park

8

2

0

0

0

6

28

73

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 1

Cove (13) 263-5 drew with Henley 2nds (7) 204-6; Falkland (25) 98-5 beat Finchampstead 2nds (2) 95 by five wickets; Wokingham (25) 274-4 beat Gerrards Cross (12) 271 by six wickets; Marlow (8) 250-7 drew with Cookham Dean (13) 252-7; Stoke Green (25) 163 beat Boyne Hill (5) 92 by 71 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wokingham

8

6

0

2

0

11

146

Stoke Green

8

5

0

3

0

19

134

Cove

8

5

2

1

0

28

128

Falkland

8

4

1

3

0

33

118

Gerrards Cross

8

4

1

3

0

36

116

Cookham Dean

8

3

2

3

0

42

107

Boyne Hill

8

3

1

4

0

41

106

Marlow

8

3

1

4

0

36

101

Henley 2

8

2

1

5

0

42

82

Finchampstead 2

8

0

1

7

0

51

51

Division 2A

Maidenhead and Bray (13) 257-7 match abandoned against Bagshot (7) 165-6; Chesham 2nds (25) 252-3 beat Kew (11) 251-6 by seven wickets; Eversley (25) 213-5 beat Windsor (12) 209 by five wickets; Hayes (25) 91-4 beat Harefield 2nds (2) 87 by six wickets; North Maidenhead (25) 224-3 beat Kidmore End (11) 223-9 by seven wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

N Maidenhead

8

6

0

2

0

15

145

Kew

8

5

0

3

0

25

135

Kidmore End

8

5

0

3

0

23

128

Hayes

8

5

0

3

0

16

126

Bagshot

8

4

0

3

1

20

112

Eversley

8

3

1

4

0

35

105

Chesham 2

8

3

1

4

0

33

98

Windsor

8

6

0

2

0

22

87

Maid & Bray

8

1

0

6

1

52

72

Harefield 2

8

0

0

8

0

45

45

Division 3A

Finchampstead 3rds (25) 176-6 beat Falkland 2nds (9) 173 by four wickets; Fleet (12) 249-4 drew with Purley (5) 174-4; Newbury (25) 118-3 beat Chiswick and Whitton (3) 116 by seven wickets; Wokingham 2nds (25) 242-6 beat Cove 2nds (13) 238 by four wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wargrave

7

5

2

0

0

22

147

Wokingham 2

7

4

2

1

0

34

134

Finchampstead 3

7

4

1

2

0

21

121

Cove 2

7

2

2

3

0

49

99

Fleet

7

2

3

2

0

45

95

Purley

7

2

1

3

1

34

91

Falkland 2

7

1

5

1

0

62

87

Chiswick & Whit

8

1

2

4

1

32

64

Newbury

7

1

0

6

0

37

62

Division 5B

Boyne Hill 2nds (15) 219 drew with Aldershot 2nds (8) 156-9; Falkland 3rds (25) 237-6 beat Bracknell (13) 234-7 by four wickets; Henley 3rds (25) 138-5 beat Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (6) 134 by five wickets; Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (6) 103 lost to Wokingham 3rds (25) 197 by 94 runs; Wargrave 2nds (25) 327-4 beat Slough 4ths (5) 158 by 169 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Boyne Hill 2

8

5

2

1

0

38

163

Maid & Bray 2

8

6

0

2

0

11

161

Henley 3

8

5

0

3

0

20

145

Aldershot 2

8

4

1

2

1

23

130

Falkland 3

8

3

1

4

0

41

116

Wokingham 3

8

3

1

4

0

41

116

Slough 4

8

3

1

3

1

32

114

Wargrave 2

8

3

0

4

1

26

108

Bracknell

8

2

0

6

0

47

97

Chiswick & W 2

8

0

2

5

1

70

70

Division 7A

Fleet 2nds (25) 113-2 beat Eversley 3rds (5) 110 by eight wickets; Theale and Tilehurst 2nds (25) 210-6 beat Kidmore End 2nds (13) 208 by four wickets; North Maidenhead 3rds (25) 209 beat Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (5) 74 by 135 runs; Thatcham Town 3rds (25) 233-8 beat Bracknell 2nds (6) 102 by 131 runs; Wokingham 4ths (25) 209-6 beat Newbury 2nds (4) 92 by 117 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Theale & Tile 2

8

5

1

2

0

29

154

N Maidenhead 3

8

4

1

3

0

30

130

Kidmore End 2

8

3

3

2

0

55

130

Bracknell 2

8

4

0

4

0

24

124

Eversley 3

8

3

1

3

1

25

107

Fleet 2

8

3

2

3

0

31

106

Newbury 2

8

3

1

4

0

30

105

Maid & Bray 3

8

3

1

3

1

23

105

Wokingham 4

8

2

2

3

1

42

99

Thatcham Town 3

8

1

2

4

1

33

60

Division 7B

Farnham Royal 2nds (25) 171-4 beat Chesham 4ths (10) 170-8 by six wickets; Henley 4ths (0), Wooburn Narkovians (25), match forfeited by Henley 4ths; High Wycombe 4ths (15) 231-9 drew with NPL 2nds (9) 200-9; Hillingdon Manor 2nds (25) 114-5 beat Ruislip 2nds (6) 111 by five wickets; Tring Park 3rds (25) 188-3 beat Chalfont St Peter 2nds (11) 187-8 by seven wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Tring Park 3

8

6

1

0

1

6

163

Wooburn Nark 2

8

5

2

1

0

31

156

Farnham Royal 2

8

5

1

2

0

31

156

High Wycombe 4

8

4

3

0

1

39

146

Hillingdon M 2

8

4

2

2

0

31

131

Ruislip 2

8

3

0

5

0

39

114

Chalfont St P 2

8

3

0

5

0

37

112

NPL 2

8

2

3

3

0

62

112

Chesham 4

8

1

0

7

0

36

56

Henley 4

8

0

0

8

0

7

7

Division 9A

Kidmore End 3rds (25) 53-1 beat Cookham Dean 4ths (0) 50 by nine wickets; Wargrave 3rds (25) 156-1 beat Newbury 3rds (8) 155-8 by nine wickets; Wokingham 5ths (25), Thatcham Town 4ths (-5), match forfeited by Thatcham Town 4ths; Evesley 4ths (25) 212-5 beat Yateley 4ths (12) 210-9 declared by five wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wargrave 3

7

6

1

0

0

7

157

Wokingham 5

7

5

2

0

0

28

135

Newbury 3

7

4

0

2

1

13

120

Cookham Dean 4

7

3

1

2

1

8

90

Kidmore End 3

7

2

0

4

1

23

80

Cove 5

7

2

0

4

1

21

73

Thatcham Town 4

7

2

0

4

1

13

60

Eversley 4

8

2

0

5

1

0

52

Yateley 4

7

1

0

6

0

12

27

MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE

Division 1

Harpsden (25) 138-3, Littlewick Green (3) 134; Penn and Tylers Green (4) 172, Wraysbury (30) 174-2; Taplow (30) 267-7, Braywood (11) 241; White Waltham (12) 243, Binfield (30) 271.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Binfield

8

0

6

2

0

206

Wraysbury

7

0

6

1

0

194

Harpsden

8

1

6

0

1

172

Taplow

7

0

4

1

2

142

White Waltham

8

0

3

1

4

129

Braywood

8

0

2

3

3

99

Penn & TG

8

0

1

2

4

95

Chalfont St Giles

7

0

2

0

5

86

Littlewick Green

8

0

1

0

7

68

Pinkneys Green

7

1

0

0

5

48

Division 2

Binfield 2nds (30) 135-2, Amersham Hill (3) 132; Knotty Green (30) 355-6, Coleshill (9) 213; Ley Hill (30) 414-4, Taplow 2nds (5) 185; Wraysbury 2nds (29) 193, Holyport (6) 103.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Ley Hill

8

0

7

1

0

220

Knotty Green

8

0

4

1

3

148

Binfield 2

8

0

4

1

3

147

Taplow 2

7

0

4

1

2

143

Wraysbury 2

7

0

4

0

3

142

Holyport

8

1

3

0

4

114

Hurley

7

0

3

1

3

110

Amersham Hill

8

1

2

0

5

85

Pinkneys Green 2

7

1

2

1

3

85

Coleshill

8

1

0

0

7

44

Division 3

Braywood 2nds (12) 198, Denham (30) 213; Pinner (30) 234, White Waltham 2nds (5) 44; The Lee (30), Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (0), match conceded by Penn and Tylers Green; Winchmore Hill (25) 105-2, Harpsden 2nds (2) 101.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Pinner

8

0

6

2

0

193

Harpsden 2

8

0

5

2

1

165

Winchmore Hill

8

0

5

1

2

161

Denham

8

1

4

1

2

144

Little Marlow

7

1

3

2

1

116

Chalfont St G 2

7

1

3

0

3

104

Braywood 2

8

1

2

0

5

103

The Lee

8

1

2

0

5

92

White Waltham 2

8

1

1

0

6

64

Penn & TG 2

8

0

1

0

7

53

Division 4

Amersham Hill/The Lee (30) 254-2, Littlewick Green 2nds (8) 221; Holyport 2nds (22) 224-7, Knotty Green 2nds (8) 221-5.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Holyport 2

7

0

5

2

0

151

Knotty Green 2

7

1

3

2

1

128

Pinner 2

6

0

3

1

2

116

Hurley 2

6

0

2

3

0

89

Amersham/Lee 2

5

0

2

0

3

70

Little Marlow 2

6

0

0

2

4

57

Denham 2

5

1

1

1

2

52

Littlewick Green 2

6

0

0

1

5

26

WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE

Premier Division

Peppard Stoke Row (6) 166-9 lost to Crowthorne and Crown Wood (32) 167-2 by eight wickets; Ruislip Victoria (8) 153 lost to Berkshire County Sports (36) 193 by 40 runs; Sulhamstead and Ufton (37) 212-8 beat Woodley (4) 93 by 119 runs; West Reading (24) 284-4 winning draw against Sandhurst (11) 216-5; Woodcote (25) 249-8 winning draw against Welford Park (19) 238-6.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Sulhamstead & U

8

6

0

1

1

231

33.0

Berkshire CS

8

5

1

1

1

212

30.2

West Reading

8

4

2

1

1

183

26.1

Crow & CW

8

5

0

2

1

180

25.7

Peppard SR

8

4

0

3

1

165

23.5

Sandhurst

8

3

1

3

1

139

19.8

Woodcote

8

1

2

4

1

116

16.5

Welford Park

8

1

2

4

1

86

12.2

Ruislip Victoria

8

1

0

6

1

69

9.8

Woodley

8

1

0

6

1

66

9.4

Division 1

Bradfield (39) 164-6 beat Sulhamstead and Ufton 2nds (6) 162 by four wickets; Checkendon (3) 90 lost to Ibis Mapledurham (38) 91-3 by three wickets; Farley Hill (37) 220 beat West Reading 2nds (7) 129; Goring (34) 107-9 beat Emmbrook and Bearwood (9) 106 by one wicket; Mortimer West End (24) 234-4 winning draw against Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (17) 200-8.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Ibis Mapledurham

8

5

2

1

0

238

29.7

Bradfield

8

5

1

1

1

200

28.5

Mortimer WE

8

4

3

0

1

193

27.5

Emm & Bear

8

4

1

2

1

190

27.1

Goring

8

5

1

2

0

209

26.1

Checkendon

8

2

2

3

1

157

22.4

Sulham & Ufton 2

8

3

0

3

1

126

18.0

Peppard SR 2

8

1

2

5

0

119

14.8

Farley Hill

8

1

1

6

0

94

11.7

West Reading 2

8

0

1

6

1

52

7.4

Division 2

Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (34) 103-5 beat Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (5) 101 by five wickets; Earley (37) 44-4 beat Warfield (4) 42 by six wickets; Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (2) 59-0, Twyford and Ruscombe (34) 306-8, match abandoned; Hawley 196-5, Waltham St Lawrence 235, match abandoned; Woodley 2nds (7) 187 lost to Shinfield (25) 327-7 by 135 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Waltham St L

8

5

1

0

2

179

29.8

Shinfield

8

6

1

1

0

236

29.5

Twyford & Rus

8

4

1

2

1

188

26.8

Hawley

8

2

4

1

1

150

21.4

Earley

8

2

3

3

1

131

18.7

Stratfield/HW

8

3

1

4

0

146

18.2

Crow & CW 2

8

3

2

3

0

135

16.8

Woodley 2

8

1

2

4

1

104

14.8

Warfield

8

2

1

5

0

115

14.3

Emm & Bear 2

8

1

1

5

1

88

12.5

Division 3

Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (9) 220-7 lost to Bradfield 2nds (35) 221-8 by two wickets; Purley (30), Ruislip Victoria (0), match conceded by Ruislip Victoria; Sandhurst 2nds (30), Mortimer (0), match conceded by Mortimer; Welford Park 2nds (35) 196-2 beat Knowl Hill (5) 195-9 by eight wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

West Reading 3

7

5

0

1

1

180

30.0

Sandhurst 2

7

4

1

1

1

169

28.1

Welford Park 2

7

4

1

2

0

165

23.5

Bradfield 2

7

3

1

3

0

159

22.7

Knowl Hill

7

3

1

2

1

127

21.1

Purley 3

8

4

1

3

0

162

20.2

Peppard SR 3

7

1

2

4

0

104

14.8

Ruislip Victoria 2

7

1

1

5

0

57

8.1

Mortimer

7

0

2

4

1

18

3.0

Division 4

Binfield 3rds (27) 276-6 winning draw against Emmbrook and Bearwood (8) 157-6; Falkland Development (30), West Reading 4ths (0), match conceded by West Reading; Shinfield 2nds (10) 233 lost to Mortimer West End 2nds (37) 236-6 by four wickets; Waltham St Lawrence 2nds (5) 117 lost to Sulhamstead and Ufton 3rds (35) 226-9 by 109 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Shinfield 2

7

3

2

1

1

173

28.8

Crow & CW 3

7

5

1

0

1

166

27.6

Sulham & Ufton 3

7

4

0

3

0

152

21.7

Mortimer WE 2

7

3

1

3

0

136

19.4

Waltham St L2

7

2

2

2

1

108

18.0

Falkland Dev

8

3

3

2

0

144

18.0

West Reading 4

6

3

0

3

0

100

16.6

Binfield 3

6

0

1

4

1

57

11.4

Emm& Bear 3

7

0

2

5

0

31

4.4

