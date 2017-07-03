HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

Banbury (25) 157-7, High Wycombe (9) 156; Burnham (10) 210, Oxford (25) 214-7; Finchampstead (8) 164-3, Slough (10) 272-7; Great and Little Tew (3) 128, Tring Park (25) 131-2; Henley (7) 243-8, Horspath (15) 268-4.

P W D T A/C L B Ps Henley 8 4 1 1 0 2 20 125 H Wycombe 8 4 1 0 0 3 33 121 Horspath 8 4 2 0 0 2 29 120 Oxford 8 4 1 0 1 2 20 114 Finchampstead 8 3 2 0 0 3 38 109 Banbury 8 3 1 1 0 3 24 104 Burnham 8 3 1 0 0 4 33 96 Slough 8 2 3 0 1 2 38 93 Great & LT 8 2 2 0 0 4 27 73 Tring Park 8 2 0 0 0 6 28 73

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 1

Cove (13) 263-5 drew with Henley 2nds (7) 204-6; Falkland (25) 98-5 beat Finchampstead 2nds (2) 95 by five wickets; Wokingham (25) 274-4 beat Gerrards Cross (12) 271 by six wickets; Marlow (8) 250-7 drew with Cookham Dean (13) 252-7; Stoke Green (25) 163 beat Boyne Hill (5) 92 by 71 runs.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wokingham 8 6 0 2 0 11 146 Stoke Green 8 5 0 3 0 19 134 Cove 8 5 2 1 0 28 128 Falkland 8 4 1 3 0 33 118 Gerrards Cross 8 4 1 3 0 36 116 Cookham Dean 8 3 2 3 0 42 107 Boyne Hill 8 3 1 4 0 41 106 Marlow 8 3 1 4 0 36 101 Henley 2 8 2 1 5 0 42 82 Finchampstead 2 8 0 1 7 0 51 51

Division 2A

Maidenhead and Bray (13) 257-7 match abandoned against Bagshot (7) 165-6; Chesham 2nds (25) 252-3 beat Kew (11) 251-6 by seven wickets; Eversley (25) 213-5 beat Windsor (12) 209 by five wickets; Hayes (25) 91-4 beat Harefield 2nds (2) 87 by six wickets; North Maidenhead (25) 224-3 beat Kidmore End (11) 223-9 by seven wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps N Maidenhead 8 6 0 2 0 15 145 Kew 8 5 0 3 0 25 135 Kidmore End 8 5 0 3 0 23 128 Hayes 8 5 0 3 0 16 126 Bagshot 8 4 0 3 1 20 112 Eversley 8 3 1 4 0 35 105 Chesham 2 8 3 1 4 0 33 98 Windsor 8 6 0 2 0 22 87 Maid & Bray 8 1 0 6 1 52 72 Harefield 2 8 0 0 8 0 45 45

Division 3A

Finchampstead 3rds (25) 176-6 beat Falkland 2nds (9) 173 by four wickets; Fleet (12) 249-4 drew with Purley (5) 174-4; Newbury (25) 118-3 beat Chiswick and Whitton (3) 116 by seven wickets; Wokingham 2nds (25) 242-6 beat Cove 2nds (13) 238 by four wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wargrave 7 5 2 0 0 22 147 Wokingham 2 7 4 2 1 0 34 134 Finchampstead 3 7 4 1 2 0 21 121 Cove 2 7 2 2 3 0 49 99 Fleet 7 2 3 2 0 45 95 Purley 7 2 1 3 1 34 91 Falkland 2 7 1 5 1 0 62 87 Chiswick & Whit 8 1 2 4 1 32 64 Newbury 7 1 0 6 0 37 62

Division 5B

Boyne Hill 2nds (15) 219 drew with Aldershot 2nds (8) 156-9; Falkland 3rds (25) 237-6 beat Bracknell (13) 234-7 by four wickets; Henley 3rds (25) 138-5 beat Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (6) 134 by five wickets; Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (6) 103 lost to Wokingham 3rds (25) 197 by 94 runs; Wargrave 2nds (25) 327-4 beat Slough 4ths (5) 158 by 169 runs.

P W D L A/C B Ps Boyne Hill 2 8 5 2 1 0 38 163 Maid & Bray 2 8 6 0 2 0 11 161 Henley 3 8 5 0 3 0 20 145 Aldershot 2 8 4 1 2 1 23 130 Falkland 3 8 3 1 4 0 41 116 Wokingham 3 8 3 1 4 0 41 116 Slough 4 8 3 1 3 1 32 114 Wargrave 2 8 3 0 4 1 26 108 Bracknell 8 2 0 6 0 47 97 Chiswick & W 2 8 0 2 5 1 70 70

Division 7A

Fleet 2nds (25) 113-2 beat Eversley 3rds (5) 110 by eight wickets; Theale and Tilehurst 2nds (25) 210-6 beat Kidmore End 2nds (13) 208 by four wickets; North Maidenhead 3rds (25) 209 beat Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (5) 74 by 135 runs; Thatcham Town 3rds (25) 233-8 beat Bracknell 2nds (6) 102 by 131 runs; Wokingham 4ths (25) 209-6 beat Newbury 2nds (4) 92 by 117 runs.

P W D L A/C B Ps Theale & Tile 2 8 5 1 2 0 29 154 N Maidenhead 3 8 4 1 3 0 30 130 Kidmore End 2 8 3 3 2 0 55 130 Bracknell 2 8 4 0 4 0 24 124 Eversley 3 8 3 1 3 1 25 107 Fleet 2 8 3 2 3 0 31 106 Newbury 2 8 3 1 4 0 30 105 Maid & Bray 3 8 3 1 3 1 23 105 Wokingham 4 8 2 2 3 1 42 99 Thatcham Town 3 8 1 2 4 1 33 60

Division 7B

Farnham Royal 2nds (25) 171-4 beat Chesham 4ths (10) 170-8 by six wickets; Henley 4ths (0), Wooburn Narkovians (25), match forfeited by Henley 4ths; High Wycombe 4ths (15) 231-9 drew with NPL 2nds (9) 200-9; Hillingdon Manor 2nds (25) 114-5 beat Ruislip 2nds (6) 111 by five wickets; Tring Park 3rds (25) 188-3 beat Chalfont St Peter 2nds (11) 187-8 by seven wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Tring Park 3 8 6 1 0 1 6 163 Wooburn Nark 2 8 5 2 1 0 31 156 Farnham Royal 2 8 5 1 2 0 31 156 High Wycombe 4 8 4 3 0 1 39 146 Hillingdon M 2 8 4 2 2 0 31 131 Ruislip 2 8 3 0 5 0 39 114 Chalfont St P 2 8 3 0 5 0 37 112 NPL 2 8 2 3 3 0 62 112 Chesham 4 8 1 0 7 0 36 56 Henley 4 8 0 0 8 0 7 7

Division 9A

Kidmore End 3rds (25) 53-1 beat Cookham Dean 4ths (0) 50 by nine wickets; Wargrave 3rds (25) 156-1 beat Newbury 3rds (8) 155-8 by nine wickets; Wokingham 5ths (25), Thatcham Town 4ths (-5), match forfeited by Thatcham Town 4ths; Evesley 4ths (25) 212-5 beat Yateley 4ths (12) 210-9 declared by five wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wargrave 3 7 6 1 0 0 7 157 Wokingham 5 7 5 2 0 0 28 135 Newbury 3 7 4 0 2 1 13 120 Cookham Dean 4 7 3 1 2 1 8 90 Kidmore End 3 7 2 0 4 1 23 80 Cove 5 7 2 0 4 1 21 73 Thatcham Town 4 7 2 0 4 1 13 60 Eversley 4 8 2 0 5 1 0 52 Yateley 4 7 1 0 6 0 12 27

MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE

Division 1

Harpsden (25) 138-3, Littlewick Green (3) 134; Penn and Tylers Green (4) 172, Wraysbury (30) 174-2; Taplow (30) 267-7, Braywood (11) 241; White Waltham (12) 243, Binfield (30) 271.

P A W D L Ps Binfield 8 0 6 2 0 206 Wraysbury 7 0 6 1 0 194 Harpsden 8 1 6 0 1 172 Taplow 7 0 4 1 2 142 White Waltham 8 0 3 1 4 129 Braywood 8 0 2 3 3 99 Penn & TG 8 0 1 2 4 95 Chalfont St Giles 7 0 2 0 5 86 Littlewick Green 8 0 1 0 7 68 Pinkneys Green 7 1 0 0 5 48

Division 2

Binfield 2nds (30) 135-2, Amersham Hill (3) 132; Knotty Green (30) 355-6, Coleshill (9) 213; Ley Hill (30) 414-4, Taplow 2nds (5) 185; Wraysbury 2nds (29) 193, Holyport (6) 103.

P A W D L Ps Ley Hill 8 0 7 1 0 220 Knotty Green 8 0 4 1 3 148 Binfield 2 8 0 4 1 3 147 Taplow 2 7 0 4 1 2 143 Wraysbury 2 7 0 4 0 3 142 Holyport 8 1 3 0 4 114 Hurley 7 0 3 1 3 110 Amersham Hill 8 1 2 0 5 85 Pinkneys Green 2 7 1 2 1 3 85 Coleshill 8 1 0 0 7 44

Division 3

Braywood 2nds (12) 198, Denham (30) 213; Pinner (30) 234, White Waltham 2nds (5) 44; The Lee (30), Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (0), match conceded by Penn and Tylers Green; Winchmore Hill (25) 105-2, Harpsden 2nds (2) 101.

P A W D L Ps Pinner 8 0 6 2 0 193 Harpsden 2 8 0 5 2 1 165 Winchmore Hill 8 0 5 1 2 161 Denham 8 1 4 1 2 144 Little Marlow 7 1 3 2 1 116 Chalfont St G 2 7 1 3 0 3 104 Braywood 2 8 1 2 0 5 103 The Lee 8 1 2 0 5 92 White Waltham 2 8 1 1 0 6 64 Penn & TG 2 8 0 1 0 7 53

Division 4

Amersham Hill/The Lee (30) 254-2, Littlewick Green 2nds (8) 221; Holyport 2nds (22) 224-7, Knotty Green 2nds (8) 221-5.

P A W D L Ps Holyport 2 7 0 5 2 0 151 Knotty Green 2 7 1 3 2 1 128 Pinner 2 6 0 3 1 2 116 Hurley 2 6 0 2 3 0 89 Amersham/Lee 2 5 0 2 0 3 70 Little Marlow 2 6 0 0 2 4 57 Denham 2 5 1 1 1 2 52 Littlewick Green 2 6 0 0 1 5 26

WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE

Premier Division

Peppard Stoke Row (6) 166-9 lost to Crowthorne and Crown Wood (32) 167-2 by eight wickets; Ruislip Victoria (8) 153 lost to Berkshire County Sports (36) 193 by 40 runs; Sulhamstead and Ufton (37) 212-8 beat Woodley (4) 93 by 119 runs; West Reading (24) 284-4 winning draw against Sandhurst (11) 216-5; Woodcote (25) 249-8 winning draw against Welford Park (19) 238-6.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Sulhamstead & U 8 6 0 1 1 231 33.0 Berkshire CS 8 5 1 1 1 212 30.2 West Reading 8 4 2 1 1 183 26.1 Crow & CW 8 5 0 2 1 180 25.7 Peppard SR 8 4 0 3 1 165 23.5 Sandhurst 8 3 1 3 1 139 19.8 Woodcote 8 1 2 4 1 116 16.5 Welford Park 8 1 2 4 1 86 12.2 Ruislip Victoria 8 1 0 6 1 69 9.8 Woodley 8 1 0 6 1 66 9.4

Division 1

Bradfield (39) 164-6 beat Sulhamstead and Ufton 2nds (6) 162 by four wickets; Checkendon (3) 90 lost to Ibis Mapledurham (38) 91-3 by three wickets; Farley Hill (37) 220 beat West Reading 2nds (7) 129; Goring (34) 107-9 beat Emmbrook and Bearwood (9) 106 by one wicket; Mortimer West End (24) 234-4 winning draw against Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (17) 200-8.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Ibis Mapledurham 8 5 2 1 0 238 29.7 Bradfield 8 5 1 1 1 200 28.5 Mortimer WE 8 4 3 0 1 193 27.5 Emm & Bear 8 4 1 2 1 190 27.1 Goring 8 5 1 2 0 209 26.1 Checkendon 8 2 2 3 1 157 22.4 Sulham & Ufton 2 8 3 0 3 1 126 18.0 Peppard SR 2 8 1 2 5 0 119 14.8 Farley Hill 8 1 1 6 0 94 11.7 West Reading 2 8 0 1 6 1 52 7.4

Division 2

Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (34) 103-5 beat Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (5) 101 by five wickets; Earley (37) 44-4 beat Warfield (4) 42 by six wickets; Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (2) 59-0, Twyford and Ruscombe (34) 306-8, match abandoned; Hawley 196-5, Waltham St Lawrence 235, match abandoned; Woodley 2nds (7) 187 lost to Shinfield (25) 327-7 by 135 runs.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Waltham St L 8 5 1 0 2 179 29.8 Shinfield 8 6 1 1 0 236 29.5 Twyford & Rus 8 4 1 2 1 188 26.8 Hawley 8 2 4 1 1 150 21.4 Earley 8 2 3 3 1 131 18.7 Stratfield/HW 8 3 1 4 0 146 18.2 Crow & CW 2 8 3 2 3 0 135 16.8 Woodley 2 8 1 2 4 1 104 14.8 Warfield 8 2 1 5 0 115 14.3 Emm & Bear 2 8 1 1 5 1 88 12.5

Division 3

Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (9) 220-7 lost to Bradfield 2nds (35) 221-8 by two wickets; Purley (30), Ruislip Victoria (0), match conceded by Ruislip Victoria; Sandhurst 2nds (30), Mortimer (0), match conceded by Mortimer; Welford Park 2nds (35) 196-2 beat Knowl Hill (5) 195-9 by eight wickets.

P W D L A/C Ps Av West Reading 3 7 5 0 1 1 180 30.0 Sandhurst 2 7 4 1 1 1 169 28.1 Welford Park 2 7 4 1 2 0 165 23.5 Bradfield 2 7 3 1 3 0 159 22.7 Knowl Hill 7 3 1 2 1 127 21.1 Purley 3 8 4 1 3 0 162 20.2 Peppard SR 3 7 1 2 4 0 104 14.8 Ruislip Victoria 2 7 1 1 5 0 57 8.1 Mortimer 7 0 2 4 1 18 3.0

Division 4

Binfield 3rds (27) 276-6 winning draw against Emmbrook and Bearwood (8) 157-6; Falkland Development (30), West Reading 4ths (0), match conceded by West Reading; Shinfield 2nds (10) 233 lost to Mortimer West End 2nds (37) 236-6 by four wickets; Waltham St Lawrence 2nds (5) 117 lost to Sulhamstead and Ufton 3rds (35) 226-9 by 109 runs.