Maiden five-wicket haul for impressive Butler

SAM BUTLER took five wickets as NETTLEBED ran out winners at HAMBLEDEN on Sunday.
After winning the toss the hosts got off to the worst possible start with Jack Latter striking with the very first ball of the game. Hambleden found runs hard to come by on a wicket with variable bounce and tight bowling from Jack Latter who did not concede a run in a six over spell while Ryan Latter (1-10) chipped in with a wicket.
The introduction of 15-year-old Butler swung the game in Nettlebed’s favour bagging his first five-wicket hall as he bowled with good pace and accuracy, ably backed up by Owen Simmons (1-17), Greg Bennett (1-11), and Jack Russell (1-24).
Although Mason did offer some late resistance with 22 not out, Hambleden finished 80 all out.
In reply Jelfs produced a good spell to clean bowl the top three batsmen. Ryan Latte’s well constructed 36 and Rob Simmons’s 23 not out settled any Nettlebed nerves and it was left to Jack Latter to straight drive the winning runs.
HAMBLEDEN
|
C Sanders, c R Simmons, b J Latter
|
0
|
R Dickie, c R Simmons, b S Butler
|
18
|
N Arnold, b S Butler
|
3
|
P Rosier, c J Latter, b S Butler
|
1
|
D Mass, lbw, b O Simmons
|
8
|
J Jelfs, b S Butler
|
0
|
B Keene, c & b S Butler
|
0
|
J Grant, c R Simmons, b G Bennett
|
4
|
R Mason, not out
|
22
|
M Murton, b J Russell
|
1
|
P Richards, b R Latter
|
5
|
Extras
|
18
|
—
|
TOTAL
|
80
Best bowling: S Butler 5-14.
NETTLEBED
|
G Bennett, b Jelfs
|
2
|
P Latter, b Jelfs
|
0
|
L Vockins, b Jelfs
|
0
|
J McAllister, c —, b Grant
|
3
|
R Latter, b Mason
|
36
|
A Warner, c Jelfs, b Mason
|
1
|
R Simmons, not out
|
23
|
S Butler, c —, b Arnold
|
8
|
J Latter, not out
|
6
|
Extras
|
4
|
—
|
TOTAL (7 wkts)
|
83
