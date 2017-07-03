Unicorns retain their Oratory T10 crown

PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS retained their Oratory School Club T10 trophy with a series of dominant performances on Sunday.

Things started badly for the holders in game one, with WOODCOTE openers Jonny Clark and Paul Knox racing to 40-0 after just four overs.

However, once Will Bishop trapped the latter lbw the scoring slowed, with Scott Harris particularly frugal in Woodcote’s total of 75-5. in 10 overs That never looked like being enough as Jason Pennisi (47 not out) and Fergus Nutt chased the total down in 8.3 overs.

WOODCOTE rebounded in fine fashion against GORING, though, inflicting a 10-wicket defeat on their opponents.

Richard McNeill top scored with 19 for Goring, but decent bowling efforts from Mark Pearson, Knox and Jake Dillon ensured the batting side could only reach 79-7.

Knox (48 not out) and Simon Fuller (31 not out) then tore into the Goring attack, racing to victory with 15 balls to spare.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS sealed their place in the final with an eight-wicket success against GORING in the final pool game.

Bishop took 4-8 in his two overs and Max Baker-Smith 2-2 in his solitary over, while leg spinner Josh Perkins also picked up two wickets as Goring were restricted to 55-9.

Bishop (17) reverse swept the first ball of the reply for four and with Phil Duncan (30 not out) striking the ball well, the Unicorns secured the win in just 5.3 overs.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS saved their best performance of the day for the final against WOODCOTE.

David Williams (2-17) accounted for Knox, well caught at deep square leg by Nutt, and Simon Fuller, before the introduction of spinners Perkins (3-8) and Harry Jordan (3-7) heralded a middle-order collapse.

Backed up by some outstanding fielding and Harris taking 1-7, Woodcote were bowled out for 61.

Pennisi (36 not out) led the way with the bat, and aided by 22 not out from Richard Ashton, the Unicorns reached their victory target in 7.3 overs.