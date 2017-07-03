Shafqat hits winning runs for Greys Green

MORE than 60 boundaries, out of 400 runs scored, tells a tale of a fast wicket and outfield at BRITWELL SALOME on Sunday where GREYS GREEN ran out winners.

Britwell’s opening bat, H Khusi, solid in defence but devastating on the drive, did well against Rooke and Ahmed, who bowled well for little reward and it took three catches to make the break through.

From 89-3, A Khusi and Dennis tried to raise the pace and through hard running and a belligerent approach, they succeeded but, just short of a century stand, Dennis was stumped off Skilleter for 35.

A Khusi remained undefeated on 58 at tea but, under these conditions, Greys Green — who bowled and fielded well throughout — were pleased to have kept the home team below 200 runs.

Grey Green’s reply did not start well, finding themselves at 19-2 after eight overs, but Perry got the scoreboard moving with five boundaries in his 24 before being well caught at long-on. Skilleter carried on the attack, supported by Shafqat in the anchor-role but, with 11 boundaries in his 59, he was then bowled by Dennis, with Greys Green at 128-4 but well in the hunt to reach their target.

Momentum was maintained by Cross and, once he had reached his own 50, Shafqat, too, forced the pace still further. Although Cross was dismissed near the end, Shafqat brought Greys Green a thrilling win with just three balls remaining, undefeated himself for a chanceless 68.

BRITWELL SALOME

H Khusi, c Skilleter, b Shafqat 47 N Joyner, c Shafqat, b Rooke 5 M Griffiths, c Cusden, b Skilleter 25 J Dennis, st Lambert, b Skilleter 35 A Khusi, not out 58 P Lawrence, b Ahmed 7 Extras 17 — TOTAL (5 wkts) 194

GREYS GREEN