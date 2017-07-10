Girls paddle 14 miles down Thames for African charity trip
TWO girls helped raise more than £14,000 for a
Monday, 10 July 2017
HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE
Division 1
High Wycombe (12) 229, Finchampstead (25) 230-9; Horspath (3) 138, Great and Little Tew (25) 141-2; Oxford (7) 182, Banbury (25) 221; Slough (5) 96, Henley (25) 214; Tring Park (25) 188-8, Burnham (10) 187.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
T
|
A/C
|
L
|
B
|
Ps
|
Henley
|
9
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
20
|
150
|
Finchampstead
|
9
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
38
|
134
|
H Wycombe
|
9
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
45
|
133
|
Banbury
|
9
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
24
|
129
|
Horspath
|
9
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
32
|
123
|
Oxford
|
9
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
27
|
121
|
Burnham
|
9
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
43
|
106
|
Great & LT
|
9
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
27
|
98
|
Tring Park
|
9
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
28
|
98
|
Slough
|
9
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
43
|
98
MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE
Division 1
Boyne Hill (25) 241-4 beat Cove (12) 240-8 by six wickets; Stoke Green (25) 186-5 beat Cookham Dean (10) 183 by five wickets; Finchampstead 2nds (12) 263-8 drew with Marlow (9) 205-4; Henley 2nds (25) 151-3 beat Gerrards Cross (7) 150 by seven wickets; Wokingham (25) 95-4 beat Falkland (2) 93 by six wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wokingham
|
9
|
7
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
11
|
171
|
Stoke Green
|
9
|
6
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
19
|
159
|
Cove
|
9
|
5
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
40
|
140
|
Boyne Hill
|
9
|
4
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
41
|
131
|
Gerrards Cross
|
9
|
4
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
43
|
123
|
Falkland
|
9
|
4
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
35
|
120
|
Cookham Dean
|
9
|
3
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
52
|
117
|
Marlow
|
9
|
3
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
45
|
110
|
Henley 2
|
9
|
3
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
42
|
107
|
Finchampstead 2
|
9
|
0
|
2
|
7
|
0
|
63
|
63
Division 2A
Hayes (25) 151 beat Chesham 2nds (7) 149 by two runs; Kew (25) 210-7 beat Eversley (13) 209-6 by three wickets; Kidmore End (25) 87-3 beat Bagshot (1) 86 by seven wickets; Maidenhead and Bray (25) 267-5 beat Harefield 2nds (5) 170 by 97 runs; Windsor (25) 171 beat North Maidenhead (8) 151 by 20 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Kew
|
9
|
6
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
25
|
160
|
Kidmore End
|
9
|
6
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
23
|
153
|
N Maidenhead
|
9
|
6
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
23
|
153
|
Hayes
|
9
|
6
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
16
|
151
|
Eversley
|
9
|
3
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
48
|
118
|
Bagshot
|
9
|
4
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
21
|
113
|
Windsor
|
9
|
7
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
22
|
112
|
Chesham 2
|
9
|
3
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
40
|
105
|
Maid & Bray
|
9
|
2
|
0
|
6
|
1
|
52
|
97
|
Harefield 2
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
9
|
0
|
50
|
50
Division 3A
Fleet (25) 148-7 beat Cove 2nds (7) 145 by three wickets; Falkland 2nds (15) 271-5 drew with Newbury (7) 269-9; Purley (25) 203 beat Finchampstead 3rds (5) 99 by 104 runs; Wokingham 2nds (25) 212-4 beat Wargrave (12) 208 by six wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wargrave
|
8
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
34
|
159
|
Wokingham 2
|
8
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
34
|
159
|
Finchampstead 3
|
8
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
26
|
126
|
Fleet
|
8
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
45
|
120
|
Purley
|
8
|
3
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
34
|
116
|
Cove 2
|
8
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
56
|
106
|
Falkland 2
|
8
|
1
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
77
|
102
|
Newbury
|
8
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
0
|
44
|
69
|
Chiswick & Whit
|
8
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
32
|
64
Division 5B
Aldershot 2nds (25) 224-5 beat Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (3) 104 by 120 runs; Falkland 3rds (25) 181-4 beat Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (10) 179 by six wickets; Henley 3rds (6) 167-7 drew with Boyne Hill 2nds (13) 257-6; Slough 4ths (25) 246-2 beat Bracknell (11) 245 by eight wickets; Wokingham 3rds (8) 184-7 drew with Wargrave 2nds (13) 303-8.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Boyne Hill 2
|
9
|
5
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
51
|
176
|
Maid & Bray 2
|
9
|
6
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
14
|
164
|
Aldershot 2
|
9
|
5
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
23
|
155
|
Henley 3
|
9
|
5
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
26
|
151
|
Falkland 3
|
9
|
4
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
41
|
141
|
Slough 4
|
9
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
32
|
139
|
Wokingham 3
|
9
|
3
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
49
|
124
|
Wargrave 2
|
9
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
39
|
121
|
Bracknell
|
9
|
2
|
0
|
7
|
0
|
58
|
108
|
Chiswick & W 2
|
9
|
0
|
2
|
6
|
1
|
80
|
80
Division 7A
Kidmore End 2nds (25) 83-2 beat Bracknell 2nds (3) 81 by eight wickets; Fleet 2nds (25) 85-0 beat Thatcham Town 3rds (2) 82 by 10 wickets; Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (25) 96-1 beat Newbury 2nds (2) 93 by nine wickets; North Maidenhead 3rds (13) 286-7 drew with Eversley 3rds (8) 187-6; Theale and Tilehurst 2nds (25) 110-8 beat Wokingham 4ths (8) 106 by two wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Theale & Tile 2
|
9
|
6
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
29
|
179
|
Kidmore End 2
|
9
|
4
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
55
|
155
|
N Maidenhead 3
|
9
|
4
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
43
|
143
|
Fleet 2
|
9
|
4
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
31
|
131
|
Maid & Bray 3
|
9
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
23
|
130
|
Bracknell 2
|
9
|
4
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
27
|
127
|
Eversley 3
|
9
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
33
|
115
|
Newbury 2
|
9
|
3
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
32
|
107
|
Wokingham 4
|
9
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
50
|
107
|
Thatcham Town 3
|
9
|
1
|
2
|
5
|
1
|
35
|
62
Division 7B
Chalfont St Peter 2nds (25) 191-6 beat High Wycombe 4ths (8) 185 by six runs; Chesham 4ths (25) 209-4 beat Ruislip 2nds (12) 205-4 by six wickets; Hillingdon Manor 2nds (25) 168-9 beat Tring Park 3rds (13) 167 by one wicket; NPL 2nds (0), Henley 4ths (0), match forfeited by Henley 4ths; Wooburn Narkovians 2nds (25) 160 beat Farnham Royal 2nds (9) 154 by six runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wooburn Nark 2
|
9
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
31
|
156
|
Tring Park 3
|
9
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
19
|
151
|
Farnham Royal 2
|
9
|
5
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
40
|
140
|
High Wycombe 4
|
9
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
47
|
154
|
Hillingdon M 2
|
9
|
5
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
31
|
131
|
Chalfont SP 2
|
9
|
4
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
37
|
112
|
NPL 2
|
9
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
62
|
97
|
Ruislip 2
|
9
|
3
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
51
|
101
|
Chesham 4
|
9
|
2
|
0
|
7
|
0
|
36
|
56
|
Henley 4
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
9
|
0
|
7
|
7
Division 9A
Cookham Dean 4ths (6) 133-9 drew with Wargrave 3rds (15) 215-7; Kidmore End 3rds (25) 141-6 beat Cove 5ths (9) 140 by four wickets; Newbury 3rds (13) 155 lost to Wokingham 5ths (25) 156-9 by one wicket; Thatcham Town 4ths (-5), Yateley 4ths (0), match forfeited by Thatcham Town 4ths.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wokingham 5
|
8
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
28
|
103
|
Wargrave 3
|
8
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
22
|
122
|
Newbury 3
|
8
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
26
|
83
|
Kidmore End 3
|
8
|
3
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
23
|
80
|
Cove 5
|
8
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
30
|
57
|
Eversley 4
|
8
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
52
|
Thatcham Town 4
|
8
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
13
|
30
|
Cookham Dean 4
|
8
|
3
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
14
|
21
|
Yateley 4
|
8
|
2
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
12
|
27
MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE
Division 1
Binfield (30) 286-8, Pinkneys Green (11) 215; Chalfont St Giles (25) 225-6, Littlewick Green (8) 220; White Waltham (29) 190, Penn and Tylers Green (6) 120; Wraysbury (28) 239-7, Taplow (8) 238-7.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Binfield
|
9
|
0
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
236
|
Wraysbury
|
8
|
0
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
222
|
Harpsden
|
8
|
1
|
6
|
0
|
1
|
172
|
White Waltham
|
9
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
4
|
158
|
Taplow
|
8
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
150
|
Chalfont St Giles
|
8
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
5
|
111
|
Penn & TG
|
9
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
5
|
101
|
Braywood
|
8
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
99
|
Littlewick Green
|
9
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
8
|
76
|
Pinkneys Green
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
59
Division 2
Coleshill (25) 178-4, Hurley (6) 177; Holyport (4) 121, Ley Hill (30) 291-7; Pinkneys Green 2nds (4) 161, Binfield 2nds (30) 163-3; Taplow 2nds (6) 178, Wraysbury 2nds (30) 179-5.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Ley Hill
|
9
|
0
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
250
|
Binfield 2
|
9
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
3
|
177
|
Wraysbury 2
|
8
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
3
|
172
|
Taplow 2
|
8
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
149
|
Knotty Green
|
8
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
148
|
Holyport
|
9
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
5
|
118
|
Hurley
|
8
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
116
|
Pinkneys Green 2
|
8
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
4
|
89
|
Amersham Hill
|
8
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
85
|
Coleshill
|
9
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
69
Division 3
Denham (14) 213-9, Winchmore Hill (12) 201-9; Little Marlow (30) 265, The Lee (8) 151; Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (5) 129, White Waltham 2nds (30) 258-6; Pinner (30) 208, Chalfont St Giles 2nds (5) 41.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Pinner
|
9
|
0
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
223
|
Winchmore Hill
|
9
|
0
|
5
|
2
|
2
|
175
|
Harpsden 2
|
8
|
0
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
165
|
Denham
|
9
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
156
|
Little Marlow
|
8
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
146
|
Chalfont St G 2
|
8
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
4
|
109
|
Braywood 2
|
8
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
103
|
The Lee
|
9
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
6
|
100
|
White Waltham 2
|
9
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
6
|
94
|
Penn & TG 2
|
9
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
8
|
58
Division 4
Hurley 2nds (12) 218-6, Little Marlow 2nds (13) 242-8; Littlewick Green 2nds (1) 98, Pinner 2nds (25) 102-3.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Holyport 2
|
7
|
0
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
151
|
Pinner 2
|
7
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
141
|
Knotty Green 2
|
7
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
128
|
Hurley 2
|
7
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
101
|
Amersham/Lee 2
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
70
|
Little Marlow 2
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
4
|
70
|
Denham 2
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
52
|
Littlewick Green 2
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
6
|
27
WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE
Premier Division
Berkshire County Sports (2) 30 lost to Peppard Stoke Row (37) 33-0 by 10 wickets; Crowthorne and Crown Wood (4) 94 lost to Sulhamstead and Ufton (37) 218-8 by 124 runs; Sandhurst (5) 99 lost to Woodcote (35) 103-6 by three wickets; West Reading (35) 208-6 beat Welford Park (8) 206-7 by four wickets; Woodley (18) 231-9 losing draw to Ruislip Victoria (24) 243-7.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Sulhamstead & U
|
9
|
7
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
268
|
33.5
|
West Reading
|
9
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
218
|
27.2
|
Berkshire CS
|
9
|
5
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
214
|
26.7
|
Peppard SR
|
9
|
5
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
202
|
25.2
|
Crow & CW
|
9
|
5
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
184
|
23.0
|
Woodcote
|
9
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
151
|
18.8
|
Sandhurst
|
9
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
144
|
18.0
|
Welford Park
|
9
|
1
|
2
|
5
|
1
|
94
|
11.7
|
Ruislip Victoria
|
9
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
1
|
93
|
11.6
|
Woodley
|
9
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
1
|
84
|
10.5
Division 1
Emmbrook and Bearwood (37) 216 beat Bradfield (10) 104 by 112 runs; Ibis Mapledurham (14) 211-8 losing draw against Farley Hill (24) 229-3; Mortimer West End (24) 268-6 winning draw against West Reading 2nds (14) 231-9; Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (10) 176-6 losing draw against Checkendon (25) 301-9; Sulhamstead and Ufton 2nds (35) 152 beat Goring (6) 101 by 51 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Emmbrook & B
|
9
|
5
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
231
|
28.8
|
Ibis Mapledurham
|
9
|
5
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
252
|
28.0
|
Mortimer WE
|
9
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
217
|
27.1
|
Bradfield
|
9
|
5
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
210
|
26.2
|
Goring
|
9
|
5
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
215
|
23.8
|
Checkendon
|
9
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
1
|
182
|
22.7
|
Sulham& U 2
|
9
|
4
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
161
|
20.1
|
Peppard SR 2
|
9
|
1
|
3
|
5
|
0
|
129
|
14.3
|
Farley Hill
|
9
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
0
|
118
|
13.1
|
West Reading 2
|
9
|
0
|
2
|
6
|
1
|
66
|
8.2
Division 2
Shinfield (35) 267-9 beat Hawley (4) 46 by 221 runs; Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (6) 148-8 lost to Earley (36) 152-5 by five wickets; Twyford and Ruscombe (12) 198 lost to Woodley (37) 235-9; Waltham St Lawrence (24) 329-6 winning draw against Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (10) 226-9; Warfield (9) 153 lost to Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (35) 154-5.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Shinfield
|
9
|
7
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
271
|
30.1
|
Waltham St L
|
9
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
225
|
28.1
|
Twyford & Rus
|
9
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
200
|
25.0
|
Earley
|
9
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
167
|
20.8
|
Crow & CW 2
|
9
|
4
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
170
|
18.8
|
Hawley
|
9
|
2
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
167
|
18.5
|
Woodley 2
|
9
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
141
|
17.6
|
Stratfield/HW
|
9
|
3
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
152
|
16.8
|
Warfield
|
9
|
2
|
1
|
6
|
0
|
124
|
13.7
|
Emm & B 2
|
9
|
1
|
2
|
5
|
1
|
98
|
12.2
Division 3
Bradfield 2nds (6) 137 lost to Sandhurst (39) 278-4 by 141 runs; Knowl Hill (30), Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (0), match conceded by Peppard Stoke Row 3rds; Ruislip Victoria 2nds (3) 169 lost to West Reading 3rds (35) 171-1 183 by nine wickets; Welford Park 2nds (37) 184-6 beat Mortimer (7) 183 by four wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
West Reading 3
|
8
|
6
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
215
|
30.7
|
Sandhurst 2
|
8
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
208
|
29.7
|
Welford Park 2
|
8
|
5
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
202
|
25.2
|
Knowl Hill
|
8
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
157
|
22.4
|
Bradfield 2
|
8
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
165
|
20.6
|
Purley 3
|
8
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
162
|
20.2
|
Peppard SR 3
|
8
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
104
|
13.0
|
Ruislip Victoria 2
|
8
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
0
|
60
|
7.5
|
Mortimer
|
8
|
0
|
2
|
5
|
1
|
25
|
3.5
Division 4
Binfield 3rds (9) 219 lost to Mortimer West End 2nds (35) 244-5 by 25 runs; Emmbrook and Bearwood 3rds (3) 62 lost to Shinfield 2nds (37) 318-7 by 256 runs; Sulhamstead and Ufton 3rds (35) 170-3 beat Crowthorne and Crown Wood 3rds (4) 167 by seven wickets; West Reading 4ths (30), Waltham St Lawrence 2nds (0), match conceded by Waltham St Lawrence 2nds.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Shinfield 2
|
8
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
210
|
30.0
|
Crow & CW 3
|
8
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
170
|
24.2
|
Sulham & Ufton 3
|
8
|
5
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
187
|
23.3
|
Mortimer WE 2
|
8
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
171
|
21.3
|
West Reading 4
|
7
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
130
|
18.5
|
Falkland Dev
|
8
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
144
|
18.0
|
Waltham St L 2
|
8
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
108
|
15.4
|
Binfield 3
|
7
|
0
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
66
|
11.0
|
Emm & Bear 3
|
8
|
0
|
2
|
6
|
0
|
34
|
4.2
10 July 2017
Girls paddle 14 miles down Thames for African charity trip
TWO girls helped raise more than £14,000 for a
