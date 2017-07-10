HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

High Wycombe (12) 229, Finchampstead (25) 230-9; Horspath (3) 138, Great and Little Tew (25) 141-2; Oxford (7) 182, Banbury (25) 221; Slough (5) 96, Henley (25) 214; Tring Park (25) 188-8, Burnham (10) 187.

P W D T A/C L B Ps Henley 9 5 1 1 0 2 20 150 Finchampstead 9 4 2 0 0 3 38 134 H Wycombe 9 4 1 0 0 4 45 133 Banbury 9 4 1 1 0 3 24 129 Horspath 9 4 2 0 0 3 32 123 Oxford 9 4 1 0 1 3 27 121 Burnham 9 3 1 0 0 5 43 106 Great & LT 9 3 2 0 0 4 27 98 Tring Park 9 3 0 0 0 6 28 98 Slough 9 2 3 0 1 3 43 98

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 1

Boyne Hill (25) 241-4 beat Cove (12) 240-8 by six wickets; Stoke Green (25) 186-5 beat Cookham Dean (10) 183 by five wickets; Finchampstead 2nds (12) 263-8 drew with Marlow (9) 205-4; Henley 2nds (25) 151-3 beat Gerrards Cross (7) 150 by seven wickets; Wokingham (25) 95-4 beat Falkland (2) 93 by six wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wokingham 9 7 0 2 0 11 171 Stoke Green 9 6 0 3 0 19 159 Cove 9 5 2 2 0 40 140 Boyne Hill 9 4 1 4 0 41 131 Gerrards Cross 9 4 1 4 0 43 123 Falkland 9 4 1 4 0 35 120 Cookham Dean 9 3 2 4 0 52 117 Marlow 9 3 2 4 0 45 110 Henley 2 9 3 1 5 0 42 107 Finchampstead 2 9 0 2 7 0 63 63

Division 2A

Hayes (25) 151 beat Chesham 2nds (7) 149 by two runs; Kew (25) 210-7 beat Eversley (13) 209-6 by three wickets; Kidmore End (25) 87-3 beat Bagshot (1) 86 by seven wickets; Maidenhead and Bray (25) 267-5 beat Harefield 2nds (5) 170 by 97 runs; Windsor (25) 171 beat North Maidenhead (8) 151 by 20 runs.

P W D L A/C B Ps Kew 9 6 0 3 0 25 160 Kidmore End 9 6 0 3 0 23 153 N Maidenhead 9 6 0 3 0 23 153 Hayes 9 6 0 3 0 16 151 Eversley 9 3 1 5 0 48 118 Bagshot 9 4 0 4 1 21 113 Windsor 9 7 0 2 0 22 112 Chesham 2 9 3 1 5 0 40 105 Maid & Bray 9 2 0 6 1 52 97 Harefield 2 9 0 0 9 0 50 50

Division 3A

Fleet (25) 148-7 beat Cove 2nds (7) 145 by three wickets; Falkland 2nds (15) 271-5 drew with Newbury (7) 269-9; Purley (25) 203 beat Finchampstead 3rds (5) 99 by 104 runs; Wokingham 2nds (25) 212-4 beat Wargrave (12) 208 by six wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wargrave 8 5 2 1 0 34 159 Wokingham 2 8 5 2 1 0 34 159 Finchampstead 3 8 4 1 3 0 26 126 Fleet 8 3 3 2 0 45 120 Purley 8 3 1 3 1 34 116 Cove 2 8 2 2 4 0 56 106 Falkland 2 8 1 6 1 0 77 102 Newbury 8 1 1 6 0 44 69 Chiswick & Whit 8 1 2 4 1 32 64

Division 5B

Aldershot 2nds (25) 224-5 beat Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (3) 104 by 120 runs; Falkland 3rds (25) 181-4 beat Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (10) 179 by six wickets; Henley 3rds (6) 167-7 drew with Boyne Hill 2nds (13) 257-6; Slough 4ths (25) 246-2 beat Bracknell (11) 245 by eight wickets; Wokingham 3rds (8) 184-7 drew with Wargrave 2nds (13) 303-8.

P W D L A/C B Ps Boyne Hill 2 9 5 3 1 0 51 176 Maid & Bray 2 9 6 0 3 0 14 164 Aldershot 2 9 5 1 2 1 23 155 Henley 3 9 5 1 3 0 26 151 Falkland 3 9 4 1 4 0 41 141 Slough 4 9 4 1 3 1 32 139 Wokingham 3 9 3 2 4 0 49 124 Wargrave 2 9 3 1 4 1 39 121 Bracknell 9 2 0 7 0 58 108 Chiswick & W 2 9 0 2 6 1 80 80

Division 7A

Kidmore End 2nds (25) 83-2 beat Bracknell 2nds (3) 81 by eight wickets; Fleet 2nds (25) 85-0 beat Thatcham Town 3rds (2) 82 by 10 wickets; Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (25) 96-1 beat Newbury 2nds (2) 93 by nine wickets; North Maidenhead 3rds (13) 286-7 drew with Eversley 3rds (8) 187-6; Theale and Tilehurst 2nds (25) 110-8 beat Wokingham 4ths (8) 106 by two wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Theale & Tile 2 9 6 1 2 0 29 179 Kidmore End 2 9 4 3 2 0 55 155 N Maidenhead 3 9 4 2 3 0 43 143 Fleet 2 9 4 2 3 0 31 131 Maid & Bray 3 9 4 1 3 1 23 130 Bracknell 2 9 4 0 5 0 27 127 Eversley 3 9 3 2 3 1 33 115 Newbury 2 9 3 1 5 0 32 107 Wokingham 4 9 2 2 4 1 50 107 Thatcham Town 3 9 1 2 5 1 35 62

Division 7B

Chalfont St Peter 2nds (25) 191-6 beat High Wycombe 4ths (8) 185 by six runs; Chesham 4ths (25) 209-4 beat Ruislip 2nds (12) 205-4 by six wickets; Hillingdon Manor 2nds (25) 168-9 beat Tring Park 3rds (13) 167 by one wicket; NPL 2nds (0), Henley 4ths (0), match forfeited by Henley 4ths; Wooburn Narkovians 2nds (25) 160 beat Farnham Royal 2nds (9) 154 by six runs.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wooburn Nark 2 9 6 2 1 0 31 156 Tring Park 3 9 6 1 1 1 19 151 Farnham Royal 2 9 5 1 3 0 40 140 High Wycombe 4 9 4 3 1 1 47 154 Hillingdon M 2 9 5 2 2 0 31 131 Chalfont SP 2 9 4 0 5 0 37 112 NPL 2 9 3 3 3 0 62 97 Ruislip 2 9 3 0 6 0 51 101 Chesham 4 9 2 0 7 0 36 56 Henley 4 9 0 0 9 0 7 7

Division 9A

Cookham Dean 4ths (6) 133-9 drew with Wargrave 3rds (15) 215-7; Kidmore End 3rds (25) 141-6 beat Cove 5ths (9) 140 by four wickets; Newbury 3rds (13) 155 lost to Wokingham 5ths (25) 156-9 by one wicket; Thatcham Town 4ths (-5), Yateley 4ths (0), match forfeited by Thatcham Town 4ths.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wokingham 5 8 6 2 0 0 28 103 Wargrave 3 8 6 2 0 0 22 122 Newbury 3 8 4 0 3 1 26 83 Kidmore End 3 8 3 0 4 1 23 80 Cove 5 8 2 0 5 1 30 57 Eversley 4 8 2 0 5 1 0 52 Thatcham Town 4 8 2 0 5 1 13 30 Cookham Dean 4 8 3 2 2 1 14 21 Yateley 4 8 2 0 6 0 12 27

MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE

Division 1

Binfield (30) 286-8, Pinkneys Green (11) 215; Chalfont St Giles (25) 225-6, Littlewick Green (8) 220; White Waltham (29) 190, Penn and Tylers Green (6) 120; Wraysbury (28) 239-7, Taplow (8) 238-7.

P A W D L Ps Binfield 9 0 7 2 0 236 Wraysbury 8 0 7 1 0 222 Harpsden 8 1 6 0 1 172 White Waltham 9 0 4 1 4 158 Taplow 8 0 4 1 3 150 Chalfont St Giles 8 0 3 0 5 111 Penn & TG 9 0 1 2 5 101 Braywood 8 0 2 3 3 99 Littlewick Green 9 0 1 0 8 76 Pinkneys Green 8 1 0 0 6 59

Division 2

Coleshill (25) 178-4, Hurley (6) 177; Holyport (4) 121, Ley Hill (30) 291-7; Pinkneys Green 2nds (4) 161, Binfield 2nds (30) 163-3; Taplow 2nds (6) 178, Wraysbury 2nds (30) 179-5.

P A W D L Ps Ley Hill 9 0 8 1 0 250 Binfield 2 9 0 5 1 3 177 Wraysbury 2 8 0 5 0 3 172 Taplow 2 8 0 4 1 3 149 Knotty Green 8 0 4 1 3 148 Holyport 9 1 3 0 5 118 Hurley 8 0 3 1 4 116 Pinkneys Green 2 8 1 2 1 4 89 Amersham Hill 8 1 2 0 5 85 Coleshill 9 1 1 0 7 69

Division 3

Denham (14) 213-9, Winchmore Hill (12) 201-9; Little Marlow (30) 265, The Lee (8) 151; Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (5) 129, White Waltham 2nds (30) 258-6; Pinner (30) 208, Chalfont St Giles 2nds (5) 41.

P A W D L Ps Pinner 9 0 7 2 0 223 Winchmore Hill 9 0 5 2 2 175 Harpsden 2 8 0 5 2 1 165 Denham 9 1 4 2 2 156 Little Marlow 8 1 4 2 1 146 Chalfont St G 2 8 1 3 0 4 109 Braywood 2 8 1 2 0 5 103 The Lee 9 1 2 0 6 100 White Waltham 2 9 1 2 0 6 94 Penn & TG 2 9 0 1 0 8 58

Division 4

Hurley 2nds (12) 218-6, Little Marlow 2nds (13) 242-8; Littlewick Green 2nds (1) 98, Pinner 2nds (25) 102-3.

P A W D L Ps Holyport 2 7 0 5 2 0 151 Pinner 2 7 0 4 1 2 141 Knotty Green 2 7 1 3 2 1 128 Hurley 2 7 0 2 4 0 101 Amersham/Lee 2 5 0 2 0 3 70 Little Marlow 2 7 0 0 3 4 70 Denham 2 5 1 1 1 2 52 Littlewick Green 2 7 0 0 1 6 27

WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE

Premier Division

Berkshire County Sports (2) 30 lost to Peppard Stoke Row (37) 33-0 by 10 wickets; Crowthorne and Crown Wood (4) 94 lost to Sulhamstead and Ufton (37) 218-8 by 124 runs; Sandhurst (5) 99 lost to Woodcote (35) 103-6 by three wickets; West Reading (35) 208-6 beat Welford Park (8) 206-7 by four wickets; Woodley (18) 231-9 losing draw to Ruislip Victoria (24) 243-7.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Sulhamstead & U 9 7 0 1 1 268 33.5 West Reading 9 5 2 1 1 218 27.2 Berkshire CS 9 5 1 2 1 214 26.7 Peppard SR 9 5 0 3 1 202 25.2 Crow & CW 9 5 0 3 1 184 23.0 Woodcote 9 2 2 4 1 151 18.8 Sandhurst 9 3 1 4 1 144 18.0 Welford Park 9 1 2 5 1 94 11.7 Ruislip Victoria 9 1 1 6 1 93 11.6 Woodley 9 1 1 6 1 84 10.5

Division 1

Emmbrook and Bearwood (37) 216 beat Bradfield (10) 104 by 112 runs; Ibis Mapledurham (14) 211-8 losing draw against Farley Hill (24) 229-3; Mortimer West End (24) 268-6 winning draw against West Reading 2nds (14) 231-9; Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (10) 176-6 losing draw against Checkendon (25) 301-9; Sulhamstead and Ufton 2nds (35) 152 beat Goring (6) 101 by 51 runs.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Emmbrook & B 9 5 1 2 1 231 28.8 Ibis Mapledurham 9 5 3 1 0 252 28.0 Mortimer WE 9 4 4 0 1 217 27.1 Bradfield 9 5 1 2 1 210 26.2 Goring 9 5 1 3 0 215 23.8 Checkendon 9 2 3 3 1 182 22.7 Sulham& U 2 9 4 0 4 1 161 20.1 Peppard SR 2 9 1 3 5 0 129 14.3 Farley Hill 9 1 2 6 0 118 13.1 West Reading 2 9 0 2 6 1 66 8.2

Division 2

Shinfield (35) 267-9 beat Hawley (4) 46 by 221 runs; Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (6) 148-8 lost to Earley (36) 152-5 by five wickets; Twyford and Ruscombe (12) 198 lost to Woodley (37) 235-9; Waltham St Lawrence (24) 329-6 winning draw against Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (10) 226-9; Warfield (9) 153 lost to Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (35) 154-5.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Shinfield 9 7 1 1 0 271 30.1 Waltham St L 9 5 3 0 1 225 28.1 Twyford & Rus 9 4 1 3 1 200 25.0 Earley 9 3 2 3 1 167 20.8 Crow & CW 2 9 4 2 3 0 170 18.8 Hawley 9 2 5 2 0 167 18.5 Woodley 2 9 2 2 4 1 141 17.6 Stratfield/HW 9 3 1 5 0 152 16.8 Warfield 9 2 1 6 0 124 13.7 Emm & B 2 9 1 2 5 1 98 12.2

Division 3

Bradfield 2nds (6) 137 lost to Sandhurst (39) 278-4 by 141 runs; Knowl Hill (30), Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (0), match conceded by Peppard Stoke Row 3rds; Ruislip Victoria 2nds (3) 169 lost to West Reading 3rds (35) 171-1 183 by nine wickets; Welford Park 2nds (37) 184-6 beat Mortimer (7) 183 by four wickets.

P W D L A/C Ps Av West Reading 3 8 6 0 1 1 215 30.7 Sandhurst 2 8 5 1 1 1 208 29.7 Welford Park 2 8 5 1 2 0 202 25.2 Knowl Hill 8 4 1 2 1 157 22.4 Bradfield 2 8 3 1 4 0 165 20.6 Purley 3 8 4 1 3 0 162 20.2 Peppard SR 3 8 1 2 4 0 104 13.0 Ruislip Victoria 2 8 1 1 6 0 60 7.5 Mortimer 8 0 2 5 1 25 3.5

Division 4

Binfield 3rds (9) 219 lost to Mortimer West End 2nds (35) 244-5 by 25 runs; Emmbrook and Bearwood 3rds (3) 62 lost to Shinfield 2nds (37) 318-7 by 256 runs; Sulhamstead and Ufton 3rds (35) 170-3 beat Crowthorne and Crown Wood 3rds (4) 167 by seven wickets; West Reading 4ths (30), Waltham St Lawrence 2nds (0), match conceded by Waltham St Lawrence 2nds.