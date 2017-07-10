Monday, 10 July 2017

HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

High Wycombe (12) 229, Finchampstead (25) 230-9; Horspath (3) 138, Great and Little Tew (25) 141-2; Oxford (7) 182, Banbury (25) 221; Slough (5) 96, Henley (25) 214; Tring Park (25) 188-8, Burnham (10) 187.

P

W

D

T

A/C

L

B

Ps

Henley

9

5

1

1

0

2

20

150

Finchampstead

9

4

2

0

0

3

38

134

H Wycombe

9

4

1

0

0

4

45

133

Banbury

9

4

1

1

0

3

24

129

Horspath

9

4

2

0

0

3

32

123

Oxford

9

4

1

0

1

3

27

121

Burnham

9

3

1

0

0

5

43

106

Great & LT

9

3

2

0

0

4

27

98

Tring Park

9

3

0

0

0

6

28

98

Slough

9

2

3

0

1

3

43

98

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 1

Boyne Hill (25) 241-4 beat Cove (12) 240-8 by six wickets; Stoke Green (25) 186-5 beat Cookham Dean (10) 183 by five wickets; Finchampstead 2nds (12) 263-8 drew with Marlow (9) 205-4; Henley 2nds (25) 151-3 beat Gerrards Cross (7) 150 by seven wickets; Wokingham (25) 95-4 beat Falkland (2) 93 by six wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wokingham

9

7

0

2

0

11

171

Stoke Green

9

6

0

3

0

19

159

Cove

9

5

2

2

0

40

140

Boyne Hill

9

4

1

4

0

41

131

Gerrards Cross

9

4

1

4

0

43

123

Falkland

9

4

1

4

0

35

120

Cookham Dean

9

3

2

4

0

52

117

Marlow

9

3

2

4

0

45

110

Henley 2

9

3

1

5

0

42

107

Finchampstead 2

9

0

2

7

0

63

63

Division 2A

Hayes (25) 151 beat Chesham 2nds (7) 149 by two runs; Kew (25) 210-7 beat Eversley (13) 209-6 by three wickets; Kidmore End (25) 87-3 beat Bagshot (1) 86 by seven wickets; Maidenhead and Bray (25) 267-5 beat Harefield 2nds (5) 170 by 97 runs; Windsor (25) 171 beat North Maidenhead (8) 151 by 20 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Kew

9

6

0

3

0

25

160

Kidmore End

9

6

0

3

0

23

153

N Maidenhead

9

6

0

3

0

23

153

Hayes

9

6

0

3

0

16

151

Eversley

9

3

1

5

0

48

118

Bagshot

9

4

0

4

1

21

113

Windsor

9

7

0

2

0

22

112

Chesham 2

9

3

1

5

0

40

105

Maid & Bray

9

2

0

6

1

52

97

Harefield 2

9

0

0

9

0

50

50

Division 3A

Fleet (25) 148-7 beat Cove 2nds (7) 145 by three wickets; Falkland 2nds (15) 271-5 drew with Newbury (7) 269-9; Purley (25) 203 beat Finchampstead 3rds (5) 99 by 104 runs; Wokingham 2nds (25) 212-4 beat Wargrave (12) 208 by six wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wargrave

8

5

2

1

0

34

159

Wokingham 2

8

5

2

1

0

34

159

Finchampstead 3

8

4

1

3

0

26

126

Fleet

8

3

3

2

0

45

120

Purley

8

3

1

3

1

34

116

Cove 2

8

2

2

4

0

56

106

Falkland 2

8

1

6

1

0

77

102

Newbury

8

1

1

6

0

44

69

Chiswick & Whit

8

1

2

4

1

32

64

Division 5B

Aldershot 2nds (25) 224-5 beat Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (3) 104 by 120 runs; Falkland 3rds (25) 181-4 beat Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (10) 179 by six wickets; Henley 3rds (6) 167-7 drew with Boyne Hill 2nds (13) 257-6; Slough 4ths (25) 246-2 beat Bracknell (11) 245 by eight wickets; Wokingham 3rds (8) 184-7 drew with Wargrave 2nds (13) 303-8.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Boyne Hill 2

9

5

3

1

0

51

176

Maid & Bray 2

9

6

0

3

0

14

164

Aldershot 2

9

5

1

2

1

23

155

Henley 3

9

5

1

3

0

26

151

Falkland 3

9

4

1

4

0

41

141

Slough 4

9

4

1

3

1

32

139

Wokingham 3

9

3

2

4

0

49

124

Wargrave 2

9

3

1

4

1

39

121

Bracknell

9

2

0

7

0

58

108

Chiswick & W 2

9

0

2

6

1

80

80

Division 7A

Kidmore End 2nds (25) 83-2 beat Bracknell 2nds (3) 81 by eight wickets; Fleet 2nds (25) 85-0 beat Thatcham Town 3rds (2) 82 by 10 wickets; Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (25) 96-1 beat Newbury 2nds (2) 93 by nine wickets; North Maidenhead 3rds (13) 286-7 drew with Eversley 3rds (8) 187-6; Theale and Tilehurst 2nds (25) 110-8 beat Wokingham 4ths (8) 106 by two wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Theale & Tile 2

9

6

1

2

0

29

179

Kidmore End 2

9

4

3

2

0

55

155

N Maidenhead 3

9

4

2

3

0

43

143

Fleet 2

9

4

2

3

0

31

131

Maid & Bray 3

9

4

1

3

1

23

130

Bracknell 2

9

4

0

5

0

27

127

Eversley 3

9

3

2

3

1

33

115

Newbury 2

9

3

1

5

0

32

107

Wokingham 4

9

2

2

4

1

50

107

Thatcham Town 3

9

1

2

5

1

35

62

Division 7B

Chalfont St Peter 2nds (25) 191-6 beat High Wycombe 4ths (8) 185 by six runs; Chesham 4ths (25) 209-4 beat Ruislip 2nds (12) 205-4 by six wickets; Hillingdon Manor 2nds (25) 168-9 beat Tring Park 3rds (13) 167 by one wicket; NPL 2nds (0), Henley 4ths (0), match forfeited by Henley 4ths; Wooburn Narkovians 2nds (25) 160 beat Farnham Royal 2nds (9) 154 by six runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wooburn Nark 2

9

6

2

1

0

31

156

Tring Park 3

9

6

1

1

1

19

151

Farnham Royal 2

9

5

1

3

0

40

140

High Wycombe 4

9

4

3

1

1

47

154

Hillingdon M 2

9

5

2

2

0

31

131

Chalfont SP 2

9

4

0

5

0

37

112

NPL 2

9

3

3

3

0

62

97

Ruislip 2

9

3

0

6

0

51

101

Chesham 4

9

2

0

7

0

36

56

Henley 4

9

0

0

9

0

7

7

Division 9A

Cookham Dean 4ths (6) 133-9 drew with Wargrave 3rds (15) 215-7; Kidmore End 3rds (25) 141-6 beat Cove 5ths (9) 140 by four wickets; Newbury 3rds (13) 155 lost to Wokingham 5ths (25) 156-9 by one wicket; Thatcham Town 4ths (-5), Yateley 4ths (0), match forfeited by Thatcham Town 4ths.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wokingham 5

8

6

2

0

0

28

103

Wargrave 3

8

6

2

0

0

22

122

Newbury 3

8

4

0

3

1

26

83

Kidmore End 3

8

3

0

4

1

23

80

Cove 5

8

2

0

5

1

30

57

Eversley 4

8

2

0

5

1

0

52

Thatcham Town 4

8

2

0

5

1

13

30

Cookham Dean 4

8

3

2

2

1

14

21

Yateley 4

8

2

0

6

0

12

27

MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE

Division 1

Binfield (30) 286-8, Pinkneys Green (11) 215; Chalfont St Giles (25) 225-6, Littlewick Green (8) 220; White Waltham (29) 190, Penn and Tylers Green (6) 120; Wraysbury (28) 239-7, Taplow (8) 238-7.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Binfield

9

0

7

2

0

236

Wraysbury

8

0

7

1

0

222

Harpsden

8

1

6

0

1

172

White Waltham

9

0

4

1

4

158

Taplow

8

0

4

1

3

150

Chalfont St Giles

8

0

3

0

5

111

Penn & TG

9

0

1

2

5

101

Braywood

8

0

2

3

3

99

Littlewick Green

9

0

1

0

8

76

Pinkneys Green

8

1

0

0

6

59

Division 2

Coleshill (25) 178-4, Hurley (6) 177; Holyport (4) 121, Ley Hill (30) 291-7; Pinkneys Green 2nds (4) 161, Binfield 2nds (30) 163-3; Taplow 2nds (6) 178, Wraysbury 2nds (30) 179-5.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Ley Hill

9

0

8

1

0

250

Binfield 2

9

0

5

1

3

177

Wraysbury 2

8

0

5

0

3

172

Taplow 2

8

0

4

1

3

149

Knotty Green

8

0

4

1

3

148

Holyport

9

1

3

0

5

118

Hurley

8

0

3

1

4

116

Pinkneys Green 2

8

1

2

1

4

89

Amersham Hill

8

1

2

0

5

85

Coleshill

9

1

1

0

7

69

Division 3

Denham (14) 213-9, Winchmore Hill (12) 201-9; Little Marlow (30) 265, The Lee (8) 151; Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (5) 129, White Waltham 2nds (30) 258-6; Pinner (30) 208, Chalfont St Giles 2nds (5) 41.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Pinner

9

0

7

2

0

223

Winchmore Hill

9

0

5

2

2

175

Harpsden 2

8

0

5

2

1

165

Denham

9

1

4

2

2

156

Little Marlow

8

1

4

2

1

146

Chalfont St G 2

8

1

3

0

4

109

Braywood 2

8

1

2

0

5

103

The Lee

9

1

2

0

6

100

White Waltham 2

9

1

2

0

6

94

Penn & TG 2

9

0

1

0

8

58

Division 4

Hurley 2nds (12) 218-6, Little Marlow 2nds (13) 242-8; Littlewick Green 2nds (1) 98, Pinner 2nds (25) 102-3.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Holyport 2

7

0

5

2

0

151

Pinner 2

7

0

4

1

2

141

Knotty Green 2

7

1

3

2

1

128

Hurley 2

7

0

2

4

0

101

Amersham/Lee 2

5

0

2

0

3

70

Little Marlow 2

7

0

0

3

4

70

Denham 2

5

1

1

1

2

52

Littlewick Green 2

7

0

0

1

6

27

WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE

Premier Division

Berkshire County Sports (2) 30 lost to Peppard Stoke Row (37) 33-0 by 10 wickets; Crowthorne and Crown Wood (4) 94 lost to Sulhamstead and Ufton (37) 218-8 by 124 runs; Sandhurst (5) 99 lost to Woodcote (35) 103-6 by three wickets; West Reading (35) 208-6 beat Welford Park (8) 206-7 by four wickets; Woodley (18) 231-9 losing draw to Ruislip Victoria (24) 243-7.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Sulhamstead & U

9

7

0

1

1

268

33.5

West Reading

9

5

2

1

1

218

27.2

Berkshire CS

9

5

1

2

1

214

26.7

Peppard SR

9

5

0

3

1

202

25.2

Crow & CW

9

5

0

3

1

184

23.0

Woodcote

9

2

2

4

1

151

18.8

Sandhurst

9

3

1

4

1

144

18.0

Welford Park

9

1

2

5

1

94

11.7

Ruislip Victoria

9

1

1

6

1

93

11.6

Woodley

9

1

1

6

1

84

10.5

Division 1

Emmbrook and Bearwood (37) 216 beat Bradfield (10) 104 by 112 runs; Ibis Mapledurham (14) 211-8 losing draw against Farley Hill (24) 229-3; Mortimer West End (24) 268-6 winning draw against West Reading 2nds (14) 231-9; Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (10) 176-6 losing draw against Checkendon (25) 301-9; Sulhamstead and Ufton 2nds (35) 152 beat Goring (6) 101 by 51 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Emmbrook & B

9

5

1

2

1

231

28.8

Ibis Mapledurham

9

5

3

1

0

252

28.0

Mortimer WE

9

4

4

0

1

217

27.1

Bradfield

9

5

1

2

1

210

26.2

Goring

9

5

1

3

0

215

23.8

Checkendon

9

2

3

3

1

182

22.7

Sulham& U 2

9

4

0

4

1

161

20.1

Peppard SR 2

9

1

3

5

0

129

14.3

Farley Hill

9

1

2

6

0

118

13.1

West Reading 2

9

0

2

6

1

66

8.2

Division 2

Shinfield (35) 267-9 beat Hawley (4) 46 by 221 runs; Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (6) 148-8 lost to Earley (36) 152-5 by five wickets; Twyford and Ruscombe (12) 198 lost to Woodley (37) 235-9; Waltham St Lawrence (24) 329-6 winning draw against Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (10) 226-9; Warfield (9) 153 lost to Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (35) 154-5.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Shinfield

9

7

1

1

0

271

30.1

Waltham St L

9

5

3

0

1

225

28.1

Twyford & Rus

9

4

1

3

1

200

25.0

Earley

9

3

2

3

1

167

20.8

Crow & CW 2

9

4

2

3

0

170

18.8

Hawley

9

2

5

2

0

167

18.5

Woodley 2

9

2

2

4

1

141

17.6

Stratfield/HW

9

3

1

5

0

152

16.8

Warfield

9

2

1

6

0

124

13.7

Emm & B 2

9

1

2

5

1

98

12.2

Division 3

Bradfield 2nds (6) 137 lost to Sandhurst (39) 278-4 by 141 runs; Knowl Hill (30), Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (0), match conceded by Peppard Stoke Row 3rds; Ruislip Victoria 2nds (3) 169 lost to West Reading 3rds (35) 171-1 183 by nine wickets; Welford Park 2nds (37) 184-6 beat Mortimer (7) 183 by four wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

West Reading 3

8

6

0

1

1

215

30.7

Sandhurst 2

8

5

1

1

1

208

29.7

Welford Park 2

8

5

1

2

0

202

25.2

Knowl Hill

8

4

1

2

1

157

22.4

Bradfield 2

8

3

1

4

0

165

20.6

Purley 3

8

4

1

3

0

162

20.2

Peppard SR 3

8

1

2

4

0

104

13.0

Ruislip Victoria 2

8

1

1

6

0

60

7.5

Mortimer

8

0

2

5

1

25

3.5

Division 4

Binfield 3rds (9) 219 lost to Mortimer West End 2nds (35) 244-5 by 25 runs; Emmbrook and Bearwood 3rds (3) 62 lost to Shinfield 2nds (37) 318-7 by 256 runs; Sulhamstead and Ufton 3rds (35) 170-3 beat Crowthorne and Crown Wood 3rds (4) 167 by seven wickets; West Reading 4ths (30), Waltham St Lawrence 2nds (0), match conceded by Waltham St Lawrence 2nds.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Shinfield 2

8

4

2

1

1

210

30.0

Crow & CW 3

8

5

1

1

1

170

24.2

Sulham & Ufton 3

8

5

0

3

0

187

23.3

Mortimer WE 2

8

4

1

3

0

171

21.3

West Reading 4

7

4

0

3

0

130

18.5

Falkland Dev

8

3

3

2

0

144

18.0

Waltham St L 2

8

2

2

3

1

108

15.4

Binfield 3

7

0

1

5

1

66

11.0

Emm & Bear 3

8

0

2

6

0

34

4.2

