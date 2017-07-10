Monday, 10 July 2017

Gillotts School march on to regional finals

Gillotts School march on to regional finals

GILLOTTS U13s have made it through the regional finals of the nationasl schools tournament. The Henley-based side, made up of 11 year seven and eight students beat teams from Highdown School and Langtree School to make it through to the regional finals on Thursday.

There were many good performances throughout with James Watt being named most valuable player for his impressive batting and successfully defending his wicket through two innings.

Following Gillotts’ latest win, captain Eddie Handley said: “It was a great day. We played really well and are excited to have the opportunity to go to regional finals.”

