Nutt's huge knock helps side stroll past visitors

A FERGUS Nutt masterclass extricated PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS from the prospect of a third straight defeat to the FLEET STREET STROLLERS as the hosts ultimately pulled out a five-wicket win on Sunday.

Having beaten the Unicorns in the past two years, Fleet Street won the toss and chose to bat, Aiden Selby and Jonno Adds combating a fine spell of opening bowling from captain Will Legg and David Williams effectively.

The home side rotated their attack and Josh Perkins, Hamish Scott, Satheech Elaganathan and Harry Jordan all bowled tidily, but the Strollers duo continued on their merry way as they racked up a club record opening-wicket stand on a flat Peppard Common track.

The breakthrough finally arrived with the score on 219, the returning Tom Wright — playing his first Peppard Stoke Row game in more than five years — catching Adds at extra cover for 94 off the bowling of Scott.

Selby closed on 107 not out and James Timperley added an unbeaten 15 as the visitors posted 238-1 in their 40 overs.

The Unicorns crashed to 4-3 and then 52-4 in reply, but a useful cameo from Gary Legg (22) in a fifth-wicket stand of 106 brought the hosts back into contention.

It was Nutt who proved the match-winner, striking an unbeaten 172, finishing the game with Richard Ashton, the pair putting on an unbroken 81 to seal the victory.

Scott Harris struck his maiden PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAS century as his team beat SOHO CRICKET COLLECTIVE by 118 runs.

The number four struck 19 boundaries and two maximums before retiring on 125, and with Charlie Laing chipping in with 25, the Maharajas smashed 268-8 in their 40 overs.

U12 James Watts bowled a staggering opening spell in reply and finished with figures of 3-14 from eight overs across his two stints.

Captain Matt Kimberclaimed 3-16 and with Daniel Watts taking 2-27 Soho were restricted to 150-8.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW PANDAS recorded a one-run victory against NETTLEBED in their debut Friday night outing.

After slumping to 25-5, a counter-attack from Mark Lambert (35), aided by useful contributions from Will Atkinson (30) and Rob Dyer (22 not out) got the Pandas to 138-9. Father-and-son combination Mike Butler (3-27) and Sam (2-22) were the pick of the visitors’ attack.

The Nettlebed reply got off to a bad start as Atkinson and Dyer reduced them to 8-4, but Ahmed Osman and Lee Vockins turned the game on its head.

Osman was caught for 32 off the bowling of Matt Kimber before the irrepressible Atkinson ran Rob Simmons out with a stunning direct hit from backward point.

Josh Perkins claimed a wicket before Atkinson (4-12) knocked over Sam Butler, and with three required off the last ball, Kimber (1-17) only went for one to secure the most nail-biting of wins.