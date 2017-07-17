HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

Henley (25) 215-2 beat Great and Little Tew (5) 212-9 by eight wickets; Horspath (25) 241-8 beat Burnham (5) 154 by 87 runs; Oxford (8) 200 lost to Finchampstead (25) 224 by 24 runs; Slough (7) 185 lost to High Wycombe (25) 188-5 by five wickets; Tring Park (11) 286-9 drew with Banbury (9) 170-4.

P W D T A/C L B Ps Henley 10 6 1 1 0 2 20 175 Finchampstead 10 5 2 0 0 3 38 159 H Wycombe 10 5 1 0 0 4 45 158 Horspath 10 5 2 0 0 3 32 148 Banbury 10 4 2 1 0 3 30 138 Oxford 10 4 1 0 1 4 35 129 Burnham 10 3 1 0 0 6 48 111 Tring Park 10 3 1 0 0 6 36 109 Slough 10 2 3 0 1 4 50 105 Great & LT 10 3 2 0 0 5 32 103

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 1

Boyne Hill (25) 257-6 beat Gerrards Cross (13) 256-9 by four wickets; Cove (25) 241-4 beat Cookham Dean (12) 240-6 by six wickets; Falkland (25) 227-9 beat Marlow (15) 226-9 by one wicket; Finchampstead 2nds (25) 168-7 beat Stoke Green (9) 166 by three wickets; Wokingham (25) 194-2 beat Henley 2nds (9) 193-9 by eight wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wokingham 10 8 0 2 0 11 196 Stoke Green 10 6 0 4 0 28 168 Cove 10 6 2 2 0 40 165 Boyne Hill 10 5 1 4 0 41 156 Falkland 10 5 1 4 0 35 145 Gerrards Cross 10 4 1 5 0 56 136 Cookham Dean 10 3 2 5 0 64 129 Marlow 10 3 2 5 0 60 125 Henley 2 10 3 1 6 0 51 116 Finchampstead 2 10 1 2 7 0 63 88

Division 2A

Hayes (15) 299-6 drew with Eversley (6) 151-9; Kidmore End (25) 278 beat Harefield 2nds (4) 124 by 154 runs; Maidenhead and Bray (11) 177-9 drew with Chesham 2nds (6) 126-6; North Maidenhead (25) 198-4 beat Bagshot (10) 194 by six wickets; Windsor (15) 202 drew with Kew (9) 178-9.

P W D L A/C B Ps Kidmore End 10 7 0 3 0 23 178 N Maidenhead 10 7 0 3 0 23 178 Kew 10 6 1 3 0 34 168 Hayes 10 6 1 3 0 31 166 Windsor 10 7 1 2 0 37 127 Eversley 10 3 2 5 0 54 124 Bagshot 10 4 0 5 1 31 123 Chesham 2 10 3 2 5 0 46 111 Maid & Bray 10 2 1 6 1 63 108 Harefield 2 10 0 0 10 0 56 54

Division 3A

Chiswick and Whitton (25) 242 beat Falkland 2nds (10) 235 by seven runs; Finchampstead 3rds (25) 198-7 beat Cove (11) 197 by three wickets; Purley (25) 172 beat Newbury (8) 169 by three runs; Wargrave (25) 192-7 beat Fleet (11) 190 by three wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wargrave 9 6 2 1 0 34 184 Wokingham 2 8 5 2 1 0 34 159 Finchampstead 3 9 5 1 3 0 26 151 Purley 9 4 1 3 1 34 141 Fleet 9 3 3 3 0 56 131 Cove 2 9 2 2 5 0 67 117 Falkland 2 9 1 6 2 0 87 112 Chiswick & Whit 9 2 2 4 1 32 89 Newbury 9 1 1 7 0 52 77

Division 5B

Aldershot 2nds (25) 235 beat Wargrave 2nds (8) 156 by 79 runs; Bracknell (25) 141-4 beat Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (6) 140 by six wickets; Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 231-4 beat Falkland 3rds (12) 228 by six wickets; Henley 3rds (25) 190-5 beat Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (10) 188 by five wickets; Slough 4ths (5) 81 lost to Wokingham 3rds (25) 255 by 144 runs.

P W D L A/C B Ps Boyne Hill 2 10 6 3 1 0 51 201 Aldershot 2 10 6 1 2 1 23 180 Henley 3 10 6 1 3 0 26 176 Maid & Bray 2 10 6 0 4 0 24 174 Falkland 3 10 4 1 5 0 53 153 Wokingham 3 10 4 2 4 0 49 149 Slough 4 10 4 1 4 1 37 144 Bracknell 10 3 0 7 0 58 133 Wargrave 2 10 3 1 5 1 47 129 Chiswick & W 2 10 0 2 7 1 86 86

Division 7A

Fleet 2nds (25) 219-3 beat Kidmore End 2nds (11) 218 by seven wickets; Newbury 2nds (25) 110-1 beat Eversley 3rds (4) 109 by nine wickets; North Maidenhead 3rds (25) 311-3 beat Thatcham Town 3rds (1) 68 by 243 runs; Theale and Tilehurst 2nds (25) 80-4 beat Bracknell 2nds (4) 78 by six wickets; Wokingham 4ths (25) 127-2 beat Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (5) 123 by eight wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Theale & Tile 2 10 7 1 2 0 29 204 N Maidenhead 3 10 5 2 3 0 43 168 Kidmore End 2 10 4 3 3 0 66 166 Fleet 2 10 5 2 3 0 31 156 Maid & Bray 3 10 4 1 4 1 28 135 Newbury 2 10 4 1 5 0 32 132 Wokingham 4 10 3 2 4 1 50 132 Bracknell 2 10 4 0 6 0 31 131 Eversley 3 10 3 2 4 1 37 119 Thatcham T 3 10 1 2 6 1 36 63

Division 9A

Cookham Dean 4ths (25) 71-0 beat Cove 5ths (0) 69 by 10 wickets; Eversley 4ths (25) 122 beat Kidmore End 3rds (7) 104 by 18 runs; Newbury 3rds (9) 180 lost to Yateley 4ths (25) 215-9 by 35 runs; Wargrave 3rds (9) 168 lost to Wokingham 5ths (25) 185 by 17 runs.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wokingham 5 9 7 2 0 0 28 128 Wargrave 3 9 6 2 1 0 31 131 Newbury 3 9 4 0 4 1 35 92 Kidmore End 3 9 3 0 5 1 30 87 Eversley 4 9 3 0 5 1 0 77 Cove 5 9 2 0 6 1 30 57 Cookham Dean 4 9 4 2 2 1 14 46 Yateley 4 9 3 0 6 0 12 52 Thatcham Town 4 8 2 0 5 1 13 30

MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE

Division 1

Braywood (10) 248-9, Chalfont St Giles (14) 290-6; Penn and Tylers Green (11) 297, Pinkneys Green (30) 364-8; Taplow (15) 286-2, White Waltham (4) 155-7; Wraysbury (30) 308-6, Harpsden (5) 135.

P A W D L Ps Wraysbury 9 0 8 1 0 252 Binfield 9 0 7 2 0 236 Harpsden 9 1 6 0 2 177 Taplow 9 0 4 2 3 165 White Waltham 10 0 4 2 4 162 Chalfont St Giles 9 0 3 1 5 125 Penn & TG 10 0 1 2 6 112 Braywood 9 0 2 4 3 109 Pinkneys Green 9 1 1 0 6 89 Littlewick Green 9 0 1 0 8 76

Division 2

Amersham Hill (9) 150, Wraysbury 2nds (30) 218; Coleshill (11) 211-8, Knotty Green (16) 302; Hurley (5) 135, Ley Hill (30) 286-6; Pinkneys Green 2nds (8) 217, Taplow 2nds (30) 218-7.

P A W D L Ps Ley Hill 10 0 9 1 0 280 Wraysbury 2 9 0 6 0 3 202 Taplow 2 9 0 5 1 3 179 Binfield 2 9 0 5 1 3 177 Knotty Green 9 0 4 2 3 164 Hurley 9 0 3 1 5 121 Holyport 9 1 3 0 5 118 Pinkneys Green 2 9 1 2 1 5 97 Amersham Hill 9 1 2 0 6 94 Coleshill 10 1 1 1 7 80

Division 3

Chalfont St Giles 2nds (30) 274-7, Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (5) 137; Harpsden 2nds (7) 166-5, Pinner (14) 226-6; The Lee (7) 270-7, Denham (28) 272-5; White Waltham 2nds (28) 253-8, Braywood 2nds (9) 252-7; Winchmore Hill (10) 138, Little Marlow (28) 153.

P A W D L Ps Pinner 10 0 7 3 0 237 Denham 10 1 5 2 2 185 Winchmore Hill 10 0 5 2 3 183 Little Marlow 9 1 5 2 1 174 Harpsden 2 9 0 5 3 1 172 Chalfont St G 2 9 1 4 0 4 139 White Waltham 2 10 1 3 0 6 122 Braywood 2 9 1 2 0 6 112 The Lee 10 1 2 0 7 107 Penn & TG 2 10 0 1 0 9 63

Division 4

Denham 2nds (30) 296-5, Amersham Hill/The Lee (4) 147; Pinner 2nds (1) 95, Knotty Green 2nds (30) 96-3.

P A W D L Ps Knotty Green 2 8 1 4 2 1 158 Holyport 2 7 0 5 2 0 151 Pinner 2 8 0 4 1 3 142 Hurley 2 7 0 2 4 0 101 Denham 2 6 1 2 1 2 82 Amersham/Lee 2 6 0 2 0 4 74 Little Marlow 2 7 0 0 3 4 70 Littlewick Green 2 7 0 0 1 6 27

WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE

Premier Division

Crowthorne and Crown Wood (5) 69 lost to Ruislip Victoria (30) 87 by 18 runs; Sandhurst (37) 258-7 beat Berkshire County Sports (9) 199 by 59 runs; Welford Park (7) 157 lost to Sulhamstead and Ufton (37) 223-4 by 66 runs; Woodcote (13) 212-9 losing draw to West Reading (26) 241-5; Woodley (0) 39 lost to Peppard Stoke Row (37) 42-0 by 10 wickets.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Sulhamstead & U 10 8 0 1 1 305 33.8 West Reading 10 5 3 1 1 244 27.1 Peppard SR 10 6 0 3 1 239 26.5 BerkshireCS 10 5 1 3 1 223 24.7 Crow & CW 10 5 0 4 1 189 21.0 Sandhurst 10 4 1 4 1 181 20.1 Woodcote 10 2 3 4 1 164 18.2 Ruislip Victoria 10 2 1 6 1 123 13.6 Welford Park 10 1 2 6 1 101 11.2 Woodley 10 1 1 6 1 84 9.3

Division 1

Emmbrook and Bearwood (10) 221 lost to Mortimer West End (35) 222-3 by seven wickets; Goring (39) 244-9 beat Bradfield (13) 243 by one wicket; Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (15) 188-9 losing draw to Farley Hill (26) 218-6; Sulhamstead and Ufton 2nds (24) 268-5 winning draw against Ibis Mapledurham (8) 139-9; West Reading 2nds (5) 198 lost to Checkendon (39) 202-3 by seven wickets.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Mortimer WE 10 5 4 0 1 252 28. Emmbrook & B 10 5 1 3 1 243 27.0 Ibis Mapledurham 10 5 4 1 0 260 26.0 Goring 10 6 1 3 0 254 25.4 Bradfield 10 5 3 3 1 223 24.7 Checkendon 10 3 0 3 1 221 24.5 Sulham & Ufton 2 10 4 1 4 1 185 20.5 Peppard SR 2 10 1 4 5 0 144 14.4 Farley Hill 10 1 3 6 0 144 14.4 West Reading 2 10 0 2 6 1 71 7.8

Division 2

Earley (37) 175-8 beat Crowthorne and Crown Wood (7) 174 by two wickets; Shinfield (35) 137-4 beat Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (6) 133 by six wickets; Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall 206-8 (37) beat Twyford and Ruscombe (8) 145 by 61 runs; Waltham St Lawrence (35) 255-9 beat Woodley (11) 232 by 23 runs; Warfield (8) 149 lost to Hawley (37) 150-5 by five wickets.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Shinfield 10 8 1 1 0 306 30.6 Waltham St L 10 6 3 0 1 260 28.8 Twyford & Rus 10 4 1 4 1 208 23.1 Earley 10 4 2 3 1 204 22.6 Hawley 10 3 5 2 0 204 20.4 Stratfield/HW 10 4 1 5 0 189 18.9 Crow & CW 2 10 4 2 4 0 177 17.7 Woodley 2 10 2 1 5 1 152 16.8 Warfield 10 2 1 7 0 132 13.2 Emm & Bear 2 10 1 2 6 1 104 11.5

Division 3

Bradfield 2nds (15) 195-9 losing draw to Welford Park 2nds (26) 220-7; Mortimer (5) 96 lost to Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (31) 106 by 10 wickets; Purley 3rds (2) 140 lost to West Reading 3rds (35) 143-0 by 10 wickets; Ruislip Victoria 2nds (0), Sandhurst 2nds (30), match conceded by Ruislip Victoria.

P W D L A/C Ps Av West Reading 3 9 7 0 1 1 250 31.2 Sandhurst 2 9 6 1 1 1 238 29.7 Welford Park 2 9 5 2 2 0 228 25.3 Knowl Hill 8 4 1 2 1 157 22.4 Bradfield 2 9 3 2 4 0 180 20.0 Purley 3 9 4 1 4 0 164 18.2 Peppard SR 3 9 2 2 4 0 135 15.0 Ruislip Victoria 2 9 1 1 7 0 60 6.6 Mortimer 9 0 2 6 1 30 3.7

Division 4

Binfield 3rds (36) 279-5 beat Shinfield 2nds (7) 278-9 by five wickets; Emmbrook and Bearwood 3rds (0), Crowthorne and Crown Wood 3rds (30), match conceded by Emmbrook and Bearwood; Mortimer West End 2nds (34) 195 beat West Reading 4ths (7) 139 by 56 runs; Sulhamstead and Ufton 3rds (14) 201-9 losing draw to Falkland Development (26) 235-7.