Hundreds have a splash about on the river at fun annual rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people made the most of the hot ... [more]
Monday, 17 July 2017
HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE
Division 1
Henley (25) 215-2 beat Great and Little Tew (5) 212-9 by eight wickets; Horspath (25) 241-8 beat Burnham (5) 154 by 87 runs; Oxford (8) 200 lost to Finchampstead (25) 224 by 24 runs; Slough (7) 185 lost to High Wycombe (25) 188-5 by five wickets; Tring Park (11) 286-9 drew with Banbury (9) 170-4.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
T
|
A/C
|
L
|
B
|
Ps
|
Henley
|
10
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
20
|
175
|
Finchampstead
|
10
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
38
|
159
|
H Wycombe
|
10
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
45
|
158
|
Horspath
|
10
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
32
|
148
|
Banbury
|
10
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
30
|
138
|
Oxford
|
10
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
35
|
129
|
Burnham
|
10
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
48
|
111
|
Tring Park
|
10
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
36
|
109
|
Slough
|
10
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
50
|
105
|
Great & LT
|
10
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
32
|
103
MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE
Division 1
Boyne Hill (25) 257-6 beat Gerrards Cross (13) 256-9 by four wickets; Cove (25) 241-4 beat Cookham Dean (12) 240-6 by six wickets; Falkland (25) 227-9 beat Marlow (15) 226-9 by one wicket; Finchampstead 2nds (25) 168-7 beat Stoke Green (9) 166 by three wickets; Wokingham (25) 194-2 beat Henley 2nds (9) 193-9 by eight wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wokingham
|
10
|
8
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
11
|
196
|
Stoke Green
|
10
|
6
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
28
|
168
|
Cove
|
10
|
6
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
40
|
165
|
Boyne Hill
|
10
|
5
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
41
|
156
|
Falkland
|
10
|
5
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
35
|
145
|
Gerrards Cross
|
10
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
56
|
136
|
Cookham Dean
|
10
|
3
|
2
|
5
|
0
|
64
|
129
|
Marlow
|
10
|
3
|
2
|
5
|
0
|
60
|
125
|
Henley 2
|
10
|
3
|
1
|
6
|
0
|
51
|
116
|
Finchampstead 2
|
10
|
1
|
2
|
7
|
0
|
63
|
88
Division 2A
Hayes (15) 299-6 drew with Eversley (6) 151-9; Kidmore End (25) 278 beat Harefield 2nds (4) 124 by 154 runs; Maidenhead and Bray (11) 177-9 drew with Chesham 2nds (6) 126-6; North Maidenhead (25) 198-4 beat Bagshot (10) 194 by six wickets; Windsor (15) 202 drew with Kew (9) 178-9.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Kidmore End
|
10
|
7
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
23
|
178
|
N Maidenhead
|
10
|
7
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
23
|
178
|
Kew
|
10
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
34
|
168
|
Hayes
|
10
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
31
|
166
|
Windsor
|
10
|
7
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
37
|
127
|
Eversley
|
10
|
3
|
2
|
5
|
0
|
54
|
124
|
Bagshot
|
10
|
4
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
31
|
123
|
Chesham 2
|
10
|
3
|
2
|
5
|
0
|
46
|
111
|
Maid & Bray
|
10
|
2
|
1
|
6
|
1
|
63
|
108
|
Harefield 2
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
10
|
0
|
56
|
54
Division 3A
Chiswick and Whitton (25) 242 beat Falkland 2nds (10) 235 by seven runs; Finchampstead 3rds (25) 198-7 beat Cove (11) 197 by three wickets; Purley (25) 172 beat Newbury (8) 169 by three runs; Wargrave (25) 192-7 beat Fleet (11) 190 by three wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wargrave
|
9
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
34
|
184
|
Wokingham 2
|
8
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
34
|
159
|
Finchampstead 3
|
9
|
5
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
26
|
151
|
Purley
|
9
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
34
|
141
|
Fleet
|
9
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
56
|
131
|
Cove 2
|
9
|
2
|
2
|
5
|
0
|
67
|
117
|
Falkland 2
|
9
|
1
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
87
|
112
|
Chiswick & Whit
|
9
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
32
|
89
|
Newbury
|
9
|
1
|
1
|
7
|
0
|
52
|
77
Division 5B
Aldershot 2nds (25) 235 beat Wargrave 2nds (8) 156 by 79 runs; Bracknell (25) 141-4 beat Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (6) 140 by six wickets; Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 231-4 beat Falkland 3rds (12) 228 by six wickets; Henley 3rds (25) 190-5 beat Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (10) 188 by five wickets; Slough 4ths (5) 81 lost to Wokingham 3rds (25) 255 by 144 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Boyne Hill 2
|
10
|
6
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
51
|
201
|
Aldershot 2
|
10
|
6
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
23
|
180
|
Henley 3
|
10
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
26
|
176
|
Maid & Bray 2
|
10
|
6
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
24
|
174
|
Falkland 3
|
10
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
53
|
153
|
Wokingham 3
|
10
|
4
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
49
|
149
|
Slough 4
|
10
|
4
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
37
|
144
|
Bracknell
|
10
|
3
|
0
|
7
|
0
|
58
|
133
|
Wargrave 2
|
10
|
3
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
47
|
129
|
Chiswick & W 2
|
10
|
0
|
2
|
7
|
1
|
86
|
86
Division 7A
Fleet 2nds (25) 219-3 beat Kidmore End 2nds (11) 218 by seven wickets; Newbury 2nds (25) 110-1 beat Eversley 3rds (4) 109 by nine wickets; North Maidenhead 3rds (25) 311-3 beat Thatcham Town 3rds (1) 68 by 243 runs; Theale and Tilehurst 2nds (25) 80-4 beat Bracknell 2nds (4) 78 by six wickets; Wokingham 4ths (25) 127-2 beat Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (5) 123 by eight wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Theale & Tile 2
|
10
|
7
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
29
|
204
|
N Maidenhead 3
|
10
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
43
|
168
|
Kidmore End 2
|
10
|
4
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
66
|
166
|
Fleet 2
|
10
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
31
|
156
|
Maid & Bray 3
|
10
|
4
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
28
|
135
|
Newbury 2
|
10
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
32
|
132
|
Wokingham 4
|
10
|
3
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
50
|
132
|
Bracknell 2
|
10
|
4
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
31
|
131
|
Eversley 3
|
10
|
3
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
37
|
119
|
Thatcham T 3
|
10
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
1
|
36
|
63
Division 9A
Cookham Dean 4ths (25) 71-0 beat Cove 5ths (0) 69 by 10 wickets; Eversley 4ths (25) 122 beat Kidmore End 3rds (7) 104 by 18 runs; Newbury 3rds (9) 180 lost to Yateley 4ths (25) 215-9 by 35 runs; Wargrave 3rds (9) 168 lost to Wokingham 5ths (25) 185 by 17 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wokingham 5
|
9
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
28
|
128
|
Wargrave 3
|
9
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
31
|
131
|
Newbury 3
|
9
|
4
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
35
|
92
|
Kidmore End 3
|
9
|
3
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
30
|
87
|
Eversley 4
|
9
|
3
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
77
|
Cove 5
|
9
|
2
|
0
|
6
|
1
|
30
|
57
|
Cookham Dean 4
|
9
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
14
|
46
|
Yateley 4
|
9
|
3
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
12
|
52
|
Thatcham Town 4
|
8
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
13
|
30
MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE
Division 1
Braywood (10) 248-9, Chalfont St Giles (14) 290-6; Penn and Tylers Green (11) 297, Pinkneys Green (30) 364-8; Taplow (15) 286-2, White Waltham (4) 155-7; Wraysbury (30) 308-6, Harpsden (5) 135.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Wraysbury
|
9
|
0
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
252
|
Binfield
|
9
|
0
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
236
|
Harpsden
|
9
|
1
|
6
|
0
|
2
|
177
|
Taplow
|
9
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
3
|
165
|
White Waltham
|
10
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
4
|
162
|
Chalfont St Giles
|
9
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
5
|
125
|
Penn & TG
|
10
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
112
|
Braywood
|
9
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
3
|
109
|
Pinkneys Green
|
9
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
89
|
Littlewick Green
|
9
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
8
|
76
Division 2
Amersham Hill (9) 150, Wraysbury 2nds (30) 218; Coleshill (11) 211-8, Knotty Green (16) 302; Hurley (5) 135, Ley Hill (30) 286-6; Pinkneys Green 2nds (8) 217, Taplow 2nds (30) 218-7.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Ley Hill
|
10
|
0
|
9
|
1
|
0
|
280
|
Wraysbury 2
|
9
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
3
|
202
|
Taplow 2
|
9
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
3
|
179
|
Binfield 2
|
9
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
3
|
177
|
Knotty Green
|
9
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
3
|
164
|
Hurley
|
9
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
5
|
121
|
Holyport
|
9
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
5
|
118
|
Pinkneys Green 2
|
9
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
5
|
97
|
Amersham Hill
|
9
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
6
|
94
|
Coleshill
|
10
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
7
|
80
Division 3
Chalfont St Giles 2nds (30) 274-7, Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (5) 137; Harpsden 2nds (7) 166-5, Pinner (14) 226-6; The Lee (7) 270-7, Denham (28) 272-5; White Waltham 2nds (28) 253-8, Braywood 2nds (9) 252-7; Winchmore Hill (10) 138, Little Marlow (28) 153.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Pinner
|
10
|
0
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
237
|
Denham
|
10
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
2
|
185
|
Winchmore Hill
|
10
|
0
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
183
|
Little Marlow
|
9
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
174
|
Harpsden 2
|
9
|
0
|
5
|
3
|
1
|
172
|
Chalfont St G 2
|
9
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
4
|
139
|
White Waltham 2
|
10
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
6
|
122
|
Braywood 2
|
9
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
6
|
112
|
The Lee
|
10
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
7
|
107
|
Penn & TG 2
|
10
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
9
|
63
Division 4
Denham 2nds (30) 296-5, Amersham Hill/The Lee (4) 147; Pinner 2nds (1) 95, Knotty Green 2nds (30) 96-3.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Knotty Green 2
|
8
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
158
|
Holyport 2
|
7
|
0
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
151
|
Pinner 2
|
8
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
142
|
Hurley 2
|
7
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
101
|
Denham 2
|
6
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
82
|
Amersham/Lee 2
|
6
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
74
|
Little Marlow 2
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
4
|
70
|
Littlewick Green 2
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
6
|
27
WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE
Premier Division
Crowthorne and Crown Wood (5) 69 lost to Ruislip Victoria (30) 87 by 18 runs; Sandhurst (37) 258-7 beat Berkshire County Sports (9) 199 by 59 runs; Welford Park (7) 157 lost to Sulhamstead and Ufton (37) 223-4 by 66 runs; Woodcote (13) 212-9 losing draw to West Reading (26) 241-5; Woodley (0) 39 lost to Peppard Stoke Row (37) 42-0 by 10 wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Sulhamstead & U
|
10
|
8
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
305
|
33.8
|
West Reading
|
10
|
5
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
244
|
27.1
|
Peppard SR
|
10
|
6
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
239
|
26.5
|
BerkshireCS
|
10
|
5
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
223
|
24.7
|
Crow & CW
|
10
|
5
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
189
|
21.0
|
Sandhurst
|
10
|
4
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
181
|
20.1
|
Woodcote
|
10
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
164
|
18.2
|
Ruislip Victoria
|
10
|
2
|
1
|
6
|
1
|
123
|
13.6
|
Welford Park
|
10
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
1
|
101
|
11.2
|
Woodley
|
10
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
1
|
84
|
9.3
Division 1
Emmbrook and Bearwood (10) 221 lost to Mortimer West End (35) 222-3 by seven wickets; Goring (39) 244-9 beat Bradfield (13) 243 by one wicket; Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (15) 188-9 losing draw to Farley Hill (26) 218-6; Sulhamstead and Ufton 2nds (24) 268-5 winning draw against Ibis Mapledurham (8) 139-9; West Reading 2nds (5) 198 lost to Checkendon (39) 202-3 by seven wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Mortimer WE
|
10
|
5
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
252
|
28.
|
Emmbrook & B
|
10
|
5
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
243
|
27.0
|
Ibis Mapledurham
|
10
|
5
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
260
|
26.0
|
Goring
|
10
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
254
|
25.4
|
Bradfield
|
10
|
5
|
3
|
3
|
1
|
223
|
24.7
|
Checkendon
|
10
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
221
|
24.5
|
Sulham & Ufton 2
|
10
|
4
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
185
|
20.5
|
Peppard SR 2
|
10
|
1
|
4
|
5
|
0
|
144
|
14.4
|
Farley Hill
|
10
|
1
|
3
|
6
|
0
|
144
|
14.4
|
West Reading 2
|
10
|
0
|
2
|
6
|
1
|
71
|
7.8
Division 2
Earley (37) 175-8 beat Crowthorne and Crown Wood (7) 174 by two wickets; Shinfield (35) 137-4 beat Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (6) 133 by six wickets; Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall 206-8 (37) beat Twyford and Ruscombe (8) 145 by 61 runs; Waltham St Lawrence (35) 255-9 beat Woodley (11) 232 by 23 runs; Warfield (8) 149 lost to Hawley (37) 150-5 by five wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Shinfield
|
10
|
8
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
306
|
30.6
|
Waltham St L
|
10
|
6
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
260
|
28.8
|
Twyford & Rus
|
10
|
4
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
208
|
23.1
|
Earley
|
10
|
4
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
204
|
22.6
|
Hawley
|
10
|
3
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
204
|
20.4
|
Stratfield/HW
|
10
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
189
|
18.9
|
Crow & CW 2
|
10
|
4
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
177
|
17.7
|
Woodley 2
|
10
|
2
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
152
|
16.8
|
Warfield
|
10
|
2
|
1
|
7
|
0
|
132
|
13.2
|
Emm & Bear 2
|
10
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
1
|
104
|
11.5
Division 3
Bradfield 2nds (15) 195-9 losing draw to Welford Park 2nds (26) 220-7; Mortimer (5) 96 lost to Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (31) 106 by 10 wickets; Purley 3rds (2) 140 lost to West Reading 3rds (35) 143-0 by 10 wickets; Ruislip Victoria 2nds (0), Sandhurst 2nds (30), match conceded by Ruislip Victoria.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
West Reading 3
|
9
|
7
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
250
|
31.2
|
Sandhurst 2
|
9
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
238
|
29.7
|
Welford Park 2
|
9
|
5
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
228
|
25.3
|
Knowl Hill
|
8
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
157
|
22.4
|
Bradfield 2
|
9
|
3
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
180
|
20.0
|
Purley 3
|
9
|
4
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
164
|
18.2
|
Peppard SR 3
|
9
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
135
|
15.0
|
Ruislip Victoria 2
|
9
|
1
|
1
|
7
|
0
|
60
|
6.6
|
Mortimer
|
9
|
0
|
2
|
6
|
1
|
30
|
3.7
Division 4
Binfield 3rds (36) 279-5 beat Shinfield 2nds (7) 278-9 by five wickets; Emmbrook and Bearwood 3rds (0), Crowthorne and Crown Wood 3rds (30), match conceded by Emmbrook and Bearwood; Mortimer West End 2nds (34) 195 beat West Reading 4ths (7) 139 by 56 runs; Sulhamstead and Ufton 3rds (14) 201-9 losing draw to Falkland Development (26) 235-7.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Shinfield 2
|
9
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
217
|
27.1
|
Crow & CW 3
|
9
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
200
|
25.0
|
Mortimer WE 2
|
9
|
5
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
205
|
22.7
|
Sulham & U 3
|
9
|
5
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
201
|
22.3
|
Falkland Dev
|
9
|
3
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
170
|
18.8
|
West Reading 4
|
8
|
4
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
137
|
17.1
|
Waltham St L 2
|
8
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
108
|
15.4
|
Binfield 3
|
8
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
103
|
14.7
|
Emm & Bear 3
|
9
|
0
|
2
|
7
|
0
|
34
|
3.7
17 July 2017
