HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

Henley (25) 215-2 beat Great and Little Tew (5) 212-9 by eight wickets; Horspath (25) 241-8 beat Burnham (5) 154 by 87 runs; Oxford (8) 200 lost to Finchampstead (25) 224 by 24 runs; Slough (7) 185 lost to High Wycombe (25) 188-5 by five wickets; Tring Park (11) 286-9 drew with Banbury (9) 170-4.

P

W

D

T

A/C

L

B

Ps

Henley

10

6

1

1

0

2

20

175

Finchampstead

10

5

2

0

0

3

38

159

H Wycombe

10

5

1

0

0

4

45

158

Horspath

10

5

2

0

0

3

32

148

Banbury

10

4

2

1

0

3

30

138

Oxford

10

4

1

0

1

4

35

129

Burnham

10

3

1

0

0

6

48

111

Tring Park

10

3

1

0

0

6

36

109

Slough

10

2

3

0

1

4

50

105

Great & LT

10

3

2

0

0

5

32

103

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 1

Boyne Hill (25) 257-6 beat Gerrards Cross (13) 256-9 by four wickets; Cove (25) 241-4 beat Cookham Dean (12) 240-6 by six wickets; Falkland (25) 227-9 beat Marlow (15) 226-9 by one wicket; Finchampstead 2nds (25) 168-7 beat Stoke Green (9) 166 by three wickets; Wokingham (25) 194-2 beat Henley 2nds (9) 193-9 by eight wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wokingham

10

8

0

2

0

11

196

Stoke Green

10

6

0

4

0

28

168

Cove

10

6

2

2

0

40

165

Boyne Hill

10

5

1

4

0

41

156

Falkland

10

5

1

4

0

35

145

Gerrards Cross

10

4

1

5

0

56

136

Cookham Dean

10

3

2

5

0

64

129

Marlow

10

3

2

5

0

60

125

Henley 2

10

3

1

6

0

51

116

Finchampstead 2

10

1

2

7

0

63

88

Division 2A

Hayes (15) 299-6 drew with Eversley (6) 151-9; Kidmore End (25) 278 beat Harefield 2nds (4) 124 by 154 runs; Maidenhead and Bray (11) 177-9 drew with Chesham 2nds (6) 126-6; North Maidenhead (25) 198-4 beat Bagshot (10) 194 by six wickets; Windsor (15) 202 drew with Kew (9) 178-9.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Kidmore End

10

7

0

3

0

23

178

N Maidenhead

10

7

0

3

0

23

178

Kew

10

6

1

3

0

34

168

Hayes

10

6

1

3

0

31

166

Windsor

10

7

1

2

0

37

127

Eversley

10

3

2

5

0

54

124

Bagshot

10

4

0

5

1

31

123

Chesham 2

10

3

2

5

0

46

111

Maid & Bray

10

2

1

6

1

63

108

Harefield 2

10

0

0

10

0

56

54

Division 3A

Chiswick and Whitton (25) 242 beat Falkland 2nds (10) 235 by seven runs; Finchampstead 3rds (25) 198-7 beat Cove (11) 197 by three wickets; Purley (25) 172 beat Newbury (8) 169 by three runs; Wargrave (25) 192-7 beat Fleet (11) 190 by three wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wargrave

9

6

2

1

0

34

184

Wokingham 2

8

5

2

1

0

34

159

Finchampstead 3

9

5

1

3

0

26

151

Purley

9

4

1

3

1

34

141

Fleet

9

3

3

3

0

56

131

Cove 2

9

2

2

5

0

67

117

Falkland 2

9

1

6

2

0

87

112

Chiswick & Whit

9

2

2

4

1

32

89

Newbury

9

1

1

7

0

52

77

Division 5B

Aldershot 2nds (25) 235 beat Wargrave 2nds (8) 156 by 79 runs; Bracknell (25) 141-4 beat Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (6) 140 by six wickets; Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 231-4 beat Falkland 3rds (12) 228 by six wickets; Henley 3rds (25) 190-5 beat Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (10) 188 by five wickets; Slough 4ths (5) 81 lost to Wokingham 3rds (25) 255 by 144 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Boyne Hill 2

10

6

3

1

0

51

201

Aldershot 2

10

6

1

2

1

23

180

Henley 3

10

6

1

3

0

26

176

Maid & Bray 2

10

6

0

4

0

24

174

Falkland 3

10

4

1

5

0

53

153

Wokingham 3

10

4

2

4

0

49

149

Slough 4

10

4

1

4

1

37

144

Bracknell

10

3

0

7

0

58

133

Wargrave 2

10

3

1

5

1

47

129

Chiswick & W 2

10

0

2

7

1

86

86

Division 7A

Fleet 2nds (25) 219-3 beat Kidmore End 2nds (11) 218 by seven wickets; Newbury 2nds (25) 110-1 beat Eversley 3rds (4) 109 by nine wickets; North Maidenhead 3rds (25) 311-3 beat Thatcham Town 3rds (1) 68 by 243 runs; Theale and Tilehurst 2nds (25) 80-4 beat Bracknell 2nds (4) 78 by six wickets; Wokingham 4ths (25) 127-2 beat Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (5) 123 by eight wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Theale & Tile 2

10

7

1

2

0

29

204

N Maidenhead 3

10

5

2

3

0

43

168

Kidmore End 2

10

4

3

3

0

66

166

Fleet 2

10

5

2

3

0

31

156

Maid & Bray 3

10

4

1

4

1

28

135

Newbury 2

10

4

1

5

0

32

132

Wokingham 4

10

3

2

4

1

50

132

Bracknell 2

10

4

0

6

0

31

131

Eversley 3

10

3

2

4

1

37

119

Thatcham T 3

10

1

2

6

1

36

63

Division 9A

Cookham Dean 4ths (25) 71-0 beat Cove 5ths (0) 69 by 10 wickets; Eversley 4ths (25) 122 beat Kidmore End 3rds (7) 104 by 18 runs; Newbury 3rds (9) 180 lost to Yateley 4ths (25) 215-9 by 35 runs; Wargrave 3rds (9) 168 lost to Wokingham 5ths (25) 185 by 17 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wokingham 5

9

7

2

0

0

28

128

Wargrave 3

9

6

2

1

0

31

131

Newbury 3

9

4

0

4

1

35

92

Kidmore End 3

9

3

0

5

1

30

87

Eversley 4

9

3

0

5

1

0

77

Cove 5

9

2

0

6

1

30

57

Cookham Dean 4

9

4

2

2

1

14

46

Yateley 4

9

3

0

6

0

12

52

Thatcham Town 4

8

2

0

5

1

13

30

MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE

Division 1

Braywood (10) 248-9, Chalfont St Giles (14) 290-6; Penn and Tylers Green (11) 297, Pinkneys Green (30) 364-8; Taplow (15) 286-2, White Waltham (4) 155-7; Wraysbury (30) 308-6, Harpsden (5) 135.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Wraysbury

9

0

8

1

0

252

Binfield

9

0

7

2

0

236

Harpsden

9

1

6

0

2

177

Taplow

9

0

4

2

3

165

White Waltham

10

0

4

2

4

162

Chalfont St Giles

9

0

3

1

5

125

Penn & TG

10

0

1

2

6

112

Braywood

9

0

2

4

3

109

Pinkneys Green

9

1

1

0

6

89

Littlewick Green

9

0

1

0

8

76

Division 2

Amersham Hill (9) 150, Wraysbury 2nds (30) 218; Coleshill (11) 211-8, Knotty Green (16) 302; Hurley (5) 135, Ley Hill (30) 286-6; Pinkneys Green 2nds (8) 217, Taplow 2nds (30) 218-7.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Ley Hill

10

0

9

1

0

280

Wraysbury 2

9

0

6

0

3

202

Taplow 2

9

0

5

1

3

179

Binfield 2

9

0

5

1

3

177

Knotty Green

9

0

4

2

3

164

Hurley

9

0

3

1

5

121

Holyport

9

1

3

0

5

118

Pinkneys Green 2

9

1

2

1

5

97

Amersham Hill

9

1

2

0

6

94

Coleshill

10

1

1

1

7

80

Division 3

Chalfont St Giles 2nds (30) 274-7, Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (5) 137; Harpsden 2nds (7) 166-5, Pinner (14) 226-6; The Lee (7) 270-7, Denham (28) 272-5; White Waltham 2nds (28) 253-8, Braywood 2nds (9) 252-7; Winchmore Hill (10) 138, Little Marlow (28) 153.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Pinner

10

0

7

3

0

237

Denham

10

1

5

2

2

185

Winchmore Hill

10

0

5

2

3

183

Little Marlow

9

1

5

2

1

174

Harpsden 2

9

0

5

3

1

172

Chalfont St G 2

9

1

4

0

4

139

White Waltham 2

10

1

3

0

6

122

Braywood 2

9

1

2

0

6

112

The Lee

10

1

2

0

7

107

Penn & TG 2

10

0

1

0

9

63

Division 4

Denham 2nds (30) 296-5, Amersham Hill/The Lee (4) 147; Pinner 2nds (1) 95, Knotty Green 2nds (30) 96-3.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Knotty Green 2

8

1

4

2

1

158

Holyport 2

7

0

5

2

0

151

Pinner 2

8

0

4

1

3

142

Hurley 2

7

0

2

4

0

101

Denham 2

6

1

2

1

2

82

Amersham/Lee 2

6

0

2

0

4

74

Little Marlow 2

7

0

0

3

4

70

Littlewick Green 2

7

0

0

1

6

27

WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE

Premier Division

Crowthorne and Crown Wood (5) 69 lost to Ruislip Victoria (30) 87 by 18 runs; Sandhurst (37) 258-7 beat Berkshire County Sports (9) 199 by 59 runs; Welford Park (7) 157 lost to Sulhamstead and Ufton (37) 223-4 by 66 runs; Woodcote (13) 212-9 losing draw to West Reading (26) 241-5; Woodley (0) 39 lost to Peppard Stoke Row (37) 42-0 by 10 wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Sulhamstead & U

10

8

0

1

1

305

33.8

West Reading

10

5

3

1

1

244

27.1

Peppard SR

10

6

0

3

1

239

26.5

BerkshireCS

10

5

1

3

1

223

24.7

Crow & CW

10

5

0

4

1

189

21.0

Sandhurst

10

4

1

4

1

181

20.1

Woodcote

10

2

3

4

1

164

18.2

Ruislip Victoria

10

2

1

6

1

123

13.6

Welford Park

10

1

2

6

1

101

11.2

Woodley

10

1

1

6

1

84

9.3

Division 1

Emmbrook and Bearwood (10) 221 lost to Mortimer West End (35) 222-3 by seven wickets; Goring (39) 244-9 beat Bradfield (13) 243 by one wicket; Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (15) 188-9 losing draw to Farley Hill (26) 218-6; Sulhamstead and Ufton 2nds (24) 268-5 winning draw against Ibis Mapledurham (8) 139-9; West Reading 2nds (5) 198 lost to Checkendon (39) 202-3 by seven wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Mortimer WE

10

5

4

0

1

252

28.

Emmbrook & B

10

5

1

3

1

243

27.0

Ibis Mapledurham

10

5

4

1

0

260

26.0

Goring

10

6

1

3

0

254

25.4

Bradfield

10

5

3

3

1

223

24.7

Checkendon

10

3

0

3

1

221

24.5

Sulham & Ufton 2

10

4

1

4

1

185

20.5

Peppard SR 2

10

1

4

5

0

144

14.4

Farley Hill

10

1

3

6

0

144

14.4

West Reading 2

10

0

2

6

1

71

7.8

Division 2

Earley (37) 175-8 beat Crowthorne and Crown Wood (7) 174 by two wickets; Shinfield (35) 137-4 beat Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (6) 133 by six wickets; Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall 206-8 (37) beat Twyford and Ruscombe (8) 145 by 61 runs; Waltham St Lawrence (35) 255-9 beat Woodley (11) 232 by 23 runs; Warfield (8) 149 lost to Hawley (37) 150-5 by five wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Shinfield

10

8

1

1

0

306

30.6

Waltham St L

10

6

3

0

1

260

28.8

Twyford & Rus

10

4

1

4

1

208

23.1

Earley

10

4

2

3

1

204

22.6

Hawley

10

3

5

2

0

204

20.4

Stratfield/HW

10

4

1

5

0

189

18.9

Crow & CW 2

10

4

2

4

0

177

17.7

Woodley 2

10

2

1

5

1

152

16.8

Warfield

10

2

1

7

0

132

13.2

Emm & Bear 2

10

1

2

6

1

104

11.5

Division 3

Bradfield 2nds (15) 195-9 losing draw to Welford Park 2nds (26) 220-7; Mortimer (5) 96 lost to Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (31) 106 by 10 wickets; Purley 3rds (2) 140 lost to West Reading 3rds (35) 143-0 by 10 wickets; Ruislip Victoria 2nds (0), Sandhurst 2nds (30), match conceded by Ruislip Victoria.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

West Reading 3

9

7

0

1

1

250

31.2

Sandhurst 2

9

6

1

1

1

238

29.7

Welford Park 2

9

5

2

2

0

228

25.3

Knowl Hill

8

4

1

2

1

157

22.4

Bradfield 2

9

3

2

4

0

180

20.0

Purley 3

9

4

1

4

0

164

18.2

Peppard SR 3

9

2

2

4

0

135

15.0

Ruislip Victoria 2

9

1

1

7

0

60

6.6

Mortimer

9

0

2

6

1

30

3.7

Division 4

Binfield 3rds (36) 279-5 beat Shinfield 2nds (7) 278-9 by five wickets; Emmbrook and Bearwood 3rds (0), Crowthorne and Crown Wood 3rds (30), match conceded by Emmbrook and Bearwood; Mortimer West End 2nds (34) 195 beat West Reading 4ths (7) 139 by 56 runs; Sulhamstead and Ufton 3rds (14) 201-9 losing draw to Falkland Development (26) 235-7.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Shinfield 2

9

4

2

2

1

217

27.1

Crow & CW 3

9

6

1

1

1

200

25.0

Mortimer WE 2

9

5

1

3

0

205

22.7

Sulham & U 3

9

5

1

3

0

201

22.3

Falkland Dev

9

3

4

2

0

170

18.8

West Reading 4

8

4

0

4

0

137

17.1

Waltham St L 2

8

2

2

3

1

108

15.4

Binfield 3

8

1

1

5

1

103

14.7

Emm & Bear 3

9

0

2

7

0

34

3.7

