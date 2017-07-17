Kimber in fine form with ball

AN astonishing run chase by READING UNIVERSITY STAFF inflicted a third defeat of the season on PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS on Sunday, the hosts going down by four wickets.

Unicorns captain Fergus Nutt (72) and Tom Wright (58) raced along at 10 an over for the opening eight as they looked set to post an insurmountable total.

Their departure was followed by that of Jake Leach, bowled by his Saturday Kidmore End clubmate and friend Umer Farooqi, but Scott Harris (44) and Richard Ashton (52 retired) pushed the Unicorns along.

However, a lower order collapse meant they were only able to reach 266-7 in 40 overs, arguably slightly underpar on a good Peppard Common wicket.

Farooqi (108) certainly found it to his liking as he hammered a blistering century inside 19 overs, and with drinks taken and the staff on 159-1 after 20 overs, it appeared the visitors would cruise to victory.

However, there was a twist in the tale when spin twins Josh Perkins (2-37) and the fit-again Chris Humphreys (3-33) ran through the middle order, only for Ali Zia (31 not out) and Abid (41 not out) to fashion a match-winning seventh-wicket stand which secured victory with nine balls to spare.

Matt Kimber put in a captain’s display with the ball as PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAS beat the RICHARD DENNER XI by five wickets.

U12 James Watts took an early wicket, but it then turned into Kimber’s game as he recorded figures of 5-2 after four overs with his beguiling mix of left arm swing and seam.

The visitors did recover somewhat, causing Kimber to have to bowl a further two overs which meant he ended with remarkable figures of 5-4, but Callum Ravden claimed 2-6 and Chris Lee bagged a wicket as the Denner XI were bowled out for 167.

Peppard Stoke Row slipped to 25-3 in reply, but the experienced Andy Watts (34 retired) manipulated the ball around the on side and U14 Owen Ravden made an outstanding 41 opening.

Another youngster, Tom Brown, made a composed 18 not out, and with James Watts adding 16, the Maharajas continued their impressive season with a comfortable success.