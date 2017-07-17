Rolling in it

Hundreds have a splash about on the river at fun annual rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people made the most of the hot ... [more]
Monday, 17 July 2017
PEPPARD Stoke Row Cricket Club will receive £2,765 from South Oxfordshire District Council for a new roller.
Club chairman Gerry Bacon spoke in support of the application at a meeting of the council’s community grants panel last month.
These funds will cover 37.5 per cent of the cost.
17 July 2017
More News:
Hundreds have a splash about on the river at fun annual rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people made the most of the hot ... [more]
POLL: Have your say