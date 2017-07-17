Tail-ender Powell hits winning runs for Stonor

MEDMENHAM batted first on a dusty Wittington House track and struggled to score early runs against miserly STONOR bowling on Sunday.

Pressured to hit out, S Bagswell went on the attack to John Powell’s crafty outswingers, but soon top-edged a high catch to Rowan Austin for 31. This was the first of three wickets to fall on 48, exposing Medmenham’s youthful middle order.

J Gillen (26) and A Bussell (14) ran hard but Stonor’s fielding was energetic and included a single-stump run-out by Ian Cripps at cover. Off-spinner Chris Maidlow controlled the flow of runs and although young H Bussell (11 not out) finished with consecutive pulls for four, 156-9 off 40 overs looked well below par.

Stonor began watchfully to the twirl of Maz, and P Baxter picked off both openers at the other end. This brought Stonor captain Marc Lovatt to the crease and he set about the bowling in his traditional agricultural style, supported by Kavanagh (12) and Connolly (14), striking the pavilion with two huge hits. Bowler A Bussell eventually had Lovatt stumped for 53.

It was left to Stonor’s long tail to see them home in a nail-biting finish with number 11 Powell (14 not out) swatting a rare loose ball from Tierney (2-42) over square leg for the winning runs.