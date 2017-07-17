Podolski gets into the swing

HOLYPORT chose to bat on another hot Sunday for a 40 overs friendly at CHECKENDON but were unprepared for some devastating left arm swing from opener Alex Podolski who took 5-10 in six overs.

Tony Breakspear was removed from the attack with 3-4 in two overs as the visitors lost five wickets without a run on the board.

Seven of the first eight Holyport players registered ducks before a partial recovery saw them reach 58 all out.

The Checkendon batsmen experienced no such problems as opener Sunny Dehal hit 46 not out in 11.3 overs ensuring a nine-wicket win.

HOLYPORT

A Ali, b Podolski 0 D Clark, c Wilson, b Breakspear 0 J Ticehurst, c Dehal, b Podolski 0 T Kanti, c Gray, b Breakspear 0 C Ticehurst, b Podolski 0 P Jheeta, b Breakspear 0 T Hayes, c Wilson, b Pazir 4 P Ingham, b Podolski 0 M Griffiths, not out 12 Z Rasool, c Wilson, b Podolski 12 H Sullivan, lbw, b J Gray 10 Extras 20 — TOTAL 58

Best bowling: A Podolski 5-10, T Breakspear 3-4.

CHECKENDON