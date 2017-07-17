Monday, 17 July 2017

Podolski gets into the swing

HOLYPORT chose to bat on another hot Sunday for a 40 overs friendly at CHECKENDON but were unprepared for some devastating left arm swing from opener Alex Podolski who took 5-10 in six overs.

Tony Breakspear was removed from the attack with 3-4 in two overs as the visitors lost five wickets without a run on the board.

Seven of the first eight Holyport players registered ducks before a partial recovery saw them reach 58 all out.

The Checkendon batsmen experienced no such problems as opener Sunny Dehal hit 46 not out in 11.3 overs ensuring a nine-wicket win.

HOLYPORT

A Ali, b Podolski

0

D Clark, c Wilson, b Breakspear

0

J Ticehurst, c Dehal, b Podolski

0

T Kanti, c Gray, b Breakspear

0

C Ticehurst, b Podolski

0

P Jheeta, b Breakspear

0

T Hayes, c Wilson, b Pazir

4

P Ingham, b Podolski

0

M Griffiths, not out

12

Z Rasool, c Wilson, b Podolski

12

H Sullivan, lbw, b J Gray

10

Extras

20

TOTAL

58

Best bowling: A Podolski 5-10, T Breakspear 3-4.

CHECKENDON

I Dehal, not out

46

S Arrowsmith, run out

4

D Wilson, not out

9

Extras

3

TOTAL (1 wkt)

62

