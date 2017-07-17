Podolski gets into the swing

Hundreds have a splash about on the river at fun annual rag regatta
Monday, 17 July 2017
HOLYPORT chose to bat on another hot Sunday for a 40 overs friendly at CHECKENDON but were unprepared for some devastating left arm swing from opener Alex Podolski who took 5-10 in six overs.
Tony Breakspear was removed from the attack with 3-4 in two overs as the visitors lost five wickets without a run on the board.
Seven of the first eight Holyport players registered ducks before a partial recovery saw them reach 58 all out.
The Checkendon batsmen experienced no such problems as opener Sunny Dehal hit 46 not out in 11.3 overs ensuring a nine-wicket win.
HOLYPORT
|
A Ali, b Podolski
|
0
|
D Clark, c Wilson, b Breakspear
|
0
|
J Ticehurst, c Dehal, b Podolski
|
0
|
T Kanti, c Gray, b Breakspear
|
0
|
C Ticehurst, b Podolski
|
0
|
P Jheeta, b Breakspear
|
0
|
T Hayes, c Wilson, b Pazir
|
4
|
P Ingham, b Podolski
|
0
|
M Griffiths, not out
|
12
|
Z Rasool, c Wilson, b Podolski
|
12
|
H Sullivan, lbw, b J Gray
|
10
|
Extras
|
20
|
—
|
TOTAL
|
58
Best bowling: A Podolski 5-10, T Breakspear 3-4.
CHECKENDON
|
I Dehal, not out
|
46
|
S Arrowsmith, run out
|
4
|
D Wilson, not out
|
9
|
Extras
|
3
|
—
|
TOTAL (1 wkt)
|
62
17 July 2017
