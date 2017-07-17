Brothers' swift knocks help set winning target

HALF-CENTURIES from brothers, Harry and Toby Swift, led CRAZIES HILL to their first victory of the season at NETTLEBED on Sunday.

Having lost the toss and been asked to bat, Crazies began steadily as S Butler and Latter found some swing. However, both Harry Swift and Noyes looked comfortable, until Noyes pulled a full toss from M Butler straight to Warner at long leg.

As Toby Swift joined his brother, Crazies innings began to gain momentum. Having seen off the opening bowlers, both batsmen began to score fluently, with a series of flowing off drives and savage pulls.

After a stand of 119, Harry tried to attack Osman once too often and was clean bowled for 70. Toby continued to take the attack to the bowlers, but having lost Allen, was caught at long on off Russell for 67.

Crazies Hill’s lower order looked to score some quick runs, but struggled as Osman and Russell took wickets, leaving them to limp past 200.

Nettlebed’s innings began confidently as Warner took on Searle, pulling and driving fluently in the opening over. When Crazies’ captain Stuart, dropped a simple change in Searle’s second over, the visitors wondered if this was going to be their day. However, Edwards – who had been given the life – was bowled by a good ball from Margrie that bounced and turned, clipping off stump, in the following over.

With Nettlebed unable to score off Margrie, they took the attack to Searle. However, Warner top-edged a pull shot straight to Noyes at deep square leg.

With Margrie enticing Buxton into a false drive to Harry Swift and Young doing likewise off Searle, wickets began to tumble. Simmons pulled a half tracker from Searle directly to Allen at mid-wicket and Osman, having carted one over cow corner for six, tried to do so again, but was caught at short third man by Margrie to give Searle his fourth wicket.

With Nettlebed struggling at 36-6, they tried to fight back through S Butler, but wickets continued to fall at the other end as Pritchard-Gordon, Allen and Shipard wrapped up the innings for 60, leaving Crazies Hill comfortable winners by 143 runs.

CRAZIES HILL

H Swift, b Osman 70 D Noyes, c Warner, b M Butler 18 T Swift, c Warner, b Russell 67 M Allan, b Osman 4 I Stuart, not out 6 T Margrie, c Buxton, b Russell 4 D Shipard, b Osman 0 S Hanton, b Osman 2 A Searle, not out 0 Extras 32 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 203

Best bowling: A Osman 4-32, J Russell 2-47.

NETTLEBED

A Warner, c Noyes, b Searle 15 T Edwards, b Margrie 4 D Buxton, c H Swift, b Margrie 1 R Simmons, c Allen, b Searle 4 C Young, c H Swift, b Searle 0 A Osman, c Margrie, b Searle 13 S Butler, not out 17 M Butler, lbw, b Pritchard-Gordon 0 J Latter, b Pritchard-Gordon 4 J Russell, b Allen 0 S Mackie, b Shipard 0 Extras 2 — TOTAL 60

Best bowling: A Searle 4-36, T Margrie 2-1, T Pritchard-Gordon 2-14.