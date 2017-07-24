Monday, 24 July 2017

HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

Banbury (24) 96-4 beat Horspath (4) 94 by six wickets; Burnham (6) 141-9 drew with Henley (14) 172-5; Finchampstead (10) 248-6 lost to Tring Park (25) 254-7 by three wickets; Great and Little Tew (7) 184-9 lost to Slough (25) 186-5 by five wickets; High Wycombe (7) 108-9 drew with Oxford (15) 235-7; .

P

W

D

T

A/C

L

B

Ps

Henley

11

6

2

1

0

2

31

189

Finchampstead

11

5

2

0

0

4

48

169

H Wycombe

11

5

2

0

0

4

49

165

Banbury

11

5

2

1

0

3

30

162

Horspath

11

5

2

0

0

4

36

152

Oxford

11

4

2

0

1

4

47

144

Tring Park

11

4

1

0

0

6

36

134

Slough

11

3

3

0

1

4

50

130

Great & LT

11

3

2

0

0

6

39

110

Burnham

11

3

2

0

0

6

51

67

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 1

Cove (25) 144-3 beat Finchampstead 2nds (5) 140 by seven wickets; Gerrards Cross (25) 212-6 beat Cookham Dean (13) 210-8 by four wickets; Boyne Hill (25) 215-6 beat Henley 2nds (13) 209-9 by four wickets; Wokingham (25) 141-2 beat Marlow (5) 138 by eight wickets; Stoke Green (6) 105-9 drew with Falkland (9) 148.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wokingham

11

9

0

2

0

11

221

Cove

11

7

2

2

0

40

190

Boyne Hill

11

6

1

4

0

41

181

Stoke Green

11

6

1

4

0

34

174

Gerrards Cross

11

5

1

5

0

56

161

Falkland

11

5

2

4

0

44

154

Cookham Dean

11

3

2

6

0

77

142

Marlow

11

3

2

6

0

65

130

Henley 2

11

3

1

7

0

64

129

Finchampstead 2

11

1

2

8

0

68

93

Division 2A

Windsor (25) 152-7 beat Bagshot (7) 147 by three wickets; Chesham 2nds (25) 221-8 beat Kidmore End (6) 149 by 72 runs; Maidenhead and Bray (25) 181-5 beat Eversley (10) 178 by five wickets; North Maidenhead (25) 170-3 beat Harefield 2nds (7) 166-8 by seven wickets; Kew (25) 90-5 beat Hayes (2) 86 by five wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

N Maidenhead

11

8

0

3

0

23

203

Kew

11

7

1

3

0

34

193

Kidmore End

11

7

0

4

0

29

184

Hayes

11

6

1

4

0

33

168

Windsor

11

8

1

2

0

37

152

Chesham 2

11

4

2

5

0

46

136

Eversley

11

3

2

6

0

64

134

Maid & Bray

11

3

1

6

1

63

133

Bagshot

11

4

0

6

1

38

130

Harefield 2

11

0

0

11

0

63

61

Division 3A

Falkland 2nds (5) 87 lost to Purley (25) 215 by 128 runs; Wargrave (25) 183-8 beat Finchampstead 3rds (12) 179-9 by two wickets; Cove 2nds (25) 74-1 beat Newbury (0) 73 by nine wickets; Wokingham 2nds (25) 161-3 beat Chiswick and Whitton (7) 159 by seven wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wargrave

10

7

2

1

0

34

209

Wokingham 2

9

6

2

1

0

34

184

Purley

10

5

1

3

1

34

166

Finchampstead 3

10

5

1

4

0

38

163

Cove 2

10

3

2

5

0

67

142

Fleet

9

3

3

3

0

56

131

Falkland 2

10

1

6

3

0

92

117

Chiswick & Whit

10

2

2

5

1

39

96

Newbury

10

1

1

8

0

52

77

Division 5B

Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 136-3 beat Bracknell (5) 133 by seven wickets; Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (8) 153 lost to Slough 4ths (25) 184 by 31 runs; Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (25) 193-6 beat Falkland 3rds (11) 192 by four wickets; Wargrave 2nds (25) 217-7 beat Henley 3rds (13) 214 by three wickets; Wokingham 3rds (25) 202-2 beat Aldershot (11) 201 by eight wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Boyne Hill 2

11

7

3

1

0

51

226

Maid & Bray 2

11

7

0

4

0

24

199

Aldershot 2

11

6

1

3

1

34

191

Henley 3

11

6

1

4

0

39

189

Wokingham 3

11

5

2

4

0

49

174

Slough 4

11

5

1

4

1

37

169

Falkland 3

11

4

1

6

0

64

164

Wargrave 2

11

4

1

5

1

47

154

Bracknell

11

3

0

8

0

63

138

Chiswick & W 2

11

0

2

8

1

94

94

Division 7A

Fleet 2nds (25) 108-3 beat Bracknell 2nds (5) 106 by seven wickets; Wokingham 4ths (25) 162-6 beat Eversley 3rds (11) 161 by four wickets; Kidmore End 2nds (14) 253-8 drew with North Maidenhead 3rds (9) 207-8; Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (5) 69 lost to Theale and Tilehurst 2nds (25) 139 by 70 runs; Newbury 2nds (25) 41-0 beat Thatcham Town 3rds (0) 39 by 10 wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Theale & T 2

11

8

1

2

0

29

229

Fleet 2

11

6

2

3

0

31

181

Kidmore End 2

11

4

4

3

0

80

180

N Maidenhead 3

11

5

3

3

0

52

177

Newbury 2

11

5

1

5

0

32

157

Wokingham 4

11

4

2

4

1

50

157

Maid & Bray 3

11

4

1

5

1

33

140

Bracknell 2

11

4

0

7

0

36

136

Eversley 3

11

3

2

5

1

48

130

Thatcham T 3

11

1

2

7

1

36

63

Division 9A

Cove 5ths (5) 114 lost to Eversley 4ths (25) 150-7 by 36 runs; Kidmore End 3rds (10) 198-7 drew with Thatcham Town 4ths (13) 207; Wokingham 5ths (12) 216-8 drew with Cookham Dean 4ths (8) 159-4; Yateley 4ths (7) 110-6, Wargrave (13) 190-7, match abandoned.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wokingham 5

10

7

3

0

0

40

140

Wargrave 3

10

6

2

1

1

44

144

Newbury 3

9

4

0

4

1

35

92

Kidmore End 3

10

3

1

5

1

40

97

Eversley 4

10

4

0

5

1

0

102

Cove 5

10

2

0

7

1

35

62

Cookham Dean 4

10

4

3

2

1

22

54

Yateley 4

10

3

0

6

1

12

59

Thatcham Town 4

9

2

1

5

1

26

43

MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE

Division 1

Binfield (4) 96, Wraysbury (30) 274-8; Chalfont St Giles (5) 73, Taplow (28) 153; Littlewick Green (9) 158, Harpsden (30) 202-9; Pinkneys Green (9) 131, Braywood (27) 147.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Wraysbury

10

0

9

1

0

282

Binfield

10

0

7

2

1

240

Harpsden

10

1

7

0

2

207

Taplow

10

0

5

2

3

193

White Waltham

10

0

4

2

4

162

Braywood

10

0

3

4

3

136

Chalfont St Giles

10

0

3

1

6

130

Penn & TG

10

0

1

2

6

112

Pinkneys Green

10

1

1

0

7

98

Littlewick Green

10

0

1

0

9

85

Division 2

Amersham Hill (30) 244, Knotty Green (5) 56; Hurley (28) 164, Holyport (9) 138; Ley Hill (29) 190, Pinkneys Green 2nds (7) 124; Taplow 2nds (25) 180-5, Coleshill (6) 179; Wraysbury 2nds (9) 156-9, Binfield 2nds (16) 218.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Ley Hill

11

0

10

1

0

309

Wraysbury 2

10

0

6

1

3

211

Taplow 2

10

0

6

1

3

204

Binfield 2

10

0

5

2

3

193

Knotty Green

10

0

4

2

4

169

Hurley

10

0

4

1

5

149

Holyport

10

1

3

0

6

127

Amersham Hill

10

1

3

0

6

124

Pinkneys Green 2

10

1

2

1

6

104

Coleshill

11

1

1

1

8

86

Division 3

Braywood 2nds (25) 151-7, Winchmore Hill (6) 150; Harpsden 2nds (0) 54, Chalfont St Giles 2nds (25) 55-0; Pinner (6) 151, Little Marlow (25) 154-6.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Pinner

11

0

7

3

1

243

Little Marlow

10

1

6

2

1

199

Winchmore Hill

11

0

5

2

4

189

Denham

10

1

5

2

2

185

Harpsden 2

10

0

5

3

2

172

Chalfont St G 2

10

1

5

0

4

164

Braywood 2

10

1

3

0

6

137

White Waltham 2

10

1

3

0

6

122

The Lee

10

1

2

0

7

107

Penn & TG 2

10

0

1

0

9

63

Division 4

Holyport 2nds (27) 130, Hurley 2nds (5) 67; Knotty Green 2nds (30) 222-5, Littlewick Green 2nds (10) 214; Little Marlow 2nds (6) 131-8, Amersham Hill/The Lee (16) 284-8.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Knotty Green 2

9

1

5

2

1

188

Holyport 2

8

0

6

2

0

176

Pinner 2

8

0

4

1

3

142

Hurley 2

8

0

2

4

1

106

Amersham/Lee 2

7

0

2

1

4

90

Denham 2

6

1

2

1

2

82

Little Marlow 2

8

0

0

4

4

76

Littlewick Green 2

8

0

0

1

7

34

WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE

Premier Division

Berkshire County Sports (36) 102-4 beat Crowthorne and Crown Wood (2) 99 by six wickets; Peppard Stoke Row (17) 234-7 losing draw to Welford Park (25) 274-9; Ruislip Victoria (35) 138-4 beat Sandhurst (6) 137 by six wickets; Sulhamstead and Ufton (37) 111-3 beat Woodcote (4) 110 by seven wickets; West Reading (37) 165-2 beat Woodley (4) 164 by eight wickets..

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Sulhamstead & U

11

9

0

1

0

342

34.2

West Reading

11

6

3

1

1

281

28.1

Berkshire CS

11

6

1

3

1

259

25.9

Peppard SR

11

6

1

3

1

256

25.6

Crow & CW

11

5

0

5

1

191

19.1

Sandhurst

11

4

1

5

1

187

18.7

Woodcote

11

2

3

5

1

168

16.8

Ruislip Victoria

11

3

1

6

1

158

15.8

Welford Park

11

1

3

6

1

126

12.6

Woodley

11

1

1

7

1

88

8.8

Division 1

Bradfield (38) 93-2 beat Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (3) 91 by eight wickets; Checkendon (7) 94 lost to Sulhamstead and Ufton 2nds (32) 140 by 47 runs; Farley Hill (35) 157-6 beat Emmbrook and Bearwood (10) 153 by four wickets; Ibis Mapledurham (9) 135 lost to West Reading 2nds (32) 143 by eight runs; Mortimer West End (5) 91 lost to Goring (39) 203 by 112 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Goring

11

7

1

3

0

293

26.6

Bradfield

11

6

1

3

1

261

26.1

Mortimer WE

11

5

4

1

0

257

25.7

Emm & Bear

11

5

1

4

1

249

24.9

Ibis Mapledurham

11

5

4

2

1

269

24.4

Checkendon

11

3

3

4

1

228

22.8

Sulham & Ufton 2

11

5

1

4

0

217

21.7

Farley Hill

11

2

3

6

1

179

16.2

Peppard SR 2

11

1

4

6

1

147

13.3

West Reading 2

11

1

2

6

0

103

10.3

Division 2

Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (4) 184 lost to Waltham St Lawrence (35) 190-0 by 10 wickets; Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (6) 159-9 lost to Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (36) 161-3 by seven wickets; Hawley (2) 99 lost to Earley (34) 100-4 by six wickets; Twyford and Ruscombe (3) 102 lost to Shinfield (35) 307-5 by 205 runs; Woodley 2nds (37) 237 beat Warfield (11) 133 by 104 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Shinfield

11

9

1

1

0

341

31.0

Waltham St L

11

7

3

0

1

295

29.5

Earley

11

5

2

3

0

238

23.8

Twyford & Rus

11

4

1

5

1

211

21.1

Stratfield T/HW

11

5

1

5

1

225

20.4

Woodley 2

11

3

2

5

1

189

18.9

Hawley

11

3

5

3

0

206

18.7

Crow & CW 2

11

4

2

5

1

181

16.4

Warfield

11

2

1

8

0

143

13.0

Emm & Bear 2

11

1

2

7

0

110

11.0

Division 3

Knowl Hill (33) 174-9 beat Bradfield 2nds (10) 135 by 39 runs; Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (30), Ruislip Victoria 2nds (0), match conceded by Peppard Stoke Row 3rds; Sandhurst 2nds (36) 196-4 beat Purley 3rds 60 194-7 by six wickets; West Reading 3rds (30), Mortimer (0), conceded by Mortimer.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

West Reading 3

10

8

0

1

0

280

31.1

Sandhurst 2

10

7

1

1

1

274

30.4

Welford Park 2

9

5

2

2

1

228

25.3

Knowl Hill

9

5

1

2

1

190

23.7

Bradfield 2

10

3

2

5

0

190

19.0

Purley 3

10

4

1

5

1

170

17.0

Peppard SR 3

10

3

2

4

0

165

16.5

Ruislip Vic 2

10

1

1

8

0

60

6.0

Mortimer

10

0

2

7

0

30

3.3

Division 4

Crowthorne and Crown Wood 3rds (0) 99 lost to Binfield 3rds (35) 100-1 by nine wickets; Falkland Development (6) 152 lost to Mortimer West End 2nds (35) 153-7 by three wickets; Waltham St Lawrence 2nds (30), Emmbrook and Bearwood (0), conceded by Emmbrook and Bearwood; West Reading 4ths (7) 247-7 lost to Sulhamstead and Ufton 3rds (33) 251-4 by six wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Shinfield 2

9

4

2

2

0

217

27.1

Mortimer WE 2

10

6

1

3

0

240

24.0

Sulham & Ufton 3

10

6

1

3

1

234

23.4

Crow & CW 3

10

6

1

2

0

200

22.2

Falkland Dev

10

3

4

3

0

176

17.6

Waltham St L 2

9

3

2

3

1

138

17.2

Binfield 3

9

2

1

5

0

137

17.1

West Reading 4

9

4

0

5

1

144

16.0

Emm & Bear 3

10

0

2

8

1

34

3.4

