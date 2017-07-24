Rainbows still shine after first term with new management
GORING'S Rainbows group has enjoyed a successful
Monday, 24 July 2017
HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE
Division 1
Banbury (24) 96-4 beat Horspath (4) 94 by six wickets; Burnham (6) 141-9 drew with Henley (14) 172-5; Finchampstead (10) 248-6 lost to Tring Park (25) 254-7 by three wickets; Great and Little Tew (7) 184-9 lost to Slough (25) 186-5 by five wickets; High Wycombe (7) 108-9 drew with Oxford (15) 235-7; .
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
T
|
A/C
|
L
|
B
|
Ps
|
Henley
|
11
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
31
|
189
|
Finchampstead
|
11
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
48
|
169
|
H Wycombe
|
11
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
49
|
165
|
Banbury
|
11
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
30
|
162
|
Horspath
|
11
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
36
|
152
|
Oxford
|
11
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
47
|
144
|
Tring Park
|
11
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
36
|
134
|
Slough
|
11
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
50
|
130
|
Great & LT
|
11
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
39
|
110
|
Burnham
|
11
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
51
|
67
MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE
Division 1
Cove (25) 144-3 beat Finchampstead 2nds (5) 140 by seven wickets; Gerrards Cross (25) 212-6 beat Cookham Dean (13) 210-8 by four wickets; Boyne Hill (25) 215-6 beat Henley 2nds (13) 209-9 by four wickets; Wokingham (25) 141-2 beat Marlow (5) 138 by eight wickets; Stoke Green (6) 105-9 drew with Falkland (9) 148.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wokingham
|
11
|
9
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
11
|
221
|
Cove
|
11
|
7
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
40
|
190
|
Boyne Hill
|
11
|
6
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
41
|
181
|
Stoke Green
|
11
|
6
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
34
|
174
|
Gerrards Cross
|
11
|
5
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
56
|
161
|
Falkland
|
11
|
5
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
44
|
154
|
Cookham Dean
|
11
|
3
|
2
|
6
|
0
|
77
|
142
|
Marlow
|
11
|
3
|
2
|
6
|
0
|
65
|
130
|
Henley 2
|
11
|
3
|
1
|
7
|
0
|
64
|
129
|
Finchampstead 2
|
11
|
1
|
2
|
8
|
0
|
68
|
93
Division 2A
Windsor (25) 152-7 beat Bagshot (7) 147 by three wickets; Chesham 2nds (25) 221-8 beat Kidmore End (6) 149 by 72 runs; Maidenhead and Bray (25) 181-5 beat Eversley (10) 178 by five wickets; North Maidenhead (25) 170-3 beat Harefield 2nds (7) 166-8 by seven wickets; Kew (25) 90-5 beat Hayes (2) 86 by five wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
N Maidenhead
|
11
|
8
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
23
|
203
|
Kew
|
11
|
7
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
34
|
193
|
Kidmore End
|
11
|
7
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
29
|
184
|
Hayes
|
11
|
6
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
33
|
168
|
Windsor
|
11
|
8
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
37
|
152
|
Chesham 2
|
11
|
4
|
2
|
5
|
0
|
46
|
136
|
Eversley
|
11
|
3
|
2
|
6
|
0
|
64
|
134
|
Maid & Bray
|
11
|
3
|
1
|
6
|
1
|
63
|
133
|
Bagshot
|
11
|
4
|
0
|
6
|
1
|
38
|
130
|
Harefield 2
|
11
|
0
|
0
|
11
|
0
|
63
|
61
Division 3A
Falkland 2nds (5) 87 lost to Purley (25) 215 by 128 runs; Wargrave (25) 183-8 beat Finchampstead 3rds (12) 179-9 by two wickets; Cove 2nds (25) 74-1 beat Newbury (0) 73 by nine wickets; Wokingham 2nds (25) 161-3 beat Chiswick and Whitton (7) 159 by seven wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wargrave
|
10
|
7
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
34
|
209
|
Wokingham 2
|
9
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
34
|
184
|
Purley
|
10
|
5
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
34
|
166
|
Finchampstead 3
|
10
|
5
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
38
|
163
|
Cove 2
|
10
|
3
|
2
|
5
|
0
|
67
|
142
|
Fleet
|
9
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
56
|
131
|
Falkland 2
|
10
|
1
|
6
|
3
|
0
|
92
|
117
|
Chiswick & Whit
|
10
|
2
|
2
|
5
|
1
|
39
|
96
|
Newbury
|
10
|
1
|
1
|
8
|
0
|
52
|
77
Division 5B
Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 136-3 beat Bracknell (5) 133 by seven wickets; Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (8) 153 lost to Slough 4ths (25) 184 by 31 runs; Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (25) 193-6 beat Falkland 3rds (11) 192 by four wickets; Wargrave 2nds (25) 217-7 beat Henley 3rds (13) 214 by three wickets; Wokingham 3rds (25) 202-2 beat Aldershot (11) 201 by eight wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Boyne Hill 2
|
11
|
7
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
51
|
226
|
Maid & Bray 2
|
11
|
7
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
24
|
199
|
Aldershot 2
|
11
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
34
|
191
|
Henley 3
|
11
|
6
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
39
|
189
|
Wokingham 3
|
11
|
5
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
49
|
174
|
Slough 4
|
11
|
5
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
37
|
169
|
Falkland 3
|
11
|
4
|
1
|
6
|
0
|
64
|
164
|
Wargrave 2
|
11
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
47
|
154
|
Bracknell
|
11
|
3
|
0
|
8
|
0
|
63
|
138
|
Chiswick & W 2
|
11
|
0
|
2
|
8
|
1
|
94
|
94
Division 7A
Fleet 2nds (25) 108-3 beat Bracknell 2nds (5) 106 by seven wickets; Wokingham 4ths (25) 162-6 beat Eversley 3rds (11) 161 by four wickets; Kidmore End 2nds (14) 253-8 drew with North Maidenhead 3rds (9) 207-8; Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (5) 69 lost to Theale and Tilehurst 2nds (25) 139 by 70 runs; Newbury 2nds (25) 41-0 beat Thatcham Town 3rds (0) 39 by 10 wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Theale & T 2
|
11
|
8
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
29
|
229
|
Fleet 2
|
11
|
6
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
31
|
181
|
Kidmore End 2
|
11
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
80
|
180
|
N Maidenhead 3
|
11
|
5
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
52
|
177
|
Newbury 2
|
11
|
5
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
32
|
157
|
Wokingham 4
|
11
|
4
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
50
|
157
|
Maid & Bray 3
|
11
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
33
|
140
|
Bracknell 2
|
11
|
4
|
0
|
7
|
0
|
36
|
136
|
Eversley 3
|
11
|
3
|
2
|
5
|
1
|
48
|
130
|
Thatcham T 3
|
11
|
1
|
2
|
7
|
1
|
36
|
63
Division 9A
Cove 5ths (5) 114 lost to Eversley 4ths (25) 150-7 by 36 runs; Kidmore End 3rds (10) 198-7 drew with Thatcham Town 4ths (13) 207; Wokingham 5ths (12) 216-8 drew with Cookham Dean 4ths (8) 159-4; Yateley 4ths (7) 110-6, Wargrave (13) 190-7, match abandoned.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wokingham 5
|
10
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
40
|
140
|
Wargrave 3
|
10
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
44
|
144
|
Newbury 3
|
9
|
4
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
35
|
92
|
Kidmore End 3
|
10
|
3
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
40
|
97
|
Eversley 4
|
10
|
4
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
102
|
Cove 5
|
10
|
2
|
0
|
7
|
1
|
35
|
62
|
Cookham Dean 4
|
10
|
4
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
22
|
54
|
Yateley 4
|
10
|
3
|
0
|
6
|
1
|
12
|
59
|
Thatcham Town 4
|
9
|
2
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
26
|
43
MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE
Division 1
Binfield (4) 96, Wraysbury (30) 274-8; Chalfont St Giles (5) 73, Taplow (28) 153; Littlewick Green (9) 158, Harpsden (30) 202-9; Pinkneys Green (9) 131, Braywood (27) 147.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Wraysbury
|
10
|
0
|
9
|
1
|
0
|
282
|
Binfield
|
10
|
0
|
7
|
2
|
1
|
240
|
Harpsden
|
10
|
1
|
7
|
0
|
2
|
207
|
Taplow
|
10
|
0
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
193
|
White Waltham
|
10
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
4
|
162
|
Braywood
|
10
|
0
|
3
|
4
|
3
|
136
|
Chalfont St Giles
|
10
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
6
|
130
|
Penn & TG
|
10
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
112
|
Pinkneys Green
|
10
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
98
|
Littlewick Green
|
10
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
9
|
85
Division 2
Amersham Hill (30) 244, Knotty Green (5) 56; Hurley (28) 164, Holyport (9) 138; Ley Hill (29) 190, Pinkneys Green 2nds (7) 124; Taplow 2nds (25) 180-5, Coleshill (6) 179; Wraysbury 2nds (9) 156-9, Binfield 2nds (16) 218.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Ley Hill
|
11
|
0
|
10
|
1
|
0
|
309
|
Wraysbury 2
|
10
|
0
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
211
|
Taplow 2
|
10
|
0
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
204
|
Binfield 2
|
10
|
0
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
193
|
Knotty Green
|
10
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
4
|
169
|
Hurley
|
10
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
149
|
Holyport
|
10
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
6
|
127
|
Amersham Hill
|
10
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
6
|
124
|
Pinkneys Green 2
|
10
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
6
|
104
|
Coleshill
|
11
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
8
|
86
Division 3
Braywood 2nds (25) 151-7, Winchmore Hill (6) 150; Harpsden 2nds (0) 54, Chalfont St Giles 2nds (25) 55-0; Pinner (6) 151, Little Marlow (25) 154-6.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Pinner
|
11
|
0
|
7
|
3
|
1
|
243
|
Little Marlow
|
10
|
1
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
199
|
Winchmore Hill
|
11
|
0
|
5
|
2
|
4
|
189
|
Denham
|
10
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
2
|
185
|
Harpsden 2
|
10
|
0
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
172
|
Chalfont St G 2
|
10
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
4
|
164
|
Braywood 2
|
10
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
6
|
137
|
White Waltham 2
|
10
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
6
|
122
|
The Lee
|
10
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
7
|
107
|
Penn & TG 2
|
10
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
9
|
63
Division 4
Holyport 2nds (27) 130, Hurley 2nds (5) 67; Knotty Green 2nds (30) 222-5, Littlewick Green 2nds (10) 214; Little Marlow 2nds (6) 131-8, Amersham Hill/The Lee (16) 284-8.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Knotty Green 2
|
9
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
188
|
Holyport 2
|
8
|
0
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
176
|
Pinner 2
|
8
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
142
|
Hurley 2
|
8
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
106
|
Amersham/Lee 2
|
7
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
4
|
90
|
Denham 2
|
6
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
82
|
Little Marlow 2
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
4
|
76
|
Littlewick Green 2
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
7
|
34
WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE
Premier Division
Berkshire County Sports (36) 102-4 beat Crowthorne and Crown Wood (2) 99 by six wickets; Peppard Stoke Row (17) 234-7 losing draw to Welford Park (25) 274-9; Ruislip Victoria (35) 138-4 beat Sandhurst (6) 137 by six wickets; Sulhamstead and Ufton (37) 111-3 beat Woodcote (4) 110 by seven wickets; West Reading (37) 165-2 beat Woodley (4) 164 by eight wickets..
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Sulhamstead & U
|
11
|
9
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
342
|
34.2
|
West Reading
|
11
|
6
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
281
|
28.1
|
Berkshire CS
|
11
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
259
|
25.9
|
Peppard SR
|
11
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
256
|
25.6
|
Crow & CW
|
11
|
5
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
191
|
19.1
|
Sandhurst
|
11
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
187
|
18.7
|
Woodcote
|
11
|
2
|
3
|
5
|
1
|
168
|
16.8
|
Ruislip Victoria
|
11
|
3
|
1
|
6
|
1
|
158
|
15.8
|
Welford Park
|
11
|
1
|
3
|
6
|
1
|
126
|
12.6
|
Woodley
|
11
|
1
|
1
|
7
|
1
|
88
|
8.8
Division 1
Bradfield (38) 93-2 beat Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (3) 91 by eight wickets; Checkendon (7) 94 lost to Sulhamstead and Ufton 2nds (32) 140 by 47 runs; Farley Hill (35) 157-6 beat Emmbrook and Bearwood (10) 153 by four wickets; Ibis Mapledurham (9) 135 lost to West Reading 2nds (32) 143 by eight runs; Mortimer West End (5) 91 lost to Goring (39) 203 by 112 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Goring
|
11
|
7
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
293
|
26.6
|
Bradfield
|
11
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
261
|
26.1
|
Mortimer WE
|
11
|
5
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
257
|
25.7
|
Emm & Bear
|
11
|
5
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
249
|
24.9
|
Ibis Mapledurham
|
11
|
5
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
269
|
24.4
|
Checkendon
|
11
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
228
|
22.8
|
Sulham & Ufton 2
|
11
|
5
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
217
|
21.7
|
Farley Hill
|
11
|
2
|
3
|
6
|
1
|
179
|
16.2
|
Peppard SR 2
|
11
|
1
|
4
|
6
|
1
|
147
|
13.3
|
West Reading 2
|
11
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
0
|
103
|
10.3
Division 2
Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (4) 184 lost to Waltham St Lawrence (35) 190-0 by 10 wickets; Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (6) 159-9 lost to Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (36) 161-3 by seven wickets; Hawley (2) 99 lost to Earley (34) 100-4 by six wickets; Twyford and Ruscombe (3) 102 lost to Shinfield (35) 307-5 by 205 runs; Woodley 2nds (37) 237 beat Warfield (11) 133 by 104 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Shinfield
|
11
|
9
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
341
|
31.0
|
Waltham St L
|
11
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
295
|
29.5
|
Earley
|
11
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
238
|
23.8
|
Twyford & Rus
|
11
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
211
|
21.1
|
Stratfield T/HW
|
11
|
5
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
225
|
20.4
|
Woodley 2
|
11
|
3
|
2
|
5
|
1
|
189
|
18.9
|
Hawley
|
11
|
3
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
206
|
18.7
|
Crow & CW 2
|
11
|
4
|
2
|
5
|
1
|
181
|
16.4
|
Warfield
|
11
|
2
|
1
|
8
|
0
|
143
|
13.0
|
Emm & Bear 2
|
11
|
1
|
2
|
7
|
0
|
110
|
11.0
Division 3
Knowl Hill (33) 174-9 beat Bradfield 2nds (10) 135 by 39 runs; Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (30), Ruislip Victoria 2nds (0), match conceded by Peppard Stoke Row 3rds; Sandhurst 2nds (36) 196-4 beat Purley 3rds 60 194-7 by six wickets; West Reading 3rds (30), Mortimer (0), conceded by Mortimer.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
West Reading 3
|
10
|
8
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
280
|
31.1
|
Sandhurst 2
|
10
|
7
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
274
|
30.4
|
Welford Park 2
|
9
|
5
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
228
|
25.3
|
Knowl Hill
|
9
|
5
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
190
|
23.7
|
Bradfield 2
|
10
|
3
|
2
|
5
|
0
|
190
|
19.0
|
Purley 3
|
10
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
170
|
17.0
|
Peppard SR 3
|
10
|
3
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
165
|
16.5
|
Ruislip Vic 2
|
10
|
1
|
1
|
8
|
0
|
60
|
6.0
|
Mortimer
|
10
|
0
|
2
|
7
|
0
|
30
|
3.3
Division 4
Crowthorne and Crown Wood 3rds (0) 99 lost to Binfield 3rds (35) 100-1 by nine wickets; Falkland Development (6) 152 lost to Mortimer West End 2nds (35) 153-7 by three wickets; Waltham St Lawrence 2nds (30), Emmbrook and Bearwood (0), conceded by Emmbrook and Bearwood; West Reading 4ths (7) 247-7 lost to Sulhamstead and Ufton 3rds (33) 251-4 by six wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Shinfield 2
|
9
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
217
|
27.1
|
Mortimer WE 2
|
10
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
240
|
24.0
|
Sulham & Ufton 3
|
10
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
234
|
23.4
|
Crow & CW 3
|
10
|
6
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
200
|
22.2
|
Falkland Dev
|
10
|
3
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
176
|
17.6
|
Waltham St L 2
|
9
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
138
|
17.2
|
Binfield 3
|
9
|
2
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
137
|
17.1
|
West Reading 4
|
9
|
4
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
144
|
16.0
|
Emm & Bear 3
|
10
|
0
|
2
|
8
|
1
|
34
|
3.4
24 July 2017
GORING'S Rainbows group has enjoyed a successful
