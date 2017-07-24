HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

Banbury (24) 96-4 beat Horspath (4) 94 by six wickets; Burnham (6) 141-9 drew with Henley (14) 172-5; Finchampstead (10) 248-6 lost to Tring Park (25) 254-7 by three wickets; Great and Little Tew (7) 184-9 lost to Slough (25) 186-5 by five wickets; High Wycombe (7) 108-9 drew with Oxford (15) 235-7; .

P W D T A/C L B Ps Henley 11 6 2 1 0 2 31 189 Finchampstead 11 5 2 0 0 4 48 169 H Wycombe 11 5 2 0 0 4 49 165 Banbury 11 5 2 1 0 3 30 162 Horspath 11 5 2 0 0 4 36 152 Oxford 11 4 2 0 1 4 47 144 Tring Park 11 4 1 0 0 6 36 134 Slough 11 3 3 0 1 4 50 130 Great & LT 11 3 2 0 0 6 39 110 Burnham 11 3 2 0 0 6 51 67

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 1

Cove (25) 144-3 beat Finchampstead 2nds (5) 140 by seven wickets; Gerrards Cross (25) 212-6 beat Cookham Dean (13) 210-8 by four wickets; Boyne Hill (25) 215-6 beat Henley 2nds (13) 209-9 by four wickets; Wokingham (25) 141-2 beat Marlow (5) 138 by eight wickets; Stoke Green (6) 105-9 drew with Falkland (9) 148.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wokingham 11 9 0 2 0 11 221 Cove 11 7 2 2 0 40 190 Boyne Hill 11 6 1 4 0 41 181 Stoke Green 11 6 1 4 0 34 174 Gerrards Cross 11 5 1 5 0 56 161 Falkland 11 5 2 4 0 44 154 Cookham Dean 11 3 2 6 0 77 142 Marlow 11 3 2 6 0 65 130 Henley 2 11 3 1 7 0 64 129 Finchampstead 2 11 1 2 8 0 68 93

Division 2A

Windsor (25) 152-7 beat Bagshot (7) 147 by three wickets; Chesham 2nds (25) 221-8 beat Kidmore End (6) 149 by 72 runs; Maidenhead and Bray (25) 181-5 beat Eversley (10) 178 by five wickets; North Maidenhead (25) 170-3 beat Harefield 2nds (7) 166-8 by seven wickets; Kew (25) 90-5 beat Hayes (2) 86 by five wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps N Maidenhead 11 8 0 3 0 23 203 Kew 11 7 1 3 0 34 193 Kidmore End 11 7 0 4 0 29 184 Hayes 11 6 1 4 0 33 168 Windsor 11 8 1 2 0 37 152 Chesham 2 11 4 2 5 0 46 136 Eversley 11 3 2 6 0 64 134 Maid & Bray 11 3 1 6 1 63 133 Bagshot 11 4 0 6 1 38 130 Harefield 2 11 0 0 11 0 63 61

Division 3A

Falkland 2nds (5) 87 lost to Purley (25) 215 by 128 runs; Wargrave (25) 183-8 beat Finchampstead 3rds (12) 179-9 by two wickets; Cove 2nds (25) 74-1 beat Newbury (0) 73 by nine wickets; Wokingham 2nds (25) 161-3 beat Chiswick and Whitton (7) 159 by seven wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wargrave 10 7 2 1 0 34 209 Wokingham 2 9 6 2 1 0 34 184 Purley 10 5 1 3 1 34 166 Finchampstead 3 10 5 1 4 0 38 163 Cove 2 10 3 2 5 0 67 142 Fleet 9 3 3 3 0 56 131 Falkland 2 10 1 6 3 0 92 117 Chiswick & Whit 10 2 2 5 1 39 96 Newbury 10 1 1 8 0 52 77

Division 5B

Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 136-3 beat Bracknell (5) 133 by seven wickets; Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (8) 153 lost to Slough 4ths (25) 184 by 31 runs; Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (25) 193-6 beat Falkland 3rds (11) 192 by four wickets; Wargrave 2nds (25) 217-7 beat Henley 3rds (13) 214 by three wickets; Wokingham 3rds (25) 202-2 beat Aldershot (11) 201 by eight wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Boyne Hill 2 11 7 3 1 0 51 226 Maid & Bray 2 11 7 0 4 0 24 199 Aldershot 2 11 6 1 3 1 34 191 Henley 3 11 6 1 4 0 39 189 Wokingham 3 11 5 2 4 0 49 174 Slough 4 11 5 1 4 1 37 169 Falkland 3 11 4 1 6 0 64 164 Wargrave 2 11 4 1 5 1 47 154 Bracknell 11 3 0 8 0 63 138 Chiswick & W 2 11 0 2 8 1 94 94

Division 7A

Fleet 2nds (25) 108-3 beat Bracknell 2nds (5) 106 by seven wickets; Wokingham 4ths (25) 162-6 beat Eversley 3rds (11) 161 by four wickets; Kidmore End 2nds (14) 253-8 drew with North Maidenhead 3rds (9) 207-8; Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (5) 69 lost to Theale and Tilehurst 2nds (25) 139 by 70 runs; Newbury 2nds (25) 41-0 beat Thatcham Town 3rds (0) 39 by 10 wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Theale & T 2 11 8 1 2 0 29 229 Fleet 2 11 6 2 3 0 31 181 Kidmore End 2 11 4 4 3 0 80 180 N Maidenhead 3 11 5 3 3 0 52 177 Newbury 2 11 5 1 5 0 32 157 Wokingham 4 11 4 2 4 1 50 157 Maid & Bray 3 11 4 1 5 1 33 140 Bracknell 2 11 4 0 7 0 36 136 Eversley 3 11 3 2 5 1 48 130 Thatcham T 3 11 1 2 7 1 36 63

Division 9A

Cove 5ths (5) 114 lost to Eversley 4ths (25) 150-7 by 36 runs; Kidmore End 3rds (10) 198-7 drew with Thatcham Town 4ths (13) 207; Wokingham 5ths (12) 216-8 drew with Cookham Dean 4ths (8) 159-4; Yateley 4ths (7) 110-6, Wargrave (13) 190-7, match abandoned.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wokingham 5 10 7 3 0 0 40 140 Wargrave 3 10 6 2 1 1 44 144 Newbury 3 9 4 0 4 1 35 92 Kidmore End 3 10 3 1 5 1 40 97 Eversley 4 10 4 0 5 1 0 102 Cove 5 10 2 0 7 1 35 62 Cookham Dean 4 10 4 3 2 1 22 54 Yateley 4 10 3 0 6 1 12 59 Thatcham Town 4 9 2 1 5 1 26 43

MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE

Division 1

Binfield (4) 96, Wraysbury (30) 274-8; Chalfont St Giles (5) 73, Taplow (28) 153; Littlewick Green (9) 158, Harpsden (30) 202-9; Pinkneys Green (9) 131, Braywood (27) 147.

P A W D L Ps Wraysbury 10 0 9 1 0 282 Binfield 10 0 7 2 1 240 Harpsden 10 1 7 0 2 207 Taplow 10 0 5 2 3 193 White Waltham 10 0 4 2 4 162 Braywood 10 0 3 4 3 136 Chalfont St Giles 10 0 3 1 6 130 Penn & TG 10 0 1 2 6 112 Pinkneys Green 10 1 1 0 7 98 Littlewick Green 10 0 1 0 9 85

Division 2

Amersham Hill (30) 244, Knotty Green (5) 56; Hurley (28) 164, Holyport (9) 138; Ley Hill (29) 190, Pinkneys Green 2nds (7) 124; Taplow 2nds (25) 180-5, Coleshill (6) 179; Wraysbury 2nds (9) 156-9, Binfield 2nds (16) 218.

P A W D L Ps Ley Hill 11 0 10 1 0 309 Wraysbury 2 10 0 6 1 3 211 Taplow 2 10 0 6 1 3 204 Binfield 2 10 0 5 2 3 193 Knotty Green 10 0 4 2 4 169 Hurley 10 0 4 1 5 149 Holyport 10 1 3 0 6 127 Amersham Hill 10 1 3 0 6 124 Pinkneys Green 2 10 1 2 1 6 104 Coleshill 11 1 1 1 8 86

Division 3

Braywood 2nds (25) 151-7, Winchmore Hill (6) 150; Harpsden 2nds (0) 54, Chalfont St Giles 2nds (25) 55-0; Pinner (6) 151, Little Marlow (25) 154-6.

P A W D L Ps Pinner 11 0 7 3 1 243 Little Marlow 10 1 6 2 1 199 Winchmore Hill 11 0 5 2 4 189 Denham 10 1 5 2 2 185 Harpsden 2 10 0 5 3 2 172 Chalfont St G 2 10 1 5 0 4 164 Braywood 2 10 1 3 0 6 137 White Waltham 2 10 1 3 0 6 122 The Lee 10 1 2 0 7 107 Penn & TG 2 10 0 1 0 9 63

Division 4

Holyport 2nds (27) 130, Hurley 2nds (5) 67; Knotty Green 2nds (30) 222-5, Littlewick Green 2nds (10) 214; Little Marlow 2nds (6) 131-8, Amersham Hill/The Lee (16) 284-8.

P A W D L Ps Knotty Green 2 9 1 5 2 1 188 Holyport 2 8 0 6 2 0 176 Pinner 2 8 0 4 1 3 142 Hurley 2 8 0 2 4 1 106 Amersham/Lee 2 7 0 2 1 4 90 Denham 2 6 1 2 1 2 82 Little Marlow 2 8 0 0 4 4 76 Littlewick Green 2 8 0 0 1 7 34

WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE

Premier Division

Berkshire County Sports (36) 102-4 beat Crowthorne and Crown Wood (2) 99 by six wickets; Peppard Stoke Row (17) 234-7 losing draw to Welford Park (25) 274-9; Ruislip Victoria (35) 138-4 beat Sandhurst (6) 137 by six wickets; Sulhamstead and Ufton (37) 111-3 beat Woodcote (4) 110 by seven wickets; West Reading (37) 165-2 beat Woodley (4) 164 by eight wickets..

P W D L A/C Ps Av Sulhamstead & U 11 9 0 1 0 342 34.2 West Reading 11 6 3 1 1 281 28.1 Berkshire CS 11 6 1 3 1 259 25.9 Peppard SR 11 6 1 3 1 256 25.6 Crow & CW 11 5 0 5 1 191 19.1 Sandhurst 11 4 1 5 1 187 18.7 Woodcote 11 2 3 5 1 168 16.8 Ruislip Victoria 11 3 1 6 1 158 15.8 Welford Park 11 1 3 6 1 126 12.6 Woodley 11 1 1 7 1 88 8.8

Division 1

Bradfield (38) 93-2 beat Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (3) 91 by eight wickets; Checkendon (7) 94 lost to Sulhamstead and Ufton 2nds (32) 140 by 47 runs; Farley Hill (35) 157-6 beat Emmbrook and Bearwood (10) 153 by four wickets; Ibis Mapledurham (9) 135 lost to West Reading 2nds (32) 143 by eight runs; Mortimer West End (5) 91 lost to Goring (39) 203 by 112 runs.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Goring 11 7 1 3 0 293 26.6 Bradfield 11 6 1 3 1 261 26.1 Mortimer WE 11 5 4 1 0 257 25.7 Emm & Bear 11 5 1 4 1 249 24.9 Ibis Mapledurham 11 5 4 2 1 269 24.4 Checkendon 11 3 3 4 1 228 22.8 Sulham & Ufton 2 11 5 1 4 0 217 21.7 Farley Hill 11 2 3 6 1 179 16.2 Peppard SR 2 11 1 4 6 1 147 13.3 West Reading 2 11 1 2 6 0 103 10.3

Division 2

Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (4) 184 lost to Waltham St Lawrence (35) 190-0 by 10 wickets; Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (6) 159-9 lost to Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (36) 161-3 by seven wickets; Hawley (2) 99 lost to Earley (34) 100-4 by six wickets; Twyford and Ruscombe (3) 102 lost to Shinfield (35) 307-5 by 205 runs; Woodley 2nds (37) 237 beat Warfield (11) 133 by 104 runs.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Shinfield 11 9 1 1 0 341 31.0 Waltham St L 11 7 3 0 1 295 29.5 Earley 11 5 2 3 0 238 23.8 Twyford & Rus 11 4 1 5 1 211 21.1 Stratfield T/HW 11 5 1 5 1 225 20.4 Woodley 2 11 3 2 5 1 189 18.9 Hawley 11 3 5 3 0 206 18.7 Crow & CW 2 11 4 2 5 1 181 16.4 Warfield 11 2 1 8 0 143 13.0 Emm & Bear 2 11 1 2 7 0 110 11.0

Division 3

Knowl Hill (33) 174-9 beat Bradfield 2nds (10) 135 by 39 runs; Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (30), Ruislip Victoria 2nds (0), match conceded by Peppard Stoke Row 3rds; Sandhurst 2nds (36) 196-4 beat Purley 3rds 60 194-7 by six wickets; West Reading 3rds (30), Mortimer (0), conceded by Mortimer.

P W D L A/C Ps Av West Reading 3 10 8 0 1 0 280 31.1 Sandhurst 2 10 7 1 1 1 274 30.4 Welford Park 2 9 5 2 2 1 228 25.3 Knowl Hill 9 5 1 2 1 190 23.7 Bradfield 2 10 3 2 5 0 190 19.0 Purley 3 10 4 1 5 1 170 17.0 Peppard SR 3 10 3 2 4 0 165 16.5 Ruislip Vic 2 10 1 1 8 0 60 6.0 Mortimer 10 0 2 7 0 30 3.3

Division 4

Crowthorne and Crown Wood 3rds (0) 99 lost to Binfield 3rds (35) 100-1 by nine wickets; Falkland Development (6) 152 lost to Mortimer West End 2nds (35) 153-7 by three wickets; Waltham St Lawrence 2nds (30), Emmbrook and Bearwood (0), conceded by Emmbrook and Bearwood; West Reading 4ths (7) 247-7 lost to Sulhamstead and Ufton 3rds (33) 251-4 by six wickets.