Hosts fall short of target

CHECKENDON hosted NETTLEBED in a 10-a-side 40-over friendly on Sunday.
Lee Vockins, Ahmed Osman and R McAlister all narrowly missed out on half-centuries as the visiting side reached 226-7. Adi Tripathi was the pick of the Checkendon bowlers with 2-5 in six overs.
Manpreet Singh led the reply with 82 backed up by a hard-hitting 66 from Dil Pazir which included five sixes.
Four wickets for McAlister and three for Jack Latter pegged back the home side who ultimately fell 33 runs short of victory despite a sparking cameo 13 not out from Jack Gray at the end of the innings.
NETTLEBED
|
R Simmons, b Adi Tripathi
|
2
|
J McAlister, c Pazir, b Adi Tripathi
|
4
|
L Vockins, c Pazir, b Mishra
|
46
|
A Osman, c J Gray, b Young
|
46
|
S Butler, c Adi Tripathi, b Mishra
|
9
|
D Buxton, b H Wickens
|
17
|
R McAlister, not out
|
47
|
M Briant, c & b Singh
|
2
|
J Latter, not out
|
26
|
Extras
|
27
|
—
|
TOTAL (7 wkts)
|
226
CHECKENDON
|
M Singh, c Buxton, b McAlister
|
82
|
Ash Tripathi, b J Latter
|
1
|
C Gray, b J Latter
|
1
|
M Sharma, b S Butler
|
0
|
D Pazir, b J Latter
|
66
|
Adi Tripathi, run out
|
0
|
E Mishra, c Simmons, b McAlister
|
1
|
H Wickens, b McAlister
|
6
|
A Young, lbw, b McAlister
|
5
|
J Gray, not out
|
13
|
Extras
|
19
|
—
|
TOTAL (9 wkts)
|
195
Best bowling: R McAlister 4-24.
