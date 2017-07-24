Monday, 24 July 2017

Hosts fall short of target

CHECKENDON hosted NETTLEBED in a 10-a-side 40-over friendly on Sunday.

Lee Vockins, Ahmed Osman and R McAlister all narrowly missed out on half-centuries as the visiting side reached 226-7. Adi Tripathi was the pick of the Checkendon bowlers with 2-5 in six overs.

Manpreet Singh led the reply with 82 backed up by a hard-hitting 66 from Dil Pazir which included five sixes.

Four wickets for McAlister and three for Jack Latter pegged back the home side who ultimately fell 33 runs short of victory despite a sparking cameo 13 not out from Jack Gray at the end of the innings.

NETTLEBED

R Simmons, b Adi Tripathi

2

J McAlister, c Pazir, b Adi Tripathi

4

L Vockins, c Pazir, b Mishra

46

A Osman, c J Gray, b Young

46

S Butler, c Adi Tripathi, b Mishra

9

D Buxton, b H Wickens

17

R McAlister, not out

47

M Briant, c & b Singh

2

J Latter, not out

26

Extras

27

TOTAL (7 wkts)

226

CHECKENDON

M Singh, c Buxton, b McAlister

82

Ash Tripathi, b J Latter

1

C Gray, b J Latter

1

M Sharma, b S Butler

0

D Pazir, b J Latter

66

Adi Tripathi, run out

0

E Mishra, c Simmons, b McAlister

1

H Wickens, b McAlister

6

A Young, lbw, b McAlister

5

J Gray, not out

13

Extras

19

TOTAL (9 wkts)

195

Best bowling: R McAlister 4-24.

