Nutt hits milestone innings

MAX Baker-Smith showed his class in amassing a century as PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS defeated HENLEY ASTROS by 98 runs on Sunday.

Baker-Smith retired on 101, and shared an opening stand of 174 with Fergus Nutt (89) – the latter closing on 1,500 runs for the season and having recorded his 11th Henley Standard Best of the Week entry as he attempts to retain his crown.

Baker-Smith was in majestic form as he worked his way to a first ton of the season for the Unicorns, and with Tom Wright (21) and Scott Harris (21 not out) providing some late order fireworks, the hosts ended their 35 overs on 245-3.

The Astros reply began badly as Alfie Burnett (2-17) and captain Hamish Scott (2-8) reduced them to 25-4, and when U16 Tom Brown (2-54) grabbed two quick wickets, the away side were 53-6.

A fine stand between James Baker (54) and Ian Heggie (30) was only ended when Richard Ashton’s (2-7) late reverse swing accounted for the pair of them — Baker becoming wicketkeeper Wright’s third catch of the innings — and with Alfie Clifton’s off spin (2-7) also on song, the visitors were dismissed for 147.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAS picked up one win and one defeat on their Wiltshire tour last weekend.

Mark Lambert (52 retired) and George Lee (51 retired) led the way as the Mahas (236-9) recorded their first ever win at ERLESTOKE AND COULSTON (207-9) by 29 runs. Aled Roberts (4-26) was the pick of the Mahas attack.

Things did not go so well on the Sunday, as AVON VALLEY amassed 245-5 (Louis Beeton 2-35) before the Mahas were dismissed for 95, Chris Lee top scoring with 24.