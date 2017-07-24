Skilleter and Shafqat knocks prove decisive

HALF-CENTURIES from Shafqat and Skilleter saw GREYS GREEN to a comfortable victory at CRAZIES HILL last Sunday.

Having been sent in to bat, Greys Green started aggressively as Rooke took the attack to the bowlers, driving and pulling both opening bowlers savagely. Despite losing Hoggart to a well taken catch by Simpson, Rooke continued to take on the bowlers.

With the score on 55, Rooke edged a drive to Doug Montgomery, who took it one-handed, behind the stumps. When Perry drove Margrie straight to Pritchard-Gordon who took a juggling catch, Crazies were back in the game, with Greys 61-3.

However, Skilleter joined Shafqat and began a fightback. Despite some hostile bowling from 14-year-old debutant Payne, Greys remained untroubled and scored freely, posting a competitive total of 188-3 off their 35 overs.

Crazies Hill shorn of their usual batting line-up, began slowly until Ahmed got one to bounce — Searle gloving it behind. With Ahmed bowling Pritchard-Gordon two balls later and Guy Montgomery being bowled shortly after, Crazies were struggling at 22-3.

Stuart prevented further damage, by stoically defending as Margrie began the counter-attack. Having added 32 runs together, the drinks break came at the wrong time as Margrie lost concentration and spooned a simple catch to the keeper.

Doug Montgomery joined Stuart and, for a time, Crazies looked like getting back into the game, adding 52 for the fifth wicket before Stuart was bowled by Cusden for 23.

With little batting left, Montgomery was left with no choice but to monopolise the strike but in trying to do so was run out attempting a quick single to mid-off. His departure began a collapse which saw Crazies Hill go from 112-5 to 118 all out in five overs and losing by 70 runs.

GREYS GREEN

P Hoggart, c Simpson, b Simmonds 4 T Rooke, c D M’mery, b G M’mery 37 M Shafqat, not out 56 S Perry, c Pritchard-Gordon, b Margrie 4 M Skilleter, not out 72 Extras 16 — TOTAL (3 wkts) 188

CRAZIES HILL

T Margie, c Perry, b Cross 36 A Searle, c Perry, b Ahmed 6 T Pritchard-Gordon, b Ahmed 0 G Montgomery, b Cross 4 I Stuart, b Cusden 23 D Montgomery, run out 29 S Hanton, c Cross, b Cusden 2 D Hanton, b Shafqat 1 T Payne, not out 4 D Simpson, c Perry, b Shafqat 1 C Simmonds, c Perry, b Cusden 0 Extras 12 — TOTAL 118

Best bowling: Cusden 3-13, Ahmed 2-5, Shafqat 2-24.