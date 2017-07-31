Monday, 31 July 2017

HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

All matches abandoned.

P

W

D

T

A/C

L

B

Ps

Henley

12

6

2

1

1

2

31

195

Finchampstead

12

5

2

0

1

4

48

175

H Wycombe

12

5

2

0

1

4

49

171

Banbury

12

5

2

1

1

3

30

168

Horspath

12

5

2

0

1

4

36

158

Oxford

12

4

2

0

2

4

47

150

Tring Park

12

4

1

0

1

6

36

140

Slough

12

3

3

0

2

4

50

136

Great & LT

12

3

2

0

1

6

39

116

Burnham

12

3

2

0

1

6

51

73

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 1

All matches abandoned.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wokingham

12

9

0

2

1

11

228

Cove

12

7

2

2

1

40

197

Boyne Hill

12

6

1

4

1

41

188

Stoke Green

12

6

1

4

1

34

181

Gerrards Cross

12

5

1

5

1

56

168

Falkland

12

5

2

4

1

44

161

Cookham Dean

12

3

2

6

1

77

149

Marlow

12

3

2

6

1

65

137

Henley 2

12

3

1

7

1

64

136

Finchampstead 2

12

1

2

8

1

68

100

Division 2A

All matches abandoned.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

N Maidenhead

12

8

0

3

1

23

210

Kew

12

7

1

3

1

34

200

Kidmore End

12

7

0

4

1

29

191

Hayes

12

6

1

4

1

33

175

Windsor

12

8

1

2

1

37

159

Chesham 2

12

4

2

5

1

46

143

Eversley

12

3

2

6

1

64

141

Maid & Bray

12

3

1

6

2

63

140

Bagshot

12

4

0

6

2

38

137

Harefield 2

12

0

0

11

1

63

68

Division 3A

All matches abandoned.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wargrave

11

7

2

1

1

34

216

Wokingham 2

10

6

2

1

1

34

191

Purley

11

5

1

3

2

34

173

Finchampstead 3

10

5

1

4

0

38

163

Cove 2

11

3

2

5

1

67

149

Fleet

10

3

3

3

1

56

138

Falkland 2

11

1

6

3

1

92

124

Chiswick & Whit

11

2

2

5

2

39

103

Newbury

11

1

1

8

1

52

84

Division 5B

All matches abandoned.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Boyne Hill 2

12

7

3

1

1

51

233

Maid & Bray 2

12

7

0

4

1

24

206

Aldershot 2

12

6

1

3

2

34

198

Henley 3

12

6

1

4

1

39

196

Wokingham 3

12

5

2

4

1

49

181

Slough 4

12

5

1

4

2

37

176

Falkland 3

12

4

1

6

1

64

171

Wargrave 2

12

4

1

5

2

47

161

Bracknell

12

3

0

8

1

63

145

Chiswick & W 2

12

0

2

8

2

94

101

Division 7A

Wokingham 4ths (7), Thatcham Town 3rds (-5), match forfeited by Thatcham Town 3rds; all other matches abandoned.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Theale & T 2

12

8

1

2

1

29

236

Fleet 2

12

6

2

3

1

31

188

Kidmore End 2

12

4

4

3

1

80

187

N Maidenhead 3

12

5

3

3

1

52

184

Wokingham 4

12

5

2

4

1

50

182

Newbury 2

12

5

1

5

1

32

164

Maid & Bray 3

12

4

1

5

2

33

147

Bracknell 2

12

4

0

7

1

36

143

Eversley 3

12

3

2

5

2

48

137

Thatcham Town 3

12

1

2

8

1

36

58

Division 9A

Thatcham Town 4ths (0), Cove 5ths (0), match forfeited by Thatcham Town 4ths; Wokingham 5ths (0), Yateley 4ths (0), match forfeited by by Yateley 4ths; all other matches abandoned.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wokingham 5

11

8

3

0

0

40

140

Wargrave 3

10

6

2

1

1

44

144

Newbury 3

10

4

0

4

2

35

99

Kidmore End 3

11

3

1

5

2

40

104

Eversley 4

11

4

0

5

2

0

109

Cove 5

11

3

0

7

1

35

62

Cookham Dean 4

11

4

3

2

2

22

61

Yateley 4

11

3

0

7

1

12

59

Thatcham Town 4

10

2

1

6

1

26

43

MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE

Division 1

Chalfont St Giles (5) 12-0, Penn and Tylers Green (6), match abandoned; Littlewick Green (5) 78-3, Binfield (6), match abandoned; all other matches abandoned.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Wraysbury

11

1

9

1

0

287

Binfield

11

1

7

2

1

246

Harpsden

11

2

7

0

2

212

Taplow

11

1

5

2

3

198

White Waltham

11

1

4

2

4

167

Braywood

11

1

3

4

3

141

Chalfont St Giles

11

1

3

1

6

135

Penn & TG

11

1

1

2

6

117

Pinkneys Green

11

2

1

0

7

103

Littlewick Green

11

1

1

0

9

90

Division 2

Pinkneys Green 2nds (5) 44-2, Wraysbury 2nds (6), match abandoned; all other matches abandoned.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Ley Hill

11

0

10

1

0

309

Wraysbury 2

11

1

6

1

3

217

Taplow 2

11

1

6

1

3

209

Binfield 2

11

1

5

2

3

199

Knotty Green

11

1

4

2

4

174

Hurley

11

1

4

1

5

154

Holyport

11

2

3

0

6

135

Amersham Hill

11

2

3

0

6

129

Pinkneys Green 2

11

2

2

1

6

109

Coleshill

11

1

1

1

8

86

Division 3

Denham (5) 70-2, Chalfont St Giles 2nds (6), match abandoned; Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (6) 113-7, Harpsden 2nds (8), match abandoned; White Waltham 2nds (5) 87-4, Little Marlow (6), match abandoned; all other matches abandoned.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Pinner

11

0

7

3

1

243

Little Marlow

11

2

6

2

1

206

Denham

11

2

5

2

2

190

Winchmore Hill

11

0

5

2

4

189

Harpsden 2

11

1

5

3

2

180

Chalfont St G 2

11

2

5

0

4

170

Braywood 2

11

2

3

0

6

142

White Waltham 2

11

2

3

0

6

127

The Lee

11

2

2

0

7

112

Penn & TG 2

11

1

1

0

9

69

Division 4

Amersham Hill/The Lee (5) 81-8, Holyport 2nds (9), abandoned; Knotty Green 2nds (23) 92-3, Hurley 2nds (1) 90-6; all other matches abandoned.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Knotty Green 2

10

1

6

2

1

211

Holyport 2

9

1

6

2

0

187

Pinner 2

8

0

4

1

3

142

Hurley 2

9

0

2

4

2

107

Amersham/Lee 2

8

1

2

1

4

95

Denham 2

7

2

2

1

2

87

Little Marlow 2

9

1

0

4

4

81

Littlewick Green 2

8

0

0

1

7

34

WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE

Premier Division

All matches abandoned.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Sulhamstead & U

12

9

0

1

2

342

34.2

West Reading

12

6

3

1

2

281

28.1

Berkshire CS

12

6

1

3

2

259

25.9

Peppard SR

12

6

1

3

2

256

25.6

Crow & CW

12

5

0

5

2

191

19.1

Sandhurst

12

4

1

5

2

187

18.7

Woodcote

12

2

3

5

2

168

16.8

Ruislip Victoria

12

3

1

6

2

158

15.8

Welford Park

12

1

3

6

2

126

12.6

Woodley

12

1

1

7

2

88

8.8

Division 1

All matches abandoned.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Goring

12

7

1

3

1

293

26.6

Bradfield

12

6

1

3

2

261

26.1

Mortimer WE

12

5

4

1

2

257

25.7

Emm & Bear

12

5

1

4

2

249

24.9

Ibis Mapledurham

12

5

4

2

1

269

24.4

Checkendon

12

3

3

4

2

228

22.8

Sulham & Ufton 2

12

5

1

4

2

217

21.7

Farley Hill

12

2

3

6

1

179

16.2

Peppard SR 2

12

1

4

6

1

147

13.3

West Reading 2

12

1

2

6

2

103

10.3

Division 2

Hawley (0), Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (30), match conceded by Hawley; all other matches abandoned.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Shinfield

12

9

1

1

1

341

31.0

Waltham St L

12

7

3

0

2

295

29.5

Earley

12

5

2

3

2

238

23.8

Twyford & Rus

12

4

1

5

2

211

21.1

Stratfield T/HW

12

5

1

5

1

225

20.4

Woodley 2

12

3

2

5

2

189

18.9

Crow & CW 2

12

5

2

5

0

211

17.5

Hawley

12

3

5

4

0

201

16.7

Warfield

12

2

1

8

1

143

13.0

Emm & Bear 2

12

1

2

7

2

110

11.0

Division 3

Ruislip Victoria 2nds (0), Welford Park 2nds (30), match conceded by Ruislip Victoria; all other matches abandoned.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

West Reading 3

11

8

0

1

2

280

31.1

Sandhurst 2

11

7

1

1

2

274

30.4

Welford Park 2

10

6

2

2

0

258

25.8

Knowl Hill

9

5

1

2

1

190

23.7

Bradfield 2

10

3

2

5

0

190

19.0

Purley 3

11

4

1

5

1

170

17.0

Peppard SR 3

11

3

2

4

1

165

16.5

Ruislip Vic 2

11

1

1

9

0

60

5.4

Mortimer

10

0

2

7

1

30

3.3

Division 4

Emmbrook and Bearwood 3rds (0), Falkland Development (30), match conceded by Emmbrook and Bearwood; all other matches abandoned.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Shinfield 2

10

4

2

2

2

217

27.1

Mortimer WE 2

11

6

1

3

1

240

24.0

Sulham & Uft 3

11

6

1

3

1

234

23.4

Crow & CW 3

11

6

1

2

2

200

22.2

Falkland Dev

11

4

4

3

0

206

18.7

Waltham St L 2

10

3

2

3

2

138

17.2

Binfield 3

10

2

1

5

2

137

17.1

West Reading 4

9

4

0

5

0

144

16.0

Emm & Bear 3

11

0

2

9

0

34

3.0

