Village filmed by BBC show during Bloom judges' visit
THE organisers of Goring’s Britain in Bloom entry ... [more]
Monday, 31 July 2017
HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE
Division 1
All matches abandoned.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
T
|
A/C
|
L
|
B
|
Ps
|
Henley
|
12
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
31
|
195
|
Finchampstead
|
12
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
48
|
175
|
H Wycombe
|
12
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
49
|
171
|
Banbury
|
12
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
30
|
168
|
Horspath
|
12
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
36
|
158
|
Oxford
|
12
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
47
|
150
|
Tring Park
|
12
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
6
|
36
|
140
|
Slough
|
12
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
50
|
136
|
Great & LT
|
12
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
6
|
39
|
116
|
Burnham
|
12
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
6
|
51
|
73
MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE
Division 1
All matches abandoned.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wokingham
|
12
|
9
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
11
|
228
|
Cove
|
12
|
7
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
40
|
197
|
Boyne Hill
|
12
|
6
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
41
|
188
|
Stoke Green
|
12
|
6
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
34
|
181
|
Gerrards Cross
|
12
|
5
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
56
|
168
|
Falkland
|
12
|
5
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
44
|
161
|
Cookham Dean
|
12
|
3
|
2
|
6
|
1
|
77
|
149
|
Marlow
|
12
|
3
|
2
|
6
|
1
|
65
|
137
|
Henley 2
|
12
|
3
|
1
|
7
|
1
|
64
|
136
|
Finchampstead 2
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
8
|
1
|
68
|
100
Division 2A
All matches abandoned.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
N Maidenhead
|
12
|
8
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
23
|
210
|
Kew
|
12
|
7
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
34
|
200
|
Kidmore End
|
12
|
7
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
29
|
191
|
Hayes
|
12
|
6
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
33
|
175
|
Windsor
|
12
|
8
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
37
|
159
|
Chesham 2
|
12
|
4
|
2
|
5
|
1
|
46
|
143
|
Eversley
|
12
|
3
|
2
|
6
|
1
|
64
|
141
|
Maid & Bray
|
12
|
3
|
1
|
6
|
2
|
63
|
140
|
Bagshot
|
12
|
4
|
0
|
6
|
2
|
38
|
137
|
Harefield 2
|
12
|
0
|
0
|
11
|
1
|
63
|
68
Division 3A
All matches abandoned.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wargrave
|
11
|
7
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
34
|
216
|
Wokingham 2
|
10
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
34
|
191
|
Purley
|
11
|
5
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
34
|
173
|
Finchampstead 3
|
10
|
5
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
38
|
163
|
Cove 2
|
11
|
3
|
2
|
5
|
1
|
67
|
149
|
Fleet
|
10
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
1
|
56
|
138
|
Falkland 2
|
11
|
1
|
6
|
3
|
1
|
92
|
124
|
Chiswick & Whit
|
11
|
2
|
2
|
5
|
2
|
39
|
103
|
Newbury
|
11
|
1
|
1
|
8
|
1
|
52
|
84
Division 5B
All matches abandoned.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Boyne Hill 2
|
12
|
7
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
51
|
233
|
Maid & Bray 2
|
12
|
7
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
24
|
206
|
Aldershot 2
|
12
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
34
|
198
|
Henley 3
|
12
|
6
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
39
|
196
|
Wokingham 3
|
12
|
5
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
49
|
181
|
Slough 4
|
12
|
5
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
37
|
176
|
Falkland 3
|
12
|
4
|
1
|
6
|
1
|
64
|
171
|
Wargrave 2
|
12
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
47
|
161
|
Bracknell
|
12
|
3
|
0
|
8
|
1
|
63
|
145
|
Chiswick & W 2
|
12
|
0
|
2
|
8
|
2
|
94
|
101
Division 7A
Wokingham 4ths (7), Thatcham Town 3rds (-5), match forfeited by Thatcham Town 3rds; all other matches abandoned.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Theale & T 2
|
12
|
8
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
29
|
236
|
Fleet 2
|
12
|
6
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
31
|
188
|
Kidmore End 2
|
12
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
80
|
187
|
N Maidenhead 3
|
12
|
5
|
3
|
3
|
1
|
52
|
184
|
Wokingham 4
|
12
|
5
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
50
|
182
|
Newbury 2
|
12
|
5
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
32
|
164
|
Maid & Bray 3
|
12
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
33
|
147
|
Bracknell 2
|
12
|
4
|
0
|
7
|
1
|
36
|
143
|
Eversley 3
|
12
|
3
|
2
|
5
|
2
|
48
|
137
|
Thatcham Town 3
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
8
|
1
|
36
|
58
Division 9A
Thatcham Town 4ths (0), Cove 5ths (0), match forfeited by Thatcham Town 4ths; Wokingham 5ths (0), Yateley 4ths (0), match forfeited by by Yateley 4ths; all other matches abandoned.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wokingham 5
|
11
|
8
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
40
|
140
|
Wargrave 3
|
10
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
44
|
144
|
Newbury 3
|
10
|
4
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
35
|
99
|
Kidmore End 3
|
11
|
3
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
40
|
104
|
Eversley 4
|
11
|
4
|
0
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
109
|
Cove 5
|
11
|
3
|
0
|
7
|
1
|
35
|
62
|
Cookham Dean 4
|
11
|
4
|
3
|
2
|
2
|
22
|
61
|
Yateley 4
|
11
|
3
|
0
|
7
|
1
|
12
|
59
|
Thatcham Town 4
|
10
|
2
|
1
|
6
|
1
|
26
|
43
MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE
Division 1
Chalfont St Giles (5) 12-0, Penn and Tylers Green (6), match abandoned; Littlewick Green (5) 78-3, Binfield (6), match abandoned; all other matches abandoned.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Wraysbury
|
11
|
1
|
9
|
1
|
0
|
287
|
Binfield
|
11
|
1
|
7
|
2
|
1
|
246
|
Harpsden
|
11
|
2
|
7
|
0
|
2
|
212
|
Taplow
|
11
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
198
|
White Waltham
|
11
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
4
|
167
|
Braywood
|
11
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
3
|
141
|
Chalfont St Giles
|
11
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
6
|
135
|
Penn & TG
|
11
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
117
|
Pinkneys Green
|
11
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
103
|
Littlewick Green
|
11
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
9
|
90
Division 2
Pinkneys Green 2nds (5) 44-2, Wraysbury 2nds (6), match abandoned; all other matches abandoned.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Ley Hill
|
11
|
0
|
10
|
1
|
0
|
309
|
Wraysbury 2
|
11
|
1
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
217
|
Taplow 2
|
11
|
1
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
209
|
Binfield 2
|
11
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
199
|
Knotty Green
|
11
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
4
|
174
|
Hurley
|
11
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
154
|
Holyport
|
11
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
6
|
135
|
Amersham Hill
|
11
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
6
|
129
|
Pinkneys Green 2
|
11
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
6
|
109
|
Coleshill
|
11
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
8
|
86
Division 3
Denham (5) 70-2, Chalfont St Giles 2nds (6), match abandoned; Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (6) 113-7, Harpsden 2nds (8), match abandoned; White Waltham 2nds (5) 87-4, Little Marlow (6), match abandoned; all other matches abandoned.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Pinner
|
11
|
0
|
7
|
3
|
1
|
243
|
Little Marlow
|
11
|
2
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
206
|
Denham
|
11
|
2
|
5
|
2
|
2
|
190
|
Winchmore Hill
|
11
|
0
|
5
|
2
|
4
|
189
|
Harpsden 2
|
11
|
1
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
180
|
Chalfont St G 2
|
11
|
2
|
5
|
0
|
4
|
170
|
Braywood 2
|
11
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
6
|
142
|
White Waltham 2
|
11
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
6
|
127
|
The Lee
|
11
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
7
|
112
|
Penn & TG 2
|
11
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
9
|
69
Division 4
Amersham Hill/The Lee (5) 81-8, Holyport 2nds (9), abandoned; Knotty Green 2nds (23) 92-3, Hurley 2nds (1) 90-6; all other matches abandoned.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Knotty Green 2
|
10
|
1
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
211
|
Holyport 2
|
9
|
1
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
187
|
Pinner 2
|
8
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
142
|
Hurley 2
|
9
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
107
|
Amersham/Lee 2
|
8
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
4
|
95
|
Denham 2
|
7
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
87
|
Little Marlow 2
|
9
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
4
|
81
|
Littlewick Green 2
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
7
|
34
WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE
Premier Division
All matches abandoned.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Sulhamstead & U
|
12
|
9
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
342
|
34.2
|
West Reading
|
12
|
6
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
281
|
28.1
|
Berkshire CS
|
12
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
259
|
25.9
|
Peppard SR
|
12
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
256
|
25.6
|
Crow & CW
|
12
|
5
|
0
|
5
|
2
|
191
|
19.1
|
Sandhurst
|
12
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
187
|
18.7
|
Woodcote
|
12
|
2
|
3
|
5
|
2
|
168
|
16.8
|
Ruislip Victoria
|
12
|
3
|
1
|
6
|
2
|
158
|
15.8
|
Welford Park
|
12
|
1
|
3
|
6
|
2
|
126
|
12.6
|
Woodley
|
12
|
1
|
1
|
7
|
2
|
88
|
8.8
Division 1
All matches abandoned.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Goring
|
12
|
7
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
293
|
26.6
|
Bradfield
|
12
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
261
|
26.1
|
Mortimer WE
|
12
|
5
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
257
|
25.7
|
Emm & Bear
|
12
|
5
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
249
|
24.9
|
Ibis Mapledurham
|
12
|
5
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
269
|
24.4
|
Checkendon
|
12
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
2
|
228
|
22.8
|
Sulham & Ufton 2
|
12
|
5
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
217
|
21.7
|
Farley Hill
|
12
|
2
|
3
|
6
|
1
|
179
|
16.2
|
Peppard SR 2
|
12
|
1
|
4
|
6
|
1
|
147
|
13.3
|
West Reading 2
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
2
|
103
|
10.3
Division 2
Hawley (0), Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (30), match conceded by Hawley; all other matches abandoned.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Shinfield
|
12
|
9
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
341
|
31.0
|
Waltham St L
|
12
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
295
|
29.5
|
Earley
|
12
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
238
|
23.8
|
Twyford & Rus
|
12
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
211
|
21.1
|
Stratfield T/HW
|
12
|
5
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
225
|
20.4
|
Woodley 2
|
12
|
3
|
2
|
5
|
2
|
189
|
18.9
|
Crow & CW 2
|
12
|
5
|
2
|
5
|
0
|
211
|
17.5
|
Hawley
|
12
|
3
|
5
|
4
|
0
|
201
|
16.7
|
Warfield
|
12
|
2
|
1
|
8
|
1
|
143
|
13.0
|
Emm & Bear 2
|
12
|
1
|
2
|
7
|
2
|
110
|
11.0
Division 3
Ruislip Victoria 2nds (0), Welford Park 2nds (30), match conceded by Ruislip Victoria; all other matches abandoned.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
West Reading 3
|
11
|
8
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
280
|
31.1
|
Sandhurst 2
|
11
|
7
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
274
|
30.4
|
Welford Park 2
|
10
|
6
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
258
|
25.8
|
Knowl Hill
|
9
|
5
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
190
|
23.7
|
Bradfield 2
|
10
|
3
|
2
|
5
|
0
|
190
|
19.0
|
Purley 3
|
11
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
170
|
17.0
|
Peppard SR 3
|
11
|
3
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
165
|
16.5
|
Ruislip Vic 2
|
11
|
1
|
1
|
9
|
0
|
60
|
5.4
|
Mortimer
|
10
|
0
|
2
|
7
|
1
|
30
|
3.3
Division 4
Emmbrook and Bearwood 3rds (0), Falkland Development (30), match conceded by Emmbrook and Bearwood; all other matches abandoned.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Shinfield 2
|
10
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
217
|
27.1
|
Mortimer WE 2
|
11
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
240
|
24.0
|
Sulham & Uft 3
|
11
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
234
|
23.4
|
Crow & CW 3
|
11
|
6
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
200
|
22.2
|
Falkland Dev
|
11
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
206
|
18.7
|
Waltham St L 2
|
10
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
138
|
17.2
|
Binfield 3
|
10
|
2
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
137
|
17.1
|
West Reading 4
|
9
|
4
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
144
|
16.0
|
Emm & Bear 3
|
11
|
0
|
2
|
9
|
0
|
34
|
3.0
31 July 2017
