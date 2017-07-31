HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

All matches abandoned.

P W D T A/C L B Ps Henley 12 6 2 1 1 2 31 195 Finchampstead 12 5 2 0 1 4 48 175 H Wycombe 12 5 2 0 1 4 49 171 Banbury 12 5 2 1 1 3 30 168 Horspath 12 5 2 0 1 4 36 158 Oxford 12 4 2 0 2 4 47 150 Tring Park 12 4 1 0 1 6 36 140 Slough 12 3 3 0 2 4 50 136 Great & LT 12 3 2 0 1 6 39 116 Burnham 12 3 2 0 1 6 51 73

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 1

All matches abandoned.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wokingham 12 9 0 2 1 11 228 Cove 12 7 2 2 1 40 197 Boyne Hill 12 6 1 4 1 41 188 Stoke Green 12 6 1 4 1 34 181 Gerrards Cross 12 5 1 5 1 56 168 Falkland 12 5 2 4 1 44 161 Cookham Dean 12 3 2 6 1 77 149 Marlow 12 3 2 6 1 65 137 Henley 2 12 3 1 7 1 64 136 Finchampstead 2 12 1 2 8 1 68 100

Division 2A

All matches abandoned.

P W D L A/C B Ps N Maidenhead 12 8 0 3 1 23 210 Kew 12 7 1 3 1 34 200 Kidmore End 12 7 0 4 1 29 191 Hayes 12 6 1 4 1 33 175 Windsor 12 8 1 2 1 37 159 Chesham 2 12 4 2 5 1 46 143 Eversley 12 3 2 6 1 64 141 Maid & Bray 12 3 1 6 2 63 140 Bagshot 12 4 0 6 2 38 137 Harefield 2 12 0 0 11 1 63 68

Division 3A

All matches abandoned.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wargrave 11 7 2 1 1 34 216 Wokingham 2 10 6 2 1 1 34 191 Purley 11 5 1 3 2 34 173 Finchampstead 3 10 5 1 4 0 38 163 Cove 2 11 3 2 5 1 67 149 Fleet 10 3 3 3 1 56 138 Falkland 2 11 1 6 3 1 92 124 Chiswick & Whit 11 2 2 5 2 39 103 Newbury 11 1 1 8 1 52 84

Division 5B

All matches abandoned.

P W D L A/C B Ps Boyne Hill 2 12 7 3 1 1 51 233 Maid & Bray 2 12 7 0 4 1 24 206 Aldershot 2 12 6 1 3 2 34 198 Henley 3 12 6 1 4 1 39 196 Wokingham 3 12 5 2 4 1 49 181 Slough 4 12 5 1 4 2 37 176 Falkland 3 12 4 1 6 1 64 171 Wargrave 2 12 4 1 5 2 47 161 Bracknell 12 3 0 8 1 63 145 Chiswick & W 2 12 0 2 8 2 94 101

Division 7A

Wokingham 4ths (7), Thatcham Town 3rds (-5), match forfeited by Thatcham Town 3rds; all other matches abandoned.

P W D L A/C B Ps Theale & T 2 12 8 1 2 1 29 236 Fleet 2 12 6 2 3 1 31 188 Kidmore End 2 12 4 4 3 1 80 187 N Maidenhead 3 12 5 3 3 1 52 184 Wokingham 4 12 5 2 4 1 50 182 Newbury 2 12 5 1 5 1 32 164 Maid & Bray 3 12 4 1 5 2 33 147 Bracknell 2 12 4 0 7 1 36 143 Eversley 3 12 3 2 5 2 48 137 Thatcham Town 3 12 1 2 8 1 36 58

Division 9A

Thatcham Town 4ths (0), Cove 5ths (0), match forfeited by Thatcham Town 4ths; Wokingham 5ths (0), Yateley 4ths (0), match forfeited by by Yateley 4ths; all other matches abandoned.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wokingham 5 11 8 3 0 0 40 140 Wargrave 3 10 6 2 1 1 44 144 Newbury 3 10 4 0 4 2 35 99 Kidmore End 3 11 3 1 5 2 40 104 Eversley 4 11 4 0 5 2 0 109 Cove 5 11 3 0 7 1 35 62 Cookham Dean 4 11 4 3 2 2 22 61 Yateley 4 11 3 0 7 1 12 59 Thatcham Town 4 10 2 1 6 1 26 43

MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE

Division 1

Chalfont St Giles (5) 12-0, Penn and Tylers Green (6), match abandoned; Littlewick Green (5) 78-3, Binfield (6), match abandoned; all other matches abandoned.

P A W D L Ps Wraysbury 11 1 9 1 0 287 Binfield 11 1 7 2 1 246 Harpsden 11 2 7 0 2 212 Taplow 11 1 5 2 3 198 White Waltham 11 1 4 2 4 167 Braywood 11 1 3 4 3 141 Chalfont St Giles 11 1 3 1 6 135 Penn & TG 11 1 1 2 6 117 Pinkneys Green 11 2 1 0 7 103 Littlewick Green 11 1 1 0 9 90

Division 2

Pinkneys Green 2nds (5) 44-2, Wraysbury 2nds (6), match abandoned; all other matches abandoned.

P A W D L Ps Ley Hill 11 0 10 1 0 309 Wraysbury 2 11 1 6 1 3 217 Taplow 2 11 1 6 1 3 209 Binfield 2 11 1 5 2 3 199 Knotty Green 11 1 4 2 4 174 Hurley 11 1 4 1 5 154 Holyport 11 2 3 0 6 135 Amersham Hill 11 2 3 0 6 129 Pinkneys Green 2 11 2 2 1 6 109 Coleshill 11 1 1 1 8 86

Division 3

Denham (5) 70-2, Chalfont St Giles 2nds (6), match abandoned; Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (6) 113-7, Harpsden 2nds (8), match abandoned; White Waltham 2nds (5) 87-4, Little Marlow (6), match abandoned; all other matches abandoned.

P A W D L Ps Pinner 11 0 7 3 1 243 Little Marlow 11 2 6 2 1 206 Denham 11 2 5 2 2 190 Winchmore Hill 11 0 5 2 4 189 Harpsden 2 11 1 5 3 2 180 Chalfont St G 2 11 2 5 0 4 170 Braywood 2 11 2 3 0 6 142 White Waltham 2 11 2 3 0 6 127 The Lee 11 2 2 0 7 112 Penn & TG 2 11 1 1 0 9 69

Division 4

Amersham Hill/The Lee (5) 81-8, Holyport 2nds (9), abandoned; Knotty Green 2nds (23) 92-3, Hurley 2nds (1) 90-6; all other matches abandoned.

P A W D L Ps Knotty Green 2 10 1 6 2 1 211 Holyport 2 9 1 6 2 0 187 Pinner 2 8 0 4 1 3 142 Hurley 2 9 0 2 4 2 107 Amersham/Lee 2 8 1 2 1 4 95 Denham 2 7 2 2 1 2 87 Little Marlow 2 9 1 0 4 4 81 Littlewick Green 2 8 0 0 1 7 34

WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE

Premier Division

All matches abandoned.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Sulhamstead & U 12 9 0 1 2 342 34.2 West Reading 12 6 3 1 2 281 28.1 Berkshire CS 12 6 1 3 2 259 25.9 Peppard SR 12 6 1 3 2 256 25.6 Crow & CW 12 5 0 5 2 191 19.1 Sandhurst 12 4 1 5 2 187 18.7 Woodcote 12 2 3 5 2 168 16.8 Ruislip Victoria 12 3 1 6 2 158 15.8 Welford Park 12 1 3 6 2 126 12.6 Woodley 12 1 1 7 2 88 8.8

Division 1

All matches abandoned.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Goring 12 7 1 3 1 293 26.6 Bradfield 12 6 1 3 2 261 26.1 Mortimer WE 12 5 4 1 2 257 25.7 Emm & Bear 12 5 1 4 2 249 24.9 Ibis Mapledurham 12 5 4 2 1 269 24.4 Checkendon 12 3 3 4 2 228 22.8 Sulham & Ufton 2 12 5 1 4 2 217 21.7 Farley Hill 12 2 3 6 1 179 16.2 Peppard SR 2 12 1 4 6 1 147 13.3 West Reading 2 12 1 2 6 2 103 10.3

Division 2

Hawley (0), Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (30), match conceded by Hawley; all other matches abandoned.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Shinfield 12 9 1 1 1 341 31.0 Waltham St L 12 7 3 0 2 295 29.5 Earley 12 5 2 3 2 238 23.8 Twyford & Rus 12 4 1 5 2 211 21.1 Stratfield T/HW 12 5 1 5 1 225 20.4 Woodley 2 12 3 2 5 2 189 18.9 Crow & CW 2 12 5 2 5 0 211 17.5 Hawley 12 3 5 4 0 201 16.7 Warfield 12 2 1 8 1 143 13.0 Emm & Bear 2 12 1 2 7 2 110 11.0

Division 3

Ruislip Victoria 2nds (0), Welford Park 2nds (30), match conceded by Ruislip Victoria; all other matches abandoned.

P W D L A/C Ps Av West Reading 3 11 8 0 1 2 280 31.1 Sandhurst 2 11 7 1 1 2 274 30.4 Welford Park 2 10 6 2 2 0 258 25.8 Knowl Hill 9 5 1 2 1 190 23.7 Bradfield 2 10 3 2 5 0 190 19.0 Purley 3 11 4 1 5 1 170 17.0 Peppard SR 3 11 3 2 4 1 165 16.5 Ruislip Vic 2 11 1 1 9 0 60 5.4 Mortimer 10 0 2 7 1 30 3.3

Division 4

Emmbrook and Bearwood 3rds (0), Falkland Development (30), match conceded by Emmbrook and Bearwood; all other matches abandoned.