Monday, 31 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Big-hitting Butler guides staff side to end of term victory

Big-hitting Butler guides staff side to end of term victory

AN end of term match at Gillotts School saw the staff side defeat a combined student and dads team at Nettlebed Cricket Club’s ground.

The dads and student side batted first and set a total of 153 in 20 overs that included 50 not out from year nine pupil Dan Watts.

In reply the staff reached their required target with an over to spare to win the match with Micheal Butler top scoring with 54 not out in an innings that included six fours and a six.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33