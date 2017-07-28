Wargrave cricketer represents England at the Oval

A junior cricketer from Wargrave served as 12th man for the England national team during their Test match with South Africa at the Oval.

Euan Woods, 18, of Recreation Road, was tasked with standing in as back-up to the fielders at the match yesterday (Thursday) and will do so again tomorrow (Saturday).

The role, which he shared with five other youngsters, also included bringing on drinks for the team, which is playing its 100th Test at the London venue.

Euan, a left-handed batsman and spin bowler, has been playing cricket since he was little and lives next to the village cricket ground with his parents, Martin and Michelle.

He used to practise with his father, who is the parish council groundsman, and his older brother Alex. Both played for Wargrave Cricket Club and Euan followed suit, making his club debut at age 10.

He has since gone on to play for Henley, Berkshire and Surrey, as well as representing England at youth level, with whom he visited Mumbai earlier this year.

Wargrave Cricket Club tweeted: “Best of luck to Euan Woods today on 12th man duties for England vs South Africa. The club couldn't be more proud of you.”

Henley Cricket Club added: “Great to see our man Euan Woods on 12th man duties today at the Test Match.”