Fight to have new school in village neighbourhood plan
SUPPORTERS of plans to relocate Goring Primary ... [more]
Monday, 07 August 2017
HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE
Division 1
Banbury (2) 124, Great and Little Tew (25) 125-1; Finchampstead (6) 109-7, Henley (6), abandoned; High Wycombe (7) 64-1, Horspath (6) 150-9; Oxford (25) 164-4, Tring Park (6) 161; Slough (6) 140-6, Burnham (6), abandoned.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
T
|
A/C
|
L
|
B
|
Ps
|
Henley
|
13
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
31
|
201
|
Finchampstead
|
13
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
48
|
181
|
H Wycombe
|
13
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
53
|
178
|
Oxford
|
13
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
47
|
175
|
Banbury
|
13
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
32
|
170
|
Horspath
|
13
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
39
|
164
|
Tring Park
|
13
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
7
|
42
|
146
|
Slough
|
13
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
4
|
50
|
142
|
G & L Tew
|
13
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
6
|
39
|
141
|
Burnham
|
13
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
6
|
51
|
79
MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE
Division 1
Boyne Hill (7), Cookham Dean (7) 36-0, abandoned; Cove (7), Marlow (7), cancelled; Gerrards Cross (7), Falkland (7) 83-3, abandoned; Henley 2nds (25) 44-0 beat Finchampstead 2nds (0) 41 by 10 wickets; Wokingham (7), Stoke Green (7) 44-6, abandoned.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wokingham
|
13
|
9
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
11
|
235
|
Cove
|
13
|
7
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
40
|
204
|
Boyne Hill
|
13
|
6
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
41
|
195
|
Stoke Green
|
13
|
6
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
34
|
188
|
Gerrards Cross
|
13
|
5
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
56
|
175
|
Falkland
|
13
|
5
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
44
|
168
|
Henley 2
|
13
|
4
|
1
|
7
|
1
|
64
|
161
|
Cookham Dean
|
13
|
3
|
2
|
6
|
2
|
77
|
156
|
Marlow
|
13
|
3
|
2
|
6
|
2
|
65
|
144
|
Finchampstead 2
|
13
|
1
|
2
|
9
|
1
|
68
|
100
Division 2A
Chesham 2nds (25) 85-0 beat Bagshot (0) 81-10 by 10 wickets; Eversley (7) 98-5, North Maidenhead (7), abandoned; Hayes (7) 65-2, Maidenhead and Bray (7), abandoned; Kew (7), Kidmore End (7) 108-4, abandoned; Windsor (7), Harefield 2nds (7) 73-5, abandoned.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
N Maidenhead
|
13
|
8
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
23
|
217
|
Kew
|
13
|
7
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
34
|
207
|
Kidmore End
|
13
|
7
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
29
|
198
|
Hayes
|
13
|
6
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
33
|
182
|
Chesham 2
|
13
|
5
|
2
|
5
|
1
|
46
|
168
|
Windsor
|
13
|
8
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
37
|
166
|
Eversley
|
13
|
3
|
2
|
6
|
2
|
64
|
148
|
Maid & Bray
|
13
|
3
|
1
|
6
|
3
|
63
|
147
|
Bagshot
|
13
|
4
|
0
|
7
|
2
|
38
|
137
|
Harefield 2
|
13
|
0
|
0
|
11
|
2
|
63
|
75
Division 3A
Chiswick and Whitton (7) 78, Fleet (7) 10-1, abandoned; Falkland 2nds (10) 245-9, Wargrave (7), abandoned; Finchampstead 3rds (7) 55-1, Wokingham 2nds (7), abandoned; Purley (7) 121, Cove (7) 11-1, abandoned.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wargrave
|
12
|
7
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
34
|
223
|
Wokingham 2
|
11
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
34
|
198
|
Purley
|
12
|
5
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
34
|
180
|
Finchampstead 3
|
11
|
5
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
38
|
170
|
Cove 2
|
12
|
3
|
2
|
5
|
2
|
67
|
156
|
Fleet
|
11
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
56
|
145
|
Falkland 2
|
12
|
1
|
6
|
3
|
2
|
102
|
134
|
Chiswick & Whit
|
12
|
2
|
2
|
5
|
3
|
39
|
110
|
Newbury
|
11
|
1
|
1
|
8
|
1
|
52
|
84
Division 5B
Aldershot 2nds (7), Henley 3rds (7) 69-4, abandoned; Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (7), Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (7) 124, abandoned; Slough 4ths (7) 60-2, Boyne Hill 2nds (7), abandoned; Wargrave 2nds (7), Bracknell (7) 151-2, abandoned; Wokingham 3rds (7) 85-2, Falkland (7), abandoned.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Boyne Hill 2
|
13
|
7
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
51
|
240
|
Maid & Bray 2
|
13
|
7
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
24
|
213
|
Aldershot 2
|
13
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
34
|
205
|
Henley 3
|
13
|
6
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
39
|
203
|
Wokingham 3
|
13
|
5
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
49
|
188
|
Slough 4
|
13
|
5
|
1
|
4
|
3
|
37
|
183
|
Falkland 3
|
13
|
4
|
1
|
6
|
2
|
64
|
178
|
Wargrave 2
|
13
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
3
|
47
|
168
|
Bracknell
|
13
|
3
|
0
|
8
|
2
|
63
|
152
|
Chis & Whitton 2
|
13
|
0
|
2
|
8
|
3
|
94
|
108
Division 7A
Bracknell 2nds (7) 0-0, Newbury 2nds (7) 127-1, abandoned; Fleet 2nds (7), North Maidnehead 3rds (7) 42-2, abandoned; Kidmore End 2nds (7), Wokingham 4ths (10) 189, abandoned; Thatcham Town 3rds (7), Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (7), cancelled; Theale and Tilehurst 2nds (7), Eversley 3rds (7) 83, abandoned.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Theale & Tile 2
|
13
|
8
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
29
|
243
|
Fleet 2
|
13
|
6
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
31
|
195
|
Kidmore End 2
|
13
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
2
|
80
|
194
|
N Maidenhead 3
|
13
|
5
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
52
|
191
|
Wokingham 4
|
13
|
5
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
60
|
174
|
Newbury 2
|
13
|
5
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
32
|
171
|
Maid & Bray 3
|
13
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
3
|
33
|
154
|
Bracknell 2
|
13
|
4
|
0
|
7
|
2
|
36
|
150
|
Eversley 3
|
13
|
3
|
2
|
5
|
3
|
48
|
144
|
Thatcham Town 3
|
13
|
1
|
2
|
8
|
2
|
36
|
65
Division 9A
Cookham Dean 4ths (7), Yateley 4ths (7) 65-3, abandoned; Cove 5ths (7), Newbury 3rds (7), cancelled; Eversley 4ths (0), Thatcham Town 4ths (-5), match forfeited by Thatcham Town 4ths; Kidmore End 3rds (7) 133, Wargrave 3rds (7) 6-0, abandoned.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wokingham 5
|
11
|
8
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
40
|
140
|
Wargrave 3
|
11
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
44
|
151
|
Newbury 3
|
11
|
4
|
0
|
4
|
3
|
35
|
106
|
Kidmore End 3
|
12
|
3
|
1
|
5
|
3
|
40
|
111
|
Eversley 4
|
12
|
5
|
0
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
109
|
Cove 5
|
12
|
3
|
0
|
7
|
2
|
35
|
69
|
Cookham Dean 4
|
12
|
4
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
22
|
68
|
Yateley 4
|
12
|
3
|
0
|
7
|
2
|
12
|
66
|
Thatcham Town 4
|
11
|
2
|
1
|
7
|
1
|
26
|
38
MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE
Division 1
Braywood (10) 16-0, Littlewick Green (5) 92, abandoned; Penn and Tylers Green (2) 68, Binfield (25) 70-4; Pinkneys Green (6) 102-8, Harpsden (9), abandoned; White Waltham (6) 114-5, Taplow (7), abandoned; Wraysbury (8) 150-1, Chalfont St Giles (5), abandoned.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Wraysbury
|
12
|
2
|
9
|
1
|
0
|
295
|
Binfield
|
12
|
1
|
8
|
2
|
1
|
271
|
Harpsden
|
12
|
3
|
7
|
0
|
2
|
221
|
Taplow
|
12
|
2
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
205
|
White Waltham
|
12
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
4
|
173
|
Braywood
|
12
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
3
|
151
|
Chalfont St Giles
|
12
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
6
|
140
|
Penn & TG
|
12
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
7
|
119
|
Pinkneys Green
|
12
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
109
|
Littlewick Green
|
12
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
9
|
95
Division 2
Binfield 2nds (5), Pinkneys Green (5) 68, abandoned; Holyport (5), Wraysbury 2nds (5) 84-1, abandoned; Hurley (9), Coleshill (8) 174-8, abandoned; Knoty Green (7) 141, Ley Hill (10) 64-1, abandoned; Taplow 2nds (6) 120-7, Amersham Hill (8), abandoned.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Ley Hill
|
12
|
1
|
10
|
1
|
0
|
319
|
Wraysbury 2
|
12
|
2
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
222
|
Taplow 2
|
12
|
2
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
215
|
Binfield 2
|
12
|
2
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
204
|
Knotty Green
|
12
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
4
|
181
|
Hurley
|
12
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
163
|
Holyport
|
12
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
6
|
140
|
Amersham Hill
|
12
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
6
|
137
|
Pinkneys Green 2
|
12
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
6
|
114
|
Coleshill
|
12
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
8
|
94
Division 3
Chalfont St Giles 2nds (0), The Lee (30), match forfeited by Chalfont St Giles 2nds; Harpsden 2nds (10) 6-0, White Waltham 2nds (8) 160, abandoned; Little Marlow (30) 86-1, Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (0) 84; Pinner (5) 49-3, Denham (5), abandoned; Winchmore Hill (0), Braywood 2nds (30), match forfeited by Winchmore Hill.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Pinner
|
12
|
1
|
7
|
3
|
1
|
248
|
Little Marlow
|
12
|
2
|
7
|
2
|
1
|
236
|
Denham
|
12
|
3
|
5
|
2
|
2
|
195
|
Harpsden 2
|
12
|
2
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
190
|
Winchmore Hill
|
12
|
0
|
5
|
2
|
5
|
189
|
Braywood 2
|
12
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
6
|
172
|
Chalfont St G 2
|
12
|
2
|
5
|
0
|
5
|
170
|
The Lee
|
12
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
7
|
142
|
White Waltham 2
|
12
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
6
|
135
|
Penn & TG 2
|
12
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
10
|
69
Division 4
Amersham Hill/The Lee (7) 14-0, Little Marlow 2nds (10) 207-4, abandoned; Denham 2nds (6), Pinner 2nds (5) 39-3, abandoned; Littlewick Green 2nds (0) 38, Holyport 2nds (25) 40-1.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Holyport 2
|
10
|
1
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
212
|
Knotty Green 2
|
10
|
1
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
211
|
Pinner 2
|
9
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
147
|
Hurley 2
|
9
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
107
|
Amersham/Lee 2
|
9
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
4
|
102
|
Denham 2
|
8
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
93
|
Little Marlow 2
|
10
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
4
|
91
|
Littlewick Green 2
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
8
|
34
WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE
Premier Division
Berkshire County Sports (-5) 141-8, Welford Park, abandoned; Peppard Stoke Row 102-9 v Sulhamstead and Ufton, abandoned; Ruislip Victoria 99-5, Woodcote 133-6, abandoned; Sandhurst v Woodley 83-7, abandoned; West Reading v Crowthorne and Crown Wood 82-5, abandoned.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Sulhamstead & U
|
13
|
9
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
342
|
34.2
|
West Reading
|
13
|
6
|
3
|
1
|
3
|
281
|
28.1
|
Peppard SR
|
13
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
256
|
25.6
|
Berkshire CS
|
13
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
254
|
25.4
|
Crowt & CW
|
13
|
5
|
0
|
5
|
3
|
191
|
19.1
|
Sandhurst
|
13
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
3
|
187
|
18.7
|
Woodcote
|
13
|
2
|
3
|
5
|
3
|
168
|
16.8
|
Ruislip Victoria
|
13
|
3
|
1
|
6
|
3
|
158
|
15.8
|
Welford Park
|
13
|
1
|
3
|
6
|
3
|
126
|
12.6
|
Woodley
|
13
|
1
|
1
|
7
|
3
|
88
|
8.8
Division 1
Bradfield 61-2, West Reading 2nds 144, abandoned; Checkendon 68-0, Goring 113-9, abandoned; Farley Hill 72-3 v Mortimer West End, abandoned; all other matches cancelled.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Goring
|
13
|
7
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
293
|
26.6
|
Bradfield
|
13
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
261
|
26.1
|
Mortimer WE
|
13
|
5
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
257
|
25.7
|
Emm & Bear
|
13
|
5
|
1
|
4
|
3
|
249
|
24.9
|
Ibis Mapledurham
|
13
|
5
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
269
|
24.4
|
Checkendon
|
13
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
3
|
228
|
22.8
|
Sulham & Ufton 2
|
13
|
5
|
1
|
4
|
3
|
217
|
21.7
|
Farley Hill
|
13
|
2
|
3
|
6
|
2
|
179
|
16.2
|
Peppard SR 2
|
13
|
1
|
4
|
6
|
2
|
147
|
13.3
|
West Reading 2
|
13
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
3
|
103
|
10.3
Division 2
Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds v Shinfield, cancelled; Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds v Earley 126-5, abandoned; Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall v Waltham St Lawrence 91-2, abandoned; Twyford and Ruscombe v Warfield 132-6, abandoned; Woodley 2nds (22) 227-5 winning draw against Hawley (3) 111-5.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Shinfield
|
13
|
9
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
341
|
31.0
|
Waltham St L
|
13
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
295
|
29.5
|
Earley
|
13
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
238
|
23.8
|
Twyford & Rus
|
13
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
3
|
215
|
21.5
|
Stratfield T/HW
|
13
|
5
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
225
|
20.4
|
Woodley 2
|
13
|
3
|
3
|
5
|
2
|
211
|
19.1
|
Crow & CW 2
|
13
|
5
|
2
|
5
|
1
|
211
|
17.5
|
Hawley
|
13
|
3
|
6
|
4
|
0
|
204
|
15.6
|
Warfield
|
13
|
2
|
1
|
8
|
2
|
143
|
13.0
|
Emm & Bear 2
|
13
|
1
|
2
|
7
|
3
|
110
|
11.0
Division 3
Knowl Hill v Ruislip Victoria 2nds 72-3, abandoned; Peppard Stoke Row 3rds 149-8 v Sandhurst 28-2, abandoned; Welford Park 2nds (30), Purley (0), conceded by Purley; West Reading 3rds 21-1, Bradfield 2nds 129-8, abandoned.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
West Reading 3
|
12
|
8
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
280
|
31.1
|
Sandhurst 2
|
12
|
7
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
274
|
30.4
|
Welford Park 2
|
11
|
7
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
288
|
26.1
|
Knowl Hill
|
11
|
5
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
190
|
23.7
|
Bradfield 2
|
11
|
3
|
2
|
5
|
1
|
190
|
19.0
|
Peppard SR 3
|
12
|
3
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
165
|
16.5
|
Purley 3
|
12
|
4
|
1
|
6
|
1
|
170
|
15.4
|
Ruislip Victoria 2
|
12
|
1
|
1
|
9
|
1
|
60
|
5.4
|
Mortimer
|
11
|
0
|
2
|
7
|
2
|
25
|
2.7
Division 4
Waltham St Lawrence 2nds (0), Crowthorne and Crown Wood 3rds (30), conceded by Waltham St Lawrence; West Reading 4ths (30), Emmbrook and Bearwood 3rds (0), conceded by Emmbrook and Bearwood; all other matches cancelled.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Shinfield 2
|
11
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
217
|
27.1
|
Mortimer WE 2
|
11
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
240
|
24.0
|
Sulham & Ufton 3
|
12
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
234
|
23.4
|
Crow & CW 3
|
12
|
7
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
230
|
23.0
|
Falkland Dev
|
12
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
206
|
18.7
|
West Reading 4
|
10
|
5
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
174
|
17.4
|
Binfield 3
|
11
|
2
|
1
|
5
|
3
|
137
|
17.1
|
Waltham St L 2
|
11
|
3
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
138
|
15.3
|
Emm& Bear 3
|
12
|
0
|
2
|
10
|
0
|
34
|
2.8
07 August 2017
More News:
Fight to have new school in village neighbourhood plan
SUPPORTERS of plans to relocate Goring Primary ... [more]
Watlington teenager crowned European eventing champion
THERE was success last weekend for a Watlington ... [more]
Restaurateur surprised by comedians among dinner party of 25
COMEDIANS Bill Bailey and Sean Lock enjoyed ... [more]
POLL: Have your say