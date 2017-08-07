HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

Banbury (2) 124, Great and Little Tew (25) 125-1; Finchampstead (6) 109-7, Henley (6), abandoned; High Wycombe (7) 64-1, Horspath (6) 150-9; Oxford (25) 164-4, Tring Park (6) 161; Slough (6) 140-6, Burnham (6), abandoned.

P W D T A/C L B Ps Henley 13 6 2 1 2 2 31 201 Finchampstead 13 5 2 0 2 4 48 181 H Wycombe 13 5 3 0 1 4 53 178 Oxford 13 5 2 0 2 4 47 175 Banbury 13 5 2 1 1 4 32 170 Horspath 13 5 3 0 1 4 39 164 Tring Park 13 4 1 0 1 7 42 146 Slough 13 3 3 0 3 4 50 142 G & L Tew 13 4 2 0 1 6 39 141 Burnham 13 3 2 0 2 6 51 79

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 1

Boyne Hill (7), Cookham Dean (7) 36-0, abandoned; Cove (7), Marlow (7), cancelled; Gerrards Cross (7), Falkland (7) 83-3, abandoned; Henley 2nds (25) 44-0 beat Finchampstead 2nds (0) 41 by 10 wickets; Wokingham (7), Stoke Green (7) 44-6, abandoned.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wokingham 13 9 0 2 2 11 235 Cove 13 7 2 2 2 40 204 Boyne Hill 13 6 1 4 2 41 195 Stoke Green 13 6 1 4 2 34 188 Gerrards Cross 13 5 1 5 2 56 175 Falkland 13 5 2 4 2 44 168 Henley 2 13 4 1 7 1 64 161 Cookham Dean 13 3 2 6 2 77 156 Marlow 13 3 2 6 2 65 144 Finchampstead 2 13 1 2 9 1 68 100

Division 2A

Chesham 2nds (25) 85-0 beat Bagshot (0) 81-10 by 10 wickets; Eversley (7) 98-5, North Maidenhead (7), abandoned; Hayes (7) 65-2, Maidenhead and Bray (7), abandoned; Kew (7), Kidmore End (7) 108-4, abandoned; Windsor (7), Harefield 2nds (7) 73-5, abandoned.

P W D L A/C B Ps N Maidenhead 13 8 0 3 2 23 217 Kew 13 7 1 3 2 34 207 Kidmore End 13 7 0 4 2 29 198 Hayes 13 6 1 4 2 33 182 Chesham 2 13 5 2 5 1 46 168 Windsor 13 8 1 2 2 37 166 Eversley 13 3 2 6 2 64 148 Maid & Bray 13 3 1 6 3 63 147 Bagshot 13 4 0 7 2 38 137 Harefield 2 13 0 0 11 2 63 75

Division 3A

Chiswick and Whitton (7) 78, Fleet (7) 10-1, abandoned; Falkland 2nds (10) 245-9, Wargrave (7), abandoned; Finchampstead 3rds (7) 55-1, Wokingham 2nds (7), abandoned; Purley (7) 121, Cove (7) 11-1, abandoned.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wargrave 12 7 2 1 2 34 223 Wokingham 2 11 6 2 1 2 34 198 Purley 12 5 1 3 3 34 180 Finchampstead 3 11 5 1 4 1 38 170 Cove 2 12 3 2 5 2 67 156 Fleet 11 3 3 3 2 56 145 Falkland 2 12 1 6 3 2 102 134 Chiswick & Whit 12 2 2 5 3 39 110 Newbury 11 1 1 8 1 52 84

Division 5B

Aldershot 2nds (7), Henley 3rds (7) 69-4, abandoned; Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (7), Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (7) 124, abandoned; Slough 4ths (7) 60-2, Boyne Hill 2nds (7), abandoned; Wargrave 2nds (7), Bracknell (7) 151-2, abandoned; Wokingham 3rds (7) 85-2, Falkland (7), abandoned.

P W D L A/C B Ps Boyne Hill 2 13 7 3 1 2 51 240 Maid & Bray 2 13 7 0 4 2 24 213 Aldershot 2 13 6 1 3 3 34 205 Henley 3 13 6 1 4 2 39 203 Wokingham 3 13 5 2 4 2 49 188 Slough 4 13 5 1 4 3 37 183 Falkland 3 13 4 1 6 2 64 178 Wargrave 2 13 4 1 5 3 47 168 Bracknell 13 3 0 8 2 63 152 Chis & Whitton 2 13 0 2 8 3 94 108

Division 7A

Bracknell 2nds (7) 0-0, Newbury 2nds (7) 127-1, abandoned; Fleet 2nds (7), North Maidnehead 3rds (7) 42-2, abandoned; Kidmore End 2nds (7), Wokingham 4ths (10) 189, abandoned; Thatcham Town 3rds (7), Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (7), cancelled; Theale and Tilehurst 2nds (7), Eversley 3rds (7) 83, abandoned.

P W D L A/C B Ps Theale & Tile 2 13 8 1 2 2 29 243 Fleet 2 13 6 2 3 2 31 195 Kidmore End 2 13 4 4 3 2 80 194 N Maidenhead 3 13 5 3 3 2 52 191 Wokingham 4 13 5 2 4 2 60 174 Newbury 2 13 5 1 5 2 32 171 Maid & Bray 3 13 4 1 5 3 33 154 Bracknell 2 13 4 0 7 2 36 150 Eversley 3 13 3 2 5 3 48 144 Thatcham Town 3 13 1 2 8 2 36 65

Division 9A

Cookham Dean 4ths (7), Yateley 4ths (7) 65-3, abandoned; Cove 5ths (7), Newbury 3rds (7), cancelled; Eversley 4ths (0), Thatcham Town 4ths (-5), match forfeited by Thatcham Town 4ths; Kidmore End 3rds (7) 133, Wargrave 3rds (7) 6-0, abandoned.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wokingham 5 11 8 3 0 0 40 140 Wargrave 3 11 6 2 1 2 44 151 Newbury 3 11 4 0 4 3 35 106 Kidmore End 3 12 3 1 5 3 40 111 Eversley 4 12 5 0 5 2 0 109 Cove 5 12 3 0 7 2 35 69 Cookham Dean 4 12 4 3 2 3 22 68 Yateley 4 12 3 0 7 2 12 66 Thatcham Town 4 11 2 1 7 1 26 38

MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE

Division 1

Braywood (10) 16-0, Littlewick Green (5) 92, abandoned; Penn and Tylers Green (2) 68, Binfield (25) 70-4; Pinkneys Green (6) 102-8, Harpsden (9), abandoned; White Waltham (6) 114-5, Taplow (7), abandoned; Wraysbury (8) 150-1, Chalfont St Giles (5), abandoned.

P A W D L Ps Wraysbury 12 2 9 1 0 295 Binfield 12 1 8 2 1 271 Harpsden 12 3 7 0 2 221 Taplow 12 2 5 2 3 205 White Waltham 12 2 4 2 4 173 Braywood 12 2 3 4 3 151 Chalfont St Giles 12 2 3 1 6 140 Penn & TG 12 1 1 2 7 119 Pinkneys Green 12 3 1 0 7 109 Littlewick Green 12 2 1 0 9 95

Division 2

Binfield 2nds (5), Pinkneys Green (5) 68, abandoned; Holyport (5), Wraysbury 2nds (5) 84-1, abandoned; Hurley (9), Coleshill (8) 174-8, abandoned; Knoty Green (7) 141, Ley Hill (10) 64-1, abandoned; Taplow 2nds (6) 120-7, Amersham Hill (8), abandoned.

P A W D L Ps Ley Hill 12 1 10 1 0 319 Wraysbury 2 12 2 6 1 3 222 Taplow 2 12 2 6 1 3 215 Binfield 2 12 2 5 2 3 204 Knotty Green 12 2 4 2 4 181 Hurley 12 2 4 1 5 163 Holyport 12 3 3 0 6 140 Amersham Hill 12 3 3 0 6 137 Pinkneys Green 2 12 3 2 1 6 114 Coleshill 12 2 1 1 8 94

Division 3

Chalfont St Giles 2nds (0), The Lee (30), match forfeited by Chalfont St Giles 2nds; Harpsden 2nds (10) 6-0, White Waltham 2nds (8) 160, abandoned; Little Marlow (30) 86-1, Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (0) 84; Pinner (5) 49-3, Denham (5), abandoned; Winchmore Hill (0), Braywood 2nds (30), match forfeited by Winchmore Hill.

P A W D L Ps Pinner 12 1 7 3 1 248 Little Marlow 12 2 7 2 1 236 Denham 12 3 5 2 2 195 Harpsden 2 12 2 5 3 2 190 Winchmore Hill 12 0 5 2 5 189 Braywood 2 12 2 4 0 6 172 Chalfont St G 2 12 2 5 0 5 170 The Lee 12 2 3 0 7 142 White Waltham 2 12 3 3 0 6 135 Penn & TG 2 12 1 1 0 10 69

Division 4

Amersham Hill/The Lee (7) 14-0, Little Marlow 2nds (10) 207-4, abandoned; Denham 2nds (6), Pinner 2nds (5) 39-3, abandoned; Littlewick Green 2nds (0) 38, Holyport 2nds (25) 40-1.

P A W D L Ps Holyport 2 10 1 7 2 0 212 Knotty Green 2 10 1 6 2 1 211 Pinner 2 9 1 4 1 3 147 Hurley 2 9 0 2 4 2 107 Amersham/Lee 2 9 2 2 1 4 102 Denham 2 8 3 2 1 2 93 Little Marlow 2 10 2 0 4 4 91 Littlewick Green 2 9 0 0 1 8 34

WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE

Premier Division

Berkshire County Sports (-5) 141-8, Welford Park, abandoned; Peppard Stoke Row 102-9 v Sulhamstead and Ufton, abandoned; Ruislip Victoria 99-5, Woodcote 133-6, abandoned; Sandhurst v Woodley 83-7, abandoned; West Reading v Crowthorne and Crown Wood 82-5, abandoned.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Sulhamstead & U 13 9 0 1 3 342 34.2 West Reading 13 6 3 1 3 281 28.1 Peppard SR 13 6 1 3 3 256 25.6 Berkshire CS 13 6 1 3 3 254 25.4 Crowt & CW 13 5 0 5 3 191 19.1 Sandhurst 13 4 1 5 3 187 18.7 Woodcote 13 2 3 5 3 168 16.8 Ruislip Victoria 13 3 1 6 3 158 15.8 Welford Park 13 1 3 6 3 126 12.6 Woodley 13 1 1 7 3 88 8.8

Division 1

Bradfield 61-2, West Reading 2nds 144, abandoned; Checkendon 68-0, Goring 113-9, abandoned; Farley Hill 72-3 v Mortimer West End, abandoned; all other matches cancelled.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Goring 13 7 1 3 2 293 26.6 Bradfield 13 6 1 3 3 261 26.1 Mortimer WE 13 5 4 1 3 257 25.7 Emm & Bear 13 5 1 4 3 249 24.9 Ibis Mapledurham 13 5 4 2 2 269 24.4 Checkendon 13 3 3 4 3 228 22.8 Sulham & Ufton 2 13 5 1 4 3 217 21.7 Farley Hill 13 2 3 6 2 179 16.2 Peppard SR 2 13 1 4 6 2 147 13.3 West Reading 2 13 1 2 6 3 103 10.3

Division 2

Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds v Shinfield, cancelled; Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds v Earley 126-5, abandoned; Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall v Waltham St Lawrence 91-2, abandoned; Twyford and Ruscombe v Warfield 132-6, abandoned; Woodley 2nds (22) 227-5 winning draw against Hawley (3) 111-5.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Shinfield 13 9 1 1 2 341 31.0 Waltham St L 13 7 3 0 3 295 29.5 Earley 13 5 2 3 3 238 23.8 Twyford & Rus 13 4 1 5 3 215 21.5 Stratfield T/HW 13 5 1 5 2 225 20.4 Woodley 2 13 3 3 5 2 211 19.1 Crow & CW 2 13 5 2 5 1 211 17.5 Hawley 13 3 6 4 0 204 15.6 Warfield 13 2 1 8 2 143 13.0 Emm & Bear 2 13 1 2 7 3 110 11.0

Division 3

Knowl Hill v Ruislip Victoria 2nds 72-3, abandoned; Peppard Stoke Row 3rds 149-8 v Sandhurst 28-2, abandoned; Welford Park 2nds (30), Purley (0), conceded by Purley; West Reading 3rds 21-1, Bradfield 2nds 129-8, abandoned.

P W D L A/C Ps Av West Reading 3 12 8 0 1 3 280 31.1 Sandhurst 2 12 7 1 1 3 274 30.4 Welford Park 2 11 7 2 2 0 288 26.1 Knowl Hill 11 5 1 2 3 190 23.7 Bradfield 2 11 3 2 5 1 190 19.0 Peppard SR 3 12 3 2 4 2 165 16.5 Purley 3 12 4 1 6 1 170 15.4 Ruislip Victoria 2 12 1 1 9 1 60 5.4 Mortimer 11 0 2 7 2 25 2.7

Division 4

Waltham St Lawrence 2nds (0), Crowthorne and Crown Wood 3rds (30), conceded by Waltham St Lawrence; West Reading 4ths (30), Emmbrook and Bearwood 3rds (0), conceded by Emmbrook and Bearwood; all other matches cancelled.