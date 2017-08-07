Monday, 07 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

Banbury (2) 124, Great and Little Tew (25) 125-1; Finchampstead (6) 109-7, Henley (6), abandoned; High Wycombe (7) 64-1, Horspath (6) 150-9; Oxford (25) 164-4, Tring Park (6) 161; Slough (6) 140-6, Burnham (6), abandoned.

P

W

D

T

A/C

L

B

Ps

Henley

13

6

2

1

2

2

31

201

Finchampstead

13

5

2

0

2

4

48

181

H Wycombe

13

5

3

0

1

4

53

178

Oxford

13

5

2

0

2

4

47

175

Banbury

13

5

2

1

1

4

32

170

Horspath

13

5

3

0

1

4

39

164

Tring Park

13

4

1

0

1

7

42

146

Slough

13

3

3

0

3

4

50

142

G & L Tew

13

4

2

0

1

6

39

141

Burnham

13

3

2

0

2

6

51

79

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 1

Boyne Hill (7), Cookham Dean (7) 36-0, abandoned; Cove (7), Marlow (7), cancelled; Gerrards Cross (7), Falkland (7) 83-3, abandoned; Henley 2nds (25) 44-0 beat Finchampstead 2nds (0) 41 by 10 wickets; Wokingham (7), Stoke Green (7) 44-6, abandoned.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wokingham

13

9

0

2

2

11

235

Cove

13

7

2

2

2

40

204

Boyne Hill

13

6

1

4

2

41

195

Stoke Green

13

6

1

4

2

34

188

Gerrards Cross

13

5

1

5

2

56

175

Falkland

13

5

2

4

2

44

168

Henley 2

13

4

1

7

1

64

161

Cookham Dean

13

3

2

6

2

77

156

Marlow

13

3

2

6

2

65

144

Finchampstead 2

13

1

2

9

1

68

100

Division 2A

Chesham 2nds (25) 85-0 beat Bagshot (0) 81-10 by 10 wickets; Eversley (7) 98-5, North Maidenhead (7), abandoned; Hayes (7) 65-2, Maidenhead and Bray (7), abandoned; Kew (7), Kidmore End (7) 108-4, abandoned; Windsor (7), Harefield 2nds (7) 73-5, abandoned.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

N Maidenhead

13

8

0

3

2

23

217

Kew

13

7

1

3

2

34

207

Kidmore End

13

7

0

4

2

29

198

Hayes

13

6

1

4

2

33

182

Chesham 2

13

5

2

5

1

46

168

Windsor

13

8

1

2

2

37

166

Eversley

13

3

2

6

2

64

148

Maid & Bray

13

3

1

6

3

63

147

Bagshot

13

4

0

7

2

38

137

Harefield 2

13

0

0

11

2

63

75

Division 3A

Chiswick and Whitton (7) 78, Fleet (7) 10-1, abandoned; Falkland 2nds (10) 245-9, Wargrave (7), abandoned; Finchampstead 3rds (7) 55-1, Wokingham 2nds (7), abandoned; Purley (7) 121, Cove (7) 11-1, abandoned.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wargrave

12

7

2

1

2

34

223

Wokingham 2

11

6

2

1

2

34

198

Purley

12

5

1

3

3

34

180

Finchampstead 3

11

5

1

4

1

38

170

Cove 2

12

3

2

5

2

67

156

Fleet

11

3

3

3

2

56

145

Falkland 2

12

1

6

3

2

102

134

Chiswick & Whit

12

2

2

5

3

39

110

Newbury

11

1

1

8

1

52

84

Division 5B

Aldershot 2nds (7), Henley 3rds (7) 69-4, abandoned; Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (7), Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (7) 124, abandoned; Slough 4ths (7) 60-2, Boyne Hill 2nds (7), abandoned; Wargrave 2nds (7), Bracknell (7) 151-2, abandoned; Wokingham 3rds (7) 85-2, Falkland (7), abandoned.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Boyne Hill 2

13

7

3

1

2

51

240

Maid & Bray 2

13

7

0

4

2

24

213

Aldershot 2

13

6

1

3

3

34

205

Henley 3

13

6

1

4

2

39

203

Wokingham 3

13

5

2

4

2

49

188

Slough 4

13

5

1

4

3

37

183

Falkland 3

13

4

1

6

2

64

178

Wargrave 2

13

4

1

5

3

47

168

Bracknell

13

3

0

8

2

63

152

Chis & Whitton 2

13

0

2

8

3

94

108

Division 7A

Bracknell 2nds (7) 0-0, Newbury 2nds (7) 127-1, abandoned; Fleet 2nds (7), North Maidnehead 3rds (7) 42-2, abandoned; Kidmore End 2nds (7), Wokingham 4ths (10) 189, abandoned; Thatcham Town 3rds (7), Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (7), cancelled; Theale and Tilehurst 2nds (7), Eversley 3rds (7) 83, abandoned.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Theale & Tile 2

13

8

1

2

2

29

243

Fleet 2

13

6

2

3

2

31

195

Kidmore End 2

13

4

4

3

2

80

194

N Maidenhead 3

13

5

3

3

2

52

191

Wokingham 4

13

5

2

4

2

60

174

Newbury 2

13

5

1

5

2

32

171

Maid & Bray 3

13

4

1

5

3

33

154

Bracknell 2

13

4

0

7

2

36

150

Eversley 3

13

3

2

5

3

48

144

Thatcham Town 3

13

1

2

8

2

36

65

Division 9A

Cookham Dean 4ths (7), Yateley 4ths (7) 65-3, abandoned; Cove 5ths (7), Newbury 3rds (7), cancelled; Eversley 4ths (0), Thatcham Town 4ths (-5), match forfeited by Thatcham Town 4ths; Kidmore End 3rds (7) 133, Wargrave 3rds (7) 6-0, abandoned.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wokingham 5

11

8

3

0

0

40

140

Wargrave 3

11

6

2

1

2

44

151

Newbury 3

11

4

0

4

3

35

106

Kidmore End 3

12

3

1

5

3

40

111

Eversley 4

12

5

0

5

2

0

109

Cove 5

12

3

0

7

2

35

69

Cookham Dean 4

12

4

3

2

3

22

68

Yateley 4

12

3

0

7

2

12

66

Thatcham Town 4

11

2

1

7

1

26

38

MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE

Division 1

Braywood (10) 16-0, Littlewick Green (5) 92, abandoned; Penn and Tylers Green (2) 68, Binfield (25) 70-4; Pinkneys Green (6) 102-8, Harpsden (9), abandoned; White Waltham (6) 114-5, Taplow (7), abandoned; Wraysbury (8) 150-1, Chalfont St Giles (5), abandoned.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Wraysbury

12

2

9

1

0

295

Binfield

12

1

8

2

1

271

Harpsden

12

3

7

0

2

221

Taplow

12

2

5

2

3

205

White Waltham

12

2

4

2

4

173

Braywood

12

2

3

4

3

151

Chalfont St Giles

12

2

3

1

6

140

Penn & TG

12

1

1

2

7

119

Pinkneys Green

12

3

1

0

7

109

Littlewick Green

12

2

1

0

9

95

Division 2

Binfield 2nds (5), Pinkneys Green (5) 68, abandoned; Holyport (5), Wraysbury 2nds (5) 84-1, abandoned; Hurley (9), Coleshill (8) 174-8, abandoned; Knoty Green (7) 141, Ley Hill (10) 64-1, abandoned; Taplow 2nds (6) 120-7, Amersham Hill (8), abandoned.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Ley Hill

12

1

10

1

0

319

Wraysbury 2

12

2

6

1

3

222

Taplow 2

12

2

6

1

3

215

Binfield 2

12

2

5

2

3

204

Knotty Green

12

2

4

2

4

181

Hurley

12

2

4

1

5

163

Holyport

12

3

3

0

6

140

Amersham Hill

12

3

3

0

6

137

Pinkneys Green 2

12

3

2

1

6

114

Coleshill

12

2

1

1

8

94

Division 3

Chalfont St Giles 2nds (0), The Lee (30), match forfeited by Chalfont St Giles 2nds; Harpsden 2nds (10) 6-0, White Waltham 2nds (8) 160, abandoned; Little Marlow (30) 86-1, Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (0) 84; Pinner (5) 49-3, Denham (5), abandoned; Winchmore Hill (0), Braywood 2nds (30), match forfeited by Winchmore Hill.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Pinner

12

1

7

3

1

248

Little Marlow

12

2

7

2

1

236

Denham

12

3

5

2

2

195

Harpsden 2

12

2

5

3

2

190

Winchmore Hill

12

0

5

2

5

189

Braywood 2

12

2

4

0

6

172

Chalfont St G 2

12

2

5

0

5

170

The Lee

12

2

3

0

7

142

White Waltham 2

12

3

3

0

6

135

Penn & TG 2

12

1

1

0

10

69

Division 4

Amersham Hill/The Lee (7) 14-0, Little Marlow 2nds (10) 207-4, abandoned; Denham 2nds (6), Pinner 2nds (5) 39-3, abandoned; Littlewick Green 2nds (0) 38, Holyport 2nds (25) 40-1.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Holyport 2

10

1

7

2

0

212

Knotty Green 2

10

1

6

2

1

211

Pinner 2

9

1

4

1

3

147

Hurley 2

9

0

2

4

2

107

Amersham/Lee 2

9

2

2

1

4

102

Denham 2

8

3

2

1

2

93

Little Marlow 2

10

2

0

4

4

91

Littlewick Green 2

9

0

0

1

8

34

WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE

Premier Division

Berkshire County Sports (-5) 141-8, Welford Park, abandoned; Peppard Stoke Row 102-9 v Sulhamstead and Ufton, abandoned; Ruislip Victoria 99-5, Woodcote 133-6, abandoned; Sandhurst v Woodley 83-7, abandoned; West Reading v Crowthorne and Crown Wood 82-5, abandoned.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Sulhamstead & U

13

9

0

1

3

342

34.2

West Reading

13

6

3

1

3

281

28.1

Peppard SR

13

6

1

3

3

256

25.6

Berkshire CS

13

6

1

3

3

254

25.4

Crowt & CW

13

5

0

5

3

191

19.1

Sandhurst

13

4

1

5

3

187

18.7

Woodcote

13

2

3

5

3

168

16.8

Ruislip Victoria

13

3

1

6

3

158

15.8

Welford Park

13

1

3

6

3

126

12.6

Woodley

13

1

1

7

3

88

8.8

Division 1

Bradfield 61-2, West Reading 2nds 144, abandoned; Checkendon 68-0, Goring 113-9, abandoned; Farley Hill 72-3 v Mortimer West End, abandoned; all other matches cancelled.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Goring

13

7

1

3

2

293

26.6

Bradfield

13

6

1

3

3

261

26.1

Mortimer WE

13

5

4

1

3

257

25.7

Emm & Bear

13

5

1

4

3

249

24.9

Ibis Mapledurham

13

5

4

2

2

269

24.4

Checkendon

13

3

3

4

3

228

22.8

Sulham & Ufton 2

13

5

1

4

3

217

21.7

Farley Hill

13

2

3

6

2

179

16.2

Peppard SR 2

13

1

4

6

2

147

13.3

West Reading 2

13

1

2

6

3

103

10.3

Division 2

Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds v Shinfield, cancelled; Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds v Earley 126-5, abandoned; Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall v Waltham St Lawrence 91-2, abandoned; Twyford and Ruscombe v Warfield 132-6, abandoned; Woodley 2nds (22) 227-5 winning draw against Hawley (3) 111-5.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Shinfield

13

9

1

1

2

341

31.0

Waltham St L

13

7

3

0

3

295

29.5

Earley

13

5

2

3

3

238

23.8

Twyford & Rus

13

4

1

5

3

215

21.5

Stratfield T/HW

13

5

1

5

2

225

20.4

Woodley 2

13

3

3

5

2

211

19.1

Crow & CW 2

13

5

2

5

1

211

17.5

Hawley

13

3

6

4

0

204

15.6

Warfield

13

2

1

8

2

143

13.0

Emm & Bear 2

13

1

2

7

3

110

11.0

Division 3

Knowl Hill v Ruislip Victoria 2nds 72-3, abandoned; Peppard Stoke Row 3rds 149-8 v Sandhurst 28-2, abandoned; Welford Park 2nds (30), Purley (0), conceded by Purley; West Reading 3rds 21-1, Bradfield 2nds 129-8, abandoned.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

West Reading 3

12

8

0

1

3

280

31.1

Sandhurst 2

12

7

1

1

3

274

30.4

Welford Park 2

11

7

2

2

0

288

26.1

Knowl Hill

11

5

1

2

3

190

23.7

Bradfield 2

11

3

2

5

1

190

19.0

Peppard SR 3

12

3

2

4

2

165

16.5

Purley 3

12

4

1

6

1

170

15.4

Ruislip Victoria 2

12

1

1

9

1

60

5.4

Mortimer

11

0

2

7

2

25

2.7

Division 4

Waltham St Lawrence 2nds (0), Crowthorne and Crown Wood 3rds (30), conceded by Waltham St Lawrence; West Reading 4ths (30), Emmbrook and Bearwood 3rds (0), conceded by Emmbrook and Bearwood; all other matches cancelled.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Shinfield 2

11

4

2

2

3

217

27.1

Mortimer WE 2

11

6

1

3

1

240

24.0

Sulham & Ufton 3

12

6

1

3

2

234

23.4

Crow & CW 3

12

7

1

2

2

230

23.0

Falkland Dev

12

4

4

3

1

206

18.7

West Reading 4

10

5

0

5

0

174

17.4

Binfield 3

11

2

1

5

3

137

17.1

Waltham St L 2

11

3

2

4

2

138

15.3

Emm& Bear 3

12

0

2

10

0

34

2.8

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33