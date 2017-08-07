Successive century for Gallimore

SONNING COMMON VILLAGE visited BBC CAVERSHAM for first meeting between the clubs and came away with a victory to maintain their winning run stretching back to early May.

Skipper Chris Pitson elected to bat on what looked like a soft batting strip and openers Mike Cann and Louis Gallimore started brightly and put on 79 for the first wicket before Cann was caught on 43.

Gallimore continued where he left off against Fawley in the previous match and was scoring freely with wickets falling at the other end at regular intervals, with the most notable assistance coming from Steve McGrath who scored 25 from eight balls faced.

Gallimore reached his second consecutive century in the 31st over and has now scored 266 runs not out in his past two innings and this helped Sonning Common to a respectable 208 from their 35 overs.

BBC started their innings brightly despite lagging behind the run rate in what was an eventful innings. Tight bowling from the main stream bowlers backed up by superb wicket-keeping from stand in keeper Steve McGrath including a catch and a stumping, kept the momentum with the visitors and they were able to restrict their opponents to 120 from their 35 overs to record the victory.

SONNING COMMON VILLAGE

L Gallimore, not out 107 M Cann, c Verma, b Watkins 43 C Pitson, c Townend, b Watkins 3 V Sheehan, lbw, b Verma 11 S McGrath, b Watkins 25 L Pitson, not out 3 Extras 16 — TOTAL (4 wkts) 208

BBC CAVERSHAM