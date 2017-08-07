Wheeler in seventh heaven as side move out of drop zone

HENLEY 2nds recorded a quick 10-wicket win at FINCHAMPSTEAD 2nds in Division 2 last Saturday to move out of the drop zone.

The match was the only one in the division completed due to the wet weather that once again played havoc with the fixtures throughout the league.

The visitors, having won the toss, put the hosts into bat first with Simon Wheeler accounting for opening Russell Lane in the first over.

Wheeler went on to take 7-13 as Finchampstead were bowled out for just 41 runs in 15.2 overs.

In reply Henley openers Michael Williams and Tom Oldershaw took just 4.4 overs to guide their side to victory before the rain set in.

FINCHAMPSTEAD 2nds

R Lane, b Wheeler 0 T Predgen, lbw, b Jones 0 S Bell, c Price, b Jones 4 M Keast, c Oldershaw, b Wheeler 3 S Jenkins, b Wheeler 13 A Lazenbury, b Wheeler 14 J Eaglesham, c Kenworthy, b Wheeler 1 D Augustus, c Homewood, b Wheeler 1 A Hull, b Wheeler 0 J Woodford c Homewood, b Johnson 0 M O’Donahue, not out 0 Extras 5 — TOTAL 41

Best bowling: S Wheeler 7-13, Z Jones 2-25.

HENLEY 2nds

M Williams, not out 12 T Oldershaw, not out 32 Extras 0 — TOTAL (0 wkts) 44

KIDMORE END’S Division 2A clash at KEW eventually fell victim to the weather.

Batting first the visitors put on 108-4 with Guy Ashby top scoring with 43 before the match was abandoned.

WARGRAVE remain top of Division 3A despite their match at FALKLAND 2nds being abandoned. The hosts, batting first, were on 245-9 when rain stopped play.

All matches in Division 5B were abandoned. HENLEY 3rds were 69-4 at ALDERSHOT 2nds when rain stopped play while BRACKNELL had put on 151-2 at WARGRAVE 2nds before the rain set in.

Rain had the final say at Gallowstree Common in the Division 7A match between KIDMORE END 2nds and WOKINGHAM 4ths in a match that saw Azhar Udeen take 6-66 for the hosts.

Kidmore won the toss and elected to bowl first on a dry wicket with the hope of being able to bowl the opposition out and chase down their total before the forecast rain arrived.

Opening bowlers Udeen and Sam Crawford bowled a good line and made batting difficult for the visitors openers John Barker and Hashan Ghafoor with Crawford getting the initial breakthrough bowling Barker with a good delivery which hit the top of off stump.

Thereafter Wokingham enjoyed their best period of batting as Dominic Ashford and Ghafoor combined for a 63 run partnership taking the visitors on to 101 before Ghafoor was bowled by Udeen. Jonny Abbott then removed Ashford and Udeen then ripped the heart out of the Wokingham batting line-up by taking three quick wickets as Wokingham slumped to 113-6.

Udeen continued to bowl a testing line making scoring difficult for Wokingham and the visitors got themselves to 145-8 and it took a 38 run partnership for the ninth wicket between Mark Simmons and Dip Patel to get Wokingham up to a potentially challenging total to chase, with Simmons dismissal courtesy of a good boundary catch from Chris Pigden Wokingham were all out for 189 in the final over of their innings.

With clouds gathering during the tea interval and rain starting to fall the covers went on and no further play was possible. In Division 9A hosts KIDMORE END 3rds were bowled out for 133 against WARGRAVE 3rds with Todd Butler top scoring with 61 while Tom Walker took 6-30 for the visitors. In reply Wargrave were 6-0 when rain stopped play.