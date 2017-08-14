Ravden shines for Maharajas

JOSH Perkins scored a half-century as PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS secured a 70-run victory in their home game against WIDMER ST MARGARETS on Sunday.

Perkins (51) opened the batting with U13 Nathan May (30) and the pair put on 81 before the former was bowled by James Wyatt.

May followed shortly after when he was caught and bowled, but skipper Fergus Nutt (43) and Tom Wright (18) ensured the Unicorns were able to post 169-8 in their 40 overs. The visitors also found the going tough, with Hamish Scott proving frugal in his six-over opening burst which leaked just seven runs.

At the other end, U16 Alfie Burnett returned figures of 4-30 from seven overs while Satheech Elaganathan collected 2-9 from his eight.

Nutt rotated his bowlers from then on and Tom Brown, Scott Harris, Perkins and Danny May all picked up a wicket apiece as the away side were bowled out for 99 in 32.4 overs.

Matt Ravden starred with bat and ball as PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAS returned to winning ways with a five-wicket success against visitors CHELSEA NOMADS.

Having slipped to a disappointing defeat to a combative Stonor side the week before, things did not start well for the Mahas as the visitors won the toss and elected to bat on a good wicket.

Sam Kimber made an early breakthrough before U14 Joseph Weakley clean bowled Pete Fuller for one.

Milo Lloyd hit an unbeaten 71 as the Nomads totalled 159-4 in 41 overs, Ravden claiming 2-15 and aided by a good catch from his son Callum to remove Boris Young. Father and son duo George (28) and Chris Lee (16) gave the Mahas a steady base, but it was Ravden’s unbeaten 59 which proved the difference, securing the victory with his son Owen.