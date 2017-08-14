Osman's haul helps win trophy

Heavens, what a cracking regatta
Monday, 14 August 2017
NETTLEBED retained the Ron Vines Trophy with a 30-run victory against SWYNCOMBE.
Batting first Nettlebed made a solid start until Tom Burnett had to retire hurt after a ball hit him in the face. Soon after Greg Bennett departed for 40.
Only Ahmad Osman and Dave Buxton with their usual aggressive batting reached double figures as Nettlebed finished on 145 all out.
Swyncombe found runs hard to come by against some tight bowling from Jack Latter and Sam Butler. Ahmad Osman removed Hope for 33 then went on to claim a fourwicket haul in a fine all round performance. It was left to Greg Bennett and Harvey Butler to mop up the tail as Swyncombe fell short of the target.
NETTLEBED
|
G Bennett, c J Crockett, b P Collins
|
40
|
T Burnett, retired hurt
|
21
|
S Butler, b Keeble
|
0
|
J Russell, b Keeble
|
0
|
A Osman, c —, b P Collins
|
39
|
D Buxton, b Hunt
|
26
|
T Edwards, c —, b Hope
|
8
|
M Butler, c & b Hunt
|
1
|
J Latter, c —, b Hope
|
5
|
H Butler, c & b Hope
|
1
|
J Tariq, not out
|
0
|
Extras
|
4
|
—
|
TOTAL
|
145
SWYNCOMBE
|
C Dominic, lbw, b M Butler
|
23
|
P Collins, b S Butler
|
11
|
K Dominic, b Osman
|
16
|
S Hope, c Buxton, b Osman
|
33
|
A Keeble, b Osman
|
0
|
R Wilson, b Bennett
|
17
|
W Jones, c S Butler, b Bennett
|
0
|
D Crockett, b Osman
|
0
|
I Hunt, not out
|
0
|
J Crockett, b Tariq
|
6
|
T Crockett, b H Butler
|
1
|
Extras
|
8
|
—
|
TOTAL
|
115
Best bowling: A Osman 4-23.
14 August 2017
