Osman's haul helps win trophy

NETTLEBED retained the Ron Vines Trophy with a 30-run victory against SWYNCOMBE.

Batting first Nettlebed made a solid start until Tom Burnett had to retire hurt after a ball hit him in the face. Soon after Greg Bennett departed for 40.

Only Ahmad Osman and Dave Buxton with their usual aggressive batting reached double figures as Nettlebed finished on 145 all out.

Swyncombe found runs hard to come by against some tight bowling from Jack Latter and Sam Butler. Ahmad Osman removed Hope for 33 then went on to claim a fourwicket haul in a fine all round performance. It was left to Greg Bennett and Harvey Butler to mop up the tail as Swyncombe fell short of the target.

NETTLEBED

G Bennett, c J Crockett, b P Collins 40 T Burnett, retired hurt 21 S Butler, b Keeble 0 J Russell, b Keeble 0 A Osman, c —, b P Collins 39 D Buxton, b Hunt 26 T Edwards, c —, b Hope 8 M Butler, c & b Hunt 1 J Latter, c —, b Hope 5 H Butler, c & b Hope 1 J Tariq, not out 0 Extras 4 — TOTAL 145

SWYNCOMBE

C Dominic, lbw, b M Butler 23 P Collins, b S Butler 11 K Dominic, b Osman 16 S Hope, c Buxton, b Osman 33 A Keeble, b Osman 0 R Wilson, b Bennett 17 W Jones, c S Butler, b Bennett 0 D Crockett, b Osman 0 I Hunt, not out 0 J Crockett, b Tariq 6 T Crockett, b H Butler 1 Extras 8 — TOTAL 115

Best bowling: A Osman 4-23.