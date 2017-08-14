Hill proves too much for Crazies

CRAZIES HILL tumbled to defeat against WHITCHURCH last Sunday thanks to a fine innings of 91 by N Hill.

Having won the toss and elected to field, Crazies started well as Searle and Dan Hanton kept Whitchurch in check. Having been dropped off Searle, Leach could not take advantage as he was yorked by Hanton with the score on 33.

Hill then joined Chapman and began to take on the Crazies bowlers. After clubbing consecutive fours, Chapman was well caught in the deep by Stuart. Williams than joined Hill and, after initially playing himself in, began to score more fluently.

Hill and Williams dominated the bowling adding a century stand, before Hill advanced to Steve Hanton and was stumped by Jai Angell.

Hanton then removed Dove first ball and Searle dismissed Williams for 56 soon after, but some lusty blows by the younger Leach saw Whitchurch post an imposing 254.

Crazies began well as Angell attacked from the outset, with Good looking comfortable in giving

Angell the lion’s share of the strike.

Having added 44 together, Turner enticed Good into a false drive and took a simple return catch. Marcus Angell joined his son at the crease and ensured that Jai reached his half century.

With the need to accelerate the scoring, Crazies went after Grogan and Heard with disastrous consequences.

Jai mistimed a pull straight to mid-on, Angell was dropped at mid-off, but then run out in the confusion this caused and Leach held a stunning catch to remove Allen in the space of four balls. When Montgomery spooned a catch behind in the following over, Crazies had gone from 74-1 to 78-5 in no time.

Wickets continued to fall regularly and despite a brisk cameo from Stuart, the last pair of Steve Hanton and Searle were left to bring some respectability to the score card. Both Hanton and Searle added an unbeaten 48, limiting Crazies’ defeat to under 100.

WHITCHURCH

W Chapman, c Stuart, b Montgomery 33 R Leach, b D Hanton 13 N Hill, st J Angell, b S Hanton 91 S Williams, c & b Searle 56 Dove, b S Hanton 0 J Leach, not out 21 Palmer, c Good, b D Hanton 0 Grogan, not out 8 Extras 32 — TOTAL (6 wkts) 254

Best bowling: S Hanton 2-30, D Hanton 2-32.

CRAZIES HILL

J Angell, c S Williams, b Grogan 52 O Good, c & b Turner 10 M Angell, run out 11 D Montgomery, c Chapman, b Heard 0 M Allen, c R Leach, b Grogan 4 I Stuart, b Heard 16 T Margrie, c S Williams, b Grogan 2 D Shipard, lbw, b J Leach 5 D Hanton, b Heard 8 S Hanton, not out 16 A Searle, not out 28 Extras 12 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 164

Best bowling: Grogan 3-25, Heard 2-28.