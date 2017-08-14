Woodcote ease to derby win

CHECKENDON arrived at WOODCOTE on Sunday for their local derby with only seven players, but under the circumstances, they made the hosts work hard for their win by bowling accurately.

A good second wicket partnership between Ben Danks and Crawford Anderson formed the backbone of the Woodcote innings and Jonny Clark added some quick runs later on. The experienced Vikas Chib and Ray Williams bowled well to restrict the Woodcote batsmen.

When Checkendon batted they got off to a good start thanks to a half-century from Sabir who was making his debut for the club. In the end Checkendon were bowled out 37 runs short in 29 overs.

WOODCOTE

S Fuller, c Sabir, b Chib 25 C Anderson, b Pazir 21 B Danks, b Chib 39 M Robertson, b Chib 11 A Clark, c Arrowsmith, b Chib 4 J Clark, c & b Williams 29 M Stroker, b Williams 14 J Aldridge, b Podolski 7 A Seymour, st Sabir, b Williams 0 P Roberts, not out 1 S Bell, not out 1 Extras 30 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 182

Best bowling: V Chib 4-23, R Williams 3-24.

CHECKENDON