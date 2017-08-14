Woodcote ease to derby win

Heavens, what a cracking regatta
Monday, 14 August 2017
CHECKENDON arrived at WOODCOTE on Sunday for their local derby with only seven players, but under the circumstances, they made the hosts work hard for their win by bowling accurately.
A good second wicket partnership between Ben Danks and Crawford Anderson formed the backbone of the Woodcote innings and Jonny Clark added some quick runs later on. The experienced Vikas Chib and Ray Williams bowled well to restrict the Woodcote batsmen.
When Checkendon batted they got off to a good start thanks to a half-century from Sabir who was making his debut for the club. In the end Checkendon were bowled out 37 runs short in 29 overs.
WOODCOTE
|
S Fuller, c Sabir, b Chib
|
25
|
C Anderson, b Pazir
|
21
|
B Danks, b Chib
|
39
|
M Robertson, b Chib
|
11
|
A Clark, c Arrowsmith, b Chib
|
4
|
J Clark, c & b Williams
|
29
|
M Stroker, b Williams
|
14
|
J Aldridge, b Podolski
|
7
|
A Seymour, st Sabir, b Williams
|
0
|
P Roberts, not out
|
1
|
S Bell, not out
|
1
|
Extras
|
30
|
—
|
TOTAL (9 wkts)
|
182
Best bowling: V Chib 4-23, R Williams 3-24.
CHECKENDON
|
S Arrowsmith, b Seymour
|
12
|
A Sabir, b Stroker
|
71
|
D Pazir, b Robertson
|
4
|
A Podolski, b Robertson
|
7
|
R Williams, lbw, b Danks
|
9
|
M Wickens, c Fuller, b Clark
|
5
|
I Breakspear, not out
|
5
|
Extras
|
32
|
—
|
TOTAL
|
145
14 August 2017
