Simmons guides side to victory

NETTLEBED ran out three wicket victors on Sunday in a match dominated by their youngsters against local rivals GREYS GREEN.

Batting first Greys Green made a cautious start against a swinging ball with 14-year-old Owen Simmons removing the top three batsmen.

Visiting skipper Matt Skilleter led the fight back with 85 and assisted by Mark Lambert with some lusty blows Greys Green put on 171-7 by tea.

In reply Mike McAllister showed promise in his second game after a 20 year break as Nettlebed were five wickets down with plenty to do.

Youngsters Sam Butler and Jem McAllister took up the challenge with 15-year-old Butler timing the ball beautifully and 14-year-old McAllister chosing good shot selection as the pair put on a match-winning partnership of 63 until both fell just short of deserved half centuries. It was left to fellow youngster Simmons and the more experienced Micheal Butler to see Nettlebed home with three overs remaining.

GREYS GREEN

P Hoggart, c Vockins, b Simmons

11

T Cross, c M Butler, b Simmons

10

T Rooke, b Simmons

0

M Cusden, c Latter, b M Butler

6

M Skilleter, b S Butler

85

H Todd, b Vockins

9

M Lambert, not out

33

E Gray, run out

0

L Jenkins, not out

0

Extras

15

TOTAL (7 wkts)

171

Best bowling: Simmons 3-36.

NETTLEBED

A Warner, lbw, b Rooke

5

M McAllister, c Lambert, b Jenkins

28

A Osman, b Jenkins

14

R Corbett, b Rooke

16

D Buxton, run out

4

S Butler, lbw, b Gray

39

J McAllister, b Gray

43

O Simmons, not out

17

M Butler, not out

4

Extras

4

TOTAL (7 wkts)

174

Best bowling: L Jenkins 2-27, E Gray 2-34, T Rooke 2-41.

