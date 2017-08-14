New division for top sides set to start next season

A NEW regional top cricket division is set to get under way next season.

Following a series of meetings between representatives of the Wintech Berkshire League, the Morrants Chilterns League and the Kookaburra Mid-Bucks League, agreement was reached to launch a new Championship Division League in 2018, comprising five teams from the Berkshire League Premier Division and five teams from the Chilterns League Division 1.

Matches in this new league will follow a 100 overs format with a championship decider match between the first and second placed teams at the end of the season.

Local teams in contention for places in the new league include Peppard Stoke Row, Woodcote and Harpsden. The main criterion for selection will be the finishing place in the respective leagues at the end of this season subject to providing satisfactory pitches, outfield and facilities.

Talks will continue between the three existing leagues with a view to even closer co-operation from 2019 with an objective being to offer at least three different formats of Saturday cricket throughout Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and South Oxfordshire, namely, 100, 90 and 80 overs matches including win/lose and win/lose/draw alternatives. A Twenty20 competition on Sundays and/or midweek is also under consideration.

As a result of this restructuring, there will be vacancies for new clubs or teams in all three existing leagues for 2018. An expression of interest in joining these leagues can be made by emailing secretary@thebcl.org (Berkshire League) or rjhatters1@yahoo.co.uk (Chilterns League).