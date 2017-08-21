HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

Finchampstead (20) 187-4, Burnham (5) 186; High Wycombe (8) 258-9, Great and Litle Tew (20) 261-8; Oxford (4) 76, Henley (20) 114-8; Slough (20) 172-7, Banbury (6) 170-7; Tring Park (20) 160-3, Horspath (4) 156-9.

P W D T A/C L B Ps Henley 15 8 2 1 2 2 31 246 Finchampstead 15 6 2 0 2 5 54 207 Oxford 15 6 2 0 2 5 51 204 Banbury 15 6 2 1 1 5 38 201 High Wycombe 15 5 3 0 1 6 65 190 Great & LT 15 6 2 0 1 6 39 186 Tring Park 15 5 2 0 1 7 48 177 Slough 15 4 4 0 3 4 61 176 Horspath 15 5 3 0 1 6 46 171 Burnham 15 3 2 0 2 8 57 85

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 1

Boyne Hill (20) 187-1 beat Falkland (4) 184-7 by nine wickets; Cookham Dean (20) 150-0 beat Finchampstead 2nds (2) 148 by 10 wickets; Gerrards Cross (20) 218-9 beat Stoke Green (7) 172 by 46 runs; Henley 2nds (20) 157-5 beat Marlow (5) 156 by five wickets; Cove (20) 85-7 beat Wokingham (3) 83 by three wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wokingham 15 10 0 3 2 14 263 Cove 15 8 3 2 2 46 230 Boyne Hill 15 7 1 4 3 41 222 Gerrards Cross 15 7 1 5 2 56 220 Stoke Green 15 6 2 5 2 51 205 Henley 2 15 5 2 7 1 73 190 Cookham Dean 15 4 2 7 2 90 189 Falkland 15 5 3 5 2 54 178 Marlow 15 3 2 8 2 79 158 Finchampstead 2 15 1 2 10 2 70 109

Division 2A

Eversley (20) 272-6 beat Harefield 2nds (6) 170 by 102 runs; North Maidenhead (20) 256-7 beat Hayes (8) 253 by three wickets; Kew (20) 146 beat Bagshot (6) 110 by 36 runs; Maidenhead and Bray (20) 252-8 beat Kidmore End (6) 145 by 106 runs.

P W D L A/C B Ps N Maidenhead 15 10 0 3 2 23 262 Kew 15 8 1 4 2 39 232 Kidmore End 15 8 0 5 2 35 229 Hayes 15 6 1 6 2 51 200 Eversley 15 5 2 6 2 64 193 Chesham 2 14 5 3 5 1 58 180 Maid & Bray 15 4 2 6 3 76 180 Windsor 14 8 2 2 2 43 172 Bagshot 15 4 0 9 2 49 148 Harefield 2 15 0 1 12 2 74 86

Division 3A

Chiswick and Whitton (5) 137 lost to Finchampstead 3rds (25) 190-7 by 53 runs; Cove 2nds (15) 204-6 drew with Wargrave (7) 188-9; Falkland 2nds (25) 176-3 beat Wokingham 2nds (9) 175 by seven wickets; Newbury (25) 114 beat Fleet (5) 90 by 24 runs.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wargrave 14 8 3 1 2 41 255 Wokingham 2 13 7 2 2 2 43 232 Finchampstead 3 13 6 1 5 1 47 204 Purley 13 5 1 4 3 39 185 Cove 2 14 3 3 6 2 90 179 Fleet 13 4 3 4 2 61 175 Falkland 2 13 2 6 3 2 102 159 Chiswick & Whit 14 3 2 6 3 44 140 Newbury 13 2 1 9 1 60 117

Division 5B

Aldershot 2nds (5) 66 lost to Bracknell (25) 136 by 70 runs; Henley 3rds (25) 199 beat Falkland 3rds (6) 118 by 81 runs; Slough 4ths (7) 186 lost to Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (25) 234-7 by 48 runs; Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 108-7 beat Wargrave 2nds (5) 105 by three wickets; Wokingham 3rds (25) 216 beat Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (9) 189 by 27 runs.

P W D L A/C B Ps Boyne Hill 2 15 9 3 1 2 51 290 Henley 3 15 8 1 4 2 39 253 Maid & Bray 2 15 8 0 5 2 29 243 Wokingham 3 15 6 2 5 2 54 218 Aldershot 2 15 6 1 5 3 44 215 Falkland 3 15 5 1 7 2 70 209 Bracknell 15 5 0 8 2 63 202 Wargrave 2 15 5 1 6 3 52 198 Slough 4 15 5 1 6 3 55 196 Chiswick & W 2 15 0 2 10 3 107 121

Division 7A

Bracknell 2nds (8) 173-8 drew with Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (14) 214-9; Fleet 2nds (25) 196-8 beat Wokingham 4ths (4) 62 by 134 runs; Kidmore End 2nds (25) 144-2 beat Eversley 3rds (7) 140 by eight wickets; North Maidenhead 3rds (25) 177-3 beat Newbury 2nds (11) 175-9 by seven wickets; Theale and Tilehurst 2nds (25) 224-4 beat Thatcham Town 3rds (2) 59 by 165 runs.

P W D L A/C B Ps Theale & Tile 2 15 10 1 2 2 29 293 North Maid 3 15 6 3 4 2 61 225 Kidmore End 2 15 5 5 3 2 84 223 Fleet 2 15 7 2 4 2 31 220 Newbury 2 15 6 1 6 2 43 207 Wokingham 4 15 6 2 5 2 64 203 Maid & Bray 3 15 4 3 5 3 60 181 Eversley 3 15 4 2 6 3 55 176 Bracknell 2 15 4 1 8 2 48 162 Thatcham Town 3 15 1 2 10 2 45 74

Division 9A

Cove 5ths (7), Wokingham 5ths (7), match cancelled; Eversley 4ths (0), Wargrave 3rds (0), match forfeited by Eversley 4ths; Kidmore End 3rds (5) 74 lost to Yateley 4ths (25) 167 by 93 runs; Thatcham Town 4ths (4) 104-6 drew with Newbury 3rds (13) 182-5.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wokingham 5 13 9 3 0 1 40 172 Wargrave 3 13 8 2 1 2 44 151 Newbury 3 13 5 1 4 3 48 119 Kidmore End 3 14 3 1 7 3 45 116 Eversley 4 14 5 0 7 2 0 109 Yateley 4 13 4 0 7 2 12 91 Cookham Dean 4 13 4 3 3 3 29 75 Thatcham Town 4 13 3 2 7 1 30 67 Cove 5 14 3 0 8 3 35 46

MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE

Division 1

Braywood (3) 148, White Waltham (30) 254-3; Chalfont St Giles (30) 152-4, Pinkneys Green (5) 151; Harpsden (3) 114, Binfield (30) 116-4; Littlewick Green (2) 60, Penn and Tylers Green (25) 62-5; Taplow (9) 169-8, Wraysbury (14) 206-8.

P A W D L Ps Binfield 14 1 10 2 1 329 Wraysbury 14 2 9 3 0 323 Taplow 14 2 6 3 3 241 Harpsden 14 3 7 1 3 231 White Waltham 14 2 5 3 4 206 Chalfont St Giles 14 2 4 2 6 186 Braywood 14 2 3 4 5 163 Penn & TG 14 1 2 2 8 154 Littlewick Green 14 2 2 0 10 122 Pinkneys Green 14 3 1 0 9 118

Division 2

Amersham Hill (6) 155, Coleshill (25) 156-6; Binfield 2nds (15) 266-4, Knotty Green (7) 191-6; Ley Hill (30) 166-4, Holyport (5) 162; Pinkneys Green 2nds (28) 161, Hurley (9) 127; Wraysbury 2nds (25) 172-7, Taplow 2ns (6) 167.

P A W D L Ps Ley Hill 14 1 12 1 0 379 Wraysbury 2 14 2 7 1 4 254 Taplow 2 14 2 7 1 4 251 Binfield 2 14 2 5 3 4 230 Hurley 14 2 5 1 6 200 Knotty Green 14 2 4 3 5 195 Pinkneys Green 2 14 3 4 1 6 167 Holyport 14 3 3 0 8 150 Amersham Hill 14 3 3 0 8 148 Coleshill 14 2 3 1 8 144

Division 3

Denham (9) 136-7, Harpsden 2nds (11) 155; Little Marlow (9) 144, Braywood 2nds (29) 185; Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (0), Pinner (30), match conceded by Penn and Tylers Green; The Lee (8) 102, Chalfont St Giles 2nds (27) 130; White Waltham 2nds (30), Winchmore Hill (0), match conceded by Winchmore Hill.

P A W D L Ps Pinner 14 1 8 3 2 281 Little Marlow 14 2 8 2 2 274 Denham 14 3 6 3 2 234 Braywood 2 14 2 6 0 6 226 Chalfont St G 2 14 2 6 1 5 212 Harpsden 2 14 2 5 4 3 209 Winchmore Hill 14 0 5 3 6 198 White Waltham 2 14 3 4 1 6 173 The Lee 14 2 3 1 8 165 Penn & TG 2 14 1 1 0 12 69

Division 4

Hurley 2nds (4) 154-7, Denham 2nds (23) 155-3; Knotty Green 2nds (30) 211, Little Marlow 2nds (10) 165; Pinner 2nds (30), Amersdham Hill/The Lee 2nds (0), match conceded by Amersham Hill/The Lee.

P A W D L Ps Knotty Green 2 12 1 7 3 1 248 Holyport 2 11 1 8 2 0 237 Pinner 2 11 1 5 1 4 183 Denham 2 10 3 3 2 2 131 Hurley 2 11 0 2 5 3 117 Amersham/Lee 2 10 2 2 1 5 102 Little Marlow 2 11 2 0 4 5 101 Littlewick Green 2 10 0 0 2 8 49

WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE

Premier Division

Berkshire County Sports (9) 165 lost to Sulhamstead and Ufton (35) 169-8 by four runs; Crowthorne and Crown Wood (23) 172-9 winning draw against Welford Park (19) 170-7; Ruislip Victoria (3) 174 lost to West Reading (37) 175-3 by seven wickets; Sandhurst (7) 146-9 lost to Peppard Stoke Row (36) 151-6 by four wickets; Woodley (35) 271-8 beat Woodcote (6) 92 by 179 runs.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Sulhamstead & U 15 11 0 1 3 414 34.5 West Reading 15 7 3 2 3 327 27.2 Peppard SR 15 8 1 3 3 325 27.0 Berkshire CS 15 7 1 4 3 299 24.9 Crow & CW 15 6 1 5 3 251 20.9 Sandhurst 15 4 1 7 3 198 16.5 Woodcote 15 2 3 7 3 183 15.2 Welford Park 15 2 4 6 3 175 14.5 Ruislip Victoria 15 3 1 8 3 165 13.7 Woodley 15 2 1 8 3 128 10.6

Division 1

Checkendon (34) 153-9 beat Bradfield (9) 152-9 by one wicket; Ibis Mapledurham (9) 185-8 lost to Mortimer West End (33) 186-7 by two wickets; Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (24) 212-7 winning draw against Goring (12) 166-9; Sulhamstead and Ufton 2nds (37) 148-5 beat Farley Hill (4) 147 by five wickets; West Reading 2nds (7) 194 lost to Emmbrook and Bearwood (35) 198-7 by three wickets.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Mortimer WE 15 6 4 1 4 290 26.3 Emmbrook & B 15 6 2 4 3 314 26.1 Bradfield 15 6 1 4 4 270 24.5 Goring 15 7 3 3 2 313 24.0 Checkendon 15 4 3 4 4 262 23.8 Ibis Mapledurham 15 5 5 3 2 301 23.1 Sulham & Ufton 2 15 6 2 4 3 268 22.3 Peppard SR 2 15 2 5 6 2 205 15.7 Farley Hill 15 2 3 7 3 183 15.2 West Reading 2 15 1 2 8 3 115 9.5

Division 2

Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (6) 142 lost to Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (35) 143-5 by five wickets; Shinfield (37) 226-9 beat Warfield (6) 69 by 157 runs; Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (4) 122 lost to Woodley 2nds (35) 125-2 by eight wickets; Twyford and Ruscombe (34) 133-9 beat Hawley (4) 70 by 63 runs.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Waltham St L 14 8 3 0 3 329 29.9 Shinfield 15 10 1 2 2 385 29.6 Earley 14 6 2 3 3 275 25.0 Twyford & Rus 15 5 1 6 3 255 21.2 Crow & CW 2 15 7 2 5 1 281 20.0 Woodley 2 15 4 3 6 2 248 19.0 Stratfield/HW 15 5 1 7 2 231 17.7 Hawley 15 4 6 5 0 243 16.2 Warfield 15 3 1 9 2 183 14.0 Emmbrook & B 2 15 1 2 9 3 118 9.8

Division 3

Bradfield 2nds (11) 133 lost to Ruislip Victoria 2nds (35) 245 by 112 runs; Knowl Hill (22) 244-7 winning draw against Sandhurst 2nds (6) 171-5; Mortimer (0), Purley 3rds (30), match conceded by Mortimer; Welford Park 2nds (7) 148-8 losing draw to West Reading 3rds (24) 220-6.

P W D L A/C Ps Av West Reading 3 14 9 1 1 3 334 30.3 Sandhurst 2 14 8 2 1 3 313 28.4 Knowl Hill 13 5 2 2 4 212 23.5 Welford Park 2 13 7 3 3 0 301 23.1 Bradfield 2 13 3 2 6 2 201 18.2 Purley 3 14 5 1 6 2 200 16.6 Peppard SR 3 13 3 2 5 2 168 15.2 Ruislip Victoria 2 13 2 1 9 1 95 7.9 Mortimer 13 0 2 8 3 25 2.5

Division 4

Falkland Development (6) 127-9 losing draw to Shinfield (24) 206-8; Mortimer West End 2nds (5) 195 lost to Waltham St Lawrence 2nds (35) 196-2 by seven wickets; Sulhamstead and Ufton 3rds (30), Emmbrook and Bearwood 3rds (0), match conceded by Emmbrook and Bearwood; West Reading 4ths (3) 82 lost to Crowthorne and Crown Wood 3rds (32) 83-6 by four wickets.