Monday, 21 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

Finchampstead (20) 187-4, Burnham (5) 186; High Wycombe (8) 258-9, Great and Litle Tew (20) 261-8; Oxford (4) 76, Henley (20) 114-8; Slough (20) 172-7, Banbury (6) 170-7; Tring Park (20) 160-3, Horspath (4) 156-9.

P

W

D

T

A/C

L

B

Ps

Henley

15

8

2

1

2

2

31

246

Finchampstead

15

6

2

0

2

5

54

207

Oxford

15

6

2

0

2

5

51

204

Banbury

15

6

2

1

1

5

38

201

High Wycombe

15

5

3

0

1

6

65

190

Great & LT

15

6

2

0

1

6

39

186

Tring Park

15

5

2

0

1

7

48

177

Slough

15

4

4

0

3

4

61

176

Horspath

15

5

3

0

1

6

46

171

Burnham

15

3

2

0

2

8

57

85

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 1

Boyne Hill (20) 187-1 beat Falkland (4) 184-7 by nine wickets; Cookham Dean (20) 150-0 beat Finchampstead 2nds (2) 148 by 10 wickets; Gerrards Cross (20) 218-9 beat Stoke Green (7) 172 by 46 runs; Henley 2nds (20) 157-5 beat Marlow (5) 156 by five wickets; Cove (20) 85-7 beat Wokingham (3) 83 by three wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wokingham

15

10

0

3

2

14

263

Cove

15

8

3

2

2

46

230

Boyne Hill

15

7

1

4

3

41

222

Gerrards Cross

15

7

1

5

2

56

220

Stoke Green

15

6

2

5

2

51

205

Henley 2

15

5

2

7

1

73

190

Cookham Dean

15

4

2

7

2

90

189

Falkland

15

5

3

5

2

54

178

Marlow

15

3

2

8

2

79

158

Finchampstead 2

15

1

2

10

2

70

109

Division 2A

Eversley (20) 272-6 beat Harefield 2nds (6) 170 by 102 runs; North Maidenhead (20) 256-7 beat Hayes (8) 253 by three wickets; Kew (20) 146 beat Bagshot (6) 110 by 36 runs; Maidenhead and Bray (20) 252-8 beat Kidmore End (6) 145 by 106 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

N Maidenhead

15

10

0

3

2

23

262

Kew

15

8

1

4

2

39

232

Kidmore End

15

8

0

5

2

35

229

Hayes

15

6

1

6

2

51

200

Eversley

15

5

2

6

2

64

193

Chesham 2

14

5

3

5

1

58

180

Maid & Bray

15

4

2

6

3

76

180

Windsor

14

8

2

2

2

43

172

Bagshot

15

4

0

9

2

49

148

Harefield 2

15

0

1

12

2

74

86

Division 3A

Chiswick and Whitton (5) 137 lost to Finchampstead 3rds (25) 190-7 by 53 runs; Cove 2nds (15) 204-6 drew with Wargrave (7) 188-9; Falkland 2nds (25) 176-3 beat Wokingham 2nds (9) 175 by seven wickets; Newbury (25) 114 beat Fleet (5) 90 by 24 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wargrave

14

8

3

1

2

41

255

Wokingham 2

13

7

2

2

2

43

232

Finchampstead 3

13

6

1

5

1

47

204

Purley

13

5

1

4

3

39

185

Cove 2

14

3

3

6

2

90

179

Fleet

13

4

3

4

2

61

175

Falkland 2

13

2

6

3

2

102

159

Chiswick & Whit

14

3

2

6

3

44

140

Newbury

13

2

1

9

1

60

117

Division 5B

Aldershot 2nds (5) 66 lost to Bracknell (25) 136 by 70 runs; Henley 3rds (25) 199 beat Falkland 3rds (6) 118 by 81 runs; Slough 4ths (7) 186 lost to Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (25) 234-7 by 48 runs; Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 108-7 beat Wargrave 2nds (5) 105 by three wickets; Wokingham 3rds (25) 216 beat Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (9) 189 by 27 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Boyne Hill 2

15

9

3

1

2

51

290

Henley 3

15

8

1

4

2

39

253

Maid & Bray 2

15

8

0

5

2

29

243

Wokingham 3

15

6

2

5

2

54

218

Aldershot 2

15

6

1

5

3

44

215

Falkland 3

15

5

1

7

2

70

209

Bracknell

15

5

0

8

2

63

202

Wargrave 2

15

5

1

6

3

52

198

Slough 4

15

5

1

6

3

55

196

Chiswick & W 2

15

0

2

10

3

107

121

Division 7A

Bracknell 2nds (8) 173-8 drew with Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (14) 214-9; Fleet 2nds (25) 196-8 beat Wokingham 4ths (4) 62 by 134 runs; Kidmore End 2nds (25) 144-2 beat Eversley 3rds (7) 140 by eight wickets; North Maidenhead 3rds (25) 177-3 beat Newbury 2nds (11) 175-9 by seven wickets; Theale and Tilehurst 2nds (25) 224-4 beat Thatcham Town 3rds (2) 59 by 165 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Theale & Tile 2

15

10

1

2

2

29

293

North Maid 3

15

6

3

4

2

61

225

Kidmore End 2

15

5

5

3

2

84

223

Fleet 2

15

7

2

4

2

31

220

Newbury 2

15

6

1

6

2

43

207

Wokingham 4

15

6

2

5

2

64

203

Maid & Bray 3

15

4

3

5

3

60

181

Eversley 3

15

4

2

6

3

55

176

Bracknell 2

15

4

1

8

2

48

162

Thatcham Town 3

15

1

2

10

2

45

74

Division 9A

Cove 5ths (7), Wokingham 5ths (7), match cancelled; Eversley 4ths (0), Wargrave 3rds (0), match forfeited by Eversley 4ths; Kidmore End 3rds (5) 74 lost to Yateley 4ths (25) 167 by 93 runs; Thatcham Town 4ths (4) 104-6 drew with Newbury 3rds (13) 182-5.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wokingham 5

13

9

3

0

1

40

172

Wargrave 3

13

8

2

1

2

44

151

Newbury 3

13

5

1

4

3

48

119

Kidmore End 3

14

3

1

7

3

45

116

Eversley 4

14

5

0

7

2

0

109

Yateley 4

13

4

0

7

2

12

91

Cookham Dean 4

13

4

3

3

3

29

75

Thatcham Town 4

13

3

2

7

1

30

67

Cove 5

14

3

0

8

3

35

46

MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE

Division 1

Braywood (3) 148, White Waltham (30) 254-3; Chalfont St Giles (30) 152-4, Pinkneys Green (5) 151; Harpsden (3) 114, Binfield (30) 116-4; Littlewick Green (2) 60, Penn and Tylers Green (25) 62-5; Taplow (9) 169-8, Wraysbury (14) 206-8.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Binfield

14

1

10

2

1

329

Wraysbury

14

2

9

3

0

323

Taplow

14

2

6

3

3

241

Harpsden

14

3

7

1

3

231

White Waltham

14

2

5

3

4

206

Chalfont St Giles

14

2

4

2

6

186

Braywood

14

2

3

4

5

163

Penn & TG

14

1

2

2

8

154

Littlewick Green

14

2

2

0

10

122

Pinkneys Green

14

3

1

0

9

118

Division 2

Amersham Hill (6) 155, Coleshill (25) 156-6; Binfield 2nds (15) 266-4, Knotty Green (7) 191-6; Ley Hill (30) 166-4, Holyport (5) 162; Pinkneys Green 2nds (28) 161, Hurley (9) 127; Wraysbury 2nds (25) 172-7, Taplow 2ns (6) 167.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Ley Hill

14

1

12

1

0

379

Wraysbury 2

14

2

7

1

4

254

Taplow 2

14

2

7

1

4

251

Binfield 2

14

2

5

3

4

230

Hurley

14

2

5

1

6

200

Knotty Green

14

2

4

3

5

195

Pinkneys Green 2

14

3

4

1

6

167

Holyport

14

3

3

0

8

150

Amersham Hill

14

3

3

0

8

148

Coleshill

14

2

3

1

8

144

Division 3

Denham (9) 136-7, Harpsden 2nds (11) 155; Little Marlow (9) 144, Braywood 2nds (29) 185; Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (0), Pinner (30), match conceded by Penn and Tylers Green; The Lee (8) 102, Chalfont St Giles 2nds (27) 130; White Waltham 2nds (30), Winchmore Hill (0), match conceded by Winchmore Hill.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Pinner

14

1

8

3

2

281

Little Marlow

14

2

8

2

2

274

Denham

14

3

6

3

2

234

Braywood 2

14

2

6

0

6

226

Chalfont St G 2

14

2

6

1

5

212

Harpsden 2

14

2

5

4

3

209

Winchmore Hill

14

0

5

3

6

198

White Waltham 2

14

3

4

1

6

173

The Lee

14

2

3

1

8

165

Penn & TG 2

14

1

1

0

12

69

Division 4

Hurley 2nds (4) 154-7, Denham 2nds (23) 155-3; Knotty Green 2nds (30) 211, Little Marlow 2nds (10) 165; Pinner 2nds (30), Amersdham Hill/The Lee 2nds (0), match conceded by Amersham Hill/The Lee.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Knotty Green 2

12

1

7

3

1

248

Holyport 2

11

1

8

2

0

237

Pinner 2

11

1

5

1

4

183

Denham 2

10

3

3

2

2

131

Hurley 2

11

0

2

5

3

117

Amersham/Lee 2

10

2

2

1

5

102

Little Marlow 2

11

2

0

4

5

101

Littlewick Green 2

10

0

0

2

8

49

WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE

Premier Division

Berkshire County Sports (9) 165 lost to Sulhamstead and Ufton (35) 169-8 by four runs; Crowthorne and Crown Wood (23) 172-9 winning draw against Welford Park (19) 170-7; Ruislip Victoria (3) 174 lost to West Reading (37) 175-3 by seven wickets; Sandhurst (7) 146-9 lost to Peppard Stoke Row (36) 151-6 by four wickets; Woodley (35) 271-8 beat Woodcote (6) 92 by 179 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Sulhamstead & U

15

11

0

1

3

414

34.5

West Reading

15

7

3

2

3

327

27.2

Peppard SR

15

8

1

3

3

325

27.0

Berkshire CS

15

7

1

4

3

299

24.9

Crow & CW

15

6

1

5

3

251

20.9

Sandhurst

15

4

1

7

3

198

16.5

Woodcote

15

2

3

7

3

183

15.2

Welford Park

15

2

4

6

3

175

14.5

Ruislip Victoria

15

3

1

8

3

165

13.7

Woodley

15

2

1

8

3

128

10.6

Division 1

Checkendon (34) 153-9 beat Bradfield (9) 152-9 by one wicket; Ibis Mapledurham (9) 185-8 lost to Mortimer West End (33) 186-7 by two wickets; Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (24) 212-7 winning draw against Goring (12) 166-9; Sulhamstead and Ufton 2nds (37) 148-5 beat Farley Hill (4) 147 by five wickets; West Reading 2nds (7) 194 lost to Emmbrook and Bearwood (35) 198-7 by three wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Mortimer WE

15

6

4

1

4

290

26.3

Emmbrook & B

15

6

2

4

3

314

26.1

Bradfield

15

6

1

4

4

270

24.5

Goring

15

7

3

3

2

313

24.0

Checkendon

15

4

3

4

4

262

23.8

Ibis Mapledurham

15

5

5

3

2

301

23.1

Sulham & Ufton 2

15

6

2

4

3

268

22.3

Peppard SR 2

15

2

5

6

2

205

15.7

Farley Hill

15

2

3

7

3

183

15.2

West Reading 2

15

1

2

8

3

115

9.5

Division 2

Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (6) 142 lost to Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (35) 143-5 by five wickets; Shinfield (37) 226-9 beat Warfield (6) 69 by 157 runs; Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (4) 122 lost to Woodley 2nds (35) 125-2 by eight wickets; Twyford and Ruscombe (34) 133-9 beat Hawley (4) 70 by 63 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Waltham St L

14

8

3

0

3

329

29.9

Shinfield

15

10

1

2

2

385

29.6

Earley

14

6

2

3

3

275

25.0

Twyford & Rus

15

5

1

6

3

255

21.2

Crow & CW 2

15

7

2

5

1

281

20.0

Woodley 2

15

4

3

6

2

248

19.0

Stratfield/HW

15

5

1

7

2

231

17.7

Hawley

15

4

6

5

0

243

16.2

Warfield

15

3

1

9

2

183

14.0

Emmbrook & B 2

15

1

2

9

3

118

9.8

Division 3

Bradfield 2nds (11) 133 lost to Ruislip Victoria 2nds (35) 245 by 112 runs; Knowl Hill (22) 244-7 winning draw against Sandhurst 2nds (6) 171-5; Mortimer (0), Purley 3rds (30), match conceded by Mortimer; Welford Park 2nds (7) 148-8 losing draw to West Reading 3rds (24) 220-6.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

West Reading 3

14

9

1

1

3

334

30.3

Sandhurst 2

14

8

2

1

3

313

28.4

Knowl Hill

13

5

2

2

4

212

23.5

Welford Park 2

13

7

3

3

0

301

23.1

Bradfield 2

13

3

2

6

2

201

18.2

Purley 3

14

5

1

6

2

200

16.6

Peppard SR 3

13

3

2

5

2

168

15.2

Ruislip Victoria 2

13

2

1

9

1

95

7.9

Mortimer

13

0

2

8

3

25

2.5

Division 4

Falkland Development (6) 127-9 losing draw to Shinfield (24) 206-8; Mortimer West End 2nds (5) 195 lost to Waltham St Lawrence 2nds (35) 196-2 by seven wickets; Sulhamstead and Ufton 3rds (30), Emmbrook and Bearwood 3rds (0), match conceded by Emmbrook and Bearwood; West Reading 4ths (3) 82 lost to Crowthorne and Crown Wood 3rds (32) 83-6 by four wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Shinfield 2

14

6

3

2

3

304

27.6

Crow & CW 3

14

9

1

2

2

294

24.5

Sulham & Ufton 3

13

7

1

3

2

264

24.0

Mortimer WE 2

13

7

1

4

1

275

22.9

Binfield 3

13

3

2

5

3

176

17.6

West Reading 4

12

5

1

6

0

200

16.6

Falkland Dev

14

4

5

4

1

215

16.5

Waltham St L 2

13

4

2

5

2

175

15.9

Emmbrook & B 3

16

0

2

14

0

34

2.1

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33