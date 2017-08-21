Village set to benefit from new half-hourly rail shuttle after all
WARGRAVE could get its half-hourly train service ... [more]
Monday, 21 August 2017
HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE
Division 1
Finchampstead (20) 187-4, Burnham (5) 186; High Wycombe (8) 258-9, Great and Litle Tew (20) 261-8; Oxford (4) 76, Henley (20) 114-8; Slough (20) 172-7, Banbury (6) 170-7; Tring Park (20) 160-3, Horspath (4) 156-9.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
T
|
A/C
|
L
|
B
|
Ps
|
Henley
|
15
|
8
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
31
|
246
|
Finchampstead
|
15
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
5
|
54
|
207
|
Oxford
|
15
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
5
|
51
|
204
|
Banbury
|
15
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
38
|
201
|
High Wycombe
|
15
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
6
|
65
|
190
|
Great & LT
|
15
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
6
|
39
|
186
|
Tring Park
|
15
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
7
|
48
|
177
|
Slough
|
15
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
4
|
61
|
176
|
Horspath
|
15
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
6
|
46
|
171
|
Burnham
|
15
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
8
|
57
|
85
MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE
Division 1
Boyne Hill (20) 187-1 beat Falkland (4) 184-7 by nine wickets; Cookham Dean (20) 150-0 beat Finchampstead 2nds (2) 148 by 10 wickets; Gerrards Cross (20) 218-9 beat Stoke Green (7) 172 by 46 runs; Henley 2nds (20) 157-5 beat Marlow (5) 156 by five wickets; Cove (20) 85-7 beat Wokingham (3) 83 by three wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wokingham
|
15
|
10
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
14
|
263
|
Cove
|
15
|
8
|
3
|
2
|
2
|
46
|
230
|
Boyne Hill
|
15
|
7
|
1
|
4
|
3
|
41
|
222
|
Gerrards Cross
|
15
|
7
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
56
|
220
|
Stoke Green
|
15
|
6
|
2
|
5
|
2
|
51
|
205
|
Henley 2
|
15
|
5
|
2
|
7
|
1
|
73
|
190
|
Cookham Dean
|
15
|
4
|
2
|
7
|
2
|
90
|
189
|
Falkland
|
15
|
5
|
3
|
5
|
2
|
54
|
178
|
Marlow
|
15
|
3
|
2
|
8
|
2
|
79
|
158
|
Finchampstead 2
|
15
|
1
|
2
|
10
|
2
|
70
|
109
Division 2A
Eversley (20) 272-6 beat Harefield 2nds (6) 170 by 102 runs; North Maidenhead (20) 256-7 beat Hayes (8) 253 by three wickets; Kew (20) 146 beat Bagshot (6) 110 by 36 runs; Maidenhead and Bray (20) 252-8 beat Kidmore End (6) 145 by 106 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
N Maidenhead
|
15
|
10
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
23
|
262
|
Kew
|
15
|
8
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
39
|
232
|
Kidmore End
|
15
|
8
|
0
|
5
|
2
|
35
|
229
|
Hayes
|
15
|
6
|
1
|
6
|
2
|
51
|
200
|
Eversley
|
15
|
5
|
2
|
6
|
2
|
64
|
193
|
Chesham 2
|
14
|
5
|
3
|
5
|
1
|
58
|
180
|
Maid & Bray
|
15
|
4
|
2
|
6
|
3
|
76
|
180
|
Windsor
|
14
|
8
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
43
|
172
|
Bagshot
|
15
|
4
|
0
|
9
|
2
|
49
|
148
|
Harefield 2
|
15
|
0
|
1
|
12
|
2
|
74
|
86
Division 3A
Chiswick and Whitton (5) 137 lost to Finchampstead 3rds (25) 190-7 by 53 runs; Cove 2nds (15) 204-6 drew with Wargrave (7) 188-9; Falkland 2nds (25) 176-3 beat Wokingham 2nds (9) 175 by seven wickets; Newbury (25) 114 beat Fleet (5) 90 by 24 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wargrave
|
14
|
8
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
41
|
255
|
Wokingham 2
|
13
|
7
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
43
|
232
|
Finchampstead 3
|
13
|
6
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
47
|
204
|
Purley
|
13
|
5
|
1
|
4
|
3
|
39
|
185
|
Cove 2
|
14
|
3
|
3
|
6
|
2
|
90
|
179
|
Fleet
|
13
|
4
|
3
|
4
|
2
|
61
|
175
|
Falkland 2
|
13
|
2
|
6
|
3
|
2
|
102
|
159
|
Chiswick & Whit
|
14
|
3
|
2
|
6
|
3
|
44
|
140
|
Newbury
|
13
|
2
|
1
|
9
|
1
|
60
|
117
Division 5B
Aldershot 2nds (5) 66 lost to Bracknell (25) 136 by 70 runs; Henley 3rds (25) 199 beat Falkland 3rds (6) 118 by 81 runs; Slough 4ths (7) 186 lost to Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (25) 234-7 by 48 runs; Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 108-7 beat Wargrave 2nds (5) 105 by three wickets; Wokingham 3rds (25) 216 beat Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (9) 189 by 27 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Boyne Hill 2
|
15
|
9
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
51
|
290
|
Henley 3
|
15
|
8
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
39
|
253
|
Maid & Bray 2
|
15
|
8
|
0
|
5
|
2
|
29
|
243
|
Wokingham 3
|
15
|
6
|
2
|
5
|
2
|
54
|
218
|
Aldershot 2
|
15
|
6
|
1
|
5
|
3
|
44
|
215
|
Falkland 3
|
15
|
5
|
1
|
7
|
2
|
70
|
209
|
Bracknell
|
15
|
5
|
0
|
8
|
2
|
63
|
202
|
Wargrave 2
|
15
|
5
|
1
|
6
|
3
|
52
|
198
|
Slough 4
|
15
|
5
|
1
|
6
|
3
|
55
|
196
|
Chiswick & W 2
|
15
|
0
|
2
|
10
|
3
|
107
|
121
Division 7A
Bracknell 2nds (8) 173-8 drew with Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (14) 214-9; Fleet 2nds (25) 196-8 beat Wokingham 4ths (4) 62 by 134 runs; Kidmore End 2nds (25) 144-2 beat Eversley 3rds (7) 140 by eight wickets; North Maidenhead 3rds (25) 177-3 beat Newbury 2nds (11) 175-9 by seven wickets; Theale and Tilehurst 2nds (25) 224-4 beat Thatcham Town 3rds (2) 59 by 165 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Theale & Tile 2
|
15
|
10
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
29
|
293
|
North Maid 3
|
15
|
6
|
3
|
4
|
2
|
61
|
225
|
Kidmore End 2
|
15
|
5
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
84
|
223
|
Fleet 2
|
15
|
7
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
31
|
220
|
Newbury 2
|
15
|
6
|
1
|
6
|
2
|
43
|
207
|
Wokingham 4
|
15
|
6
|
2
|
5
|
2
|
64
|
203
|
Maid & Bray 3
|
15
|
4
|
3
|
5
|
3
|
60
|
181
|
Eversley 3
|
15
|
4
|
2
|
6
|
3
|
55
|
176
|
Bracknell 2
|
15
|
4
|
1
|
8
|
2
|
48
|
162
|
Thatcham Town 3
|
15
|
1
|
2
|
10
|
2
|
45
|
74
Division 9A
Cove 5ths (7), Wokingham 5ths (7), match cancelled; Eversley 4ths (0), Wargrave 3rds (0), match forfeited by Eversley 4ths; Kidmore End 3rds (5) 74 lost to Yateley 4ths (25) 167 by 93 runs; Thatcham Town 4ths (4) 104-6 drew with Newbury 3rds (13) 182-5.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wokingham 5
|
13
|
9
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
40
|
172
|
Wargrave 3
|
13
|
8
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
44
|
151
|
Newbury 3
|
13
|
5
|
1
|
4
|
3
|
48
|
119
|
Kidmore End 3
|
14
|
3
|
1
|
7
|
3
|
45
|
116
|
Eversley 4
|
14
|
5
|
0
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
109
|
Yateley 4
|
13
|
4
|
0
|
7
|
2
|
12
|
91
|
Cookham Dean 4
|
13
|
4
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
29
|
75
|
Thatcham Town 4
|
13
|
3
|
2
|
7
|
1
|
30
|
67
|
Cove 5
|
14
|
3
|
0
|
8
|
3
|
35
|
46
MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE
Division 1
Braywood (3) 148, White Waltham (30) 254-3; Chalfont St Giles (30) 152-4, Pinkneys Green (5) 151; Harpsden (3) 114, Binfield (30) 116-4; Littlewick Green (2) 60, Penn and Tylers Green (25) 62-5; Taplow (9) 169-8, Wraysbury (14) 206-8.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Binfield
|
14
|
1
|
10
|
2
|
1
|
329
|
Wraysbury
|
14
|
2
|
9
|
3
|
0
|
323
|
Taplow
|
14
|
2
|
6
|
3
|
3
|
241
|
Harpsden
|
14
|
3
|
7
|
1
|
3
|
231
|
White Waltham
|
14
|
2
|
5
|
3
|
4
|
206
|
Chalfont St Giles
|
14
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
6
|
186
|
Braywood
|
14
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
163
|
Penn & TG
|
14
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
8
|
154
|
Littlewick Green
|
14
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
10
|
122
|
Pinkneys Green
|
14
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
9
|
118
Division 2
Amersham Hill (6) 155, Coleshill (25) 156-6; Binfield 2nds (15) 266-4, Knotty Green (7) 191-6; Ley Hill (30) 166-4, Holyport (5) 162; Pinkneys Green 2nds (28) 161, Hurley (9) 127; Wraysbury 2nds (25) 172-7, Taplow 2ns (6) 167.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Ley Hill
|
14
|
1
|
12
|
1
|
0
|
379
|
Wraysbury 2
|
14
|
2
|
7
|
1
|
4
|
254
|
Taplow 2
|
14
|
2
|
7
|
1
|
4
|
251
|
Binfield 2
|
14
|
2
|
5
|
3
|
4
|
230
|
Hurley
|
14
|
2
|
5
|
1
|
6
|
200
|
Knotty Green
|
14
|
2
|
4
|
3
|
5
|
195
|
Pinkneys Green 2
|
14
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
6
|
167
|
Holyport
|
14
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
8
|
150
|
Amersham Hill
|
14
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
8
|
148
|
Coleshill
|
14
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
8
|
144
Division 3
Denham (9) 136-7, Harpsden 2nds (11) 155; Little Marlow (9) 144, Braywood 2nds (29) 185; Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (0), Pinner (30), match conceded by Penn and Tylers Green; The Lee (8) 102, Chalfont St Giles 2nds (27) 130; White Waltham 2nds (30), Winchmore Hill (0), match conceded by Winchmore Hill.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Pinner
|
14
|
1
|
8
|
3
|
2
|
281
|
Little Marlow
|
14
|
2
|
8
|
2
|
2
|
274
|
Denham
|
14
|
3
|
6
|
3
|
2
|
234
|
Braywood 2
|
14
|
2
|
6
|
0
|
6
|
226
|
Chalfont St G 2
|
14
|
2
|
6
|
1
|
5
|
212
|
Harpsden 2
|
14
|
2
|
5
|
4
|
3
|
209
|
Winchmore Hill
|
14
|
0
|
5
|
3
|
6
|
198
|
White Waltham 2
|
14
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
6
|
173
|
The Lee
|
14
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
8
|
165
|
Penn & TG 2
|
14
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
12
|
69
Division 4
Hurley 2nds (4) 154-7, Denham 2nds (23) 155-3; Knotty Green 2nds (30) 211, Little Marlow 2nds (10) 165; Pinner 2nds (30), Amersdham Hill/The Lee 2nds (0), match conceded by Amersham Hill/The Lee.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Knotty Green 2
|
12
|
1
|
7
|
3
|
1
|
248
|
Holyport 2
|
11
|
1
|
8
|
2
|
0
|
237
|
Pinner 2
|
11
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
4
|
183
|
Denham 2
|
10
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
2
|
131
|
Hurley 2
|
11
|
0
|
2
|
5
|
3
|
117
|
Amersham/Lee 2
|
10
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
5
|
102
|
Little Marlow 2
|
11
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
5
|
101
|
Littlewick Green 2
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
8
|
49
WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE
Premier Division
Berkshire County Sports (9) 165 lost to Sulhamstead and Ufton (35) 169-8 by four runs; Crowthorne and Crown Wood (23) 172-9 winning draw against Welford Park (19) 170-7; Ruislip Victoria (3) 174 lost to West Reading (37) 175-3 by seven wickets; Sandhurst (7) 146-9 lost to Peppard Stoke Row (36) 151-6 by four wickets; Woodley (35) 271-8 beat Woodcote (6) 92 by 179 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Sulhamstead & U
|
15
|
11
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
414
|
34.5
|
West Reading
|
15
|
7
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
327
|
27.2
|
Peppard SR
|
15
|
8
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
325
|
27.0
|
Berkshire CS
|
15
|
7
|
1
|
4
|
3
|
299
|
24.9
|
Crow & CW
|
15
|
6
|
1
|
5
|
3
|
251
|
20.9
|
Sandhurst
|
15
|
4
|
1
|
7
|
3
|
198
|
16.5
|
Woodcote
|
15
|
2
|
3
|
7
|
3
|
183
|
15.2
|
Welford Park
|
15
|
2
|
4
|
6
|
3
|
175
|
14.5
|
Ruislip Victoria
|
15
|
3
|
1
|
8
|
3
|
165
|
13.7
|
Woodley
|
15
|
2
|
1
|
8
|
3
|
128
|
10.6
Division 1
Checkendon (34) 153-9 beat Bradfield (9) 152-9 by one wicket; Ibis Mapledurham (9) 185-8 lost to Mortimer West End (33) 186-7 by two wickets; Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (24) 212-7 winning draw against Goring (12) 166-9; Sulhamstead and Ufton 2nds (37) 148-5 beat Farley Hill (4) 147 by five wickets; West Reading 2nds (7) 194 lost to Emmbrook and Bearwood (35) 198-7 by three wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Mortimer WE
|
15
|
6
|
4
|
1
|
4
|
290
|
26.3
|
Emmbrook & B
|
15
|
6
|
2
|
4
|
3
|
314
|
26.1
|
Bradfield
|
15
|
6
|
1
|
4
|
4
|
270
|
24.5
|
Goring
|
15
|
7
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
313
|
24.0
|
Checkendon
|
15
|
4
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
262
|
23.8
|
Ibis Mapledurham
|
15
|
5
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
301
|
23.1
|
Sulham & Ufton 2
|
15
|
6
|
2
|
4
|
3
|
268
|
22.3
|
Peppard SR 2
|
15
|
2
|
5
|
6
|
2
|
205
|
15.7
|
Farley Hill
|
15
|
2
|
3
|
7
|
3
|
183
|
15.2
|
West Reading 2
|
15
|
1
|
2
|
8
|
3
|
115
|
9.5
Division 2
Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (6) 142 lost to Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (35) 143-5 by five wickets; Shinfield (37) 226-9 beat Warfield (6) 69 by 157 runs; Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (4) 122 lost to Woodley 2nds (35) 125-2 by eight wickets; Twyford and Ruscombe (34) 133-9 beat Hawley (4) 70 by 63 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Waltham St L
|
14
|
8
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
329
|
29.9
|
Shinfield
|
15
|
10
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
385
|
29.6
|
Earley
|
14
|
6
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
275
|
25.0
|
Twyford & Rus
|
15
|
5
|
1
|
6
|
3
|
255
|
21.2
|
Crow & CW 2
|
15
|
7
|
2
|
5
|
1
|
281
|
20.0
|
Woodley 2
|
15
|
4
|
3
|
6
|
2
|
248
|
19.0
|
Stratfield/HW
|
15
|
5
|
1
|
7
|
2
|
231
|
17.7
|
Hawley
|
15
|
4
|
6
|
5
|
0
|
243
|
16.2
|
Warfield
|
15
|
3
|
1
|
9
|
2
|
183
|
14.0
|
Emmbrook & B 2
|
15
|
1
|
2
|
9
|
3
|
118
|
9.8
Division 3
Bradfield 2nds (11) 133 lost to Ruislip Victoria 2nds (35) 245 by 112 runs; Knowl Hill (22) 244-7 winning draw against Sandhurst 2nds (6) 171-5; Mortimer (0), Purley 3rds (30), match conceded by Mortimer; Welford Park 2nds (7) 148-8 losing draw to West Reading 3rds (24) 220-6.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
West Reading 3
|
14
|
9
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
334
|
30.3
|
Sandhurst 2
|
14
|
8
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
313
|
28.4
|
Knowl Hill
|
13
|
5
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
212
|
23.5
|
Welford Park 2
|
13
|
7
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
301
|
23.1
|
Bradfield 2
|
13
|
3
|
2
|
6
|
2
|
201
|
18.2
|
Purley 3
|
14
|
5
|
1
|
6
|
2
|
200
|
16.6
|
Peppard SR 3
|
13
|
3
|
2
|
5
|
2
|
168
|
15.2
|
Ruislip Victoria 2
|
13
|
2
|
1
|
9
|
1
|
95
|
7.9
|
Mortimer
|
13
|
0
|
2
|
8
|
3
|
25
|
2.5
Division 4
Falkland Development (6) 127-9 losing draw to Shinfield (24) 206-8; Mortimer West End 2nds (5) 195 lost to Waltham St Lawrence 2nds (35) 196-2 by seven wickets; Sulhamstead and Ufton 3rds (30), Emmbrook and Bearwood 3rds (0), match conceded by Emmbrook and Bearwood; West Reading 4ths (3) 82 lost to Crowthorne and Crown Wood 3rds (32) 83-6 by four wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Shinfield 2
|
14
|
6
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
304
|
27.6
|
Crow & CW 3
|
14
|
9
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
294
|
24.5
|
Sulham & Ufton 3
|
13
|
7
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
264
|
24.0
|
Mortimer WE 2
|
13
|
7
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
275
|
22.9
|
Binfield 3
|
13
|
3
|
2
|
5
|
3
|
176
|
17.6
|
West Reading 4
|
12
|
5
|
1
|
6
|
0
|
200
|
16.6
|
Falkland Dev
|
14
|
4
|
5
|
4
|
1
|
215
|
16.5
|
Waltham St L 2
|
13
|
4
|
2
|
5
|
2
|
175
|
15.9
|
Emmbrook & B 3
|
16
|
0
|
2
|
14
|
0
|
34
|
2.1
21 August 2017
