Roberts' display leaves side in seventh heaven

Monday, 21 August 2017
PETER Roberts finished with figures of 7-54 as WOODCOTE defeated visitors LONDON UTOPERS by two wickets on Sunday.
In a topsy-turvy game the home side, with only nine players, recorded an improbable win. The Utopers got off to a rapid start scoring at 10 runs an over for the first six overs.
The brake was applied by Roberts and his bowling partner, Mike Stroker. Roberts, bowling his longest spell for many years, took his seven-wicket haul in his 14-over spell while Stroker took 1-33 in 11 overs. Jonny Clark also played a hand with 1-19, an outstanding catch and a run out.
After tea Woodcote lost early wickets and defeat seemed inevitable as, at one stage, they were 15-5. That all changed as Clark and Stroker put on 108 for the sixth wicket. When Stroker was out Utopers still looked favourites, but dogged defence from Roberts and imperious batting from Clark saw Woodcote over the line with six overs to spare.
LONDON UTOPERS
|
R Katakey, c Danks, b Roberts
|
31
|
A Bishop, b Stroker
|
15
|
T Lloyd, b Roberts
|
8
|
J Edwards, b Roberts
|
22
|
D Adams, b Roberts
|
4
|
K Tallent, c Clark,b Roberts
|
26
|
S Kapur, b Roberts
|
0
|
I Khan, c Fuller, b Roberts
|
9
|
H Kapur, run out
|
5
|
A Umesh, b Clark
|
1
|
A McCrone, not out
|
0
|
Extras
|
42
|
—
|
TOTAL
|
163
Best bowling: P Roberts 7-54.
WOODCOTE
|
S Fuller, c Bishop, b Khan
|
6
|
C Anderson, b Kapur
|
1
|
A Burgess, b Khan
|
0
|
B Danks, b Khan
|
5
|
S Cilliers, c Tallent, b Khan
|
0
|
J Clark, not out
|
75
|
M Stroker, b Katakey
|
43
|
P Roberts, not out
|
3
|
Extras
|
31
|
—
|
TOTAL (6 wtks)
|
164
