Hosts short of target

LAST Sunday saw visitors STROKEMAKERS play to their strengths in a 40-over friendly at CHECKENDON.

Farooq top scored with 94 and Tippu was 54 not out as the visiting side batted positively to make 202-6.

However, Checkendon bowlers Aid Tripathi, Jack Gray and Elliott Glass all emrged with credit and there was some fine fielding the young home team.

Accurate bowling from Strokemakers caused problems for the home batsmen but Dill Pazir kept them in the hunt by hitting two sixes and six fours in his 48.

Ash Tripathi was hindered by injury and was forced to retired hurt but Sam Arrowsmith struck a rapid 33 not out to confirm his potential. Despite their efforts Checkendon finished 28 runs behind at the close.

STROKEMAKERS

Haffiz, c Stevenson, b pazir 6 Zaheer, c Glass, b Adi Tripathi 0 Shoaib, c Arrowsmith, b Adi Tripathi 25 Farooq, b J Gray 94 Tippu, not out 54 Sagar, b Glass 9 Sameeryan, b J Gray 0 Sherry, not out 1 Extras 13 — TOTAL (6 wkts) 202

Best bowling: J Gray 2-14, Adi Tripathi 2-32.

CHECKENDON

M Singh, b Haffiz 27 H Wickens, b Haffiz 2 Ash Tripathi, retired hurt 24 D Pazir, c —, b Mouzam 48 E Glass, b Sherry 7 S Arrowsmith, not out 33 A Stevenson, b Fazal 0 C Gray, not out 5 Extras 28 — TOTAL (6 wkts) 174

Best bowling: Haffiz 2-5.