Twigworth Travellers have the edge in enthralling encounter

A HEROIC fielding effort from PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS was not enough to overcome a batting tragedy as they lost to a strong TWIGWORTH TRAVELLERS side by one wicket on Sunday in one of the best games seen at Peppard Common this season.

Scott Harris took 11 off the opening over for the Unicorns, only to then be bowled by Reigate Priory opening bowler Will Hodson, a man who had accounted for Surrey and now Warwickshire loanee Dom Sibley in a Saturday league game only two weeks before. He also trapped Brett Everett lbw and cleaned up Will Legg as the Unicorns crashed to 15-4.

Skipper Richard Ashton (21) and Nick Windsor (31) steadied the ship, but after the former was adjudged lbw, the Unicorns fell away and were shot out for just 93 in only 19.1 overs.

In a bid to save the game, the hosts were able to use all four of their Home Counties Premier League players with the ball, Hamish Scott going unrewarded during a fabulous spell of 0-13 from seven overs. However, at the other end, Harris (5-14) recorded his maiden fifer for the Unicorns as Twigworth slipped to 38-5 after 14 overs.

Chris Humphreys (0-8 off seven) and Legg kept the pressure on, but it was leg spinner Josh Perkins (2-16) who further reduced the visitors to 59-7.

Travellers skipper James Marriage (22) and Will Jones seemed to be taking their side to victory until the former was sensationally caught at first slip by Ashton off the bowling of Legg to make it 86-8.

Ashton then took another pearler at long on to remove Don O’Donnell and leave Twigworth 87-9, U16 Alfie Burnett picking up his 29th wicket of the season. However, Jones cut the next ball for four and then edged the final ball of Burnett’s over – the 33rd of 35 – to the boundary to see Twigworth to a dramatic victory with just 12 balls to spare, Legg robbed of the chance to become a hero in his remaining over.