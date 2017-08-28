HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

Banbury (12) 200-7, Finchampstead (12) 200; Burnham (5) 183, High Wycombe (20) 262-4; Great and Little Tew (8) 217-9, Oxford (20) 225-9; Henley (20) 231-8, Tring Park (7) 205; Horspath (8) 235-9, Slough (20) 279-8.

P W D T A/C L B Ps Henley 16 9 2 1 2 2 31 266 Oxford 16 7 2 0 2 5 51 224 Finchampstead 16 6 2 1 2 5 54 219 Banbury 16 6 2 2 1 5 38 213 High Wycombe 16 6 3 0 1 6 65 210 Slough 16 5 4 0 3 4 61 196 Great & LT 16 6 2 0 1 7 47 194 Tring Park 16 5 2 0 1 8 55 184 Horspath 16 5 3 0 1 7 54 179 Burnham 16 3 2 0 2 9 62 90

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 1

Cove (20) 128-7 beat Gerrards Cross (4) 122 by three wickets; Falkland (7) 201 lost to Cookham Dean (20) 214-5 by 13 runs; Finchampstead 2nds (8) 261 lost to Wokingham (20) 294-7 by 33 runs; Marlow (7) 169 lost to Boyne Hill (20) 222-9 by 53 runs; Henley 2nds (20) 204-6 beat Stoke Green (8) 203-8 by four wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wokingham 16 11 0 3 2 14 283 Cove 16 9 3 2 2 46 248 Boyne Hill 16 8 1 4 3 41 242 Gerrards Cross 16 7 1 6 2 60 224 Stoke Green 16 6 2 6 2 60 214 Henley 2 16 6 2 7 1 73 210 Cookham Dean 16 5 2 7 2 90 209 Falkland 16 5 3 6 2 61 185 Marlow 16 3 2 9 2 86 165 Finchampstead 2 16 1 2 11 2 78 117

Division 2A

Bagshot (20) 291-5 beat Hayes (6) 182 by 109 runs; Chesham 2nds (8) 150 lost to Eversley (20) 202 by 52 runs; Harefield 2nds (10) 202 lost to Kew (20) 256 by 54 runs; Windsor (20) 91-1 beat Kidmore End (0) 88 by nine wickets; North Maidenhead (20) 280-8 beat Maidenhead and Bray (6) 126 by 154 runs.

P W D L A/C B Ps N Maidenhead 16 11 0 3 2 23 282 Kew 16 9 1 4 2 39 252 Kidmore End 16 8 0 6 2 35 229 Eversley 16 6 2 6 2 64 213 Chesham 2 16 6 3 6 1 66 208 Hayes 16 6 1 7 2 57 206 Windsor 16 9 2 3 2 48 197 Maid & Bray 16 4 2 7 3 82 186 Bagshot 16 5 0 9 2 49 168 Harefield 2 16 0 1 13 2 84 96

Division 3A

Finchampstead 3rds (25) 232-1 declared beat Newbury (1) 117 by 115 runs; Fleet (25) 108-6 beat Falkland 2nds (5) 107 by four wickets; Wargrave (14) 231-7 drew with Chiswick and Whitton (8) 209-8; Wokingham 2nds (25) 191-4 beat Purley (10) 190 by six wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wargrave 15 8 4 1 2 55 269 Wokingham 2 14 8 2 2 2 43 257 Finchampstead 3 14 7 1 5 1 47 229 Fleet 14 5 3 4 2 61 200 Purley 14 5 1 5 3 49 195 Cove 2 14 3 3 6 2 90 179 Falkland 2 14 2 6 4 2 107 164 Chiswick & Whit 15 3 3 6 3 52 148 Newbury 14 2 1 10 1 61 118

Division 5B

Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 224-7 beat Wokingham 3rds (6) 151 by 73 runs; Bracknell (25) 129-9 beat Henley 3rds (4) 77 by 52 runs; Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (6) 150 lost to Aldershot 2nds (25) 251-6 declared by 101 runs; Falkland 3rds (25) 131-7 beat Slough 4ths (7) 130 by three wickets; Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (25) 187-9 beat Wargrave 2nds (13) 185-9 by one wicket.

P W D L A/C B Ps Boyne Hill 2 16 10 3 1 2 51 315 Maid & Bray 2 16 9 0 5 2 29 268 Henley 3 16 8 1 5 2 43 257 Aldershot 2 16 7 1 5 3 44 240 Falkland 3 16 6 1 7 2 70 234 Bracknell 16 6 0 8 2 63 227 Wokingham 3 16 6 2 6 2 60 224 Wargrave 2 16 5 1 7 3 65 211 Slough 4 16 5 1 7 3 62 203 Chiswick & W 2 16 0 2 11 3 113 127

Division 7A

Eversley 3rds (25) 132-7 beat Bracknell 2nds (9) 131 by three wickets; Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (25) 144-6 beat Fleet 2nds (9) 143-9 by four wickets; Newbury 2nds (25) 247-9 bat Theale and Tilehurst 2nds (6) 110 by 137 runs; Thatcham Town 3rds (4) 117 lost to Kidmore End 2nds (25) 211-5 declared by 94 runs; North Maidenhead 3rds (25) 139-5 beat Wokingham 4ths (8) 138-7 by five wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Theale & Tile 2 16 10 1 3 2 35 299 N Maidenhead 3 16 7 3 4 2 61 250 Kidmore End 2 16 6 5 3 2 84 248 Newbury 2 16 7 1 6 2 43 232 Fleet 2 16 7 2 5 2 40 229 Wokingham 4 16 6 2 6 2 72 211 Maid & Bray 3 16 5 3 5 3 60 206 Eversley 3 16 5 2 6 3 55 201 Bracknell 2 16 4 1 9 2 57 171 Thatcham Town 3 16 1 2 11 2 49 78

Division 9A

Newbury 3rds (0), Cookham Dean 4ths (-5), match forfeited by Cookham Dean 4ths; Wargrave 3rds (0), Thatcham Town 4ths (0), match forfeited by Thatcham Town 4ths; Wokingham 5ths (6) 135 lost to Eversley 4ths (25) 138-0 by 10 wickets; Yateley 4ths (0), Cove 5ths (-5), match forfeited by Cove 5ths.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wokingham 5 14 9 3 1 1 46 178 Wargrave 3 14 9 2 1 2 44 151 Newbury 3 14 6 1 4 3 48 119 Eversley 4 15 6 0 7 2 0 134 Kidmore End 3 14 3 1 7 3 45 116 Yateley 4 14 5 0 7 2 12 91 Cookham Dean 4 14 4 3 4 3 29 70 Thatcham Town 4 14 3 2 8 1 30 67 Cove 5 15 3 0 9 3 35 41

MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE

Division 1

Binfield (30) 220-8, Littlewick Green (4) 61; Harpsden (27) 242-7, White Waltham (8) 239-5; Penn and Tylers Green (3) 88, Chalfont St Giles (30) 231-6; Pinkneys Green (30) 284-9, Taplow (7) 154; Wraysbury (9) 208-9, Braywood (24) 212-9.

P A W D L Ps Binfield 15 1 11 2 1 359 Wraysbury 15 2 9 3 1 332 Harpsden 15 3 8 1 3 258 Taplow 15 2 6 3 4 248 Chalfont St Giles 15 2 5 2 6 216 White Waltham 15 2 5 3 5 214 Braywood 15 2 4 4 5 187 Penn & TG 15 1 2 2 9 157 Pinkneys Green 15 3 2 0 9 148 Littlewick Green 15 2 2 0 11 126

Division 2

Amersham Hill (11) 230, Hurley (30) 251-7; Coleshill (4) 146, Ley Hill (30) 299-4; Holyport (27) 146, Pinkneys Green 2nds (9) 127; Knotty Green (30) 240, Wraysbury 2nds (5) 94; Taplow 2nds (6) 151, Binfield 2nds (30) 152-7.

P A W D L Ps Ley Hill 15 1 13 1 0 409 Binfield 2 15 2 6 3 4 260 Wraysbury 2 15 2 7 1 5 259 Taplow 2 15 2 7 1 5 257 Hurley 15 2 6 1 6 230 Knotty Green 15 2 5 3 5 225 Holyport 15 3 4 0 8 177 Pinkneys Green 2 15 3 4 1 7 176 Amersham Hill 15 3 3 0 9 159 Coleshill 15 2 3 1 9 148

Division 3

Braywood 2nds (30), Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (0), match conceded by Penn and Tylers Green; Chalfont St Giles 2nds (25) 161-6, Harpsden 2nds (6) 156; Little Marlow (30) 243, Denham (12) 210; Pinner (30), Winchmore Hill (0), match conceded by Winchmore Hill; White Waltham 2nds (8) 129, The Lee (30) 211.

P A W D L Ps Pinner 15 1 9 3 2 311 Little Marlow 15 2 9 2 2 304 Braywood 2 15 2 7 0 6 256 Denham 15 3 6 3 3 246 Chalfont St G 2 15 2 7 1 5 237 Harpsden 2 15 2 5 4 4 215 Winchmore Hill 15 0 5 3 7 198 The Lee 15 2 4 1 8 195 White Waltham 2 15 3 4 1 7 181 Penn & TG 2 15 1 1 0 13 69

Division 4

Denham 2nds (30) 162-3, Little Marlow 2nds (4) 161; Hurley 2nds (6) 175-6, Pinner 2nds (15) 247-3; Littlewick Green 2nds (30) 232-3, Amersham Hill/The Lee (3) 134.

P A W D L Ps Knotty Green 2 12 1 7 3 1 248 Holyport 2 11 1 8 2 0 237 Pinner 2 12 1 5 2 4 198 Denham 2 11 3 4 2 2 161 Hurley 2 12 0 2 6 3 123 Amersham/Lee 2 11 2 2 1 6 105 Little Marlow 2 12 2 0 4 6 105 Littlewick Green 2 11 0 1 2 8 79

WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE

Premier Division

Peppard Stoke Row (37) 115-0 beat Ruislip Victoria (3) 114 by 10 wickets; Sulhamstead and Ufton (36) 190-6 beat Sandhurst (6) 123 by 67 runs; Welford Park (9) 188-8 lost to Woodley (33) 192-7 by three wickets; West Reading (37) 247-5 beat Berkshire County Sports (5) 110 by 137 runs; Woodcote (5) 133 lost to Crowthorne and Crown Wood (37) 134-2 by eight wickets.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Sulhamstead & U 16 12 0 1 3 450 34.6 West Reading 16 8 3 2 3 364 28.0 Peppard SR 16 9 1 3 3 362 27.8 Berkshire CS 16 7 1 5 3 304 23.3 Crow & CW 16 7 1 5 3 288 22.1 Sandhurst 16 4 1 8 3 204 15.6 Woodcote 16 2 3 8 3 188 14.4 Welford Park 16 2 4 7 3 184 14.1 Ruislip Victoria 16 3 1 9 3 168 12.9 Woodley 16 3 1 8 3 161 12.3

Division 1

Bradfield (39) 117-2 beat Ibis Mapledurham (4) 116 by eight wickets; Emmbrook and Bearwood (38) 69-3 beat Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (3) 68 by seven wickets; Farley Hill (10) 185-6 lost to Checkendon (34) 186-4 by six wickets; Goring (26) 301-6 winning draw against West Reading 2nds (8) 218-8; Mortimer West End (37) 160-4 beat Sulhamstead and Ufton (5) 159 by six wickets.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Mortimer WE 16 7 4 1 4 327 27.2 Emmbrook & B 16 7 2 4 3 350 26.9 Bradfield 16 7 1 4 4 309 25.7 Checkendon 16 5 3 4 4 296 24.6 Goring 16 7 4 3 2 339 24.2 Ibis Mapledurham 16 5 5 4 2 305 21.7 Sulham & Ufton 2 16 6 2 5 3 273 21.0 Peppard SR 2 16 2 5 7 2 208 14.8 Farley Hill 16 2 3 8 3 193 14.8 West Reading 2 16 1 3 8 3 123 9.4

Division 2

Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (5) 132-8 losing draw to Twyford and Ruscombe (25) 178-6; Earley (5) 117-9 losing draw to Shinfield (24) 298-5 dec; Hawley (35) 72-0 beat Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (2) 71 by 10 wickets; Waltham St Lawrence (35) 129-8 beat Warfield (10) 128 by two wickets; Woodley 2nds (36) 91-3 beat Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (1) 90 by seven wickets.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Waltham St L 15 9 3 0 3 364 30.3 Shinfield 16 10 2 2 2 409 29.2 Earley 15 6 3 3 3 280 23.3 Twyford & Rus 16 5 2 6 3 280 21.5 Woodley 2 16 5 3 6 2 284 20.2 Crow & CW 2 16 7 3 5 1 286 19.0 Hawley 16 5 6 5 0 278 17.3 Stratfield/HW 16 5 1 8 2 233 16.6 Warfield 16 3 1 10 2 193 13.7 Emm & Bear 2 16 1 2 10 3 119 9.1

Division 3

Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (0), Welford Park 2nds (30), match conceded by Peppard Stoke Row 3rds; Purley 3rds (32) 204-5 beat Bradfield 2nds (11) 203-5 by one wicket; Ruislip Victoria 2nds (30), Mortimer (0), match conceded by Mortimer; West Reading 3rds (24) 251-8 winning draw against Knowl Hill (10) 190-8.

P W D L A/C Ps Av West Reading 3 15 9 2 1 3 358 29.8 Sandhurst 2 14 8 2 1 3 313 28.4 Welford Park 2 14 8 3 3 0 331 23.6 Knowl Hill 14 5 3 2 4 222 22.2 Purley 3 15 6 1 6 2 232 17.8 Bradfield 2 14 3 2 7 2 212 17.6 Peppard SR 3 14 3 2 6 2 168 14.0 Ruislip Victoria 2 14 3 1 9 1 125 9.6 Mortimer 14 0 2 9 3 25 2.2

Division 4

Binfield 3rds (6) 131 lost to Sulhamstead and Ufton 3rds (37) 132-4 by six wickets; Crowthorne and Crown Wood 3rds (32) 89-6 beat Mortimer West End 2nds (5) 87 by four wickets; Shinfield 2nds (34) 79-3 beat West Reading (1) 78 by seven wickets; Waltham St Lawrence 2nds (33) 94-4 beat Falkland Development (2) 93 by four wickets.