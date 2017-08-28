Car dealer vows to fight despite homes approval
A CAR dealer in Wargrave says he is prepared to ... [more]
Monday, 28 August 2017
HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE
Division 1
Banbury (12) 200-7, Finchampstead (12) 200; Burnham (5) 183, High Wycombe (20) 262-4; Great and Little Tew (8) 217-9, Oxford (20) 225-9; Henley (20) 231-8, Tring Park (7) 205; Horspath (8) 235-9, Slough (20) 279-8.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
T
|
A/C
|
L
|
B
|
Ps
|
Henley
|
16
|
9
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
31
|
266
|
Oxford
|
16
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
5
|
51
|
224
|
Finchampstead
|
16
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
5
|
54
|
219
|
Banbury
|
16
|
6
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
5
|
38
|
213
|
High Wycombe
|
16
|
6
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
6
|
65
|
210
|
Slough
|
16
|
5
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
4
|
61
|
196
|
Great & LT
|
16
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
7
|
47
|
194
|
Tring Park
|
16
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
8
|
55
|
184
|
Horspath
|
16
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
7
|
54
|
179
|
Burnham
|
16
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
9
|
62
|
90
MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE
Division 1
Cove (20) 128-7 beat Gerrards Cross (4) 122 by three wickets; Falkland (7) 201 lost to Cookham Dean (20) 214-5 by 13 runs; Finchampstead 2nds (8) 261 lost to Wokingham (20) 294-7 by 33 runs; Marlow (7) 169 lost to Boyne Hill (20) 222-9 by 53 runs; Henley 2nds (20) 204-6 beat Stoke Green (8) 203-8 by four wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wokingham
|
16
|
11
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
14
|
283
|
Cove
|
16
|
9
|
3
|
2
|
2
|
46
|
248
|
Boyne Hill
|
16
|
8
|
1
|
4
|
3
|
41
|
242
|
Gerrards Cross
|
16
|
7
|
1
|
6
|
2
|
60
|
224
|
Stoke Green
|
16
|
6
|
2
|
6
|
2
|
60
|
214
|
Henley 2
|
16
|
6
|
2
|
7
|
1
|
73
|
210
|
Cookham Dean
|
16
|
5
|
2
|
7
|
2
|
90
|
209
|
Falkland
|
16
|
5
|
3
|
6
|
2
|
61
|
185
|
Marlow
|
16
|
3
|
2
|
9
|
2
|
86
|
165
|
Finchampstead 2
|
16
|
1
|
2
|
11
|
2
|
78
|
117
Division 2A
Bagshot (20) 291-5 beat Hayes (6) 182 by 109 runs; Chesham 2nds (8) 150 lost to Eversley (20) 202 by 52 runs; Harefield 2nds (10) 202 lost to Kew (20) 256 by 54 runs; Windsor (20) 91-1 beat Kidmore End (0) 88 by nine wickets; North Maidenhead (20) 280-8 beat Maidenhead and Bray (6) 126 by 154 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
N Maidenhead
|
16
|
11
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
23
|
282
|
Kew
|
16
|
9
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
39
|
252
|
Kidmore End
|
16
|
8
|
0
|
6
|
2
|
35
|
229
|
Eversley
|
16
|
6
|
2
|
6
|
2
|
64
|
213
|
Chesham 2
|
16
|
6
|
3
|
6
|
1
|
66
|
208
|
Hayes
|
16
|
6
|
1
|
7
|
2
|
57
|
206
|
Windsor
|
16
|
9
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
48
|
197
|
Maid & Bray
|
16
|
4
|
2
|
7
|
3
|
82
|
186
|
Bagshot
|
16
|
5
|
0
|
9
|
2
|
49
|
168
|
Harefield 2
|
16
|
0
|
1
|
13
|
2
|
84
|
96
Division 3A
Finchampstead 3rds (25) 232-1 declared beat Newbury (1) 117 by 115 runs; Fleet (25) 108-6 beat Falkland 2nds (5) 107 by four wickets; Wargrave (14) 231-7 drew with Chiswick and Whitton (8) 209-8; Wokingham 2nds (25) 191-4 beat Purley (10) 190 by six wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wargrave
|
15
|
8
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
55
|
269
|
Wokingham 2
|
14
|
8
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
43
|
257
|
Finchampstead 3
|
14
|
7
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
47
|
229
|
Fleet
|
14
|
5
|
3
|
4
|
2
|
61
|
200
|
Purley
|
14
|
5
|
1
|
5
|
3
|
49
|
195
|
Cove 2
|
14
|
3
|
3
|
6
|
2
|
90
|
179
|
Falkland 2
|
14
|
2
|
6
|
4
|
2
|
107
|
164
|
Chiswick & Whit
|
15
|
3
|
3
|
6
|
3
|
52
|
148
|
Newbury
|
14
|
2
|
1
|
10
|
1
|
61
|
118
Division 5B
Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 224-7 beat Wokingham 3rds (6) 151 by 73 runs; Bracknell (25) 129-9 beat Henley 3rds (4) 77 by 52 runs; Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (6) 150 lost to Aldershot 2nds (25) 251-6 declared by 101 runs; Falkland 3rds (25) 131-7 beat Slough 4ths (7) 130 by three wickets; Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (25) 187-9 beat Wargrave 2nds (13) 185-9 by one wicket.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Boyne Hill 2
|
16
|
10
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
51
|
315
|
Maid & Bray 2
|
16
|
9
|
0
|
5
|
2
|
29
|
268
|
Henley 3
|
16
|
8
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
43
|
257
|
Aldershot 2
|
16
|
7
|
1
|
5
|
3
|
44
|
240
|
Falkland 3
|
16
|
6
|
1
|
7
|
2
|
70
|
234
|
Bracknell
|
16
|
6
|
0
|
8
|
2
|
63
|
227
|
Wokingham 3
|
16
|
6
|
2
|
6
|
2
|
60
|
224
|
Wargrave 2
|
16
|
5
|
1
|
7
|
3
|
65
|
211
|
Slough 4
|
16
|
5
|
1
|
7
|
3
|
62
|
203
|
Chiswick & W 2
|
16
|
0
|
2
|
11
|
3
|
113
|
127
Division 7A
Eversley 3rds (25) 132-7 beat Bracknell 2nds (9) 131 by three wickets; Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (25) 144-6 beat Fleet 2nds (9) 143-9 by four wickets; Newbury 2nds (25) 247-9 bat Theale and Tilehurst 2nds (6) 110 by 137 runs; Thatcham Town 3rds (4) 117 lost to Kidmore End 2nds (25) 211-5 declared by 94 runs; North Maidenhead 3rds (25) 139-5 beat Wokingham 4ths (8) 138-7 by five wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Theale & Tile 2
|
16
|
10
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
35
|
299
|
N Maidenhead 3
|
16
|
7
|
3
|
4
|
2
|
61
|
250
|
Kidmore End 2
|
16
|
6
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
84
|
248
|
Newbury 2
|
16
|
7
|
1
|
6
|
2
|
43
|
232
|
Fleet 2
|
16
|
7
|
2
|
5
|
2
|
40
|
229
|
Wokingham 4
|
16
|
6
|
2
|
6
|
2
|
72
|
211
|
Maid & Bray 3
|
16
|
5
|
3
|
5
|
3
|
60
|
206
|
Eversley 3
|
16
|
5
|
2
|
6
|
3
|
55
|
201
|
Bracknell 2
|
16
|
4
|
1
|
9
|
2
|
57
|
171
|
Thatcham Town 3
|
16
|
1
|
2
|
11
|
2
|
49
|
78
Division 9A
Newbury 3rds (0), Cookham Dean 4ths (-5), match forfeited by Cookham Dean 4ths; Wargrave 3rds (0), Thatcham Town 4ths (0), match forfeited by Thatcham Town 4ths; Wokingham 5ths (6) 135 lost to Eversley 4ths (25) 138-0 by 10 wickets; Yateley 4ths (0), Cove 5ths (-5), match forfeited by Cove 5ths.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wokingham 5
|
14
|
9
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
46
|
178
|
Wargrave 3
|
14
|
9
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
44
|
151
|
Newbury 3
|
14
|
6
|
1
|
4
|
3
|
48
|
119
|
Eversley 4
|
15
|
6
|
0
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
134
|
Kidmore End 3
|
14
|
3
|
1
|
7
|
3
|
45
|
116
|
Yateley 4
|
14
|
5
|
0
|
7
|
2
|
12
|
91
|
Cookham Dean 4
|
14
|
4
|
3
|
4
|
3
|
29
|
70
|
Thatcham Town 4
|
14
|
3
|
2
|
8
|
1
|
30
|
67
|
Cove 5
|
15
|
3
|
0
|
9
|
3
|
35
|
41
MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE
Division 1
Binfield (30) 220-8, Littlewick Green (4) 61; Harpsden (27) 242-7, White Waltham (8) 239-5; Penn and Tylers Green (3) 88, Chalfont St Giles (30) 231-6; Pinkneys Green (30) 284-9, Taplow (7) 154; Wraysbury (9) 208-9, Braywood (24) 212-9.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Binfield
|
15
|
1
|
11
|
2
|
1
|
359
|
Wraysbury
|
15
|
2
|
9
|
3
|
1
|
332
|
Harpsden
|
15
|
3
|
8
|
1
|
3
|
258
|
Taplow
|
15
|
2
|
6
|
3
|
4
|
248
|
Chalfont St Giles
|
15
|
2
|
5
|
2
|
6
|
216
|
White Waltham
|
15
|
2
|
5
|
3
|
5
|
214
|
Braywood
|
15
|
2
|
4
|
4
|
5
|
187
|
Penn & TG
|
15
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
9
|
157
|
Pinkneys Green
|
15
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
9
|
148
|
Littlewick Green
|
15
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
11
|
126
Division 2
Amersham Hill (11) 230, Hurley (30) 251-7; Coleshill (4) 146, Ley Hill (30) 299-4; Holyport (27) 146, Pinkneys Green 2nds (9) 127; Knotty Green (30) 240, Wraysbury 2nds (5) 94; Taplow 2nds (6) 151, Binfield 2nds (30) 152-7.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Ley Hill
|
15
|
1
|
13
|
1
|
0
|
409
|
Binfield 2
|
15
|
2
|
6
|
3
|
4
|
260
|
Wraysbury 2
|
15
|
2
|
7
|
1
|
5
|
259
|
Taplow 2
|
15
|
2
|
7
|
1
|
5
|
257
|
Hurley
|
15
|
2
|
6
|
1
|
6
|
230
|
Knotty Green
|
15
|
2
|
5
|
3
|
5
|
225
|
Holyport
|
15
|
3
|
4
|
0
|
8
|
177
|
Pinkneys Green 2
|
15
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
7
|
176
|
Amersham Hill
|
15
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
9
|
159
|
Coleshill
|
15
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
9
|
148
Division 3
Braywood 2nds (30), Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (0), match conceded by Penn and Tylers Green; Chalfont St Giles 2nds (25) 161-6, Harpsden 2nds (6) 156; Little Marlow (30) 243, Denham (12) 210; Pinner (30), Winchmore Hill (0), match conceded by Winchmore Hill; White Waltham 2nds (8) 129, The Lee (30) 211.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Pinner
|
15
|
1
|
9
|
3
|
2
|
311
|
Little Marlow
|
15
|
2
|
9
|
2
|
2
|
304
|
Braywood 2
|
15
|
2
|
7
|
0
|
6
|
256
|
Denham
|
15
|
3
|
6
|
3
|
3
|
246
|
Chalfont St G 2
|
15
|
2
|
7
|
1
|
5
|
237
|
Harpsden 2
|
15
|
2
|
5
|
4
|
4
|
215
|
Winchmore Hill
|
15
|
0
|
5
|
3
|
7
|
198
|
The Lee
|
15
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
8
|
195
|
White Waltham 2
|
15
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
7
|
181
|
Penn & TG 2
|
15
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
13
|
69
Division 4
Denham 2nds (30) 162-3, Little Marlow 2nds (4) 161; Hurley 2nds (6) 175-6, Pinner 2nds (15) 247-3; Littlewick Green 2nds (30) 232-3, Amersham Hill/The Lee (3) 134.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Knotty Green 2
|
12
|
1
|
7
|
3
|
1
|
248
|
Holyport 2
|
11
|
1
|
8
|
2
|
0
|
237
|
Pinner 2
|
12
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
4
|
198
|
Denham 2
|
11
|
3
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
161
|
Hurley 2
|
12
|
0
|
2
|
6
|
3
|
123
|
Amersham/Lee 2
|
11
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
6
|
105
|
Little Marlow 2
|
12
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
6
|
105
|
Littlewick Green 2
|
11
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
8
|
79
WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE
Premier Division
Peppard Stoke Row (37) 115-0 beat Ruislip Victoria (3) 114 by 10 wickets; Sulhamstead and Ufton (36) 190-6 beat Sandhurst (6) 123 by 67 runs; Welford Park (9) 188-8 lost to Woodley (33) 192-7 by three wickets; West Reading (37) 247-5 beat Berkshire County Sports (5) 110 by 137 runs; Woodcote (5) 133 lost to Crowthorne and Crown Wood (37) 134-2 by eight wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Sulhamstead & U
|
16
|
12
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
450
|
34.6
|
West Reading
|
16
|
8
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
364
|
28.0
|
Peppard SR
|
16
|
9
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
362
|
27.8
|
Berkshire CS
|
16
|
7
|
1
|
5
|
3
|
304
|
23.3
|
Crow & CW
|
16
|
7
|
1
|
5
|
3
|
288
|
22.1
|
Sandhurst
|
16
|
4
|
1
|
8
|
3
|
204
|
15.6
|
Woodcote
|
16
|
2
|
3
|
8
|
3
|
188
|
14.4
|
Welford Park
|
16
|
2
|
4
|
7
|
3
|
184
|
14.1
|
Ruislip Victoria
|
16
|
3
|
1
|
9
|
3
|
168
|
12.9
|
Woodley
|
16
|
3
|
1
|
8
|
3
|
161
|
12.3
Division 1
Bradfield (39) 117-2 beat Ibis Mapledurham (4) 116 by eight wickets; Emmbrook and Bearwood (38) 69-3 beat Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (3) 68 by seven wickets; Farley Hill (10) 185-6 lost to Checkendon (34) 186-4 by six wickets; Goring (26) 301-6 winning draw against West Reading 2nds (8) 218-8; Mortimer West End (37) 160-4 beat Sulhamstead and Ufton (5) 159 by six wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Mortimer WE
|
16
|
7
|
4
|
1
|
4
|
327
|
27.2
|
Emmbrook & B
|
16
|
7
|
2
|
4
|
3
|
350
|
26.9
|
Bradfield
|
16
|
7
|
1
|
4
|
4
|
309
|
25.7
|
Checkendon
|
16
|
5
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
296
|
24.6
|
Goring
|
16
|
7
|
4
|
3
|
2
|
339
|
24.2
|
Ibis Mapledurham
|
16
|
5
|
5
|
4
|
2
|
305
|
21.7
|
Sulham & Ufton 2
|
16
|
6
|
2
|
5
|
3
|
273
|
21.0
|
Peppard SR 2
|
16
|
2
|
5
|
7
|
2
|
208
|
14.8
|
Farley Hill
|
16
|
2
|
3
|
8
|
3
|
193
|
14.8
|
West Reading 2
|
16
|
1
|
3
|
8
|
3
|
123
|
9.4
Division 2
Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (5) 132-8 losing draw to Twyford and Ruscombe (25) 178-6; Earley (5) 117-9 losing draw to Shinfield (24) 298-5 dec; Hawley (35) 72-0 beat Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (2) 71 by 10 wickets; Waltham St Lawrence (35) 129-8 beat Warfield (10) 128 by two wickets; Woodley 2nds (36) 91-3 beat Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (1) 90 by seven wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Waltham St L
|
15
|
9
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
364
|
30.3
|
Shinfield
|
16
|
10
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
409
|
29.2
|
Earley
|
15
|
6
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
280
|
23.3
|
Twyford & Rus
|
16
|
5
|
2
|
6
|
3
|
280
|
21.5
|
Woodley 2
|
16
|
5
|
3
|
6
|
2
|
284
|
20.2
|
Crow & CW 2
|
16
|
7
|
3
|
5
|
1
|
286
|
19.0
|
Hawley
|
16
|
5
|
6
|
5
|
0
|
278
|
17.3
|
Stratfield/HW
|
16
|
5
|
1
|
8
|
2
|
233
|
16.6
|
Warfield
|
16
|
3
|
1
|
10
|
2
|
193
|
13.7
|
Emm & Bear 2
|
16
|
1
|
2
|
10
|
3
|
119
|
9.1
Division 3
Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (0), Welford Park 2nds (30), match conceded by Peppard Stoke Row 3rds; Purley 3rds (32) 204-5 beat Bradfield 2nds (11) 203-5 by one wicket; Ruislip Victoria 2nds (30), Mortimer (0), match conceded by Mortimer; West Reading 3rds (24) 251-8 winning draw against Knowl Hill (10) 190-8.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
West Reading 3
|
15
|
9
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
358
|
29.8
|
Sandhurst 2
|
14
|
8
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
313
|
28.4
|
Welford Park 2
|
14
|
8
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
331
|
23.6
|
Knowl Hill
|
14
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
4
|
222
|
22.2
|
Purley 3
|
15
|
6
|
1
|
6
|
2
|
232
|
17.8
|
Bradfield 2
|
14
|
3
|
2
|
7
|
2
|
212
|
17.6
|
Peppard SR 3
|
14
|
3
|
2
|
6
|
2
|
168
|
14.0
|
Ruislip Victoria 2
|
14
|
3
|
1
|
9
|
1
|
125
|
9.6
|
Mortimer
|
14
|
0
|
2
|
9
|
3
|
25
|
2.2
Division 4
Binfield 3rds (6) 131 lost to Sulhamstead and Ufton 3rds (37) 132-4 by six wickets; Crowthorne and Crown Wood 3rds (32) 89-6 beat Mortimer West End 2nds (5) 87 by four wickets; Shinfield 2nds (34) 79-3 beat West Reading (1) 78 by seven wickets; Waltham St Lawrence 2nds (33) 94-4 beat Falkland Development (2) 93 by four wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Shinfield 2
|
15
|
7
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
338
|
28.1
|
Sulham & Ufton 3
|
14
|
8
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
301
|
25.0
|
Crow & CW 3
|
15
|
10
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
326
|
25.0
|
Mortimer WE 2
|
14
|
7
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
280
|
21.5
|
Waltham St L 2
|
14
|
5
|
2
|
5
|
2
|
208
|
17.3
|
Binfield 3
|
14
|
3
|
2
|
6
|
3
|
182
|
16.5
|
Falkland Dev
|
15
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
1
|
217
|
15.5
|
West Reading 4
|
13
|
5
|
1
|
7
|
0
|
201
|
15.4
|
Emm &Bear 3
|
16
|
0
|
2
|
14
|
0
|
34
|
2.1
28 August 2017
More News:
Car dealer vows to fight despite homes approval
A CAR dealer in Wargrave says he is prepared to ... [more]
Council to consider idea of moving school for housing
PROPOSALS to relocate Goring Primary School and ... [more]
Families come together at village's third annual fun day
HUNDREDS of people attended a community fun ... [more]
POLL: Have your say