HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

Banbury (12) 200-7, Finchampstead (12) 200; Burnham (5) 183, High Wycombe (20) 262-4; Great and Little Tew (8) 217-9, Oxford (20) 225-9; Henley (20) 231-8, Tring Park (7) 205; Horspath (8) 235-9, Slough (20) 279-8.

P

W

D

T

A/C

L

B

Ps

Henley

16

9

2

1

2

2

31

266

Oxford

16

7

2

0

2

5

51

224

Finchampstead

16

6

2

1

2

5

54

219

Banbury

16

6

2

2

1

5

38

213

High Wycombe

16

6

3

0

1

6

65

210

Slough

16

5

4

0

3

4

61

196

Great & LT

16

6

2

0

1

7

47

194

Tring Park

16

5

2

0

1

8

55

184

Horspath

16

5

3

0

1

7

54

179

Burnham

16

3

2

0

2

9

62

90

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 1

Cove (20) 128-7 beat Gerrards Cross (4) 122 by three wickets; Falkland (7) 201 lost to Cookham Dean (20) 214-5 by 13 runs; Finchampstead 2nds (8) 261 lost to Wokingham (20) 294-7 by 33 runs; Marlow (7) 169 lost to Boyne Hill (20) 222-9 by 53 runs; Henley 2nds (20) 204-6 beat Stoke Green (8) 203-8 by four wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wokingham

16

11

0

3

2

14

283

Cove

16

9

3

2

2

46

248

Boyne Hill

16

8

1

4

3

41

242

Gerrards Cross

16

7

1

6

2

60

224

Stoke Green

16

6

2

6

2

60

214

Henley 2

16

6

2

7

1

73

210

Cookham Dean

16

5

2

7

2

90

209

Falkland

16

5

3

6

2

61

185

Marlow

16

3

2

9

2

86

165

Finchampstead 2

16

1

2

11

2

78

117

Division 2A

Bagshot (20) 291-5 beat Hayes (6) 182 by 109 runs; Chesham 2nds (8) 150 lost to Eversley (20) 202 by 52 runs; Harefield 2nds (10) 202 lost to Kew (20) 256 by 54 runs; Windsor (20) 91-1 beat Kidmore End (0) 88 by nine wickets; North Maidenhead (20) 280-8 beat Maidenhead and Bray (6) 126 by 154 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

N Maidenhead

16

11

0

3

2

23

282

Kew

16

9

1

4

2

39

252

Kidmore End

16

8

0

6

2

35

229

Eversley

16

6

2

6

2

64

213

Chesham 2

16

6

3

6

1

66

208

Hayes

16

6

1

7

2

57

206

Windsor

16

9

2

3

2

48

197

Maid & Bray

16

4

2

7

3

82

186

Bagshot

16

5

0

9

2

49

168

Harefield 2

16

0

1

13

2

84

96

Division 3A

Finchampstead 3rds (25) 232-1 declared beat Newbury (1) 117 by 115 runs; Fleet (25) 108-6 beat Falkland 2nds (5) 107 by four wickets; Wargrave (14) 231-7 drew with Chiswick and Whitton (8) 209-8; Wokingham 2nds (25) 191-4 beat Purley (10) 190 by six wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wargrave

15

8

4

1

2

55

269

Wokingham 2

14

8

2

2

2

43

257

Finchampstead 3

14

7

1

5

1

47

229

Fleet

14

5

3

4

2

61

200

Purley

14

5

1

5

3

49

195

Cove 2

14

3

3

6

2

90

179

Falkland 2

14

2

6

4

2

107

164

Chiswick & Whit

15

3

3

6

3

52

148

Newbury

14

2

1

10

1

61

118

Division 5B

Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 224-7 beat Wokingham 3rds (6) 151 by 73 runs; Bracknell (25) 129-9 beat Henley 3rds (4) 77 by 52 runs; Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (6) 150 lost to Aldershot 2nds (25) 251-6 declared by 101 runs; Falkland 3rds (25) 131-7 beat Slough 4ths (7) 130 by three wickets; Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (25) 187-9 beat Wargrave 2nds (13) 185-9 by one wicket.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Boyne Hill 2

16

10

3

1

2

51

315

Maid & Bray 2

16

9

0

5

2

29

268

Henley 3

16

8

1

5

2

43

257

Aldershot 2

16

7

1

5

3

44

240

Falkland 3

16

6

1

7

2

70

234

Bracknell

16

6

0

8

2

63

227

Wokingham 3

16

6

2

6

2

60

224

Wargrave 2

16

5

1

7

3

65

211

Slough 4

16

5

1

7

3

62

203

Chiswick & W 2

16

0

2

11

3

113

127

Division 7A

Eversley 3rds (25) 132-7 beat Bracknell 2nds (9) 131 by three wickets; Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (25) 144-6 beat Fleet 2nds (9) 143-9 by four wickets; Newbury 2nds (25) 247-9 bat Theale and Tilehurst 2nds (6) 110 by 137 runs; Thatcham Town 3rds (4) 117 lost to Kidmore End 2nds (25) 211-5 declared by 94 runs; North Maidenhead 3rds (25) 139-5 beat Wokingham 4ths (8) 138-7 by five wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Theale & Tile 2

16

10

1

3

2

35

299

N Maidenhead 3

16

7

3

4

2

61

250

Kidmore End 2

16

6

5

3

2

84

248

Newbury 2

16

7

1

6

2

43

232

Fleet 2

16

7

2

5

2

40

229

Wokingham 4

16

6

2

6

2

72

211

Maid & Bray 3

16

5

3

5

3

60

206

Eversley 3

16

5

2

6

3

55

201

Bracknell 2

16

4

1

9

2

57

171

Thatcham Town 3

16

1

2

11

2

49

78

Division 9A

Newbury 3rds (0), Cookham Dean 4ths (-5), match forfeited by Cookham Dean 4ths; Wargrave 3rds (0), Thatcham Town 4ths (0), match forfeited by Thatcham Town 4ths; Wokingham 5ths (6) 135 lost to Eversley 4ths (25) 138-0 by 10 wickets; Yateley 4ths (0), Cove 5ths (-5), match forfeited by Cove 5ths.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wokingham 5

14

9

3

1

1

46

178

Wargrave 3

14

9

2

1

2

44

151

Newbury 3

14

6

1

4

3

48

119

Eversley 4

15

6

0

7

2

0

134

Kidmore End 3

14

3

1

7

3

45

116

Yateley 4

14

5

0

7

2

12

91

Cookham Dean 4

14

4

3

4

3

29

70

Thatcham Town 4

14

3

2

8

1

30

67

Cove 5

15

3

0

9

3

35

41

MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE

Division 1

Binfield (30) 220-8, Littlewick Green (4) 61; Harpsden (27) 242-7, White Waltham (8) 239-5; Penn and Tylers Green (3) 88, Chalfont St Giles (30) 231-6; Pinkneys Green (30) 284-9, Taplow (7) 154; Wraysbury (9) 208-9, Braywood (24) 212-9.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Binfield

15

1

11

2

1

359

Wraysbury

15

2

9

3

1

332

Harpsden

15

3

8

1

3

258

Taplow

15

2

6

3

4

248

Chalfont St Giles

15

2

5

2

6

216

White Waltham

15

2

5

3

5

214

Braywood

15

2

4

4

5

187

Penn & TG

15

1

2

2

9

157

Pinkneys Green

15

3

2

0

9

148

Littlewick Green

15

2

2

0

11

126

Division 2

Amersham Hill (11) 230, Hurley (30) 251-7; Coleshill (4) 146, Ley Hill (30) 299-4; Holyport (27) 146, Pinkneys Green 2nds (9) 127; Knotty Green (30) 240, Wraysbury 2nds (5) 94; Taplow 2nds (6) 151, Binfield 2nds (30) 152-7.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Ley Hill

15

1

13

1

0

409

Binfield 2

15

2

6

3

4

260

Wraysbury 2

15

2

7

1

5

259

Taplow 2

15

2

7

1

5

257

Hurley

15

2

6

1

6

230

Knotty Green

15

2

5

3

5

225

Holyport

15

3

4

0

8

177

Pinkneys Green 2

15

3

4

1

7

176

Amersham Hill

15

3

3

0

9

159

Coleshill

15

2

3

1

9

148

Division 3

Braywood 2nds (30), Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (0), match conceded by Penn and Tylers Green; Chalfont St Giles 2nds (25) 161-6, Harpsden 2nds (6) 156; Little Marlow (30) 243, Denham (12) 210; Pinner (30), Winchmore Hill (0), match conceded by Winchmore Hill; White Waltham 2nds (8) 129, The Lee (30) 211.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Pinner

15

1

9

3

2

311

Little Marlow

15

2

9

2

2

304

Braywood 2

15

2

7

0

6

256

Denham

15

3

6

3

3

246

Chalfont St G 2

15

2

7

1

5

237

Harpsden 2

15

2

5

4

4

215

Winchmore Hill

15

0

5

3

7

198

The Lee

15

2

4

1

8

195

White Waltham 2

15

3

4

1

7

181

Penn & TG 2

15

1

1

0

13

69

Division 4

Denham 2nds (30) 162-3, Little Marlow 2nds (4) 161; Hurley 2nds (6) 175-6, Pinner 2nds (15) 247-3; Littlewick Green 2nds (30) 232-3, Amersham Hill/The Lee (3) 134.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Knotty Green 2

12

1

7

3

1

248

Holyport 2

11

1

8

2

0

237

Pinner 2

12

1

5

2

4

198

Denham 2

11

3

4

2

2

161

Hurley 2

12

0

2

6

3

123

Amersham/Lee 2

11

2

2

1

6

105

Little Marlow 2

12

2

0

4

6

105

Littlewick Green 2

11

0

1

2

8

79

WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE

Premier Division

Peppard Stoke Row (37) 115-0 beat Ruislip Victoria (3) 114 by 10 wickets; Sulhamstead and Ufton (36) 190-6 beat Sandhurst (6) 123 by 67 runs; Welford Park (9) 188-8 lost to Woodley (33) 192-7 by three wickets; West Reading (37) 247-5 beat Berkshire County Sports (5) 110 by 137 runs; Woodcote (5) 133 lost to Crowthorne and Crown Wood (37) 134-2 by eight wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Sulhamstead & U

16

12

0

1

3

450

34.6

West Reading

16

8

3

2

3

364

28.0

Peppard SR

16

9

1

3

3

362

27.8

Berkshire CS

16

7

1

5

3

304

23.3

Crow & CW

16

7

1

5

3

288

22.1

Sandhurst

16

4

1

8

3

204

15.6

Woodcote

16

2

3

8

3

188

14.4

Welford Park

16

2

4

7

3

184

14.1

Ruislip Victoria

16

3

1

9

3

168

12.9

Woodley

16

3

1

8

3

161

12.3

Division 1

Bradfield (39) 117-2 beat Ibis Mapledurham (4) 116 by eight wickets; Emmbrook and Bearwood (38) 69-3 beat Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (3) 68 by seven wickets; Farley Hill (10) 185-6 lost to Checkendon (34) 186-4 by six wickets; Goring (26) 301-6 winning draw against West Reading 2nds (8) 218-8; Mortimer West End (37) 160-4 beat Sulhamstead and Ufton (5) 159 by six wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Mortimer WE

16

7

4

1

4

327

27.2

Emmbrook & B

16

7

2

4

3

350

26.9

Bradfield

16

7

1

4

4

309

25.7

Checkendon

16

5

3

4

4

296

24.6

Goring

16

7

4

3

2

339

24.2

Ibis Mapledurham

16

5

5

4

2

305

21.7

Sulham & Ufton 2

16

6

2

5

3

273

21.0

Peppard SR 2

16

2

5

7

2

208

14.8

Farley Hill

16

2

3

8

3

193

14.8

West Reading 2

16

1

3

8

3

123

9.4

Division 2

Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (5) 132-8 losing draw to Twyford and Ruscombe (25) 178-6; Earley (5) 117-9 losing draw to Shinfield (24) 298-5 dec; Hawley (35) 72-0 beat Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (2) 71 by 10 wickets; Waltham St Lawrence (35) 129-8 beat Warfield (10) 128 by two wickets; Woodley 2nds (36) 91-3 beat Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (1) 90 by seven wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Waltham St L

15

9

3

0

3

364

30.3

Shinfield

16

10

2

2

2

409

29.2

Earley

15

6

3

3

3

280

23.3

Twyford & Rus

16

5

2

6

3

280

21.5

Woodley 2

16

5

3

6

2

284

20.2

Crow & CW 2

16

7

3

5

1

286

19.0

Hawley

16

5

6

5

0

278

17.3

Stratfield/HW

16

5

1

8

2

233

16.6

Warfield

16

3

1

10

2

193

13.7

Emm & Bear 2

16

1

2

10

3

119

9.1

Division 3

Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (0), Welford Park 2nds (30), match conceded by Peppard Stoke Row 3rds; Purley 3rds (32) 204-5 beat Bradfield 2nds (11) 203-5 by one wicket; Ruislip Victoria 2nds (30), Mortimer (0), match conceded by Mortimer; West Reading 3rds (24) 251-8 winning draw against Knowl Hill (10) 190-8.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

West Reading 3

15

9

2

1

3

358

29.8

Sandhurst 2

14

8

2

1

3

313

28.4

Welford Park 2

14

8

3

3

0

331

23.6

Knowl Hill

14

5

3

2

4

222

22.2

Purley 3

15

6

1

6

2

232

17.8

Bradfield 2

14

3

2

7

2

212

17.6

Peppard SR 3

14

3

2

6

2

168

14.0

Ruislip Victoria 2

14

3

1

9

1

125

9.6

Mortimer

14

0

2

9

3

25

2.2

Division 4

Binfield 3rds (6) 131 lost to Sulhamstead and Ufton 3rds (37) 132-4 by six wickets; Crowthorne and Crown Wood 3rds (32) 89-6 beat Mortimer West End 2nds (5) 87 by four wickets; Shinfield 2nds (34) 79-3 beat West Reading (1) 78 by seven wickets; Waltham St Lawrence 2nds (33) 94-4 beat Falkland Development (2) 93 by four wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Shinfield 2

15

7

3

2

3

338

28.1

Sulham & Ufton 3

14

8

1

3

2

301

25.0

Crow & CW 3

15

10

1

2

2

326

25.0

Mortimer WE 2

14

7

1

5

1

280

21.5

Waltham St L 2

14

5

2

5

2

208

17.3

Binfield 3

14

3

2

6

3

182

16.5

Falkland Dev

15

4

5

5

1

217

15.5

West Reading 4

13

5

1

7

0

201

15.4

Emm &Bear 3

16

0

2

14

0

34

2.1

