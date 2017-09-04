Green-fingered couple snap up most show prizes (again)
Monday, 04 September 2017
HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE
Division 1
High Wycombe (20) 254-9, Banbury (7) 143; Horspath (5) 160, Henley (20) 335-6; Oxford (20) 152-5, Burnham (5) 151; Slough (20) 161-5, Finchampstead (5) 160; Tring Park (20) 123, Great & Little Tew (6) 109.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
T
|
A/C
|
L
|
B
|
Ps
|
Henley
|
17
|
10
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
31
|
286
|
Oxford
|
17
|
8
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
5
|
51
|
244
|
High Wycombe
|
17
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
6
|
65
|
230
|
Finchampstead
|
17
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
59
|
224
|
Banbury
|
17
|
6
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
6
|
45
|
220
|
Slough
|
17
|
6
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
4
|
61
|
216
|
Tring Park
|
17
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
8
|
55
|
204
|
Great & LT
|
17
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
8
|
53
|
200
|
Horspath
|
17
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
8
|
59
|
184
|
Burnham
|
17
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
10
|
67
|
95
MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE
Division 1
Boyne Hill (20) 266-9 beat Stoke Green (9) 222 by 44 runs; Cookham Dean (20) 243-7 beat Marlow (5) 146 by 97 runs; Fichampstead 2nds (20) 194 beat Falkland (6) 116 by 78 runs; Cove (20) beat Henley 2nds (8) 203-7 by three wickets; Wokingham (8) 172 lost to Gerrards Cross (20) 236 by 64 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wokingham
|
17
|
11
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
22
|
291
|
Cove
|
17
|
10
|
3
|
2
|
2
|
46
|
268
|
Boyne Hill
|
17
|
9
|
1
|
4
|
3
|
41
|
262
|
Gerrards Cross
|
17
|
8
|
1
|
6
|
2
|
60
|
244
|
Cookham Dean
|
17
|
6
|
2
|
7
|
2
|
90
|
229
|
Stoke Green
|
17
|
6
|
2
|
7
|
2
|
69
|
223
|
Henley 2
|
17
|
6
|
2
|
8
|
1
|
81
|
218
|
Falkland
|
17
|
5
|
3
|
7
|
2
|
67
|
191
|
Marlow
|
17
|
3
|
2
|
10
|
2
|
91
|
170
|
Finchampstead 2
|
17
|
2
|
2
|
11
|
2
|
78
|
137
Division 2A
Hayes (20) 229-3 beat Harefield 2nds (6) 223-6 by seven wickets; Kew (20) 97 beat Chesham 2nds (5) by 62 runs; Kidmore End (6) 134 lost to North Maidenhead (20) 344-9 by 210 runs; Bagshot (20) 130-5 beat maidenhead & Bray (4) 126 by five wickets; Eversley (20) 209-3 beat Windsor (6) 208 by seven wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
N Maidenhead
|
17
|
12
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
23
|
302
|
Kew
|
17
|
10
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
39
|
272
|
Kidmore End
|
17
|
8
|
0
|
7
|
2
|
41
|
235
|
Eversley
|
17
|
7
|
2
|
6
|
2
|
64
|
233
|
Hayes
|
17
|
7
|
1
|
7
|
2
|
57
|
226
|
Chesham 2
|
17
|
6
|
3
|
7
|
1
|
71
|
213
|
Windsor
|
17
|
9
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
54
|
203
|
Maid & Bray
|
17
|
4
|
2
|
8
|
3
|
86
|
190
|
Bagshot
|
17
|
6
|
0
|
9
|
2
|
49
|
188
|
Harefield 2
|
17
|
0
|
1
|
14
|
2
|
90
|
102
Division 3A
Chiswick & Whitton (25) 286-6 beat Newbury (8) 239 by 47 runs; Wokingham 2nds (25) 111-0 beat Cove 2nds (2) 107 by 10 wickets; Falkland 2nds (9) 225 lost to Finchampstead 3rds (25) 229-9 by four runs; Purley (2) 122 lost to Fleet (25) 207-2 by 85 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wokingham 2
|
15
|
9
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
43
|
282
|
Wargrave
|
15
|
8
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
55
|
269
|
Finchampstead 3
|
15
|
8
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
47
|
254
|
Fleet
|
15
|
6
|
3
|
4
|
2
|
61
|
225
|
Purley
|
15
|
5
|
1
|
6
|
3
|
51
|
197
|
Cove 2
|
15
|
3
|
3
|
7
|
2
|
92
|
181
|
Chiswick & Whit
|
15
|
4
|
3
|
6
|
3
|
52
|
173
|
Falkland 2
|
15
|
2
|
6
|
5
|
2
|
116
|
173
|
Newbury
|
15
|
2
|
1
|
11
|
1
|
69
|
126
Division 5B
Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 195-3 beat Aldershot 2nds (9) 193 by seven wickets; Falkland 3rds (5) 148 lost to Bracknell (25) 230-7 by 82 runs; Henley 3rds (25) v Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (-5) was forfeited by Chsiwick & Whitton 2nds; Wargrave 2nds (25) 105-4 beat Slough 4ths (4) 101 by six wickets; Wokringham 3rds (25) 212-9 beat Maidenhead & Bray 2nds (9) 204 by eight runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Boyne Hill 2
|
17
|
11
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
51
|
340
|
Henley 3
|
17
|
9
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
43
|
282
|
Maid & Bray 2
|
17
|
9
|
0
|
6
|
2
|
38
|
277
|
Bracknell
|
17
|
7
|
0
|
8
|
2
|
63
|
252
|
Aldershot 2
|
17
|
7
|
1
|
6
|
3
|
53
|
249
|
Wokingham 3
|
17
|
7
|
2
|
6
|
2
|
60
|
249
|
Falkland 3
|
17
|
6
|
1
|
8
|
2
|
75
|
239
|
Wargrave 2
|
17
|
6
|
1
|
7
|
3
|
65
|
236
|
Slough 4
|
17
|
5
|
1
|
8
|
3
|
66
|
207
|
Chiswick & W 2
|
17
|
0
|
2
|
12
|
3
|
113
|
122
Division 7A
Bracknell 2nds (25) 258-5 beat Thatcham Town 3rds (6) 155 by 103 runs; Fleet 2nds (25) 202-8dec beat Eversley 3rds (7) 131 by 71 runs; Newbury 2nds (25) 188-6 beat Wokingham 4ths (13) 182 by four wickets; North Maidenhead 3rds (25) 165-9 beat Maidenhead & Bray 3rds (13) 163 by one wicket; Theale & Tilehurst 2nds (7) 205-7 drew with Kidmore End 2nds (13) 242-5dec.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Theale & Tile 2
|
17
|
10
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
42
|
306
|
N Maidenhead 3
|
17
|
8
|
3
|
4
|
2
|
61
|
275
|
Kidmore End 2
|
17
|
6
|
6
|
3
|
2
|
97
|
261
|
Newbury 2
|
17
|
8
|
1
|
6
|
2
|
43
|
257
|
Fleet 2
|
17
|
8
|
2
|
5
|
2
|
40
|
254
|
Wokingham 4
|
17
|
6
|
2
|
7
|
2
|
85
|
224
|
Maid & Bray 3
|
17
|
5
|
3
|
6
|
3
|
73
|
219
|
Eversley 3
|
17
|
5
|
2
|
7
|
3
|
62
|
208
|
Bracknell 2
|
17
|
5
|
1
|
9
|
2
|
57
|
196
|
Thatcham Town 3
|
17
|
1
|
2
|
12
|
2
|
55
|
84
Division 9A
Cookham Dean 4ths (25) 161-3 beat Kidmore End 3rds (9) 160 by seven wickets; Eversley 4ths (0) v Yateley 4ths (0), match forfeited by Yateley 4ths; Newbury 3rds (4) 131 lost to Wargrave 3rds (25) 251-2 by 120 runs; Thatcham Town 4ths (0) v Wokingham 5ths (0), match forfeited by Thatcham Town 4ths.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wokingham 5
|
15
|
10
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
46
|
178
|
Wargrave 3
|
15
|
10
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
44
|
176
|
Newbury 3
|
15
|
6
|
1
|
5
|
3
|
52
|
123
|
Eversley 4
|
15
|
7
|
0
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
134
|
Kidmore End 3
|
15
|
3
|
1
|
8
|
3
|
54
|
125
|
Cookham Dean 4
|
15
|
5
|
3
|
4
|
3
|
29
|
95
|
Yateley 4
|
15
|
5
|
0
|
8
|
2
|
12
|
91
|
Thatcham Town 4
|
15
|
3
|
2
|
9
|
1
|
30
|
67
|
Cove 5
|
15
|
3
|
0
|
9
|
3
|
35
|
41
MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE
Division 1
Chalfont St Giles (16) 275-4, Binfield (7) 186-9; Littlewick Green (5) 49, Pinkneys Green (29) 183; Penn & Tylers Green (30) 128-1, Braywood (2) 125; Taplow (1) 71, Harpsden (25) 76-2; White Waltham (8) 225-8, Wraysbury (29) 228-6.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Binfield
|
16
|
1
|
11
|
3
|
1
|
366
|
Wraysbury
|
16
|
2
|
10
|
3
|
1
|
361
|
Harpsden
|
16
|
3
|
9
|
1
|
3
|
283
|
Taplow
|
16
|
2
|
6
|
3
|
5
|
249
|
Chalfont St Giles
|
16
|
2
|
5
|
3
|
6
|
232
|
White Waltham
|
16
|
2
|
5
|
3
|
6
|
222
|
Braywood
|
16
|
2
|
4
|
4
|
6
|
189
|
Penn & TG
|
16
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
9
|
187
|
Pinkneys Green
|
16
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
9
|
177
|
Littlewick Green
|
16
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
12
|
131
Division 2
Binfield 2nds (12) 222-8, Ley Hill (14) 229-8; Holyport (2) 113, Taplow (30) 116-2; Knotty Green (5) 159, Hurley (30) 160-4; Pinkneys Green 2nds (25) 92-1, Amersham Hill (0) 90; Wraysbury 2nds (30) v Coleshill (0), match conceded by Coleshill.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Ley Hill
|
16
|
1
|
13
|
2
|
0
|
421
|
Wraysbury 2
|
16
|
2
|
8
|
1
|
5
|
289
|
Taplow 2
|
16
|
2
|
8
|
1
|
5
|
287
|
Binfield 2
|
16
|
2
|
6
|
4
|
4
|
272
|
Hurley
|
16
|
2
|
7
|
1
|
6
|
260
|
Knotty Green
|
16
|
2
|
5
|
3
|
6
|
230
|
Pinkneys Green 2
|
16
|
3
|
5
|
1
|
7
|
201
|
Holyport
|
16
|
3
|
4
|
0
|
9
|
179
|
Amersham Hill
|
16
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
10
|
159
|
Coleshill
|
16
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
10
|
148
Division 3
Braywood 2nds (25) 102-2, Chalfont St Giles (1) 98; Denham (30) 188-8, Pinner (8) 186; The Lee (7) 123, Little Marlow (29) 175; Winchmore Hill (8) 150, White Waltham 2nds (29) 181-6.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Little Marlow
|
14
|
2
|
8
|
2
|
2
|
273
|
Pinner
|
14
|
1
|
7
|
3
|
3
|
259
|
Braywood 2
|
15
|
2
|
7
|
0
|
6
|
251
|
Denham
|
15
|
3
|
6
|
3
|
3
|
246
|
Harpsden 2
|
14
|
1
|
5
|
4
|
4
|
207
|
Chalfont St G 2
|
14
|
2
|
5
|
1
|
6
|
183
|
Winchmore Hill
|
14
|
0
|
4
|
3
|
7
|
168
|
White Waltham 2
|
14
|
3
|
3
|
1
|
7
|
156
|
The Lee
|
14
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
9
|
142
Division 4
Amersham Hill/The Lee 2nds (2) 58, Knotty Green 2nds (30) 258-5; Hurley 2nds (0) v Littlewick Green 2nds (0), match forfeited by Hurley 2nds; Little Marlow 2nds (3) 151, Holyport 2nds (30) 152-0; Pinner 2nds (10) 196, Denham 2nds (30) 233-8.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Knotty Green 2
|
13
|
1
|
8
|
3
|
1
|
278
|
Holyport 2
|
12
|
1
|
9
|
2
|
0
|
267
|
Pinner 2
|
13
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
5
|
208
|
Denham 2
|
12
|
3
|
5
|
2
|
2
|
191
|
Hurley 2
|
13
|
0
|
2
|
6
|
4
|
134
|
Littlewick Green 2
|
12
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
8
|
109
|
Little Marlow 2
|
13
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
7
|
108
|
Amersham/Lee 2
|
12
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
7
|
106
WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE
Premier Division
Berkshire County Sports (9) 153 lost to Ruislip Victoria (36) 159-9 by one wicket; Crowthorne & Crown Wood (7) 78 lost to Peppard Stoke Row (36) 196 by 118 runs; Sandhurst (6) 80 lost to West Reading (36) 190-8 by 110 runs; Welford Park (8) 123 lost to Woodcote (35) 207 by 84 runs; Woodley (1) 97 lost to Sulhamstead & Ufton (35) 337-2 by 240 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Sulhamstead & U
|
17
|
13
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
485
|
34.6
|
West Reading
|
17
|
9
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
400
|
28.5
|
Peppard SR
|
17
|
10
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
398
|
28.4
|
Berkshire CS
|
17
|
7
|
1
|
6
|
3
|
313
|
22.3
|
Crow & CW
|
17
|
7
|
1
|
6
|
3
|
295
|
21.0
|
Woodcote
|
17
|
3
|
3
|
8
|
3
|
223
|
15.9
|
Sandhurst
|
17
|
4
|
1
|
9
|
3
|
210
|
15.0
|
Ruislip Victoria
|
17
|
4
|
1
|
9
|
3
|
204
|
14.5
|
Welford Park
|
17
|
2
|
4
|
8
|
3
|
192
|
13.7
|
Woodley
|
17
|
3
|
1
|
9
|
3
|
162
|
11.5
Division 1
Emmbrook & Bearwood (37) 202-9, Goring (8) 59, winning draw; Ibis Mapledurham (8) 179-9, Checkendon (28) 246-8, winning draw; Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (28) 224, Mortimer West End (15) 194-9, winning draw; Sulhamstead & Ufton 2nds (6) 180-5 lost to Bradfield (35) 184-4; West Reading (7) 165 lost to Farley Hill (38) 166-8 by two wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Emmbrook & B
|
17
|
8
|
2
|
4
|
3
|
387
|
27.6
|
Bradfield
|
17
|
8
|
1
|
4
|
4
|
344
|
26.4
|
Mortimer WE
|
17
|
7
|
5
|
1
|
4
|
342
|
26.3
|
Checkendon
|
17
|
5
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
324
|
24.9
|
Goring
|
17
|
7
|
4
|
4
|
2
|
347
|
23.1
|
Ibis Mapledurham
|
17
|
5
|
6
|
4
|
2
|
313
|
20.8
|
Sulham & Ufton 2
|
17
|
6
|
2
|
6
|
3
|
279
|
19.9
|
Farley Hill
|
17
|
3
|
3
|
8
|
3
|
231
|
16.5
|
Peppard SR 2
|
17
|
2
|
6
|
7
|
2
|
236
|
15.7
|
West Reading 2
|
17
|
1
|
3
|
9
|
3
|
130
|
9.2
Division 2
Shinfield (37) 51-4 beat Woodley 2nds (6) 49 by six wickets; Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (6) 120-8 lost to Crowthorne & Crown Wood (31) 125-2 by eight wickets; Twyford & Ruscombe (6) 153-5 beat Emmbrook & Bearwood (37) 152 by five wickets; Waltham St Lawrence (25) 316-2, Hawley (3) 131-7, winning draw; Warfield (8) 107 lost to Earley (33) 116 by nine runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Waltham St L
|
16
|
9
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
389
|
29.9
|
Shinfield
|
17
|
11
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
446
|
29.7
|
Earley
|
16
|
7
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
313
|
24.0
|
Twyford & Rus
|
17
|
6
|
2
|
6
|
3
|
317
|
22.6
|
Crow & CW 2
|
17
|
8
|
3
|
5
|
1
|
317
|
19.8
|
Woodley 2
|
17
|
5
|
3
|
7
|
2
|
290
|
19.3
|
Hawley
|
17
|
5
|
7
|
5
|
0
|
281
|
16.5
|
Stratfield/HW
|
17
|
5
|
1
|
9
|
2
|
239
|
15.9
|
Warfield
|
17
|
3
|
1
|
11
|
2
|
201
|
13.4
|
Emm & Bear 2
|
17
|
1
|
2
|
11
|
3
|
126
|
9.0
Division 3
Bradfield 2nds (10) 157 lost to Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (35) 158-7 by three wickets; Knowl Hill (34) 194-6 beat Welford Park 2nds (7) 134 by 60 runs; Mortimer (0) v Sandhurst (30), match conceded by Mortimer; Ruislip Victoria 2nds (30) v Purley 3rds (0), match conceded by Purley 3rds.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
West Reading 3
|
15
|
9
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
358
|
29.8
|
Sandhurst 2
|
15
|
9
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
343
|
28.5
|
Knowl Hill
|
15
|
6
|
3
|
2
|
4
|
256
|
23.2
|
Welford Park 2
|
15
|
8
|
3
|
4
|
0
|
338
|
22.5
|
Bradfield 2
|
15
|
3
|
2
|
8
|
2
|
222
|
17.0
|
Purley 3
|
15
|
6
|
1
|
7
|
2
|
232
|
16.5
|
Peppard SR 3
|
15
|
4
|
2
|
6
|
2
|
203
|
15.6
|
Ruislip Victoria 2
|
15
|
4
|
1
|
9
|
1
|
155
|
11.0
|
Mortimer
|
15
|
0
|
2
|
10
|
3
|
25
|
2.0
Division 4
Mortimer West End 2nds (35) 231-8 beat Shinfield 2nds (7) 159 by 72 runs; Sulhamstead & Ufton 3rds (37) beat Waltham St Lawrence (1) 113 by nine wickets; West Reading 4ths (7) lost to Falkland Development (35) 212-9 by 62 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Shinfield 2
|
16
|
7
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
345
|
26.5
|
Sulham & Ufton 3
|
15
|
9
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
338
|
26.0
|
Crow & CW 3
|
15
|
10
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
326
|
25.0
|
Mortimer WE 2
|
15
|
8
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
315
|
22.5
|
Falkland Dev
|
16
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
1
|
252
|
16.8
|
Binfield 3
|
14
|
3
|
2
|
6
|
3
|
182
|
16.5
|
Waltham St L 2
|
15
|
5
|
2
|
6
|
2
|
209
|
16.0
|
West Reading 4
|
14
|
5
|
1
|
8
|
0
|
208
|
14.8
|
Emm &Bear 3
|
16
|
0
|
2
|
14
|
0
|
34
|
2.1
04 September 2017
