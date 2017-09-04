HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

High Wycombe (20) 254-9, Banbury (7) 143; Horspath (5) 160, Henley (20) 335-6; Oxford (20) 152-5, Burnham (5) 151; Slough (20) 161-5, Finchampstead (5) 160; Tring Park (20) 123, Great & Little Tew (6) 109.

P W D T A/C L B Ps Henley 17 10 2 1 2 2 31 286 Oxford 17 8 2 0 2 5 51 244 High Wycombe 17 7 3 0 1 6 65 230 Finchampstead 17 6 2 1 2 6 59 224 Banbury 17 6 2 2 1 6 45 220 Slough 17 6 4 0 3 4 61 216 Tring Park 17 6 2 0 1 8 55 204 Great & LT 17 6 2 0 1 8 53 200 Horspath 17 5 3 0 1 8 59 184 Burnham 17 3 2 0 2 10 67 95

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 1

Boyne Hill (20) 266-9 beat Stoke Green (9) 222 by 44 runs; Cookham Dean (20) 243-7 beat Marlow (5) 146 by 97 runs; Fichampstead 2nds (20) 194 beat Falkland (6) 116 by 78 runs; Cove (20) beat Henley 2nds (8) 203-7 by three wickets; Wokingham (8) 172 lost to Gerrards Cross (20) 236 by 64 runs.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wokingham 17 11 0 4 2 22 291 Cove 17 10 3 2 2 46 268 Boyne Hill 17 9 1 4 3 41 262 Gerrards Cross 17 8 1 6 2 60 244 Cookham Dean 17 6 2 7 2 90 229 Stoke Green 17 6 2 7 2 69 223 Henley 2 17 6 2 8 1 81 218 Falkland 17 5 3 7 2 67 191 Marlow 17 3 2 10 2 91 170 Finchampstead 2 17 2 2 11 2 78 137

Division 2A

Hayes (20) 229-3 beat Harefield 2nds (6) 223-6 by seven wickets; Kew (20) 97 beat Chesham 2nds (5) by 62 runs; Kidmore End (6) 134 lost to North Maidenhead (20) 344-9 by 210 runs; Bagshot (20) 130-5 beat maidenhead & Bray (4) 126 by five wickets; Eversley (20) 209-3 beat Windsor (6) 208 by seven wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps N Maidenhead 17 12 0 3 2 23 302 Kew 17 10 1 4 2 39 272 Kidmore End 17 8 0 7 2 41 235 Eversley 17 7 2 6 2 64 233 Hayes 17 7 1 7 2 57 226 Chesham 2 17 6 3 7 1 71 213 Windsor 17 9 2 4 2 54 203 Maid & Bray 17 4 2 8 3 86 190 Bagshot 17 6 0 9 2 49 188 Harefield 2 17 0 1 14 2 90 102

Division 3A

Chiswick & Whitton (25) 286-6 beat Newbury (8) 239 by 47 runs; Wokingham 2nds (25) 111-0 beat Cove 2nds (2) 107 by 10 wickets; Falkland 2nds (9) 225 lost to Finchampstead 3rds (25) 229-9 by four runs; Purley (2) 122 lost to Fleet (25) 207-2 by 85 runs.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wokingham 2 15 9 2 2 2 43 282 Wargrave 15 8 4 1 2 55 269 Finchampstead 3 15 8 1 5 1 47 254 Fleet 15 6 3 4 2 61 225 Purley 15 5 1 6 3 51 197 Cove 2 15 3 3 7 2 92 181 Chiswick & Whit 15 4 3 6 3 52 173 Falkland 2 15 2 6 5 2 116 173 Newbury 15 2 1 11 1 69 126

Division 5B

Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 195-3 beat Aldershot 2nds (9) 193 by seven wickets; Falkland 3rds (5) 148 lost to Bracknell (25) 230-7 by 82 runs; Henley 3rds (25) v Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (-5) was forfeited by Chsiwick & Whitton 2nds; Wargrave 2nds (25) 105-4 beat Slough 4ths (4) 101 by six wickets; Wokringham 3rds (25) 212-9 beat Maidenhead & Bray 2nds (9) 204 by eight runs.

P W D L A/C B Ps Boyne Hill 2 17 11 3 1 2 51 340 Henley 3 17 9 1 5 2 43 282 Maid & Bray 2 17 9 0 6 2 38 277 Bracknell 17 7 0 8 2 63 252 Aldershot 2 17 7 1 6 3 53 249 Wokingham 3 17 7 2 6 2 60 249 Falkland 3 17 6 1 8 2 75 239 Wargrave 2 17 6 1 7 3 65 236 Slough 4 17 5 1 8 3 66 207 Chiswick & W 2 17 0 2 12 3 113 122

Division 7A

Bracknell 2nds (25) 258-5 beat Thatcham Town 3rds (6) 155 by 103 runs; Fleet 2nds (25) 202-8dec beat Eversley 3rds (7) 131 by 71 runs; Newbury 2nds (25) 188-6 beat Wokingham 4ths (13) 182 by four wickets; North Maidenhead 3rds (25) 165-9 beat Maidenhead & Bray 3rds (13) 163 by one wicket; Theale & Tilehurst 2nds (7) 205-7 drew with Kidmore End 2nds (13) 242-5dec.

P W D L A/C B Ps Theale & Tile 2 17 10 2 3 2 42 306 N Maidenhead 3 17 8 3 4 2 61 275 Kidmore End 2 17 6 6 3 2 97 261 Newbury 2 17 8 1 6 2 43 257 Fleet 2 17 8 2 5 2 40 254 Wokingham 4 17 6 2 7 2 85 224 Maid & Bray 3 17 5 3 6 3 73 219 Eversley 3 17 5 2 7 3 62 208 Bracknell 2 17 5 1 9 2 57 196 Thatcham Town 3 17 1 2 12 2 55 84

Division 9A

Cookham Dean 4ths (25) 161-3 beat Kidmore End 3rds (9) 160 by seven wickets; Eversley 4ths (0) v Yateley 4ths (0), match forfeited by Yateley 4ths; Newbury 3rds (4) 131 lost to Wargrave 3rds (25) 251-2 by 120 runs; Thatcham Town 4ths (0) v Wokingham 5ths (0), match forfeited by Thatcham Town 4ths.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wokingham 5 15 10 3 1 1 46 178 Wargrave 3 15 10 2 1 2 44 176 Newbury 3 15 6 1 5 3 52 123 Eversley 4 15 7 0 7 2 0 134 Kidmore End 3 15 3 1 8 3 54 125 Cookham Dean 4 15 5 3 4 3 29 95 Yateley 4 15 5 0 8 2 12 91 Thatcham Town 4 15 3 2 9 1 30 67 Cove 5 15 3 0 9 3 35 41

MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE

Division 1

Chalfont St Giles (16) 275-4, Binfield (7) 186-9; Littlewick Green (5) 49, Pinkneys Green (29) 183; Penn & Tylers Green (30) 128-1, Braywood (2) 125; Taplow (1) 71, Harpsden (25) 76-2; White Waltham (8) 225-8, Wraysbury (29) 228-6.

P A W D L Ps Binfield 16 1 11 3 1 366 Wraysbury 16 2 10 3 1 361 Harpsden 16 3 9 1 3 283 Taplow 16 2 6 3 5 249 Chalfont St Giles 16 2 5 3 6 232 White Waltham 16 2 5 3 6 222 Braywood 16 2 4 4 6 189 Penn & TG 16 1 3 2 9 187 Pinkneys Green 16 3 3 0 9 177 Littlewick Green 16 2 2 0 12 131

Division 2

Binfield 2nds (12) 222-8, Ley Hill (14) 229-8; Holyport (2) 113, Taplow (30) 116-2; Knotty Green (5) 159, Hurley (30) 160-4; Pinkneys Green 2nds (25) 92-1, Amersham Hill (0) 90; Wraysbury 2nds (30) v Coleshill (0), match conceded by Coleshill.

P A W D L Ps Ley Hill 16 1 13 2 0 421 Wraysbury 2 16 2 8 1 5 289 Taplow 2 16 2 8 1 5 287 Binfield 2 16 2 6 4 4 272 Hurley 16 2 7 1 6 260 Knotty Green 16 2 5 3 6 230 Pinkneys Green 2 16 3 5 1 7 201 Holyport 16 3 4 0 9 179 Amersham Hill 16 3 3 0 10 159 Coleshill 16 2 3 1 10 148

Division 3

Braywood 2nds (25) 102-2, Chalfont St Giles (1) 98; Denham (30) 188-8, Pinner (8) 186; The Lee (7) 123, Little Marlow (29) 175; Winchmore Hill (8) 150, White Waltham 2nds (29) 181-6.

P A W D L Ps Little Marlow 14 2 8 2 2 273 Pinner 14 1 7 3 3 259 Braywood 2 15 2 7 0 6 251 Denham 15 3 6 3 3 246 Harpsden 2 14 1 5 4 4 207 Chalfont St G 2 14 2 5 1 6 183 Winchmore Hill 14 0 4 3 7 168 White Waltham 2 14 3 3 1 7 156 The Lee 14 2 2 1 9 142

Division 4

Amersham Hill/The Lee 2nds (2) 58, Knotty Green 2nds (30) 258-5; Hurley 2nds (0) v Littlewick Green 2nds (0), match forfeited by Hurley 2nds; Little Marlow 2nds (3) 151, Holyport 2nds (30) 152-0; Pinner 2nds (10) 196, Denham 2nds (30) 233-8.

P A W D L Ps Knotty Green 2 13 1 8 3 1 278 Holyport 2 12 1 9 2 0 267 Pinner 2 13 1 5 2 5 208 Denham 2 12 3 5 2 2 191 Hurley 2 13 0 2 6 4 134 Littlewick Green 2 12 0 2 2 8 109 Little Marlow 2 13 2 0 4 7 108 Amersham/Lee 2 12 2 2 1 7 106

WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE

Premier Division

Berkshire County Sports (9) 153 lost to Ruislip Victoria (36) 159-9 by one wicket; Crowthorne & Crown Wood (7) 78 lost to Peppard Stoke Row (36) 196 by 118 runs; Sandhurst (6) 80 lost to West Reading (36) 190-8 by 110 runs; Welford Park (8) 123 lost to Woodcote (35) 207 by 84 runs; Woodley (1) 97 lost to Sulhamstead & Ufton (35) 337-2 by 240 runs.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Sulhamstead & U 17 13 0 1 3 485 34.6 West Reading 17 9 3 2 3 400 28.5 Peppard SR 17 10 1 3 3 398 28.4 Berkshire CS 17 7 1 6 3 313 22.3 Crow & CW 17 7 1 6 3 295 21.0 Woodcote 17 3 3 8 3 223 15.9 Sandhurst 17 4 1 9 3 210 15.0 Ruislip Victoria 17 4 1 9 3 204 14.5 Welford Park 17 2 4 8 3 192 13.7 Woodley 17 3 1 9 3 162 11.5

Division 1

Emmbrook & Bearwood (37) 202-9, Goring (8) 59, winning draw; Ibis Mapledurham (8) 179-9, Checkendon (28) 246-8, winning draw; Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (28) 224, Mortimer West End (15) 194-9, winning draw; Sulhamstead & Ufton 2nds (6) 180-5 lost to Bradfield (35) 184-4; West Reading (7) 165 lost to Farley Hill (38) 166-8 by two wickets.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Emmbrook & B 17 8 2 4 3 387 27.6 Bradfield 17 8 1 4 4 344 26.4 Mortimer WE 17 7 5 1 4 342 26.3 Checkendon 17 5 4 4 4 324 24.9 Goring 17 7 4 4 2 347 23.1 Ibis Mapledurham 17 5 6 4 2 313 20.8 Sulham & Ufton 2 17 6 2 6 3 279 19.9 Farley Hill 17 3 3 8 3 231 16.5 Peppard SR 2 17 2 6 7 2 236 15.7 West Reading 2 17 1 3 9 3 130 9.2

Division 2

Shinfield (37) 51-4 beat Woodley 2nds (6) 49 by six wickets; Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (6) 120-8 lost to Crowthorne & Crown Wood (31) 125-2 by eight wickets; Twyford & Ruscombe (6) 153-5 beat Emmbrook & Bearwood (37) 152 by five wickets; Waltham St Lawrence (25) 316-2, Hawley (3) 131-7, winning draw; Warfield (8) 107 lost to Earley (33) 116 by nine runs.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Waltham St L 16 9 4 0 3 389 29.9 Shinfield 17 11 2 2 2 446 29.7 Earley 16 7 3 3 3 313 24.0 Twyford & Rus 17 6 2 6 3 317 22.6 Crow & CW 2 17 8 3 5 1 317 19.8 Woodley 2 17 5 3 7 2 290 19.3 Hawley 17 5 7 5 0 281 16.5 Stratfield/HW 17 5 1 9 2 239 15.9 Warfield 17 3 1 11 2 201 13.4 Emm & Bear 2 17 1 2 11 3 126 9.0

Division 3

Bradfield 2nds (10) 157 lost to Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (35) 158-7 by three wickets; Knowl Hill (34) 194-6 beat Welford Park 2nds (7) 134 by 60 runs; Mortimer (0) v Sandhurst (30), match conceded by Mortimer; Ruislip Victoria 2nds (30) v Purley 3rds (0), match conceded by Purley 3rds.

P W D L A/C Ps Av West Reading 3 15 9 2 1 3 358 29.8 Sandhurst 2 15 9 2 1 3 343 28.5 Knowl Hill 15 6 3 2 4 256 23.2 Welford Park 2 15 8 3 4 0 338 22.5 Bradfield 2 15 3 2 8 2 222 17.0 Purley 3 15 6 1 7 2 232 16.5 Peppard SR 3 15 4 2 6 2 203 15.6 Ruislip Victoria 2 15 4 1 9 1 155 11.0 Mortimer 15 0 2 10 3 25 2.0

Division 4

Mortimer West End 2nds (35) 231-8 beat Shinfield 2nds (7) 159 by 72 runs; Sulhamstead & Ufton 3rds (37) beat Waltham St Lawrence (1) 113 by nine wickets; West Reading 4ths (7) lost to Falkland Development (35) 212-9 by 62 runs.