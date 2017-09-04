Monday, 04 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

High Wycombe (20) 254-9, Banbury (7) 143; Horspath (5) 160, Henley (20) 335-6; Oxford (20) 152-5, Burnham (5) 151; Slough (20) 161-5, Finchampstead (5) 160; Tring Park (20) 123, Great & Little Tew (6) 109.

P

W

D

T

A/C

L

B

Ps

Henley

17

10

2

1

2

2

31

286

Oxford

17

8

2

0

2

5

51

244

High Wycombe

17

7

3

0

1

6

65

230

Finchampstead

17

6

2

1

2

6

59

224

Banbury

17

6

2

2

1

6

45

220

Slough

17

6

4

0

3

4

61

216

Tring Park

17

6

2

0

1

8

55

204

Great & LT

17

6

2

0

1

8

53

200

Horspath

17

5

3

0

1

8

59

184

Burnham

17

3

2

0

2

10

67

95

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 1

Boyne Hill (20) 266-9 beat Stoke Green (9) 222 by 44 runs; Cookham Dean (20) 243-7 beat Marlow (5) 146 by 97 runs; Fichampstead 2nds (20) 194 beat Falkland (6) 116 by 78 runs; Cove (20) beat Henley 2nds (8) 203-7 by three wickets; Wokingham (8) 172 lost to Gerrards Cross (20) 236 by 64 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wokingham

17

11

0

4

2

22

291

Cove

17

10

3

2

2

46

268

Boyne Hill

17

9

1

4

3

41

262

Gerrards Cross

17

8

1

6

2

60

244

Cookham Dean

17

6

2

7

2

90

229

Stoke Green

17

6

2

7

2

69

223

Henley 2

17

6

2

8

1

81

218

Falkland

17

5

3

7

2

67

191

Marlow

17

3

2

10

2

91

170

Finchampstead 2

17

2

2

11

2

78

137

Division 2A

Hayes (20) 229-3 beat Harefield 2nds (6) 223-6 by seven wickets; Kew (20) 97 beat Chesham 2nds (5) by 62 runs; Kidmore End (6) 134 lost to North Maidenhead (20) 344-9 by 210 runs; Bagshot (20) 130-5 beat maidenhead & Bray (4) 126 by five wickets; Eversley (20) 209-3 beat Windsor (6) 208 by seven wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

N Maidenhead

17

12

0

3

2

23

302

Kew

17

10

1

4

2

39

272

Kidmore End

17

8

0

7

2

41

235

Eversley

17

7

2

6

2

64

233

Hayes

17

7

1

7

2

57

226

Chesham 2

17

6

3

7

1

71

213

Windsor

17

9

2

4

2

54

203

Maid & Bray

17

4

2

8

3

86

190

Bagshot

17

6

0

9

2

49

188

Harefield 2

17

0

1

14

2

90

102

Division 3A

Chiswick & Whitton (25) 286-6 beat Newbury (8) 239 by 47 runs; Wokingham 2nds (25) 111-0 beat Cove 2nds (2) 107 by 10 wickets; Falkland 2nds (9) 225 lost to Finchampstead 3rds (25) 229-9 by four runs; Purley (2) 122 lost to Fleet (25) 207-2 by 85 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wokingham 2

15

9

2

2

2

43

282

Wargrave

15

8

4

1

2

55

269

Finchampstead 3

15

8

1

5

1

47

254

Fleet

15

6

3

4

2

61

225

Purley

15

5

1

6

3

51

197

Cove 2

15

3

3

7

2

92

181

Chiswick & Whit

15

4

3

6

3

52

173

Falkland 2

15

2

6

5

2

116

173

Newbury

15

2

1

11

1

69

126

Division 5B

Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 195-3 beat Aldershot 2nds (9) 193 by seven wickets; Falkland 3rds (5) 148 lost to Bracknell (25) 230-7 by 82 runs; Henley 3rds (25) v Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (-5) was forfeited by Chsiwick & Whitton 2nds; Wargrave 2nds (25) 105-4 beat Slough 4ths (4) 101 by six wickets; Wokringham 3rds (25) 212-9 beat Maidenhead & Bray 2nds (9) 204 by eight runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Boyne Hill 2

17

11

3

1

2

51

340

Henley 3

17

9

1

5

2

43

282

Maid & Bray 2

17

9

0

6

2

38

277

Bracknell

17

7

0

8

2

63

252

Aldershot 2

17

7

1

6

3

53

249

Wokingham 3

17

7

2

6

2

60

249

Falkland 3

17

6

1

8

2

75

239

Wargrave 2

17

6

1

7

3

65

236

Slough 4

17

5

1

8

3

66

207

Chiswick & W 2

17

0

2

12

3

113

122

Division 7A

Bracknell 2nds (25) 258-5 beat Thatcham Town 3rds (6) 155 by 103 runs; Fleet 2nds (25) 202-8dec beat Eversley 3rds (7) 131 by 71 runs; Newbury 2nds (25) 188-6 beat Wokingham 4ths (13) 182 by four wickets; North Maidenhead 3rds (25) 165-9 beat Maidenhead & Bray 3rds (13) 163 by one wicket; Theale & Tilehurst 2nds (7) 205-7 drew with Kidmore End 2nds (13) 242-5dec.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Theale & Tile 2

17

10

2

3

2

42

306

N Maidenhead 3

17

8

3

4

2

61

275

Kidmore End 2

17

6

6

3

2

97

261

Newbury 2

17

8

1

6

2

43

257

Fleet 2

17

8

2

5

2

40

254

Wokingham 4

17

6

2

7

2

85

224

Maid & Bray 3

17

5

3

6

3

73

219

Eversley 3

17

5

2

7

3

62

208

Bracknell 2

17

5

1

9

2

57

196

Thatcham Town 3

17

1

2

12

2

55

84

Division 9A

Cookham Dean 4ths (25) 161-3 beat Kidmore End 3rds (9) 160 by seven wickets; Eversley 4ths (0) v Yateley 4ths (0), match forfeited by Yateley 4ths; Newbury 3rds (4) 131 lost to Wargrave 3rds (25) 251-2 by 120 runs; Thatcham Town 4ths (0) v Wokingham 5ths (0), match forfeited by Thatcham Town 4ths.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wokingham 5

15

10

3

1

1

46

178

Wargrave 3

15

10

2

1

2

44

176

Newbury 3

15

6

1

5

3

52

123

Eversley 4

15

7

0

7

2

0

134

Kidmore End 3

15

3

1

8

3

54

125

Cookham Dean 4

15

5

3

4

3

29

95

Yateley 4

15

5

0

8

2

12

91

Thatcham Town 4

15

3

2

9

1

30

67

Cove 5

15

3

0

9

3

35

41

MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE

Division 1

Chalfont St Giles (16) 275-4, Binfield (7) 186-9; Littlewick Green (5) 49, Pinkneys Green (29) 183; Penn & Tylers Green (30) 128-1, Braywood (2) 125; Taplow (1) 71, Harpsden (25) 76-2; White Waltham (8) 225-8, Wraysbury (29) 228-6.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Binfield

16

1

11

3

1

366

Wraysbury

16

2

10

3

1

361

Harpsden

16

3

9

1

3

283

Taplow

16

2

6

3

5

249

Chalfont St Giles

16

2

5

3

6

232

White Waltham

16

2

5

3

6

222

Braywood

16

2

4

4

6

189

Penn & TG

16

1

3

2

9

187

Pinkneys Green

16

3

3

0

9

177

Littlewick Green

16

2

2

0

12

131

Division 2

Binfield 2nds (12) 222-8, Ley Hill (14) 229-8; Holyport (2) 113, Taplow (30) 116-2; Knotty Green (5) 159, Hurley (30) 160-4; Pinkneys Green 2nds (25) 92-1, Amersham Hill (0) 90; Wraysbury 2nds (30) v Coleshill (0), match conceded by Coleshill.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Ley Hill

16

1

13

2

0

421

Wraysbury 2

16

2

8

1

5

289

Taplow 2

16

2

8

1

5

287

Binfield 2

16

2

6

4

4

272

Hurley

16

2

7

1

6

260

Knotty Green

16

2

5

3

6

230

Pinkneys Green 2

16

3

5

1

7

201

Holyport

16

3

4

0

9

179

Amersham Hill

16

3

3

0

10

159

Coleshill

16

2

3

1

10

148

Division 3

Braywood 2nds (25) 102-2, Chalfont St Giles (1) 98; Denham (30) 188-8, Pinner (8) 186; The Lee (7) 123, Little Marlow (29) 175; Winchmore Hill (8) 150, White Waltham 2nds (29) 181-6.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Little Marlow

14

2

8

2

2

273

Pinner

14

1

7

3

3

259

Braywood 2

15

2

7

0

6

251

Denham

15

3

6

3

3

246

Harpsden 2

14

1

5

4

4

207

Chalfont St G 2

14

2

5

1

6

183

Winchmore Hill

14

0

4

3

7

168

White Waltham 2

14

3

3

1

7

156

The Lee

14

2

2

1

9

142

Division 4

Amersham Hill/The Lee 2nds (2) 58, Knotty Green 2nds (30) 258-5; Hurley 2nds (0) v Littlewick Green 2nds (0), match forfeited by Hurley 2nds; Little Marlow 2nds (3) 151, Holyport 2nds (30) 152-0; Pinner 2nds (10) 196, Denham 2nds (30) 233-8.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Knotty Green 2

13

1

8

3

1

278

Holyport 2

12

1

9

2

0

267

Pinner 2

13

1

5

2

5

208

Denham 2

12

3

5

2

2

191

Hurley 2

13

0

2

6

4

134

Littlewick Green 2

12

0

2

2

8

109

Little Marlow 2

13

2

0

4

7

108

Amersham/Lee 2

12

2

2

1

7

106

WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE

Premier Division

Berkshire County Sports (9) 153 lost to Ruislip Victoria (36) 159-9 by one wicket; Crowthorne & Crown Wood (7) 78 lost to Peppard Stoke Row (36) 196 by 118 runs; Sandhurst (6) 80 lost to West Reading (36) 190-8 by 110 runs; Welford Park (8) 123 lost to Woodcote (35) 207 by 84 runs; Woodley (1) 97 lost to Sulhamstead & Ufton (35) 337-2 by 240 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Sulhamstead & U

17

13

0

1

3

485

34.6

West Reading

17

9

3

2

3

400

28.5

Peppard SR

17

10

1

3

3

398

28.4

Berkshire CS

17

7

1

6

3

313

22.3

Crow & CW

17

7

1

6

3

295

21.0

Woodcote

17

3

3

8

3

223

15.9

Sandhurst

17

4

1

9

3

210

15.0

Ruislip Victoria

17

4

1

9

3

204

14.5

Welford Park

17

2

4

8

3

192

13.7

Woodley

17

3

1

9

3

162

11.5

Division 1

Emmbrook & Bearwood (37) 202-9, Goring (8) 59, winning draw; Ibis Mapledurham (8) 179-9, Checkendon (28) 246-8, winning draw; Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (28) 224, Mortimer West End (15) 194-9, winning draw; Sulhamstead & Ufton 2nds (6) 180-5 lost to Bradfield (35) 184-4; West Reading (7) 165 lost to Farley Hill (38) 166-8 by two wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Emmbrook & B

17

8

2

4

3

387

27.6

Bradfield

17

8

1

4

4

344

26.4

Mortimer WE

17

7

5

1

4

342

26.3

Checkendon

17

5

4

4

4

324

24.9

Goring

17

7

4

4

2

347

23.1

Ibis Mapledurham

17

5

6

4

2

313

20.8

Sulham & Ufton 2

17

6

2

6

3

279

19.9

Farley Hill

17

3

3

8

3

231

16.5

Peppard SR 2

17

2

6

7

2

236

15.7

West Reading 2

17

1

3

9

3

130

9.2

Division 2

Shinfield (37) 51-4 beat Woodley 2nds (6) 49 by six wickets; Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (6) 120-8 lost to Crowthorne & Crown Wood (31) 125-2 by eight wickets; Twyford & Ruscombe (6) 153-5 beat Emmbrook & Bearwood (37) 152 by five wickets; Waltham St Lawrence (25) 316-2, Hawley (3) 131-7, winning draw; Warfield (8) 107 lost to Earley (33) 116 by nine runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Waltham St L

16

9

4

0

3

389

29.9

Shinfield

17

11

2

2

2

446

29.7

Earley

16

7

3

3

3

313

24.0

Twyford & Rus

17

6

2

6

3

317

22.6

Crow & CW 2

17

8

3

5

1

317

19.8

Woodley 2

17

5

3

7

2

290

19.3

Hawley

17

5

7

5

0

281

16.5

Stratfield/HW

17

5

1

9

2

239

15.9

Warfield

17

3

1

11

2

201

13.4

Emm & Bear 2

17

1

2

11

3

126

9.0

Division 3

Bradfield 2nds (10) 157 lost to Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (35) 158-7 by three wickets; Knowl Hill (34) 194-6 beat Welford Park 2nds (7) 134 by 60 runs; Mortimer (0) v Sandhurst (30), match conceded by Mortimer; Ruislip Victoria 2nds (30) v Purley 3rds (0), match conceded by Purley 3rds.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

West Reading 3

15

9

2

1

3

358

29.8

Sandhurst 2

15

9

2

1

3

343

28.5

Knowl Hill

15

6

3

2

4

256

23.2

Welford Park 2

15

8

3

4

0

338

22.5

Bradfield 2

15

3

2

8

2

222

17.0

Purley 3

15

6

1

7

2

232

16.5

Peppard SR 3

15

4

2

6

2

203

15.6

Ruislip Victoria 2

15

4

1

9

1

155

11.0

Mortimer

15

0

2

10

3

25

2.0

Division 4

Mortimer West End 2nds (35) 231-8 beat Shinfield 2nds (7) 159 by 72 runs; Sulhamstead & Ufton 3rds (37) beat Waltham St Lawrence (1) 113 by nine wickets; West Reading 4ths (7) lost to Falkland Development (35) 212-9 by 62 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Shinfield 2

16

7

3

3

3

345

26.5

Sulham & Ufton 3

15

9

1

3

2

338

26.0

Crow & CW 3

15

10

1

2

2

326

25.0

Mortimer WE 2

15

8

1

5

1

315

22.5

Falkland Dev

16

5

5

5

1

252

16.8

Binfield 3

14

3

2

6

3

182

16.5

Waltham St L 2

15

5

2

6

2

209

16.0

West Reading 4

14

5

1

8

0

208

14.8

Emm &Bear 3

16

0

2

14

0

34

2.1

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33