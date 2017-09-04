Cudworth ton too good for Hurley

THE annual fixture between Hurley and Kep Doon saw the visitors gain revenge for last year’s defeat with a hard-earned victory at Shepherds Lane.

With the Kep Doon side consisting of many Hurley old boys, it was a social occasion as much as a cricket match in the glorious sunshine.

Mo Basharat won the toss and asked the visitors to bat first and he struck with his first delivery, the ball trickling off Tom Hooper’s pads to dislodge the off bail.

Pope also departed without scoring, slicing Basharat to Hampton at gully. Then Alex Cudworth hit a ton off 50 deliveries before retiring. None of the Hurley bowlers could contain him and he only gave one chance when Kayani misjudged a catch at long-on off Ridgeway.

With only half the overs gone and Kep Doon on 172-5, a formidable total looked on the cards.

But Paul Hinnell was bowled by Ridgeway with the first delivery after the drinks break and a couple of wickets each for Dave Walton (2-33) and Matt Williams (2-9) restricted Kep Doon to 225 all out, despite a spirited 30 from Jack Burton batting at nine.

In reply Shoaib Kayani (77) and Pat Hinnell (12) posted an opening stand of 49 in 11 overs before Hinnell was trapped leg before by the left-arm spin of Nico Adams (3-32).

Yasir Gul failed to trouble the scorers, falling to a juggled catch by Ashley Lemmings behind the stumps.

Ridgeway looked in good touch with three boundaries before pulling Adams to Cudworth at mid-wicket. At 94-3 after 20 overs the game was evenly poised.

Matt Hampton played his best innings of the season, adding 99 in 11 overs for the fourth wicket with Kayani to put Hurley in with a good chance of victory.

However, the loss of Hampton and then Kayani a couple of overs later tilted the match back in favour of Kep Doon.

Walton could only manage a couple of runs before spooning a bouncer from Pope (3-51) to short-extra cover, leaving Dave Walton (12*) and James Calliss (17) to try and take their side to victory.

Despite a gutsy effort from both batsmen, they couldn’t keep up with the required rate and the game was already lost when Calliss was bowled by Cudworth off the final delivery of the innings, leaving Hurley 20 runs short.