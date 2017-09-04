Smith takes seven wickets to set up easy run chase for Wargrave

HENLEY 2nds lost out to COVE with eight balls to spare in last Saturday’s Division 1 clash.

The hosts started well with openers Ziafat Ashraf making a brisk 56, including four fours and two sixes, before being caught out, and Michael Williams made 42 before suffering the same fate.

Matt Dalrymple, in at three, fell cheaply leg before wicket for four runs and while Will Legg, with 26 runs, and Cameron Jacobsen, with 18, both got starts, they fell to the bowling of Najeeb Bashir Malik, who claimed a further two wickets in the innings.

Skipper Charlie Homewood made a quick-fire 30 runs off 35 deliveries without losing his wicket to help his side post 203 runs off their 50 overs.

In reply, Cove’s Tom Redhead fell leg before wicket almost immediately to Simon Wheeler for two runs.

But Nicholas Farr and Stanley Marisa dug in and registered half-centuries. Farr hit 82 off 121 balls, comprising nine fours and two sixes, before being caught by Wheeler off the bowling of Harry Jordan. Marisa made 52 before being caught by Homewood off Prakash Gurung.

While Henley picked up the same amount of wickets as Cove, they couldn’t remove their skipper Jordan Finney whose 22 not out saw his side home.

KIDMORE END'S heavy defeat to league winners NORTH MAIDENHEAD in Division 2A, did not fully reflect the determination they showed against a side that was on a crest of a tidal wave.

Losing the toss and being asked to field in the searing heat was not the start the team would have wanted against such a strong opposition, but the team stuck at their task manfully. Kidmore End have a very young team and the first 25 overs went well. Frost, Taylor and Sheldon had all picked up wickets, Ashby had looked threatening and the fielding had been good.

Three wickets down, shortly four after the drinks break, meant Kidmore End had restricted the opposition, an opposition known for attacking batsmanship. However, the next 25 overs were less successful as the North Maidenhead batting showed its full power with some phenomenal hitting.

Sahaan John and Imran Butt hit the ball so cleanly and so well, so often that the score raced. John scored 68 off 36 balls and Butt, scored 133 off of 123 balls. It was an incredible display. The batsmen that followed were able to swing freely without remorse thanks to their partnership. North Maidenhead scored 345 runs and five cricket balls were lost during the innings.

In reply, Kidmore End started well. Some aggressive hitting by Umer Faroqi at the top of the order followed by a steady partnership between Leonard and Easton of 34 meant the score was 59-1 when Easton was dismissed. But then came a collapse as batsmen attempted to keep up with the ever-increasing run rate.

There was a lower order partnership of 32 between the Frost brothers but the momentum was with North Maidenhead who secured a 210-run victory and the league title.

NORTH MAIDENHEAD

M Ashraf, b Frost 10 S Bukhari, c Fountain, b Taylor 23 U Ilyas, c Easton, b Sheldon 27 I Butt, b Faroqi 133 M Khan, lbw, b Frost 11 S John, lbw, b Ashby 68 M Saleem, b Taylor 16 A Asghar, c Leach, b Ashby 3 Q Shan, not out 13 S Khan, lbw, b Ashby 0 K Hafeez, not out 5 Extras 35 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 344

Best bowling: G Ashby 3-68.

KIDMORE END

U Faroqi, c Saleem, b Hafeez 14 J Easton, b Bukhari 22 Z Leonard, c Hafeez, b Bukhari 15 G Ashby, b Bukhari 0 C Taylor, c Q Shan, b S John 14 O Fountain, b Bukhari 14 J Leach, b John 0 J Sheldon, lbw, b John 9 J Frost, lbw, b Ilyas 21 R Frost, b Ashraf 13 J Berry, not out 0 Extras 21 — TOTAL (all out) 134

In Division 5B, WARGRAVE 2nds defeated SLOUGH 4ths by six wickets.

Slough won the toss and elected to bat but struggled to 101 all out in just over 40 overs. Wargrave’s Martin Smith was the pick of the bowlers returning figures of seven wickets and conceding just 11 runs.

In reply, the visitors chased down the runs inside 17 overs with Durness Mackay-Champion top scoring with 48 not out.

Elsewhere, HENLEY 3rds gained maximum points without a ball being bowled after CHISWICK & WHITTON 2 forfeited the match.

In Division 7A, KIDMORE END 2nds had the better of a draw with league leaders THEALE & TILEHURST 2nds last Saturday at Theale.

Kidmore won the toss and decided to bat first in warm, sunny conditions in the hope of making a challenging total.

They lost opener Tom Bodeker early for nine with the score on 17 but Mark New and Cameron Livingstone-Smith combined for a 78-run partnership for the second wicket before Livingstone-Smith was out caught for 27. Jonny Abbot then joined New and they added a further 68 runs with a range of shots all round the ground.

New was bowled in the 33rd over for 77 with the score on 163 as he looked to accelerate the run rate but Abbot continued to play well and with Azhar Udeen, who hit a rapid 33, they put together a quick partnership of 50 runs in only five overs.

Abbot made 52 and on reaching his half-century, Kidmore declared with the score on 242 leaving the home side 46 overs to chase down.

Youngster Nathan Ruegg claimed a wicket in his first over but then Theale’s experienced pair of Micky Metha and Peter Robinson added 89 for the second wicket before Metha was bowled by Abbot and then Theale found themselves on 93-3 as Finn Russell bowled Robinson. Thereafter the Theale innings meandered along as Kidmore dropped a couple of catches in the field.

Russell continued to bowl well and was rewarded with three wickets and with Ruegg also getting another wicket, courtesy of a caught and bowled, Kidmore continued to push for victory. But with time running out Kidmore had to settle for the better of a draw as Theale & Tilehurst finished up on 205-7.

In Division 9A, KIDMORE END 3rds lost to COOKHAM DEAN 4ths by seven wickets.

Cookham won the toss and put Kidmore into bat, restricting them to 160 all out from 47 overs. In reply, they reached the total within 35 overs with Rory Millar carrying his bat on 86 not out while David Brooks picked up 53 runs before losing his wicket.

Elsewhere, an unbeaten 134 from Matt Townson helped WARGRAVE 3rds to a 120-run victory against NEWBURY 3rds.

The hosts won the toss and put Wargrave into bat. Opener Stephen Jeffrey was caught out for 14, which brought in Townson at three to accompany Taran Sohi, who made 61, before being bowled late in the innings. His replacement, Andrew Hattey, made nine runs before the close. But he got his chance with the ball in the Newbury innings, returning his side’s best figures of 3-29 off his 12 overs.

Wickets fell at regular intervals and Newbury never looked like getting close to Wargrave’s total as they were all out for 131 inside 45 overs.