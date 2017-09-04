Wright rips heart out of batting line-up

HARPSDEN travelled to fourth-placed TAPLOW requiring a win in order to solidify their position of third in the Chilterns Premier League.

Skipper Wright won the toss and elected to bowl and the lanky new ball pairing of E Birkett and Wright struck early on.

Wright dismissed both openers in quick succession. Birkett then had Pettman bowled, before Wright nipped another delivery through the defence of Goodman before having Newman caught by Bevan at backward point.

H Khan saw Taplow mount the beginnings of a fightback before he laced the ball to Bevan at point who took a one-handed grab off Wright.

R Birkett was then introduced and immediately removed J Goodham before Wright struck again, castling Moffatt. R Birkett struck in the next over to bowl out Taplow for 71.

Harpsden’s reply saw Burgess nick one behind from a swinging ball and Watson was dismissed leg before. It was left to Imlay and Franklin who saw Harpsden home inside 20 overs to win by eight wickets.

TAPLOW 1sts

D Barton, c Stanley, b Wright 9 F Kareshi, b Wright 2 Pottman, b E Birkett 1 H Khan, c Bevan, b J Wright 16 S Goodham, b Wright 2 Newman, c Bevan, b Wright 0 J Khan, c Stevens, b Wright 15 R Court, not out 14 Moffat, b Wright 0 J Goodham, b R Birkett 5 A Khan, b R Birkett 0 Extras 7 — TOTAL (all out) 71

Best bowling: J Wright, 7-28.

HARPSDEN 1sts

S Burgess, c Court, b H Khan 9 B Watson, lbw, b H Khan 17 S Imlay, not out 30 S Franklin, not out 14 Extras 6 — TOTAL (2 wkts) 76

Sickness, injury and domestic pressures meant HURLEY did well to put out a team against KNOTTY GREEN in Division 2, who won the toss and elected to bat.

Mo Basharat bowled Capstick first ball but then the Patel brothers went aerial to add 39 runs in seven overs.

Basharat broke the stand as Jonny Patel top-edged to keeper Walton for 16. Imran Arshad bowled Patel’s brother in the next over to peg back the home side to 48-3. Knotty continued to play their shots but Arshad grabbed two more wickets to reduce the hosts to 72-5.

J Allison, who ended 44 not out, added 58 in nine overs alongside T Patel before the latter was bowled by Alex Williams. Phil Ridgeway also picked up two wickets before Williams then removed Kuru to dismiss Knotty for 159 in 30 overs.

In reply, Mike Cole lofted the ball to mid-on for three runs, Yasir Gul followed him soon after for four, clipping the ball to short leg, while opener Mike Walton raced to 26, before being bowled.

Varun Sharma hit his third ball for six on his way to 87 not out and he saw out the game with Ameer Ahmed, 13 not out.

In Division 3, the HARPSDEN 2nds clash with PENN AND TYLERS 2nds was cancelled as Penn withdrew from the league.

In Division 4, HURLEY 2nds had to forfeit their match against LITTLEWICK GREEN 2nds due to the club’s first team commitments.