Davies ton helps seal league win

A TEENAGER who plays club cricket for Henley blasted an unbeaten century for Berkshire as they won the Unicorns Championship title for the second year running, both times at the expense of Lincolnshire, writes Dave Wright.

Jack Davies, 17, smashed 127 runs off 247 balls as he defied the Lincs attack for more than four hours.

Berkshire beat the same side in the Trophy final at Wormsley last week to become the first county to win both MCCA competitions in the same season.

Chris Peploe took 5-71 to help restrict Lincs to 182 in their first innings after they had elected to bat first before Euan Woods hit 97 as Berkshire made 215 in reply.

Peploe then took 6-113 in the second innings as Lincs made 319 to set 278 to win.

Berkshire lost Ollie Wilkin for a duck in the opening over but progressed to 120-3 overnight and then to 135-4 shortly after play resumed on the last day. This brought together Davies and Andy Rishton, who blasted 76 from 77 balls with 11 boundaries and three sixes, the last of these sealing the win.

Berkshire: Ollie Wilkin (Ealing), Jack Davies (Henley and Wellington College), Euan Woods (Henley), Richard Morris (Henley), James Morris (Datchet), Andy Rishton (Loughborough), Chris Peploe (Datchet), Stewart Davison (Henley), Joe Thomas (Datchet), Tom Nugent (Henley), Ali Raja (Slough).